Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) took out the stage win on the iconic Vail time trial at the Colorado Classic Women's Race on Friday, climbing the 15.9km course in just over 30 minutes to take the overall race lead. Hall topped teammate Leah Thomas by 27 seconds, with Rally Cycling's Gillian Ellsay third at 49 seconds.

As is the usual for Colorado, the high altitude and grinding ascent made for a tough time trial. Hall definitely felt the effects of both. "It was so brutal, so brutal. It was so brutal to pace it," she said. "I mean, you're going to feel horrible no matter what, but we both went out really conservative because of the altitude, and still in the end I was, like, 'What have I done? What have I done to myself?"

What she did was give herself a strong chance of taking home the overall victory in the Colorado Classic. After winning all of the USA's top stage races this season - Redlands, Joe Martin, Tour of the Gila and the Amgen Women's Race, Hall could add the Colorado Classic to her 2018 tally.

She leads the overall classification by 26 seconds over Thomas, with Abby Mickey (Rally Cycling) in third at 1:22. There is a criterium in Denver on Saturday and a circuit race on Sunday to close out the Women's Colorado Classic. Both typically end in bunch sprints, and it is unlikely Hall will lose enough time to slip out of the race lead.

"The next two days will be for the sprinters and it will probably stay together," Hall said. "Rally will try something, but I think there are a lot of motivated sprinters' teams here, too.

"I've never worn the leader's jersey here, so it's a big honour."

Kristina Kvrouwenvelder (ALP Cycles Racing) set the fastest early time, but when the later starters began to power home, her time was quickly surpassed. Ellsay came in minutes faster than the early wave to take the hot seat, and held on the longest until Thomas came through 23 seconds quicker.

But it wasn't enough for Thomas to take the stage, as Hall powered her way up to the finish, besting her teammate by 26 seconds.

"I felt like it was a strong effort. I'm obviously going up against one of the best climbers in the world, so…" Thomas said. "But obviously, anything that UnitedHealthcare wins is always a good day.

"I think I paced it as well as I could for not having done a full effort on this course before. Like Katie, I went out pretty conservatively, or what I thought was really conservatively, and was very grateful when I got to the climb that I didn't go out any harder.

"We've had a couple time trials this year where we've done well like that on the podium, and for the last big race to be able to go out like that wold be really special."

Overnight race leader Rebecca Wiasak (Fearless Femme) tumbled down the rankings, coming in five minutes in arrears to Hall.



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katherine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:30:08 2 Leah Thomas (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:27 3 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling 0:00:49 4 Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally Cycling 0:01:22 5 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:01:37 6 Emily Marcolini (Can) Swisse Femme Equipe 0:01:40 7 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 0:01:58 8 Leigh Ann Ganzar (USA) Team Affinity 0:02:10 9 Kathryn Buss (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:02:32 10 Maddy Ward (USA) Amy D. Foundation 0:02:48 11 Jess Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman - Supermint 0:02:52 12 Jillian Bearden (USA) Palmares 0:02:53 13 Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:58 14 Diana Penuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:03:02 15 Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 0:03:11 16 Emily Newsom (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:03:19 17 Jen Luebke (USA) Hagens Berman - Supermint 0:03:23 18 Flavia Oliviera (Bra) Fearless Femme 0:03:25 19 Rachel Langdon (USA) Team Affinity 0:03:46 20 Lex Albrecht (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:03:49 21 Charlotte Backus (USA) Palmares 0:03:56 22 Ashlee Ankudinoff (Aus) Fearless Femme 0:04:06 23 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling 0:04:09 24 Katherine Compton (USA) Fearless Femme 0:04:12 25 Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally Cycling 0:04:20 26 Eleanor Velez (USA) Amy D. Foundation 0:04:29 27 Kristina Kvrouwenvelder (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 0:04:41 28 Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 0:04:41 29 Carlyn Jackson (USA) Orion Racing 0:04:42 30 Haley Gill (Can) Amy D. Foundation 0:04:43 31 Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 0:04:43 32 Andrea Thomas (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 0:04:50 33 Natalia Franco (Col) Stages Cycling Team 0:04:53 34 Caroline Mani (Fra) Palmares 0:04:54 35 Emma Lujan (Can) Swisse Femme Equipe 0:04:58 36 Hanna Muegge (USA) Point S Auto p-b Nokian Tyres 0:04:59 37 Lynne Anderson (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 0:05:06 38 Rachel Plessing (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 0:05:06 39 Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Fearless Femme 0:05:07 40 Holly Breck (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:05:37 41 Melanie Wong (USA) Point S Auto p-b Nokian Tyres 0:05:38 42 Manuela Escobar (Col) ALP Cycles Racing 0:05:41 43 Kira Payer (USA) Swisse Femme Equipe 0:05:43 44 Lisa Cordova (USA) Amy D. Foundation 0:05:44 45 Hayley Lytle (USA) Palmares 0:05:48 46 Alexandra Millard (USA) Orion Racing 0:05:49 47 Steph Roorda (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 0:05:52 48 Daphne Karagianis (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 0:06:07 49 Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 0:06:07 50 Esther Meisels (USA) Point S Auto p-b Nokian Tyres 0:06:16 51 Jennifer Hale (USA) Orion Racing 0:06:19 52 Allison Baca (USA) Hagens Berman - Supermint 0:06:19 53 Clio Dinan (USA) Amy D. Foundation 0:06:19 54 Beth Ann Orton (USA) Point S Auto p-b Nokian Tyres 0:06:25 55 Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:06:28 56 Kendall Ryan (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:06:37 57 Gwen Inglis (USA) Stages Cycling Team 0:06:50 58 Mia Kilburg (USA) Team Affinity 0:06:54 59 Jasmine Soh (USA) Amy D. Foundation 0:06:56 60 Janelle Cole (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:07:00 61 Kristina Clonan (Aus) Fearless Femme 0:07:13 62 Gabrielle Jeane Russell (USA) Orion Racing 0:07:21 63 Harriet Owen (GBr) Hagens Berman - Supermint 0:07:30 64 Carol Seipp (USA) Orion Racing 0:07:31 65 Jeannie Kuhajek (USA) Stages Cycling Team 0:07:47 66 Anne Donley (USA) Fearless Femme 0:08:10 67 Megan Jastrab (USA) Rally Cycling 0:08:35

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katherine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 8 pts 2 Leah Thomas (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 7 3 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling 6 4 Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally Cycling 5 5 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 3

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1:33:47 2 Rally Cycling 0:00:46 3 TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank 0:06:15 4 Palmares 0:08:19 5 Fearless Femme 0:08:20 6 Amy D. Foundation 0:08:36 7 Swisse Femme Équipe 0:08:56 8 Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:09:09 9 Twenty20 pb Sho-Air 0:09:10 10 Team Affinity 0:09:26 11 ALP Cycles Racing 0:11:12 12 Orion Racing 0:13:24 13 Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tyres 0:13:29 14 Stages Cycling Team 0:16:06

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katherine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1:53:09 2 Leah Thomas (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:26 3 Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally Cycling 0:01:22 4 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:01:36 5 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling 0:01:57 6 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 0:01:58 7 Emily Marcolini (Can) Swisse Femme Equipe 0:02:06 8 Leigh Ann Ganzar (USA) Team Affinity 0:02:10 9 Kathryn Buss (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:02:31 10 Maddy Ward (USA) Amy D. Foundation 0:02:48 11 Jess Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman - Supermint 0:02:51 12 Jillian Bearden (USA) Palmares 0:02:53 13 Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:55 14 Diana Penuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:03:00 15 Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 0:03:10 16 Emily Newsom (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:03:19 17 Jen Luebke (USA) Hagens Berman - Supermint 0:03:22 18 Flavia Oliviera (Bra) Fearless Femme 0:03:25 19 Lex Albrecht (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:03:42 20 Rachel Langdon (USA) Team Affinity 0:03:46 21 Charlotte Backus (USA) Palmares 0:03:55 22 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling 0:04:09 23 Katherine Compton (USA) Fearless Femme 0:04:12 24 Ashlee Ankudinoff (Aus) Fearless Femme 0:04:32 25 Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 0:04:38 26 Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 0:04:42 27 Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Fearless Femme 0:04:56 28 Hanna Muegge (USA) Point S Auto p-b Nokian Tyres 0:04:58 29 Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally Cycling 0:05:02 30 Eleanor Velez (USA) Amy D. Foundation 0:05:05 31 Natalia Franco (Col) Stages Cycling Team 0:05:18 32 Caroline Mani (Fra) Palmares 0:05:20 33 Emma Lujan (Can) Swisse Femme Equipe 0:05:23 34 Melanie Wong (USA) Point S Auto p-b Nokian Tyres 0:06:04 35 Haley Gill (Can) Amy D. Foundation 0:06:17 36 Kendall Ryan (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:06:33 37 Rachel Plessing (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 0:06:41 38 Carlyn Jackson (USA) Orion Racing 0:06:50 39 Andrea Thomas (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 0:06:59 40 Lynne Anderson (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 0:07:14 41 Alexandra Millard (USA) Orion Racing 0:07:23 42 Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 0:07:42 43 Holly Breck (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:07:46 44 Manuela Escobar (Col) ALP Cycles Racing 0:07:49 45 Esther Meisels (USA) Point S Auto p-b Nokian Tyres 0:07:51 46 Kira Payer (USA) Swisse Femme Equipe 47 Lisa Cordova (USA) Amy D. Foundation 0:07:53 48 Hayley Lytle (USA) Palmares 0:07:57 49 Steph Roorda (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 0:08:00 50 Daphne Karagianis (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 0:08:16 51 Jennifer Hale (USA) Orion Racing 0:08:27 52 Allison Baca (USA) Hagens Berman - Supermint 0:08:28 53 Beth Ann Orton (USA) Point S Auto p-b Nokian Tyres 0:08:34 54 Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:08:37 55 Gwen Inglis (USA) Stages Cycling Team 0:08:59 56 Mia Kilburg (USA) Team Affinity 0:09:02 57 Jasmine Soh (USA) Amy D. Foundation 0:09:04 58 Janelle Cole (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:09:08 59 Megan Jastrab (USA) Rally Cycling 0:09:18 60 Kristina Clonan (Aus) Fearless Femme 0:09:21 61 Harriet Owen (GBr) Hagens Berman - Supermint 0:09:38 62 Kristina Kvrouwenvelder (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 0:10:07 63 Clio Dinan (USA) Amy D. Foundation 0:13:05 64 Gabrielle Jeane Russell (USA) Orion Racing 0:14:21 65 Carol Seipp (USA) Orion Racing 0:14:30 66 Jeannie Kuhajek (USA) Stages Cycling Team 0:14:33 67 Anne Donley (USA) Fearless Femme 0:14:56

Sprints classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Fearless Femme 15 pts 2 Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 12 3 Lex Albrecht (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 12 4 Kendall Ryan (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 10 5 Rachel Langdon (USA) Team Affinity 6 6 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 5 7 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling 4 8 Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 9 Jillian Bearden (USA) Palmares 3 10 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 2 11 Diana Penuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1 12 Flavia Oliviera (Bra) Fearless Femme 1

l # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leah Thomas (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 14 pts 2 Katherine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 13 3 Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally Cycling 7 4 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling 6 5 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 3 6 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 3 7 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling 3

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 2 pts 2 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 1