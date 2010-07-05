Trending

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andre Schulze (Ger) PSK Whirlpool - Author3:58:01
2Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
3Stefan Schäfer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
4Lemos Gustavo Dominguez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
5Krzysztof Jesowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
6Alexandre Usov (Blr) ISD Continental Team
7Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
8Luka Mezgec (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
9Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche
10Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
11Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea
12Eugenio Loria (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
13Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
14Omar Sottocornola (Ita) Zheroquadro - Radenska
15Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche
16Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
17Konrad Czajkowski (Pol) DHL-Author
18Lukasz Modzelewski (Pol) Legia - Felt
19Mateusz Mróz (Pol) DHL-Author
20Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia - Felt
21Tomasz Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
22Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
23Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet Fidea
24Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
25Martin Mares (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
26Dariusz Baranowski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
27Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Belarusian National
28Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche
29Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
30Iglesias Gustavo Rodriguez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
31Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
32Siarhei Papok (Blr) Belarusian National
33Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
34Matija Kvasina (Cro) Zheroquadro - Radenska
35Danilo Andrenacci (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
36Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
37Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Polska Narodowa
38Henning Bommel (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
39Ioroslav Boyko (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
40Fernandez Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
41Miguez Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
42Radoslaw Romanik (Pol) DHL-Author
43Artem Tesler (Ukr) National Team Ukraine
44Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
45Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
46Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
47Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Belarusian National
48Michal Podlaski (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
49Daniele Callegarani (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
50David Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
51Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
52Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet Fidea
53Artur Przydzial (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
54Bartosz Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
55Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
56Yauheni Lahun (Blr) Belarusian National
57Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Miche
58Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp0:00:16
59Marcin Wolski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica0:00:20
60Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:00:23
61Frantisek Kloucek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author0:00:24
62Franz Schiewer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
63Siergiej Fuchs (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:00:32
64Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
65Kamil Gradek (Pol) Polska Narodowa0:00:35
66Marcin Urbanowski (Pol) DHL-Author0:00:37
67Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Blr) Belarusian National0:00:38
68Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
69Veloso Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
70Jan Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska0:00:45
71Volodymyr Gomeniuk (Ukr) National Team Ukraine0:00:51
72Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
73Adrian Kurek (Pol) Polska Narodowa0:00:55
74Robert Radosz (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy0:01:00
75Vladimir Duma (Ukr) Romet Weltour Debica
76Pavol Polievka (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida0:01:19
77Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
78Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp0:01:57
79Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
80Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp0:02:29
81Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet Fidea
82Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mróz Active Jet0:02:49
83Blasej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
84Luca Zanasca (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere0:03:38
85Andi Bajc (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska0:03:41
86Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
87Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida0:03:51
88Robert Bartko (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg0:04:15
89Sebastian Forke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
90Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:05:13
91Mateusz Komar (Pol) Mróz Active Jet0:05:15
92Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
93Piotr Sztobryn (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
94Tino Meier (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
95Johannes Kahra (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
96Tomas Buchacek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
97Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
98Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mróz Active Jet0:07:29
DNFJakub Komar (Pol) Legia - Felt
DNFKajetan Skrobich (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
DNFRadoslaw Syrojc (Pol) Polska Narodowa
DNFDaniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
DNFVincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet Fidea
DNFMaros Kovac (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida

Sprint 1 - Lesko
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Mares (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author3pts
2Luka Mezgec (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska2
3Stefan Schäfer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg1

Sprint 2 - Krasiczyn
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Veloso Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia3pts
2Luka Mezgec (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska2
3Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea1

Sprint 3 - Przemysl
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Schäfer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg3pts
2Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp2
3Martin Mares (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author1

GPM 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandre Usov (Blr) ISD Continental Team7pts
2Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche5
3Siarhei Papok (Blr) Belarusian National4
4Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp3
5Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere2
6Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Belarusian National1

GPM 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Veloso Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia7pts
2Siarhei Papok (Blr) Belarusian National5
3Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche4
4Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team3
5Dariusz Baranowski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica2
6Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Belarusian National1

GPM 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Veloso Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia5pts
2Radoslaw Syrojc (Pol) Polska Narodowa3
3Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Belarusian National2
4Siarhei Papok (Blr) Belarusian National1

GPM 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Veloso Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia3pts
2Radoslaw Syrojc (Pol) Polska Narodowa2
3Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team1

GPM 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernandez Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia3pts
2Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Belarusian National2
3Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miche11:54:03
2Zheroquadro - Radenska
3CCC Polsat Polkowice
4Xacobeo Galicia
5Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
6DHL-Author
7ISD Continental Team
8Telenet Fidea
9Romet Weltour Debica
10CDC - Cavaliere
11Belarusian National
12Team Netapp0:00:16
13PSK Whirlpool - Author0:00:24
14LKT Team Brandenburg
15National Team Ukraine0:00:51
16Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy0:01:00
17Polska Narodowa0:01:30
18Mróz Active Jet0:02:49
19Dukla Trencin Merida0:06:29

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mróz Active Jet21:31:21
2Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche0:00:14
3Stefan Schäfer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg0:00:22
4Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp0:00:24
5Luka Mezgec (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska0:00:26
6Martin Mares (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
7Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche
8Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:00:28
9Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:00:30
10Matija Kvasina (Cro) Zheroquadro - Radenska
11Fernandez Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
12Dariusz Baranowski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
13Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
14Iglesias Gustavo Rodriguez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
15Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet0:00:33
16Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea0:00:38
17Daniele Callegarani (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere0:00:43
18Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet Fidea
19Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
20Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Belarusian National
21Miguez Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
22Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
23Radoslaw Romanik (Pol) DHL-Author
24Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Polska Narodowa0:00:49
25Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Belarusian National0:00:56
26Danilo Andrenacci (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere0:01:33
27Robert Radosz (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy0:01:43
28Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:02:00
29Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche0:03:10
30Lemos Gustavo Dominguez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:04:02
31Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere0:05:22
32Yauheni Lahun (Blr) Belarusian National0:06:45
33Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche0:06:50
34Mateusz Mróz (Pol) DHL-Author
35Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
36Michal Podlaski (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
37Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Miche0:06:56
38Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp0:07:06
39Siarhei Papok (Blr) Belarusian National0:07:22
40Marcin Urbanowski (Pol) DHL-Author0:07:27
41Vladimir Duma (Ukr) Romet Weltour Debica0:07:53
42Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp0:09:34
43Blasej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mróz Active Jet0:09:39
44Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mróz Active Jet
45Luca Zanasca (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere0:11:15
46Tino Meier (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg0:11:58
47Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska0:12:54
48Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:12:55
49Andre Schulze (Ger) PSK Whirlpool - Author0:15:18
50Alexandre Usov (Blr) ISD Continental Team0:15:43
51Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy0:15:48
52Tomasz Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
53Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
54Konrad Czajkowski (Pol) DHL-Author
55Lukasz Modzelewski (Pol) Legia - Felt
56David Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska
57Bartosz Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
58Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
59Ioroslav Boyko (Ukr) National Team Ukraine0:16:17
60Siergiej Fuchs (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:16:20
61Henning Bommel (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg0:16:21
62Jan Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska0:16:33
63Eugenio Loria (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere0:17:49
64Krzysztof Jesowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:18:04
65Artem Tesler (Ukr) National Team Ukraine0:18:07
66Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia - Felt0:18:17
67Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:18:30
68Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet Fidea0:18:50
69Artur Przydzial (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica0:20:31
70Sebastian Forke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:23:58
71Johannes Kahra (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg0:24:03
72Veloso Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:24:16
73Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:24:45
74Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author0:25:31
75Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp0:27:01
76Andi Bajc (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska0:27:22
77Frantisek Kloucek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author0:28:17
78Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Blr) Belarusian National0:28:21
79Kamil Gradek (Pol) Polska Narodowa0:28:28
80Pavol Polievka (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida0:28:31
81Adrian Kurek (Pol) Polska Narodowa0:28:48
82Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida0:29:12
83Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp0:29:50
84Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp0:30:22
85Robert Bartko (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg0:32:08
86Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:32:25
87Franz Schiewer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg0:32:49
88Piotr Sztobryn (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy0:32:55
89Volodymyr Gomeniuk (Ukr) National Team Ukraine0:33:01
90Tomas Buchacek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author0:33:08
91Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mróz Active Jet0:33:20
92Marcin Wolski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica0:34:08
93Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:34:15
94Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida0:37:02
95Omar Sottocornola (Ita) Zheroquadro - Radenska0:37:35
96Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet Fidea
97Mateusz Komar (Pol) Mróz Active Jet0:38:28
98Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mróz Active Jet0:41:13

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andre Schulze (Ger) PSK Whirlpool - Author38pts
2Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse28
3Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp25
4Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mróz Active Jet23
5Krzysztof Jesowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice21
6Tino Meier (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg18
7Stefan Schäfer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg13
8Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy13
9Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche12
10Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Belarusian National11
11Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse11
12Alexandre Usov (Blr) ISD Continental Team11
13Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp10
14Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea10
15Martin Mares (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author9
16Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska7
17Marcin Wolski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica7
18Luka Mezgec (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska7
19Siarhei Papok (Blr) Belarusian National6
20Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche6
21Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet5
22Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet Fidea5
23Daniele Callegarani (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere5
24Lemos Gustavo Dominguez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia5
25Piotr Sztobryn (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy5
26Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice4
27Matija Kvasina (Cro) Zheroquadro - Radenska4
28Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp4
29Vladimir Duma (Ukr) Romet Weltour Debica3
30Veloso Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia3
31Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team3
32Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team3
33Robert Radosz (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy3
34Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Belarusian National2
35Miguez Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia2
36Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche2
37Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team2
38Jan Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska2
39Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida2
40Tomasz Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice1
41Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia - Felt1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Belarusian National33pts
2Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche24
3Veloso Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia15
4Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mróz Active Jet14
5Siarhei Papok (Blr) Belarusian National10
6Alexandre Usov (Blr) ISD Continental Team9
7Piotr Sztobryn (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy6
8Marcin Wolski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica6
9Fernandez Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia4
10Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team4
11Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp3
12Martin Mares (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author2
13Dariusz Baranowski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica2
14Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere2
15Matija Kvasina (Cro) Zheroquadro - Radenska1
16Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice1
17Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet1
18Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse1

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Belarusian National21:32:04
2Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Polska Narodowa0:00:06
3Yauheni Lahun (Blr) Belarusian National0:06:02
4Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska0:12:11
5Ioroslav Boyko (Ukr) National Team Ukraine0:15:34
6Jan Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro - Radenska0:15:50
7Johannes Kahra (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg0:23:20
8Kamil Gradek (Pol) Polska Narodowa0:27:45
9Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida0:28:29
10Franz Schiewer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg0:32:06
11Piotr Sztobryn (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy0:32:12

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1ISD Continental Team64:35:46
2Zheroquadro - Radenska
3Xacobeo Galicia
4CDC - Cavaliere0:00:52
5Miche0:02:17
6Belarusian National0:06:16
7Team Netapp0:06:36
8Mróz Active Jet0:08:52
9CCC Polsat Polkowice0:12:27
10DHL-Author0:12:40
11LKT Team Brandenburg0:13:17
12Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:13:28
13Romet Weltour Debica0:14:50
14Telenet Fidea0:17:57
15Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy0:22:38
16PSK Whirlpool - Author0:30:47
17Polska Narodowa0:35:07
18National Team Ukraine1:05:42
19Dukla Trencin Merida1:14:58

