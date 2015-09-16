Rebellin wins Coppa Agostoni
Veteran beats Nibali in breakaway sprint
CCC Sprandi Polkowice's Davide Rebellin won the Coppa Agostoni-Giro delle Brianze on Wednesday in Lissone. The 44-year-old veteran racer beat his late-race breakaway companion Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) to the finish line for the win. Lampre-Merida's Niccolo Bonifazio won the bunch sprint to the line for third.
"It was a big win for me, since it was achieved after very hard race," Rebellin said. "We attacked with Nibali and Scarponi and we were chased down by the peloton for nearly 50 kilometers in the flat terrain, which favors the bunch. I entered the final 2 kilometers together with Nibali and with 200 meters to go we began the sprint. Astana rider passed me at first, but I managed to sit on his wheel and overtake him 50 meters from the line. I'm very happy about that victory and I want to thank the entire team, which helped me to be in a position to win."
The UCI 1.1 Coppa Agostoni-Giro delle Brianze offered the peloton a nearly 200km race through the hills from Monza to Lissone, which included 10km finish circuits.
An early move set off with Giacomo Tomio (Roth Skoda), Davide Ballerini (Unieuro Wilier Trevigiani), Stefan Schumacher (CCC), Miguel Benito (Caja-Rural), Rafael Andriato (Southeast), Lukas Postlberger (Bora-Argon 18) and Gianfranco Zilioli (Androni-Giocatoli).
The breakaway riders managed to build a lead of two minutes over the field just 45km into the race. By the time they reached the 80km mark they had pushed their lead out to over four minutes.Their gap reduced to 1:45 and they were all reabsorbed into the field with some 45km to go.
The next riders to go were Nibali and his Astana teammate Michele Scarponi, and Rebellin with 40km remaining but their advantage only reached a maximum of 40 seconds with 25km to go.
The gap fell to a mere 14 seconds in the final five kilometres as Lampre-Merida led the pack in an effort to bring back the three escapees for their sprint duo Bonifazio and Sacha Modolo. They were unsuccessful in the chase as Rebellin went on to beat Nibali to the line for the victory, however, Bonifazio captured third in the bunch sprint.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|5:04:28
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|4
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Nazionale Italiana
|5
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani - Csf
|6
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Roth - Skoda
|7
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Southeast
|8
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|9
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|Antonino Parrinello (Ita) D'Amico Bottecchia
|11
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|12
|Marco Tizza (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
|13
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|14
|Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Rusvelo
|15
|Marco Tecchio (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|16
|Daniel Martinez (Col) Colombia
|17
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|18
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|19
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora - Argon 18
|20
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast
|21
|Ghebremedhin Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|22
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani - Csf
|23
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Rusvelo
|24
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|25
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|26
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Nazionale Italiana
|27
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora - Argon 18
|28
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|29
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|30
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast
|0:00:07
|31
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:00:09
|32
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani - Csf
|0:00:21
|33
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Nazionale Italiana
|0:00:34
|34
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|35
|Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:01:57
|DNF
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|DNF
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre - Merida
|DNF
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|DNF
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|DNF
|Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre - Merida
|DNF
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nazionale Italiana
|DNF
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Nazionale Italiana
|DNF
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nazionale Italiana
|DNF
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Nazionale Italiana
|DNF
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Nazionale Italiana
|DNF
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|DNF
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|DNF
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|DNF
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|DNF
|Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|DNF
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani - Csf
|DNF
|Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani - Csf
|DNF
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani - Csf
|DNF
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani - Csf
|DNF
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani - Csf
|DNF
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora - Argon 18
|DNF
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora - Argon 18
|DNF
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora - Argon 18
|DNF
|Josè Mendes (Por) Bora - Argon 18
|DNF
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora - Argon 18
|DNF
|Lukas Postlberger (Aut) Bora - Argon 18
|DNF
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|DNF
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|DNF
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|DNF
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|DNF
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|DNF
|Pierre Perichon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|DNF
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|DNF
|Lorente Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Miguel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Heiner Parra (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Benito Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|DNF
|Matthew Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
|DNF
|Jayde Julius (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|DNF
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
|DNF
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|DNF
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Didier Chaparro Lopez (Col) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo
|DNF
|Ivan Balykin (Rus) Rusvelo
|DNF
|Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Rusvelo
|DNF
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Rusvelo
|DNF
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Rusvelo
|DNF
|Artem Nych (Rus) Rusvelo
|DNF
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast
|DNF
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast
|DNF
|samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast
|DNF
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Southeast
|DNF
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast
|DNF
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
|DNF
|Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Colombia
|DNF
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia
|DNF
|Sebastian Molano (Col) Colombia
|DNF
|Carlos Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|DNF
|Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Colombia
|DNF
|Felix Baron Castillo (Col) Colombia
|DNF
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Marinus Comelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|DNF
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|DNF
|Fabio Chinello (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|DNF
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|DNF
|Stefano Nardelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|DNF
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|DNF
|Giorgio Bocchiola (Ita) D'Amico Bottecchia
|DNF
|Adriano Brogi (Ita) D'Amico Bottecchia
|DNF
|Gabriele Campello (Ita) D'Amico Bottecchia
|DNF
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) D'Amico Bottecchia
|DNF
|Silvio Giorni (Ita) D'Amico Bottecchia
|DNF
|Davide Leone (Ita) D'Amico Bottecchia
|DNF
|Iltjan Nika (Alb) D'Amico Bottecchia
|DNF
|Gian Marco Di Francesco (Ita) MG.Kvis - Vega
|DNF
|Michele Gazzara (Ita) MG.Kvis - Vega
|DNF
|Moreno Giampaolo (Ita) MG.Kvis - Vega
|DNF
|Luca Muffolini (Ita) MG.Kvis - Vega
|DNF
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) MG.Kvis - Vega
|DNF
|Michele Scartezzini (Ita) MG.Kvis - Vega
|DNF
|Luca Cappelli (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
|DNF
|Manuel Todaro (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
|DNF
|Alessandro Mariani (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
|DNF
|Giacomo Peretto (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
|DNF
|Alessandro Pettiti (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
|DNF
|Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
|DNF
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
|DNF
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) GM Cycling Team
|DNF
|Marco D'Urbano (Ita) GM Cycling Team
|DNF
|Andrea Cacciotti (Ita) GM Cycling Team
|DNF
|Antonio Di Sante (Ita) GM Cycling Team
|DNF
|Matteo Rotondi (Ita) GM Cycling Team
|DNF
|Andrea Ruscetta (Ita) GM Cycling Team
|DNF
|Gianfranco Visconti (Ita) GM Cycling Team
|DNF
|Josè Hernandez (Col) GM Cycling Team
|DNF
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Roth - Skoda
|DNF
|Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Roth - Skoda
|DNF
|Dylan Page (Swi) Roth - Skoda
|DNF
|Lukas Jaun (Swi) Roth - Skoda
|DNF
|Nico Brungger (Swi) Roth - Skoda
|DNF
|Colin Stussi (Swi) Roth - Skoda
|DNF
|Giacomo Tomio (Ita) Roth - Skoda
|DNF
|Eugenio Bani (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|DNF
|Uri Martins (Mex) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|DNF
|Yukinori Hishinuma (Jpn) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|DNF
|Paolo Lunardon (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|DNF
|Rostyslav Zhukovskyi (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|DNF
|Rino Zampilli (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|DNF
|Redi Halilaj (Alb) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|DNF
|Johannes Weber (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|DNF
|Julian Schulze (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|DNF
|Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|DNF
|Till Drobisch (Nam) Team Stuttgart
|DNF
|Georg Loef (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|DNF
|Arnold Fiek (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|DNF
|Cristiano Monguzzi (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|DNF
|Gianluca Giorgilli (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|DNF
|Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
|DNF
|Enea Cambianica (Swi) Meridiana Kamen Team
|DNF
|Uros Repse (Slo) Meridiana Kamen Team
|DNF
|Mateo Frankovic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
|DNF
|Bruno Maltar (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
|DNS
|Endi Sirol (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Aevolo looking to add European races to 2020 programFull roster for Mike Creed's US development team, which hopes to expand calendar in fourth season
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
-
Peter Sagan Roadie-Oh! in San Diego - GalleryThree-time world champ returns to the Golden State
-
Santaromita retires, De Vreese extends – Transfer shortsArtiz Bagües and Willie Smit find new teams as their current squad fold
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy