New Zealander Aaron Gate wins road race and claims his fourth medal at Commonwealth Games
By Stephen Farrand published
Daryl Impey gets silver for South Africa
New Zealand's Aaron Gate took his fourth gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, using his fast sprint finish to win the men’s road race after a tactical battle between the leading nations and an aggressive race.
Last week Gate won gold in the individual pursuit, team pursuit and points race on the track.
Geraint Thomas (Wales) made a late solo attack with less than two kilometres to go but he was pulled back by the England and Australian riders, which in turn helped lead out Gate in the sprint to the line.
He beat South Africa's Daryl Impey, while Scotland's Finn Crockett won the bronze medal.
Northern Ireland's Matthew Teggart finished fourth, England's Fred Wright was fifth and Ben Turner was seventh, while Thomas crossed the line seventh after his late attack.
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and Cycling Weekly, among other publications.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
New Zealander Aaron Gate wins road race and claims his fourth medal at Commonwealth GamesDaryl Impey gets silver for South Africa
-
Cordon-Ragot wins Postnord Vårgårda WestSweden as Vos is disqualifiedJumbo-Visma riders wins the sprint but losses victory 30 minutes after the race for three-second 'puppy paws' aero position
-
Krista Doebel-Hickok wins Tour des PyrénéesSilvia Zanardi takes final stage around Lourdes
-
Georgia Baker wins Commonwealth Games road race title for AustraliaEvans of Scotland secures silver, Roy takes the bronze after tactical race