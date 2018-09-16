Trending

Colbrelli wins Coppa Bernocchi

Bahrain-Merida rider tops Belletti, Simion

Sonny Colbrelli on the Tour de Suisse podium after winning stage 3

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
2Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
3Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
4Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
5Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky
6Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
7Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
8Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
9Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
10Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice

