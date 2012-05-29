Canal wins French Cup in St. Pompon
Chainel-Lefevre takes convincing win in women's race
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabien Canal (Fra)
|1:52:32
|2
|Alexis Chenevier (Fra)
|0:01:23
|3
|Jordan Sarrou (Fra)
|0:02:50
|4
|Ludovic Dubau (Fra)
|0:03:11
|5
|Hugo Drechou (Fra)
|0:03:35
|6
|Jérome Chevallier (Fra)
|0:03:35
|7
|Gilles Sarrazin (Fra)
|0:05:27
|8
|Marvin Gruget (Fra)
|0:06:36
|9
|Florent Pelizzari (Fra)
|0:07:00
|10
|Florian Piens (Fra)
|0:07:22
|11
|Romain Cleret (Fra)
|0:08:02
|12
|Thibaut Bellanger (Fra)
|0:08:24
|13
|Octavien Maillard (Fra)
|0:08:42
|14
|Fabien Marillaud (Fra)
|0:08:56
|15
|Harold Flandre (Fra)
|0:09:06
|16
|Alexandre Savoye (Fra)
|0:09:24
|17
|Alrick Martin (Fra)
|0:09:35
|18
|Yohann Lebarillier (Fra)
|0:09:42
|19
|Benoit Igoulen (Fra)
|0:09:56
|20
|Thibault Geneste (Fra)
|0:10:06
|21
|Arthur Tropardy (Fra)
|0:10:36
|22
|Emilien Mourier (Fra)
|0:10:50
|23
|Gregory Pascal (Fra)
|0:11:07
|24
|Fabien Bragagia (Fra)
|0:11:11
|25
|Kevin Miquel (Fra)
|0:11:12
|26
|Julien Bely (Fra)
|0:11:31
|27
|Titouan Perrin Ganier (Fra)
|0:11:47
|28
|Jonathan Galante (Fra)
|0:11:58
|29
|Guillaume Guilbaud (Fra)
|0:12:48
|30
|Guillaume Muller (Fra)
|0:13:35
|31
|Julien Bourdevaire (Fra)
|0:13:48
|32
|Gregory Frison (Fra)
|0:14:08
|33
|Romain Bernier (Fra)
|0:14:16
|34
|Remi Gueydan (Fra)
|0:14:32
|35
|Paul Mathou (Fra)
|0:14:55
|36
|Thomas Fautrero (Fra)
|0:14:56
|37
|Alexis Paris (Fra)
|0:15:05
|38
|Adrien Pascal (Fra)
|0:15:06
|39
|Charlélie Cantaloube (Fra)
|0:15:26
|40
|Damien Guillemet (Fra)
|0:15:50
|41
|Fabien Doubey (Fra)
|0:16:03
|42
|Lucas Redois (Fra)
|0:16:04
|43
|Nicolas Levasseur (Fra)
|0:16:39
|44
|Jonathan Perret (Fra)
|0:17:29
|45
|Pierre Morque (Fra)
|0:17:51
|46
|Etienne Puech (Fra)
|0:18:24
|47
|Charly Sibille (Fra)
|0:34:58
|48
|Remi Laffont (Fra)
|49
|Romuald Gillard (Fra)
|50
|Yann Vaxillaire (Fra)
|51
|Thomas Collinet (Fra)
|52
|Sebastien Lefevre (Fra)
|53
|Anthony Gauthier (Fra)
|54
|Julien Farnier (Fra)
|55
|Alexandre Pelletier (Fra)
|56
|Julien Toppan (Fra)
|57
|Nicolas Bonnieu (Fra)
|58
|Thibaud Raymond (Fra)
|59
|Fabrice Leguevaques (Fra)
|60
|Joshua Bednarski (Fra)
|61
|Pierre Colart (Fra)
|62
|Remy Bourdon (Fra)
|63
|Vincent Arnaud (Fra)
|64
|Benjamin Delfino (Fra)
|65
|Benjamin Boulenc (Fra)
|66
|Anthony Grenet (Fra)
|67
|Loic Doubey (Fra)
|68
|Thibaud Lhenry (Fra)
|69
|Clément Souvray (Fra)
|70
|Lucas Garbellotto (Fra)
|71
|Benjamin Gelabert (Fra)
|72
|Sébastien Monceaux (Fra)
|73
|Valentin Revaux (Fra)
|74
|Cedric Bex (Fra)
|75
|Pierrick Huet (Fra)
|76
|Thibault Sabatier (Fra)
|77
|Gregory Maillot (Fra)
|78
|Bastien Rolland (Fra)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra)
|1:27:01
|2
|Fanny Bourdon (Fra)
|0:05:06
|3
|Laura Metzler (Fra)
|0:05:42
|4
|Cécile Ravanel (Fra)
|0:06:10
|5
|Helene Marcouyre (Fra)
|0:06:36
|6
|Coralie Redelsperger (Fra)
|0:08:29
|7
|Julie Berteaux (Fra)
|0:09:25
|8
|Marine Eon (Fra)
|0:10:17
|9
|Marion Azam (Fra)
|0:12:09
|10
|Déborah Motsch (Fra)
|0:13:56
|11
|Aurélia Perry (Fra)
|0:14:20
|12
|Louise Blot (Fra)
|0:15:30
|13
|Anais Simon (Fra)
|0:16:20
|14
|Laure Boulay (Fra)
|0:16:53
|15
|Cecile Delaire (Fra)
|0:18:23
|16
|Delphine Boissy (Fra)
|0:18:36
|17
|Sandrine Ponsard (Fra)
|0:19:14
|18
|Estelle Boudot (Fra)
|0:19:36
|19
|Sophie Borderes (Fra)
|0:20:01
|20
|Manuella Glon (Fra)
|0:20:51
|21
|Laura Joubert (Fra)
|0:22:31
|22
|Charlotte Petit (Bel)
|23
|Viviane Rognant (Fra)
|24
|Flavie Montusclat (Fra)
|25
|Marie Catherine Filleau (Fra)
|26
|Lea Moussouteguy (Fra)
|27
|Julie Benard (Fra)
|28
|Valentine Segrestan (Fra)
