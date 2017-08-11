Trending

Boels Dolmans win Crescent Vargarda team time trial

World champions top Cervelo Bigla in 42.5km race

Image 1 of 25

Boels Dolmans en route to winning the Crescent Vargarda team time trial

Boels Dolmans en route to winning the Crescent Vargarda team time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 25

Team Norway

Team Norway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 25

Team Hitec Products

Team Hitec Products
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 25

Team Bepink Cogeas

Team Bepink Cogeas
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 25

Team Servetto Giusta

Team Servetto Giusta
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 25

tTam VeloConcept

tTam VeloConcept
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 25

Hitec Products

Hitec Products
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 25

Cylance Pro Cycling

Cylance Pro Cycling
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 25

Ma Jasinka (Cylance)

Ma Jasinka (Cylance)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 25

BePink Cogeas

BePink Cogeas
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 25

Drops Cycling Team

Drops Cycling Team
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 25

Team Sunweb

Team Sunweb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 25

Team Cervelo-Bigla Pro Cycling

Team Cervelo-Bigla Pro Cycling
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 25

Bouls Dolmans

Bouls Dolmans
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 25

Team Norway

Team Norway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 25

Team Sport Vlaanderen - Guill D'or

Team Sport Vlaanderen - Guill D'or
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 25

Lotto Soudal Ladies

Lotto Soudal Ladies
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 25

Team Lares-Waowdeals

Team Lares-Waowdeals
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 25

FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope

FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 25

Team Wiggle High5

Team Wiggle High5
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 25

Team Wiggle High5

Team Wiggle High5
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 25

Canyon SRAM

Canyon SRAM
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 25

Canyon SRAM

Canyon SRAM
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 25

Team Cervelo-Bigla Pro Cycling

Team Cervelo-Bigla Pro Cycling
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 25

Cervelo Bigla, Boels Dolmans and CanyonSRAM on the Vargarda podium

Cervelo Bigla, Boels Dolmans and CanyonSRAM on the Vargarda podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Boels Dolmans successfully defended its team time trial at Crescent Vargarda on Friday, taking the win by 12 seconds over runners-up Ceverlo Bigla and 50 seconds over Canyon SRAM. The reigning world champions posted the fastest time at both intermediate splits en route to the quickest time over the 43-kilometre course, setting the mark to beat at 52:39.

“This team time trial is very important,” said Chantal Blaak, who led Boels-Dolmans across the finish line. “The Worlds course is kind of the same – up and down – and it’s a similar distance. Today was a good test, and the only real test before Worlds to see what went right and where we need to improve."

The 43km race took place on rolling roads with several sweeping turns and a few sharper corners. The course is a familiar one – used since the first edition of the Vårgårda team time trial in 2009.

“It was very windy today,” Blaak said. “We had a headwind on the way back. It felt like you were riding into a wall when you came on the front. It was super hard, but it also played to our strength. We have a lot of strong motors in this team.

“We all used all our strengths. We all have our strengths and our weaknesses, and we know that about each other. We make each other stronger as a unit.”

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:52:39
2Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling0:00:12
3Canyon SRAM Racing0:00:50
4Team Sunweb0:01:23
5Wiggle High50:02:08
6Team Veloconcept0:02:22
7WM3 Pro Cycling Team0:02:25
8FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:02:33
9Hitec Products0:03:05
10BTC City Ljubljana0:03:08
11Australia0:03:16
12Bepink Coegas0:03:20
13Cylance Pro Cycling0:03:24
14Ale Cippolini0:03:29
15Lotto Soudal Ladies0:04:42
16Drops Cycling Team0:04:57
17Lensworld Kuota0:05:14
18Sevetta Giusta0:05:28
19Lares Waowdeals Womens Cycling Team0:05:30
20Norway0:05:36
21Sport Vlaanderen - Guill D'or0:06:36

 

