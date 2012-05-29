Trending

Canal wins French Cup in St. Pompon

Chainel-Lefevre takes convincing win in women's race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabien Canal (Fra)1:52:32
2Alexis Chenevier (Fra)0:01:23
3Jordan Sarrou (Fra)0:02:50
4Ludovic Dubau (Fra)0:03:11
5Hugo Drechou (Fra)0:03:35
6Jérome Chevallier (Fra)0:03:35
7Gilles Sarrazin (Fra)0:05:27
8Marvin Gruget (Fra)0:06:36
9Florent Pelizzari (Fra)0:07:00
10Florian Piens (Fra)0:07:22
11Romain Cleret (Fra)0:08:02
12Thibaut Bellanger (Fra)0:08:24
13Octavien Maillard (Fra)0:08:42
14Fabien Marillaud (Fra)0:08:56
15Harold Flandre (Fra)0:09:06
16Alexandre Savoye (Fra)0:09:24
17Alrick Martin (Fra)0:09:35
18Yohann Lebarillier (Fra)0:09:42
19Benoit Igoulen (Fra)0:09:56
20Thibault Geneste (Fra)0:10:06
21Arthur Tropardy (Fra)0:10:36
22Emilien Mourier (Fra)0:10:50
23Gregory Pascal (Fra)0:11:07
24Fabien Bragagia (Fra)0:11:11
25Kevin Miquel (Fra)0:11:12
26Julien Bely (Fra)0:11:31
27Titouan Perrin Ganier (Fra)0:11:47
28Jonathan Galante (Fra)0:11:58
29Guillaume Guilbaud (Fra)0:12:48
30Guillaume Muller (Fra)0:13:35
31Julien Bourdevaire (Fra)0:13:48
32Gregory Frison (Fra)0:14:08
33Romain Bernier (Fra)0:14:16
34Remi Gueydan (Fra)0:14:32
35Paul Mathou (Fra)0:14:55
36Thomas Fautrero (Fra)0:14:56
37Alexis Paris (Fra)0:15:05
38Adrien Pascal (Fra)0:15:06
39Charlélie Cantaloube (Fra)0:15:26
40Damien Guillemet (Fra)0:15:50
41Fabien Doubey (Fra)0:16:03
42Lucas Redois (Fra)0:16:04
43Nicolas Levasseur (Fra)0:16:39
44Jonathan Perret (Fra)0:17:29
45Pierre Morque (Fra)0:17:51
46Etienne Puech (Fra)0:18:24
47Charly Sibille (Fra)0:34:58
48Remi Laffont (Fra)
49Romuald Gillard (Fra)
50Yann Vaxillaire (Fra)
51Thomas Collinet (Fra)
52Sebastien Lefevre (Fra)
53Anthony Gauthier (Fra)
54Julien Farnier (Fra)
55Alexandre Pelletier (Fra)
56Julien Toppan (Fra)
57Nicolas Bonnieu (Fra)
58Thibaud Raymond (Fra)
59Fabrice Leguevaques (Fra)
60Joshua Bednarski (Fra)
61Pierre Colart (Fra)
62Remy Bourdon (Fra)
63Vincent Arnaud (Fra)
64Benjamin Delfino (Fra)
65Benjamin Boulenc (Fra)
66Anthony Grenet (Fra)
67Loic Doubey (Fra)
68Thibaud Lhenry (Fra)
69Clément Souvray (Fra)
70Lucas Garbellotto (Fra)
71Benjamin Gelabert (Fra)
72Sébastien Monceaux (Fra)
73Valentin Revaux (Fra)
74Cedric Bex (Fra)
75Pierrick Huet (Fra)
76Thibault Sabatier (Fra)
77Gregory Maillot (Fra)
78Bastien Rolland (Fra)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra)1:27:01
2Fanny Bourdon (Fra)0:05:06
3Laura Metzler (Fra)0:05:42
4Cécile Ravanel (Fra)0:06:10
5Helene Marcouyre (Fra)0:06:36
6Coralie Redelsperger (Fra)0:08:29
7Julie Berteaux (Fra)0:09:25
8Marine Eon (Fra)0:10:17
9Marion Azam (Fra)0:12:09
10Déborah Motsch (Fra)0:13:56
11Aurélia Perry (Fra)0:14:20
12Louise Blot (Fra)0:15:30
13Anais Simon (Fra)0:16:20
14Laure Boulay (Fra)0:16:53
15Cecile Delaire (Fra)0:18:23
16Delphine Boissy (Fra)0:18:36
17Sandrine Ponsard (Fra)0:19:14
18Estelle Boudot (Fra)0:19:36
19Sophie Borderes (Fra)0:20:01
20Manuella Glon (Fra)0:20:51
21Laura Joubert (Fra)0:22:31
22Charlotte Petit (Bel)
23Viviane Rognant (Fra)
24Flavie Montusclat (Fra)
25Marie Catherine Filleau (Fra)
26Lea Moussouteguy (Fra)
27Julie Benard (Fra)
28Valentine Segrestan (Fra)

Latest on Cyclingnews