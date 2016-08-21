Fahlin wins Crescent Vargarda WorldTour race
Lotta Lepisto is second, followed by Chantal Blaak
Emilia Fahlin (Ale Cipollini) sprinted to the win Sunday during Crescent Vargarda, the 15th round of the Women's World Tour. The 27-year-old Swedish rider claimed the win in her home country after making it into a nine-rider move that escaped on a dirt section late in the race, then outsprinted Lotta Lepistö (Cervelo Bigla) and Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) at the line.
"I am happy to have broken the ice, winning in Sweden was extraordinary," Fahlin said after the race. "I'm fine, I'm fit and I really wanted to be a leader at home. I dedicate this victory to my family, now present at the finish line, to my team, perfect even here, we are united and strong, and to the crowd shouting my name at the roadside, they gave me the strength to sprint and win the best win of my career."
Cervelo Bigla's Nicole Hanselmann went on a 30km solo flyer before the day's decisive move, the nine-rider break that contained Fahlin, slipped away as the riders approached the finishing circuits and the infamous gravel sections.
The breakaway group also included Amy Pieters (Wiggle High5), Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Lensworld-Zannata), Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM), Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS), Julia Soek (Liv-Plantur) and Shara Gillow (Rabo Liv).
The nine-rider group never gained more than a two-minute advantage, and it wasn’t clear until the last lap whether they would be successful. With most teams represented in the move, however, the peloton eventually sat up, and the winner would come from the escapees.
Fahlin surprised the group with an early jump and held off the sprinters to take the win. Lepistö said the Swedish rider deserved the win.
"I feel like Emilia and I did most of the work in the breakaway," the Cervelo Bigla rider said. "I think Emilia was having super legs today and she took the last corner first and had the most speed and could hold the 300 metres in the front. I was trying to pass her so badly but I just died, my legs were totally empty."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Alé Cipollini
|3:35:31
|2
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|4
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5
|5
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata
|6
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|7
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|8
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|9
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|10
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|11
|Dani King (GBr) Wiggle High5
|12
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:00:48
|13
|Carmen Small (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|14
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|15
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|16
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|17
|Kaat Van Der Meulen (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
|18
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|19
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM
|20
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Team BMS Birn
|21
|Camilla Møllebro (Den) Team BMS Birn
|22
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur
|23
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM
|24
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|25
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-AIS
|26
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|27
|Laura Massey (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|28
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|29
|Sara Penton (Swe) Swedish National Team
|30
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|31
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
|32
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Alé Cipollini
|33
|Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|34
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|35
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Orica-AIS
|36
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|37
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High5
|38
|Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products
|39
|Anna Plichta (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|40
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
|41
|Marie Vilmann (Den) Team BMS Birn
|42
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|43
|Martina Ritter (Aut) BTC City Ljubljana
|44
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Orica-AIS
|45
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica-AIS
|46
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
|48
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|49
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Bepink
|50
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink
|51
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High5
|52
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|53
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|0:01:03
|54
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|55
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM
|56
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|57
|Amber Neben (USA) Bepink
|58
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|59
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Orica-AIS
|61
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:01:12
|62
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|63
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
|64
|Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Norway National Team
|0:02:20
|65
|Ingrid Moe (Nor) Norway National Team
|66
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|67
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|68
|Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana
|69
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|70
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana
|71
|Christina Siggaard (Den) Team BMS Birn
|72
|Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|73
|Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Bepink
|74
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|75
|Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High5
|76
|Ida Erngren (Swe) Swedish National Team
|77
|Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) Norway National Team
|0:04:26
|78
|Emmy Thelberg (Swe) Swedish National Team
|0:04:43
|79
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling
|80
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Bepink
|81
|Martina Alzini (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|0:06:58
|82
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink
|83
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|84
|Mieke Kroeger (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|85
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:08:20
|86
|Julie Solvang (Nor) Norway National Team
|87
|Minna-Maria Kangas (Fin) Finnish National Team
|0:14:57
|88
|Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products
|89
|Turid Korshavn (Nor) Norway National Team
|0:15:47
|90
|Malin Berlin (Swe) Swedish National Team
|0:18:47
|DNF
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|DNF
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld-Zannata
|DNF
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata
|DNF
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Zannata
|DNF
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|DNF
|Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team BMS Birn
|DNF
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Team BMS Birn
|DNF
|Frida Knutsson (Swe) Swedish National Team
|DNF
|Antonia Grondahl (Fin) Finnish National Team
|DNF
|Rosa Törmänen (Fin) Finnish National Team
|DNF
|Cecilia Aintila (Fin) Finnish National Team
|DNF
|Suvi Lavonen (Fin) Finnish National Team
|DNF
|Maija Syrjä (Fin) Finnish National Team
|DNF
|Emma Skjerstad (Nor) Norway National Team
