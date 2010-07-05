Schulze secures finale
Morajko can't be mown down on GC
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andre Schulze (Ger) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|3:58:01
|2
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|3
|Stefan Schäfer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|4
|Lemos Gustavo Dominguez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|5
|Krzysztof Jesowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|6
|Alexandre Usov (Blr) ISD Continental Team
|7
|Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
|8
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|9
|Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche
|10
|Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|11
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|12
|Eugenio Loria (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|13
|Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
|14
|Omar Sottocornola (Ita) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|15
|Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche
|16
|Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
|17
|Konrad Czajkowski (Pol) DHL-Author
|18
|Lukasz Modzelewski (Pol) Legia - Felt
|19
|Mateusz Mróz (Pol) DHL-Author
|20
|Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia - Felt
|21
|Tomasz Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|22
|Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
|23
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|24
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|25
|Martin Mares (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|26
|Dariusz Baranowski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
|27
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Belarusian National
|28
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche
|29
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|30
|Iglesias Gustavo Rodriguez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|31
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|32
|Siarhei Papok (Blr) Belarusian National
|33
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|34
|Matija Kvasina (Cro) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|35
|Danilo Andrenacci (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|36
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|37
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|38
|Henning Bommel (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|39
|Ioroslav Boyko (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
|40
|Fernandez Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|41
|Miguez Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|42
|Radoslaw Romanik (Pol) DHL-Author
|43
|Artem Tesler (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
|44
|Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|45
|Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|46
|Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|47
|Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Belarusian National
|48
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|49
|Daniele Callegarani (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|50
|David Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|51
|Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|52
|Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet Fidea
|53
|Artur Przydzial (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
|54
|Bartosz Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|55
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|56
|Yauheni Lahun (Blr) Belarusian National
|57
|Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Miche
|58
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|0:00:16
|59
|Marcin Wolski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
|0:00:20
|60
|Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:00:23
|61
|Frantisek Kloucek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|0:00:24
|62
|Franz Schiewer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|63
|Siergiej Fuchs (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:00:32
|64
|Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|65
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|0:00:35
|66
|Marcin Urbanowski (Pol) DHL-Author
|0:00:37
|67
|Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Blr) Belarusian National
|0:00:38
|68
|Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|69
|Veloso Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|70
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|0:00:45
|71
|Volodymyr Gomeniuk (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
|0:00:51
|72
|Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|73
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|0:00:55
|74
|Robert Radosz (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|0:01:00
|75
|Vladimir Duma (Ukr) Romet Weltour Debica
|76
|Pavol Polievka (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|0:01:19
|77
|Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|78
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:01:57
|79
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|80
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|0:02:29
|81
|Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet Fidea
|82
|Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|0:02:49
|83
|Blasej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|84
|Luca Zanasca (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|0:03:38
|85
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|0:03:41
|86
|Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|87
|Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|0:03:51
|88
|Robert Bartko (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|0:04:15
|89
|Sebastian Forke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|90
|Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:05:13
|91
|Mateusz Komar (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|0:05:15
|92
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|93
|Piotr Sztobryn (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|94
|Tino Meier (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|95
|Johannes Kahra (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|96
|Tomas Buchacek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|97
|Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|98
|Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|0:07:29
|DNF
|Jakub Komar (Pol) Legia - Felt
|DNF
|Kajetan Skrobich (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|DNF
|Radoslaw Syrojc (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|DNF
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
|DNF
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|DNF
|Maros Kovac (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martin Mares (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|3
|pts
|2
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|2
|3
|Stefan Schäfer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Veloso Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|3
|pts
|2
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|2
|3
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Schäfer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|3
|pts
|2
|Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
|2
|3
|Martin Mares (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexandre Usov (Blr) ISD Continental Team
|7
|pts
|2
|Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
|5
|3
|Siarhei Papok (Blr) Belarusian National
|4
|4
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|3
|5
|Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|2
|6
|Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Belarusian National
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Veloso Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|7
|pts
|2
|Siarhei Papok (Blr) Belarusian National
|5
|3
|Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
|4
|4
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|3
|5
|Dariusz Baranowski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
|2
|6
|Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Belarusian National
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Veloso Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|5
|pts
|2
|Radoslaw Syrojc (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|3
|3
|Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Belarusian National
|2
|4
|Siarhei Papok (Blr) Belarusian National
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Veloso Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|3
|pts
|2
|Radoslaw Syrojc (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|2
|3
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernandez Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|3
|pts
|2
|Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Belarusian National
|2
|3
|Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miche
|11:54:03
|2
|Zheroquadro - Radenska
|3
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|4
|Xacobeo Galicia
|5
|Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|6
|DHL-Author
|7
|ISD Continental Team
|8
|Telenet Fidea
|9
|Romet Weltour Debica
|10
|CDC - Cavaliere
|11
|Belarusian National
|12
|Team Netapp
|0:00:16
|13
|PSK Whirlpool - Author
|0:00:24
|14
|LKT Team Brandenburg
|15
|National Team Ukraine
|0:00:51
|16
|Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|0:01:00
|17
|Polska Narodowa
|0:01:30
|18
|Mróz Active Jet
|0:02:49
|19
|Dukla Trencin Merida
|0:06:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|21:31:21
|2
|Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
|0:00:14
|3
|Stefan Schäfer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|0:00:22
|4
|Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:00:24
|5
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|0:00:26
|6
|Martin Mares (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|7
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche
|8
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|0:00:28
|9
|Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|0:00:30
|10
|Matija Kvasina (Cro) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|11
|Fernandez Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|12
|Dariusz Baranowski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
|13
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|14
|Iglesias Gustavo Rodriguez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|15
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|0:00:33
|16
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|0:00:38
|17
|Daniele Callegarani (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|0:00:43
|18
|Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet Fidea
|19
|Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|20
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Belarusian National
|21
|Miguez Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|22
|Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|23
|Radoslaw Romanik (Pol) DHL-Author
|24
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|0:00:49
|25
|Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Belarusian National
|0:00:56
|26
|Danilo Andrenacci (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|0:01:33
|27
|Robert Radosz (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|0:01:43
|28
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:02:00
|29
|Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche
|0:03:10
|30
|Lemos Gustavo Dominguez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:04:02
|31
|Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|0:05:22
|32
|Yauheni Lahun (Blr) Belarusian National
|0:06:45
|33
|Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche
|0:06:50
|34
|Mateusz Mróz (Pol) DHL-Author
|35
|Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|36
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|37
|Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Miche
|0:06:56
|38
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|0:07:06
|39
|Siarhei Papok (Blr) Belarusian National
|0:07:22
|40
|Marcin Urbanowski (Pol) DHL-Author
|0:07:27
|41
|Vladimir Duma (Ukr) Romet Weltour Debica
|0:07:53
|42
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:09:34
|43
|Blasej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|0:09:39
|44
|Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|45
|Luca Zanasca (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|0:11:15
|46
|Tino Meier (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|0:11:58
|47
|Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|0:12:54
|48
|Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|0:12:55
|49
|Andre Schulze (Ger) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|0:15:18
|50
|Alexandre Usov (Blr) ISD Continental Team
|0:15:43
|51
|Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|0:15:48
|52
|Tomasz Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|53
|Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
|54
|Konrad Czajkowski (Pol) DHL-Author
|55
|Lukasz Modzelewski (Pol) Legia - Felt
|56
|David Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|57
|Bartosz Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|58
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|59
|Ioroslav Boyko (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
|0:16:17
|60
|Siergiej Fuchs (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:16:20
|61
|Henning Bommel (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|0:16:21
|62
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|0:16:33
|63
|Eugenio Loria (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|0:17:49
|64
|Krzysztof Jesowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:18:04
|65
|Artem Tesler (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
|0:18:07
|66
|Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia - Felt
|0:18:17
|67
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:18:30
|68
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|0:18:50
|69
|Artur Przydzial (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
|0:20:31
|70
|Sebastian Forke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:23:58
|71
|Johannes Kahra (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|0:24:03
|72
|Veloso Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:24:16
|73
|Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:24:45
|74
|Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|0:25:31
|75
|Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:27:01
|76
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|0:27:22
|77
|Frantisek Kloucek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|0:28:17
|78
|Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Blr) Belarusian National
|0:28:21
|79
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|0:28:28
|80
|Pavol Polievka (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|0:28:31
|81
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|0:28:48
|82
|Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|0:29:12
|83
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:29:50
|84
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|0:30:22
|85
|Robert Bartko (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|0:32:08
|86
|Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:32:25
|87
|Franz Schiewer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|0:32:49
|88
|Piotr Sztobryn (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|0:32:55
|89
|Volodymyr Gomeniuk (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
|0:33:01
|90
|Tomas Buchacek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|0:33:08
|91
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|0:33:20
|92
|Marcin Wolski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
|0:34:08
|93
|Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:34:15
|94
|Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|0:37:02
|95
|Omar Sottocornola (Ita) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|0:37:35
|96
|Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet Fidea
|97
|Mateusz Komar (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|0:38:28
|98
|Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|0:41:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andre Schulze (Ger) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|38
|pts
|2
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|28
|3
|Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
|25
|4
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|23
|5
|Krzysztof Jesowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|21
|6
|Tino Meier (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|18
|7
|Stefan Schäfer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|13
|8
|Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|13
|9
|Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
|12
|10
|Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Belarusian National
|11
|11
|Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|11
|12
|Alexandre Usov (Blr) ISD Continental Team
|11
|13
|Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
|10
|14
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|10
|15
|Martin Mares (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|9
|16
|Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|7
|17
|Marcin Wolski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
|7
|18
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|7
|19
|Siarhei Papok (Blr) Belarusian National
|6
|20
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche
|6
|21
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|5
|22
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|5
|23
|Daniele Callegarani (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|5
|24
|Lemos Gustavo Dominguez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|5
|25
|Piotr Sztobryn (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|5
|26
|Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|4
|27
|Matija Kvasina (Cro) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|4
|28
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|4
|29
|Vladimir Duma (Ukr) Romet Weltour Debica
|3
|30
|Veloso Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|3
|31
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|3
|32
|Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|3
|33
|Robert Radosz (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|3
|34
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Belarusian National
|2
|35
|Miguez Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|2
|36
|Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche
|2
|37
|Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|2
|38
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|2
|39
|Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|2
|40
|Tomasz Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1
|41
|Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia - Felt
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Belarusian National
|33
|pts
|2
|Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
|24
|3
|Veloso Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|15
|4
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|14
|5
|Siarhei Papok (Blr) Belarusian National
|10
|6
|Alexandre Usov (Blr) ISD Continental Team
|9
|7
|Piotr Sztobryn (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|6
|8
|Marcin Wolski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
|6
|9
|Fernandez Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|4
|10
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|4
|11
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|3
|12
|Martin Mares (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|2
|13
|Dariusz Baranowski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
|2
|14
|Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|2
|15
|Matija Kvasina (Cro) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|1
|16
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1
|17
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
|1
|18
|Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Belarusian National
|21:32:04
|2
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|0:00:06
|3
|Yauheni Lahun (Blr) Belarusian National
|0:06:02
|4
|Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|0:12:11
|5
|Ioroslav Boyko (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
|0:15:34
|6
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
|0:15:50
|7
|Johannes Kahra (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|0:23:20
|8
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Polska Narodowa
|0:27:45
|9
|Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|0:28:29
|10
|Franz Schiewer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|0:32:06
|11
|Piotr Sztobryn (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|0:32:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|ISD Continental Team
|64:35:46
|2
|Zheroquadro - Radenska
|3
|Xacobeo Galicia
|4
|CDC - Cavaliere
|0:00:52
|5
|Miche
|0:02:17
|6
|Belarusian National
|0:06:16
|7
|Team Netapp
|0:06:36
|8
|Mróz Active Jet
|0:08:52
|9
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:12:27
|10
|DHL-Author
|0:12:40
|11
|LKT Team Brandenburg
|0:13:17
|12
|Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:13:28
|13
|Romet Weltour Debica
|0:14:50
|14
|Telenet Fidea
|0:17:57
|15
|Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|0:22:38
|16
|PSK Whirlpool - Author
|0:30:47
|17
|Polska Narodowa
|0:35:07
|18
|National Team Ukraine
|1:05:42
|19
|Dukla Trencin Merida
|1:14:58
