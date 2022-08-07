New Zealander Aaron Gate wins road race and claims his fourth medal at Commonwealth Games

Image 1 of 4 Aaron Gate of Team New Zealand celebrates winning Gold in the Men's Road Race (Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 4 Geraint Thomas of Team Wales competes during the Men's Road Race (Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 4 Jack Bauer of Team New Zealand, Miles Scotson of Team Australia and Mark Stewart of Team Scotland during the Road Race (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 4 Riders compete in the road race at the 2022 Commonwealth Games (Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 4

New Zealand's Aaron Gate took his fourth gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, using his fast sprint finish to win the men’s road race after a tactical battle between the leading nations and an aggressive race.

Last week Gate won gold in the individual pursuit, team pursuit and points race on the track.

Geraint Thomas (Wales) made a late solo attack with less than two kilometres to go but he was pulled back by the England and Australian riders, which in turn helped lead out Gate in the sprint to the line.

He beat South Africa's Daryl Impey, while Scotland's Finn Crockett won the bronze medal.

Northern Ireland's Matthew Teggart finished fourth, England's Fred Wright was fifth and Ben Turner was seventh, while Thomas crossed the line seventh after his late attack.

