Luke Lamperti and Samantha Schneider win inaugural titles at CRIT Championship

Three-time US Pro criterium champion Luke Lamperti and Tulsa Tough omnium winner Samantha Schneider won the elite races at the inaugural CRIT Championship in St. Petersburg, Florida on Saturday evening.

It was a L39ION of Los Angeles sweep in the women’s race, a combined field for pros and category 2/3/4 riders as Samantha Schneider posted up as she crossed the line ahead of teammates Skylar Schneider in second and Julyn Aguila in third. A full squad of six L39ION riders, including Alexis Ryan, Kendall Ryan and Aubrey Drummond, won the team prize.

Lamperti also sat up to celebrate his victory as he crossed the line, several bike lengths in front of Briton’s Jim Brown riding for the London Tekkerz team in second. Third place went to Jonathan ‘JP’ Primm riding for Reign Nashville.

All three men appeared as guest riders for their respective teams, Lamperti having competed this year for Trinity Racing on the road and represented Team USA at the UCI Road and Gravel World Championships. Brown competed through August with Cross Team Legendre, and Primm rode with the Work Hard Be Humble club team.

L39ION swept the podium ceremonies with the men’s team prize as well, the trophy hoisted by Corey Williams alongside Lamperti, Tyler Williams and Eder Frayre. Justin Williams was not part of the awards ceremony.

The flat, four-corner course for CRIT Championship was ridden in a counter-clockwise direction, the men finishing as the sun sank behind the palm tree-lined avenues stretching to the Gulf of Mexico.

CRIT, an acronym for Circuit Racing International Tour, was created by Justin Williams, who started Williams Racing development and co-founded L39ION of Los Angeles. The event offered a $15,000 prize purse for pro women and pro men that was split evenly across both fields in 70-minute competitions.

The men’s pro race featured an ‘all-star’, invitation only field of 10 teams for the one-day event, which was independently produced from USA Cycling. A separate women’s pro race never materialised with a shortfall of invited riders who had schedule conflicts and limited availability, so the pro women competed in the women’s open category 2/3/4 event. The same prize money was distributed for the women as planned.

Brief results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Results - Women's podium Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samantha Schneider (L39ION of Los Angeles) 2 Skylar Schneider (L39ION of Los Angeles) 3 Julyn Aguila (L39ION of Los Angeles)