Fahlin wins Crescent Vargarda WorldTour race

Lotta Lepisto is second, followed by Chantal Blaak

Image 1 of 39

Doris Schweizer (Cylance Pro Cycling)

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 2 of 39

Alice Barnes (Drops Cycling Team)

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 3 of 39

Sarah Roy (Orica-AIS)

Sarah Roy (Orica-AIS)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 4 of 39

Tone Hatteland Lima (Hitec Products)

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 5 of 39

Abigail Van Twisk (Drops Cycling Team)

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 6 of 39

The victorious Ale Cipollini squad

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 7 of 39

Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans)

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 8 of 39

World champion Elizabeth Armitstead (Boels Dolmans)

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 9 of 39

Dani King (Wiggle High5)

Dani King (Wiggle High5)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 10 of 39

Emilia Fählin (SWE) of Ale-Cipollini Cycling Team wins the 141 km road race of the UCI Women's World Tour's 2016 Crescent Vårgårda

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 11 of 39

The peloton on one of the gravel sectors

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 12 of 39

The Boels Dolmans lead over the gravel

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 13 of 39

Moniek Tenniglo (Rabo Liv)

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 14 of 39

The Orica-AIS squad congregate at the front of the peloton

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 15 of 39

Malin Berlin (Swedish National Team) attacks in the early stages

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 16 of 39

Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) leads the peloton

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 17 of 39

Peloton make their way up the climb on lap two at the 141 km road race of the UCI Women's World Tour's 2016 Crescent Vårgårda

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 18 of 39

Nicole Hanselmann (Cervélo Bigla) attacks, going on to build a lead of over two minutes at the 141 km road race of the UCI Women's World Tour's 2016 Crescent Vårgårda

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 19 of 39

The field in action at the 141 km road race of the UCI Women's World Tour's 2016 Crescent Vårgårda

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 20 of 39

Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle High5)

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 21 of 39

German national champion Mieke Kroeger (Canyon-SRAM)

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 22 of 39

The Rabo Liv team come to the front

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 23 of 39

Cylance Pro Cycling lead the peloton

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 24 of 39

Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM)

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 25 of 39

Audrey Cordon (Wiggle High5)

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 26 of 39

Top three: Emilia Fahlin, Lotta Lepistö and Chantal Blaak at the 141 km road race of the UCI Women's World Tour's 2016 Crescent Vårgårda

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 27 of 39

Peloton make their way up the climb on lap two at the 141 km road race of the UCI Women's World Tour's 2016 Crescent Vårgårda

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 28 of 39

The peloton in action

The peloton in action
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 29 of 39

An exhausted Lotta Lepistö (FIN) of Cervélo-Bigla Cycling Team sits on the ground after finishing in second place

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 30 of 39

Julia Soek (Liv-Plantur) rides in the peloton in the first lap around Vårgårda

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 31 of 39

The peloton rides during the 141 km road race of the UCI Women's World Tour's 2016 Crescent Vårgårda

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 32 of 39

The peloton rides during the 141 km road race of the UCI Women's World Tour's 2016 Crescent Vårgårda

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 33 of 39

Moniek Tenniglo (NED) of Rabo-Liv Cycling Team tries to catch up with the peloton after mechanical

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 34 of 39

The field in action during the 141 km road race of the UCI Women's World Tour's 2016 Crescent Vårgårda

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 35 of 39

Amy Pieters (NED) of Wiggle Hi5 Cycling Team rides near the front on the third gravel section of the 141 km road race

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 36 of 39

The field in action during the 141 km road race of the UCI Women's World Tour's 2016 Crescent Vårgårda

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 37 of 39

Elena Cecchini (ITA) of CANYON//SRAM Racing picks up a full bottle in the penultimate lap around Vårgårda

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 38 of 39

Ellen van Dijk (NED) of Boels-Dolmans Cycling Team leans into the final corner of the penultimate lap

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 39 of 39

Top three: Emilia Fahlin, Lotta Lepistö and Chantal Blaak at the 141 km road race of the UCI Women's World Tour's 2016 Crescent Vårgårda

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Emilia Fahlin (Ale Cipollini) sprinted to the win Sunday during Crescent Vargarda, the 15th round of the Women's World Tour. The 27-year-old Swedish rider claimed the win in her home country after making it into a nine-rider move that escaped on a dirt section late in the race, then outsprinted Lotta Lepistö (Cervelo Bigla) and Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) at the line.

"I am happy to have broken the ice, winning in Sweden was extraordinary," Fahlin said after the race. "I'm fine, I'm fit and I really wanted to be a leader at home. I dedicate this victory to my family, now present at the finish line, to my team, perfect even here, we are united and strong, and to the crowd shouting my name at the roadside, they gave me the strength to sprint and win the best win of my career."

Cervelo Bigla's Nicole Hanselmann went on a 30km solo flyer before the day's decisive move, the nine-rider break that contained Fahlin, slipped away as the riders approached the finishing circuits and the infamous gravel sections.

The breakaway group also included Amy Pieters (Wiggle High5), Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Lensworld-Zannata), Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM), Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS), Julia Soek (Liv-Plantur) and Shara Gillow (Rabo Liv).

The nine-rider group never gained more than a two-minute advantage, and it wasn’t clear until the last lap whether they would be successful. With most teams represented in the move, however, the peloton eventually sat up, and the winner would come from the escapees.

Fahlin surprised the group with an early jump and held off the sprinters to take the win. Lepistö said the Swedish rider deserved the win.

"I feel like Emilia and I did most of the work in the breakaway," the Cervelo Bigla rider said. "I think Emilia was having super legs today and she took the last corner first and had the most speed and could hold the 300 metres in the front. I was trying to pass her so badly but I just died, my legs were totally empty."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Alé Cipollini3:35:31
2Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
3Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
4Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5
5Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata
6Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
7Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
8Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
9Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
10Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:00:13
11Dani King (GBr) Wiggle High5
12Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana0:00:48
13Carmen Small (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
14Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
15Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
16Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
17Kaat Van Der Meulen (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
18Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
19Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM
20Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Team BMS Birn
21Camilla Møllebro (Den) Team BMS Birn
22Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur
23Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM
24Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
25Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-AIS
26Anna Trevisi (Ita) Alé Cipollini
27Laura Massey (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
28Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
29Sara Penton (Swe) Swedish National Team
30Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
31Annelies Dom (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
32Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Alé Cipollini
33Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
34Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
35Loren Rowney (Aus) Orica-AIS
36Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Alé Cipollini
37Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High5
38Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products
39Anna Plichta (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
40Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
41Marie Vilmann (Den) Team BMS Birn
42Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
43Martina Ritter (Aut) BTC City Ljubljana
44Jessica Allen (Aus) Orica-AIS
45Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica-AIS
46Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
47Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
48Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
49Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Bepink
50Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink
51Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High5
52Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
53Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM0:01:03
54Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
55Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM
56Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
57Amber Neben (USA) Bepink
58Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
59Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
60Tayler Wiles (USA) Orica-AIS
61Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:01:12
62Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
63Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
64Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Norway National Team0:02:20
65Ingrid Moe (Nor) Norway National Team
66Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
67Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
68Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana
69Vera Koedooder (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
70Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana
71Christina Siggaard (Den) Team BMS Birn
72Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products
73Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Bepink
74Riejanne Markus (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
75Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High5
76Ida Erngren (Swe) Swedish National Team
77Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) Norway National Team0:04:26
78Emmy Thelberg (Swe) Swedish National Team0:04:43
79Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling
80Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Bepink
81Martina Alzini (Ita) Alé Cipollini0:06:58
82Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink
83Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
84Mieke Kroeger (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
85Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products0:08:20
86Julie Solvang (Nor) Norway National Team
87Minna-Maria Kangas (Fin) Finnish National Team0:14:57
88Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products
89Turid Korshavn (Nor) Norway National Team0:15:47
90Malin Berlin (Swe) Swedish National Team0:18:47
DNFMoniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
DNFNina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld-Zannata
DNFAlice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata
DNFWinanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Zannata
DNFRachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
DNFAbigail Van Twisk (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
DNFLouise Norman Hansen (Den) Team BMS Birn
DNFTrine Schmidt (Den) Team BMS Birn
DNFFrida Knutsson (Swe) Swedish National Team
DNFAntonia Grondahl (Fin) Finnish National Team
DNFRosa Törmänen (Fin) Finnish National Team
DNFCecilia Aintila (Fin) Finnish National Team
DNFSuvi Lavonen (Fin) Finnish National Team
DNFMaija Syrjä (Fin) Finnish National Team
DNFEmma Skjerstad (Nor) Norway National Team

