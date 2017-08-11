Image 1 of 25 Boels Dolmans en route to winning the Crescent Vargarda team time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 25 Team Norway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 25 Team Hitec Products (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 25 Team Bepink Cogeas (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 25 Team Servetto Giusta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 25 tTam VeloConcept (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 25 Hitec Products (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 25 Cylance Pro Cycling (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 25 Ma Jasinka (Cylance) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 25 BePink Cogeas (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 25 Drops Cycling Team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 25 Team Sunweb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 25 Team Cervelo-Bigla Pro Cycling (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 25 Bouls Dolmans (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 25 Team Norway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 25 Team Sport Vlaanderen - Guill D'or (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 25 Lotto Soudal Ladies (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 25 Team Lares-Waowdeals (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 25 FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 25 Team Wiggle High5 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 25 Team Wiggle High5 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 25 Canyon SRAM (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 25 Canyon SRAM (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 25 Team Cervelo-Bigla Pro Cycling (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 25 Cervelo Bigla, Boels Dolmans and CanyonSRAM on the Vargarda podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Boels Dolmans successfully defended its team time trial at Crescent Vargarda on Friday, taking the win by 12 seconds over runners-up Ceverlo Bigla and 50 seconds over Canyon SRAM. The reigning world champions posted the fastest time at both intermediate splits en route to the quickest time over the 43-kilometre course, setting the mark to beat at 52:39.

“This team time trial is very important,” said Chantal Blaak, who led Boels-Dolmans across the finish line. “The Worlds course is kind of the same – up and down – and it’s a similar distance. Today was a good test, and the only real test before Worlds to see what went right and where we need to improve."

The 43km race took place on rolling roads with several sweeping turns and a few sharper corners. The course is a familiar one – used since the first edition of the Vårgårda team time trial in 2009.

“It was very windy today,” Blaak said. “We had a headwind on the way back. It felt like you were riding into a wall when you came on the front. It was super hard, but it also played to our strength. We have a lot of strong motors in this team.

“We all used all our strengths. We all have our strengths and our weaknesses, and we know that about each other. We make each other stronger as a unit.”

