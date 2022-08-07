Rohan Dennis taken to hospital, misses Commonwealth Games road race

Rohan Dennis will not take part in Sunday’s road race at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games after being taken to a local hospital for tests and observations.

The Australian Commonwealth Games team and AusCycling announced Dennis’ absence on Sunday morning but gave no details of his problems.

AusCycling said Australia will contest the men’s road race with four riders: Luke Durbridge, Luke Plapp, Miles Scotson and Sam Fox.

“Rohan Dennis will take no further part in the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games following medical advice,” a brief statement from AusCycling said just hours before the men’s road race in Warwick near Birmingham.

“Dennis, who took gold in the Men’s Individual Time Trial on Thursday, woke up on Saturday morning in discomfort and was taken to a local hospital to undergo tests and observations.

“As a precaution, Dennis was advised to withdraw from today’s road race, but remains comfortable and under observation. The team at Commonwealth Games Australia alongside AusCycling wish him a quick recovery.”

Dennis won the gold medal in the men's individual time trial at the Commonwealth Games on Thursday, beating Geraint Thomas and Fred Wright.

Dennis was not selected for the Jumbo-Visma Tour de France squad and his last race with his professional team was the Tour de Suisse, where the team withdrew due to a COVID-19 breakout.

Four riders were said to have tested positive although they have not been named, while Dennis reportedly had stomach issues at the start of the race.