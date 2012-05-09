Trending

Lejarreta wins in Vall de Lord

Villar tops podium in women's race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Inaki Lejarreta Errasti (Spa)1:18:20
2Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra)0:03:02
3Ivan Diaz (Spa)0:03:55
4Josep Betalu (Spa)0:04:32
5Cristofer Bosque Ruano (Spa)0:05:04
6Ismael Ventura Sanchez (Spa)0:06:11
7Hugo Drechou (Fra)0:06:38
8Adelino Moll Mut (Spa)0:08:19
9Enrique Morcillo (Spa)0:08:47
10Guillem Munos (Spa)0:09:12
11Seiya Hirano (Jpn)0:09:40
12Aitor Tur (Spa)0:10:25
13Adria Noguera Soldevila (Spa)0:10:43
14Marcos Vasquez (Spa)0:10:58
15Salvador Moll (Spa)0:11:29
16Gerard Álvarez (Spa)0:11:55
17Eric Diaz Martin (Spa)0:12:05
18Benjamin Boulenc (Fra)0:13:29
19Carlos Portilla Parrilla (Spa)0:13:30
20Jordi Carnicer (Spa)0:13:32
21Matias Adrover (Spa)0:13:34
22Enric Martorell (Spa)0:14:05
23Ivan Segarra (Spa)0:14:09
24Jofre Prunera (Spa)0:14:23
25Xavier Pijuan (Spa)0:14:36
26Joshua Bednarski (Fra)0:15:18
27Arnau Planas Molina (Spa)0:15:21
28Gerard Barnolas (Spa)0:16:36
29Ramon Lozano (Spa)0:16:45
30Oscar Ferrer (Spa)0:17:30
31Gerard Arenos (Spa)0:18:14
32David Adan (Spa)0:18:22
33Eloy Antón (Spa)0:18:55
34Eloi Batllori (Spa)0:19:04
35Eduard Figueras (Spa)0:19:07
36Guillem Marti (Spa)0:20:05
37Ivan Vila (And)0:20:48
38Corentin Rolland (Fra)0:21:06
39Ismael López Valle (Spa)0:21:35
40Boris Georges Crehuras Garcia (Fra)0:22:33
41Manel Cortina (Spa)0:23:13
42Eloi Preckler (Spa)0:23:58
43Miguel Ferrer (Spa)0:25:08
44Miguel Angel Rubio Martinez (Spa)
45Ismael Rosillo (Spa)
46Xavier Clopes (Spa)
47Cristian Garcia (Spa)
48Eduard Palau Borreguero (Spa)
49Adrià Martí (Spa)
50Alexandre Bellera (And)
51Victor Guzman (Spa)
52Xavier Clusella (Spa)
53Abilio Garcia (Spa)
54Teo Puig (Spa)
55Joan Espejo (Spa)
56Alex Ortiz (Spa)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Villar Argente (Spa)1:19:28
2Miranda Agusti Sanchez (Spa)0:03:10
3Mercedes Pacios Pujalo (Spa)0:07:24
4Mercé Tusell Quevedo (Spa)0:10:25
5Marta Viladoms (Spa)
6Mariana Catedra Fernando (Spa)
7Judith Sanchez (Spa)
8Meritxell Obradors (Spa)
9Arantxa Mejias (Spa)
10Eva Bachs (Spa)
11Ingrid Carbones (Spa)

Latest on Cyclingnews