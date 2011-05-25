Trending

Gonzalez tops breakaway

Garcia, Chacon round out podium

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Angee Gonzalez (Ven)2:18:01
2Danielys Garcia (Ven)
3Lilibeth Chacón (Ven)
4Maria Briceno (Ven)
5Ludy Correa (Ven)
6Kathryn Bertine SKN
7Zaily Salazar (Ven)
8Arielys Bello (Ven)
9Fanny Alvarez (Ven)0:00:12
10Keyla García (Ven)0:00:15
11Angelica Quintero (Ven)
12Sandra Torres (Ven)0:09:52
13Yulimar Milla (Ven)0:11:26
14Yajaira Rubio (Col)
15Yexaly Gonzalez (Ven)
16Eilyn Santander (Ven)
17Nathaly Velazco (Ven)
18Daniela Salazar (Col)
19Nuhely Emerenciana (AHo)

