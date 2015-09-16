Trending

Rebellin wins Coppa Agostoni

Veteran beats Nibali in breakaway sprint

Image 1 of 20

The peloton climbing

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 20

Davide Rebellin (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) escorted the podium after winning

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 20

The peloton during a wet Coppa Agostoni

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 20

Astana controlling the peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 20

Davide Rebellin (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) sprays the champagne

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 20

Coppa Agostoni victory Davide Rebellin (CCC Sprandi Polkowice)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 20

Rebellin wins Coppa Agostoni

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 8 of 20

Davide Rebellin (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) wins Coppa Agostoni

(Image credit: Coppa Agostoni)
Image 9 of 20

Davide Rebellin (CCC Sprandi Polkowice)

(Image credit: Coppa Agostoni)
Image 10 of 20

Coppa Agostoni podium (l-r) Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), Davide Rebellin (CCC Sprandi Polkowice), Niccolo Bonifazio (Lampre):

(Image credit: Coppa Agostoni)
Image 11 of 20

The top three Davide Rebellin, Vincenzo Nibali and Niccolo Bonifazio

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 12 of 20

Vincenzo Nibali returned to racing at the Coppa Agostoni

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 13 of 20

Edoardo Zardini at the start

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 14 of 20

Leonardo Basso rides for the Italian team

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 15 of 20

Vincenzo Nibali and

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 16 of 20

Vinenzo Nibali talks to Ivan Santaromita

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 17 of 20

Vincenzo Nibali waits for the start

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 18 of 20

Sonny Colbrelli talks to Italian selector Davide Cassani

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 19 of 20

Davide Rebellin sets off

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 20 of 20

Astana are presented to the crowd

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

CCC Sprandi Polkowice's Davide Rebellin won the Coppa Agostoni-Giro delle Brianze on Wednesday in Lissone. The 44-year-old veteran racer beat his late-race breakaway companion Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) to the finish line for the win. Lampre-Merida's Niccolo Bonifazio won the bunch sprint to the line for third.

"It was a big win for me, since it was achieved after very hard race," Rebellin said. "We attacked with Nibali and Scarponi and we were chased down by the peloton for nearly 50 kilometers in the flat terrain, which favors the bunch. I entered the final 2 kilometers together with Nibali and with 200 meters to go we began the sprint. Astana rider passed me at first, but I managed to sit on his wheel and overtake him 50 meters from the line. I'm very happy about that victory and I want to thank the entire team, which helped me to be in a position to win."

The UCI 1.1 Coppa Agostoni-Giro delle Brianze offered the peloton a nearly 200km race through the hills from Monza to Lissone, which included 10km finish circuits.

An early move set off with Giacomo Tomio (Roth Skoda), Davide Ballerini (Unieuro Wilier Trevigiani), Stefan Schumacher (CCC), Miguel Benito (Caja-Rural), Rafael Andriato (Southeast), Lukas Postlberger (Bora-Argon 18) and Gianfranco Zilioli (Androni-Giocatoli).

The breakaway riders managed to build a lead of two minutes over the field just 45km into the race. By the time they reached the 80km mark they had pushed their lead out to over four minutes.Their gap reduced to 1:45 and they were all reabsorbed into the field with some 45km to go.

The next riders to go were Nibali and his Astana teammate Michele Scarponi, and Rebellin with 40km remaining but their advantage only reached a maximum of 40 seconds with 25km to go.

The gap fell to a mere 14 seconds in the final five kilometres as Lampre-Merida led the pack in an effort to bring back the three escapees for their sprint duo Bonifazio and Sacha Modolo. They were unsuccessful in the chase as Rebellin went on to beat Nibali to the line for the victory, however, Bonifazio captured third in the bunch sprint.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice5:04:28
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
3Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre - Merida
4Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Nazionale Italiana
5Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani - Csf
6Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Roth - Skoda
7Simone Ponzi (Ita) Southeast
8Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
9Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
10Antonino Parrinello (Ita) D'Amico Bottecchia
11Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
12Marco Tizza (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
13Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
14Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Rusvelo
15Marco Tecchio (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
16Daniel Martinez (Col) Colombia
17Simone Petilli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
18Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
19Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora - Argon 18
20Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast
21Ghebremedhin Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
22Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani - Csf
23Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Rusvelo
24Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
25Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
26Leonardo Basso (Ita) Nazionale Italiana
27Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora - Argon 18
28Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
29Edward Ravasi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
30Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast0:00:07
31Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:09
32Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani - Csf0:00:21
33Gianni Moscon (Ita) Nazionale Italiana0:00:34
34Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
35Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:01:57
DNFMario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
DNFChun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre - Merida
DNFSacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
DNFLuca Pacioni (Ita) Lampre - Merida
DNFGang Xu (Chn) Lampre - Merida
DNFArman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFBakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFDavide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFValerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFPaolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFRuslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFMarco Canola (Ita) Nazionale Italiana
DNFJacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Nazionale Italiana
DNFIvan Santaromita (Ita) Nazionale Italiana
DNFSimone Velasco (Ita) Nazionale Italiana
DNFAlberto Bettiol (Ita) Nazionale Italiana
DNFOscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
DNFEmanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
DNFSimone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
DNFGianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
DNFAndrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
DNFStefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani - Csf
DNFFrancesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani - Csf
DNFEnrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani - Csf
DNFSimone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani - Csf
DNFAlessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani - Csf
DNFBartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora - Argon 18
DNFPatrick Konrad (Aut) Bora - Argon 18
DNFRalf Matzka (Ger) Bora - Argon 18
DNFJosè Mendes (Por) Bora - Argon 18
DNFCristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora - Argon 18
DNFLukas Postlberger (Aut) Bora - Argon 18
DNFMatthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
DNFAnthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
DNFEduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
DNFFrédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
DNFArmindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
DNFPierre Perichon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
DNFFlorian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
DNFLorente Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
DNFMiguel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
DNFEduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
DNFFernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
DNFHeiner Parra (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
DNFFabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
DNFBenito Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
DNFStefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFChristian Delle Stelle (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFBranislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFMichal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFJakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFSylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFNick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFMatthew Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFJayde Julius (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFAdrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFDaniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFAntonio Nibali (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFAlessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFMattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFPaolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFEduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFAntonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFDidier Chaparro Lopez (Col) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFSergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo
DNFIvan Balykin (Rus) Rusvelo
DNFKirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Rusvelo
DNFMamyr Stash (Rus) Rusvelo
DNFIvan Savitskiy (Rus) Rusvelo
DNFArtem Nych (Rus) Rusvelo
DNFRafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast
DNFManuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast
DNFsamuele Conti (Ita) Southeast
DNFAndrea Fedi (Ita) Southeast
DNFFrancesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast
DNFEdwin Avila (Col) Colombia
DNFJorge Castiblanco (Col) Colombia
DNFFabio Duarte (Col) Colombia
DNFSebastian Molano (Col) Colombia
DNFCarlos Ramirez (Col) Colombia
DNFCayetano Sarmiento (Col) Colombia
DNFFelix Baron Castillo (Col) Colombia
DNFStephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFKevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFJoonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFDavid Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFJavier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFAndrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFCharles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFBrian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFSimone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFFrancis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFYannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFDanilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFMarinus Comelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFMirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFDavide Ballerini (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
DNFGiovanni Carboni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
DNFFabio Chinello (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
DNFMattia Frapporti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
DNFStefano Nardelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
DNFLorenzo Rota (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
DNFGiorgio Bocchiola (Ita) D'Amico Bottecchia
DNFAdriano Brogi (Ita) D'Amico Bottecchia
DNFGabriele Campello (Ita) D'Amico Bottecchia
DNFPaolo Ciavatta (Ita) D'Amico Bottecchia
DNFSilvio Giorni (Ita) D'Amico Bottecchia
DNFDavide Leone (Ita) D'Amico Bottecchia
DNFIltjan Nika (Alb) D'Amico Bottecchia
DNFGian Marco Di Francesco (Ita) MG.Kvis - Vega
DNFMichele Gazzara (Ita) MG.Kvis - Vega
DNFMoreno Giampaolo (Ita) MG.Kvis - Vega
DNFLuca Muffolini (Ita) MG.Kvis - Vega
DNFAntonio Santoro (Ita) MG.Kvis - Vega
DNFMichele Scartezzini (Ita) MG.Kvis - Vega
DNFLuca Cappelli (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
DNFManuel Todaro (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
DNFAlessandro Mariani (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
DNFGiacomo Peretto (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
DNFAlessandro Pettiti (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
DNFMatteo Spreafico (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
DNFDavide Vigano (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
DNFFilippo Fortin (Ita) GM Cycling Team
DNFMarco D'Urbano (Ita) GM Cycling Team
DNFAndrea Cacciotti (Ita) GM Cycling Team
DNFAntonio Di Sante (Ita) GM Cycling Team
DNFMatteo Rotondi (Ita) GM Cycling Team
DNFAndrea Ruscetta (Ita) GM Cycling Team
DNFGianfranco Visconti (Ita) GM Cycling Team
DNFJosè Hernandez (Col) GM Cycling Team
DNFAlberto Cecchin (Ita) Roth - Skoda
DNFAndrea Vaccher (Ita) Roth - Skoda
DNFDylan Page (Swi) Roth - Skoda
DNFLukas Jaun (Swi) Roth - Skoda
DNFNico Brungger (Swi) Roth - Skoda
DNFColin Stussi (Swi) Roth - Skoda
DNFGiacomo Tomio (Ita) Roth - Skoda
DNFEugenio Bani (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
DNFUri Martins (Mex) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
DNFYukinori Hishinuma (Jpn) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
DNFPaolo Lunardon (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
DNFRostyslav Zhukovskyi (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
DNFRino Zampilli (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
DNFRedi Halilaj (Alb) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
DNFJohannes Weber (Ger) Team Stuttgart
DNFJulian Schulze (Ger) Team Stuttgart
DNFFlorian Nowak (Ger) Team Stuttgart
DNFTill Drobisch (Nam) Team Stuttgart
DNFGeorg Loef (Ger) Team Stuttgart
DNFArnold Fiek (Ger) Team Stuttgart
DNFCristiano Monguzzi (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
DNFGianluca Giorgilli (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
DNFEmanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
DNFEnea Cambianica (Swi) Meridiana Kamen Team
DNFUros Repse (Slo) Meridiana Kamen Team
DNFMateo Frankovic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
DNFBruno Maltar (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
DNSEndi Sirol (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team

 

