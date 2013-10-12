Image 1 of 27 Ryan Trebon (Cannondale) takes the win. Colorado Cross Classic. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 2 of 27 Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) always gets the girl. Colorado Cross Classic. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 3 of 27 Krughoff (Raleigh Clement) taking a sweeping turn. Colorado Cross Classic. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 4 of 27 Skyler Trujillo (BOO) riding towards the sandy beachfront. Colorado Cross Classic. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 5 of 27 The front row after the call up. Colorado Cross Classic. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 6 of 27 Riders during a small crash and after Powers (Rapha Focus) dropped a chain and fell off the front of the race during teh opening lap. Colorado Cross Classic. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 7 of 27 Even pros pin their own numbers on. Colorado Cross Classic. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 8 of 27 Berden (Raleigh Clement) and Ryan Trebon (Cannondale) with Caroline Mani (Raleigh) and Nicol Duke (Marin). A little sportsmanship after the race. Colorado Cross Classic. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 9 of 27 Summerhill (K-Edge) followed by Krughoff (Raleigh Clement) on a short descent. Colorado Cross Classic. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 10 of 27 A small lead group of riders try to real in Trebon.Colorado Cross Classic. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 11 of 27 Summerhill (K-Edge) along the waterfront and golden aspen leaves. Colorado Cross Classic. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 12 of 27 The start of the mens race. Colorado Cross Classic. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 13 of 27 Danny Summerhill (K-Edge) leads the field. Colorado Cross Classic. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 14 of 27 Powers taking a sweeping turn. Colorado Cross Classic. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 15 of 27 Big Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) taking a sweeping turn. Colorado Cross Classic. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 16 of 27 Powers (Rapha) always makes time for autographs. Colorado Cross Classic. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 17 of 27 Trebon (Cannondale) taking a sweeping turn. Colorado Cross Classic. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 18 of 27 Powers (Rapha) taking a sweeping turn. Colorado Cross Classic. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 19 of 27 Yannick Eckmann (California Giant) makes his way into the sand pit. Colorado Cross Classic. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 20 of 27 Summerhill (K-Edge) taking a sweeping turn. Colorado Cross Classic. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 21 of 27 Summerhill (K-Edge) making his way fron the beachfront to the sand pit. Colorado Cross Classic. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 22 of 27 Summerhill (K-Edge) making his way fron the beachfront to the sand pit. Colorado Cross Classic. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 23 of 27 Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) making his way fron the beachfront to the sand pit. Colorado Cross Classic. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 24 of 27 Powers (Rapha Focus) along the waterfront and golden aspen leaves. Colorado Cross Classic. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 25 of 27 Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) makes his way up from the waterfront to the sand pit at Boulder Reservior. The sand pit would prove devisive for Ben during the final lap where a mishap may have cost Berden the race. Colorado Cross Classic. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 26 of 27 Berden (Raleigh Clement) along the waterfront and golden aspen leaves. Colorado Cross Classic. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 27 of 27 Danny Summerhill (K-Edge) leads the field. Colorado Cross Classic. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)

Ryan Trebon (Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld.com) won his first UCI race of the cyclo-cross season at the Colorado Cross Classic in Boulder, Colorado in a contest which was decided during a two-man sand duel with 500 meters left in the race. Third place finisher Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clement), trying to gain the lead in the sandpit, crashed after hitting Trebon's wheel. Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) took advantage of Berden's misfortune by passing him to come in second place.

Powers worked his way through the entire field to get there after sliding out and dropping his chain not thirty seconds after taking the holeshot. The sixty-seven starters tackled a different course than in previous editions. Heavy September rains and flooding raised the level of the Boulder Reservoir, forcing a compact, twisty design. Zach McDonald (Rapha-Focus) later attributed the formation of a large group of leaders that stuck for much of the race to the circuit's multiplied corners.

"There were so many corners you couldn't get away," McDonald said. "It was just corner, after corner, after corner, so we were all just sitting up, waiting for someone to do something. But no one wanted to do something because then there's just another loose corner…and none of us have been at altitude so no one wants to attack and so everyone just waits."

At the front of the large group were Danny Summerhill (K Edge/Felt), Trebon, Yannick Eckmann (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized), McDonald, and Raleigh-Clement's Jamey Driscoll, Allen Krughoff, and Berden. Todd Wells (Specialized Factory Racing) made his way into the lead group after two laps.

Summerhill owned the pack's driver's seat, a position at times taken by Trebon, Krughoff, Wells, and Berden. Eckmann fell out of the group after he went down mid-way through the race.

At last with three laps to go the leader's group reduced to four. Summerhill, Berden, Wells, and Trebon opened a gap of ten seconds to chasers that included McDonald, Krughoff, Tristan Schouten (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) and California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized riders Logan Owen, Cody Kaiser, and Tobin Ortenblad.

In the meantime Powers steadily pedaled his way forward. Going from first to last hadn't erased the good feelings he had in the morning pre-ride. "It was pretty early, so you give yourself a chance. I don't know what's going to happen but I had to give it a shot," he said after the race.

With just over one lap remaining only a few bike lengths separated Powers, now in fifth position on course, from the lead group of four. Whether Power's presence motivated him or not Trebon didn't say, but with one lap to go he attacked in the sand. "I put an effort in, rode it clean, got a gap, and luckily Jeremy couldn't close it," he later said. "Ben was coming fast in the last lap."

Berden overtook Powers and closed what he called a seven second gap to Trebon, but the effort would only produce third place. Trebon seized a much-awaited win, finishing five seconds ahead of Powers. Summerhill crossed the line in fourth place.

Berden, last year's Colorado Cross Classic winner, said after the race: "It's racing…it's a bummer. I was hoping for a win."

The Raleigh-Clement Belgian will have another opportunity Sunday at the Boulder Cup, which he's won previously, at the 2014 national championship venue, Valmont Bike Park. Powers' effort didn't appear to take him out of contention there.

"One of the big things I didn't want to do today was go too deep," Powers said after the race. "I felt really comfortable today so I think tomorrow is the goal; I'd like to win tomorrow for sure."

Full Results