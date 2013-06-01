Trending

2013 Critérium du Dauphiné stage 1

Champéry - Champéry, 121 km

Km 12.5 - Côte de Morgins - 9.2 km climb to 6 % - Category 1
Km 76.0 - Col du Corbier - 7.6 km climb to 7.5 % - Category 1
Km 101.5 - Pas de Morgins - 4.5 km climb to 6.7 % - Category 2
Km 120.0 - Côte de Champéry - 6.9 km climb to 3.3 % - Category 3

