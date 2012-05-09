Lejarreta wins in Vall de Lord
Villar tops podium in women's race
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Inaki Lejarreta Errasti (Spa)
|1:18:20
|2
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra)
|0:03:02
|3
|Ivan Diaz (Spa)
|0:03:55
|4
|Josep Betalu (Spa)
|0:04:32
|5
|Cristofer Bosque Ruano (Spa)
|0:05:04
|6
|Ismael Ventura Sanchez (Spa)
|0:06:11
|7
|Hugo Drechou (Fra)
|0:06:38
|8
|Adelino Moll Mut (Spa)
|0:08:19
|9
|Enrique Morcillo (Spa)
|0:08:47
|10
|Guillem Munos (Spa)
|0:09:12
|11
|Seiya Hirano (Jpn)
|0:09:40
|12
|Aitor Tur (Spa)
|0:10:25
|13
|Adria Noguera Soldevila (Spa)
|0:10:43
|14
|Marcos Vasquez (Spa)
|0:10:58
|15
|Salvador Moll (Spa)
|0:11:29
|16
|Gerard Álvarez (Spa)
|0:11:55
|17
|Eric Diaz Martin (Spa)
|0:12:05
|18
|Benjamin Boulenc (Fra)
|0:13:29
|19
|Carlos Portilla Parrilla (Spa)
|0:13:30
|20
|Jordi Carnicer (Spa)
|0:13:32
|21
|Matias Adrover (Spa)
|0:13:34
|22
|Enric Martorell (Spa)
|0:14:05
|23
|Ivan Segarra (Spa)
|0:14:09
|24
|Jofre Prunera (Spa)
|0:14:23
|25
|Xavier Pijuan (Spa)
|0:14:36
|26
|Joshua Bednarski (Fra)
|0:15:18
|27
|Arnau Planas Molina (Spa)
|0:15:21
|28
|Gerard Barnolas (Spa)
|0:16:36
|29
|Ramon Lozano (Spa)
|0:16:45
|30
|Oscar Ferrer (Spa)
|0:17:30
|31
|Gerard Arenos (Spa)
|0:18:14
|32
|David Adan (Spa)
|0:18:22
|33
|Eloy Antón (Spa)
|0:18:55
|34
|Eloi Batllori (Spa)
|0:19:04
|35
|Eduard Figueras (Spa)
|0:19:07
|36
|Guillem Marti (Spa)
|0:20:05
|37
|Ivan Vila (And)
|0:20:48
|38
|Corentin Rolland (Fra)
|0:21:06
|39
|Ismael López Valle (Spa)
|0:21:35
|40
|Boris Georges Crehuras Garcia (Fra)
|0:22:33
|41
|Manel Cortina (Spa)
|0:23:13
|42
|Eloi Preckler (Spa)
|0:23:58
|43
|Miguel Ferrer (Spa)
|0:25:08
|44
|Miguel Angel Rubio Martinez (Spa)
|45
|Ismael Rosillo (Spa)
|46
|Xavier Clopes (Spa)
|47
|Cristian Garcia (Spa)
|48
|Eduard Palau Borreguero (Spa)
|49
|Adrià Martí (Spa)
|50
|Alexandre Bellera (And)
|51
|Victor Guzman (Spa)
|52
|Xavier Clusella (Spa)
|53
|Abilio Garcia (Spa)
|54
|Teo Puig (Spa)
|55
|Joan Espejo (Spa)
|56
|Alex Ortiz (Spa)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anna Villar Argente (Spa)
|1:19:28
|2
|Miranda Agusti Sanchez (Spa)
|0:03:10
|3
|Mercedes Pacios Pujalo (Spa)
|0:07:24
|4
|Mercé Tusell Quevedo (Spa)
|0:10:25
|5
|Marta Viladoms (Spa)
|6
|Mariana Catedra Fernando (Spa)
|7
|Judith Sanchez (Spa)
|8
|Meritxell Obradors (Spa)
|9
|Arantxa Mejias (Spa)
|10
|Eva Bachs (Spa)
|11
|Ingrid Carbones (Spa)
