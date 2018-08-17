Trending

Women's Colorado Classic: Katie Hall wins Vail time trial

UnitedHealthcare rider dominates in uphill test

Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) takes over the leader's jersey after stage 2 of the 2018 Colorado Classic Women's Race

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The jersey leaders after stage 2 of the 2018 Colorado Classic Women's Race

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The top 3 – winner Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) and teammate Leah Thomas, with Rally Cycling's Gillian Ellsay in third – after stage 2 of the 2018 Colorado Classic Women's Race

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Leah Thomas (UnitedHealthcare) and teammate Lauren Hall (UnitedHealthcare) on stage 2 of the 2018 Colorado Classic Women's Race

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Kendal Ryan (TIBCO) on stage 2 of the 2018 Colorado Classic Women's Race

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Lauren Hall (UnitedHealthcare) on her way to 13th place on stage 2 of the 2018 Colorado Classic Women's Race

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Jillian Bearden (Palmeres) 12th on the stage 2 time trial at the 2018 Colorado Classic Women's Race

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Sara Poidevin (Rally) too seventh place on the stage 2 time trial at the 2018 Colorado Classic Women's Race

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Melanie Wong (Point S Auto) on the stage 2 time trial at the 2018 Colorado Classic Women's Race

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Gillian Ellsay (Rally) rode well to take third place on the stage 2 time trial at the 2018 Colorado Classic Women's Race

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Maddy Ward (Amy D Foundation) finished 10th on the stage 2 time trial at the 2018 Colorado Classic Women's Race

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
UnitedHealthcare's Katie Hall en route to time trial victory on stage 2 of the 2018 Colorado Classic Women's Race

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) took out the stage win on the iconic Vail time trial at the Colorado Classic Women's Race on Friday, climbing the 15.9km course in just over 30 minutes to take the overall race lead. Hall topped teammate Leah Thomas by 27 seconds, with Rally Cycling's Gillian Ellsay third at 49 seconds.

As is the usual for Colorado, the high altitude and grinding ascent made for a tough time trial. Hall definitely felt the effects of both. "It was so brutal, so brutal. It was so brutal to pace it," she said. "I mean, you're going to feel horrible no matter what, but we both went out really conservative because of the altitude, and still in the end I was, like, 'What have I done? What have I done to myself?"

What she did was give herself a strong chance of taking home the overall victory in the Colorado Classic. After winning all of the USA's top stage races this season - Redlands, Joe Martin, Tour of the Gila and the Amgen Women's Race, Hall could add the Colorado Classic to her 2018 tally.

She leads the overall classification by 26 seconds over Thomas, with Abby Mickey (Rally Cycling) in third at 1:22. There is a criterium in Denver on Saturday and a circuit race on Sunday to close out the Women's Colorado Classic. Both typically end in bunch sprints, and it is unlikely Hall will lose enough time to slip out of the race lead.

"The next two days will be for the sprinters and it will probably stay together," Hall said. "Rally will try something, but I think there are a lot of motivated sprinters' teams here, too.

"I've never worn the leader's jersey here, so it's a big honour."

Kristina Kvrouwenvelder (ALP Cycles Racing) set the fastest early time, but when the later starters began to power home, her time was quickly surpassed. Ellsay came in minutes faster than the early wave to take the hot seat, and held on the longest until Thomas came through 23 seconds quicker.

But it wasn't enough for Thomas to take the stage, as Hall powered her way up to the finish, besting her teammate by 26 seconds.

"I felt like it was a strong effort. I'm obviously going up against one of the best climbers in the world, so…" Thomas said. "But obviously, anything that UnitedHealthcare wins is always a good day.

"I think I paced it as well as I could for not having done a full effort on this course before. Like Katie, I went out pretty conservatively, or what I thought was really conservatively, and was very grateful when I got to the climb that I didn't go out any harder.

"We've had a couple time trials this year where we've done well like that on the podium, and for the last big race to be able to go out like that wold be really special."

Overnight race leader Rebecca Wiasak (Fearless Femme) tumbled down the rankings, coming in five minutes in arrears to Hall.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katherine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:30:08
2Leah Thomas (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:27
3Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:49
4Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally Cycling0:01:22
5Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:01:37
6Emily Marcolini (Can) Swisse Femme Equipe0:01:40
7Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling0:01:58
8Leigh Ann Ganzar (USA) Team Affinity0:02:10
9Kathryn Buss (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:02:32
10Maddy Ward (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:02:48
11Jess Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman - Supermint0:02:52
12Jillian Bearden (USA) Palmares0:02:53
13Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:58
14Diana Penuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:02
15Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air0:03:11
16Emily Newsom (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:03:19
17Jen Luebke (USA) Hagens Berman - Supermint0:03:23
18Flavia Oliviera (Bra) Fearless Femme0:03:25
19Rachel Langdon (USA) Team Affinity0:03:46
20Lex Albrecht (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:03:49
21Charlotte Backus (USA) Palmares0:03:56
22Ashlee Ankudinoff (Aus) Fearless Femme0:04:06
23Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling0:04:09
24Katherine Compton (USA) Fearless Femme0:04:12
25Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally Cycling0:04:20
26Eleanor Velez (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:04:29
27Kristina Kvrouwenvelder (USA) ALP Cycles Racing0:04:41
28Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air0:04:41
29Carlyn Jackson (USA) Orion Racing0:04:42
30Haley Gill (Can) Amy D. Foundation0:04:43
31Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air0:04:43
32Andrea Thomas (USA) ALP Cycles Racing0:04:50
33Natalia Franco (Col) Stages Cycling Team0:04:53
34Caroline Mani (Fra) Palmares0:04:54
35Emma Lujan (Can) Swisse Femme Equipe0:04:58
36Hanna Muegge (USA) Point S Auto p-b Nokian Tyres0:04:59
37Lynne Anderson (USA) ALP Cycles Racing0:05:06
38Rachel Plessing (USA) ALP Cycles Racing0:05:06
39Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Fearless Femme0:05:07
40Holly Breck (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:05:37
41Melanie Wong (USA) Point S Auto p-b Nokian Tyres0:05:38
42Manuela Escobar (Col) ALP Cycles Racing0:05:41
43Kira Payer (USA) Swisse Femme Equipe0:05:43
44Lisa Cordova (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:05:44
45Hayley Lytle (USA) Palmares0:05:48
46Alexandra Millard (USA) Orion Racing0:05:49
47Steph Roorda (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air0:05:52
48Daphne Karagianis (USA) ALP Cycles Racing0:06:07
49Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air0:06:07
50Esther Meisels (USA) Point S Auto p-b Nokian Tyres0:06:16
51Jennifer Hale (USA) Orion Racing0:06:19
52Allison Baca (USA) Hagens Berman - Supermint0:06:19
53Clio Dinan (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:06:19
54Beth Ann Orton (USA) Point S Auto p-b Nokian Tyres0:06:25
55Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:06:28
56Kendall Ryan (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:06:37
57Gwen Inglis (USA) Stages Cycling Team0:06:50
58Mia Kilburg (USA) Team Affinity0:06:54
59Jasmine Soh (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:06:56
60Janelle Cole (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:07:00
61Kristina Clonan (Aus) Fearless Femme0:07:13
62Gabrielle Jeane Russell (USA) Orion Racing0:07:21
63Harriet Owen (GBr) Hagens Berman - Supermint0:07:30
64Carol Seipp (USA) Orion Racing0:07:31
65Jeannie Kuhajek (USA) Stages Cycling Team0:07:47
66Anne Donley (USA) Fearless Femme0:08:10
67Megan Jastrab (USA) Rally Cycling0:08:35

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katherine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling8pts
2Leah Thomas (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling7
3Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling6
4Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally Cycling5
5Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling3

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1:33:47
2Rally Cycling0:00:46
3TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank0:06:15
4Palmares0:08:19
5Fearless Femme0:08:20
6Amy D. Foundation0:08:36
7Swisse Femme Équipe0:08:56
8Hagens Berman / Supermint0:09:09
9Twenty20 pb Sho-Air0:09:10
10Team Affinity0:09:26
11ALP Cycles Racing0:11:12
12Orion Racing0:13:24
13Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tyres0:13:29
14Stages Cycling Team0:16:06

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katherine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1:53:09
2Leah Thomas (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:26
3Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally Cycling0:01:22
4Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:01:36
5Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling0:01:57
6Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling0:01:58
7Emily Marcolini (Can) Swisse Femme Equipe0:02:06
8Leigh Ann Ganzar (USA) Team Affinity0:02:10
9Kathryn Buss (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:02:31
10Maddy Ward (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:02:48
11Jess Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman - Supermint0:02:51
12Jillian Bearden (USA) Palmares0:02:53
13Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:55
14Diana Penuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:00
15Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air0:03:10
16Emily Newsom (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:03:19
17Jen Luebke (USA) Hagens Berman - Supermint0:03:22
18Flavia Oliviera (Bra) Fearless Femme0:03:25
19Lex Albrecht (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:03:42
20Rachel Langdon (USA) Team Affinity0:03:46
21Charlotte Backus (USA) Palmares0:03:55
22Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling0:04:09
23Katherine Compton (USA) Fearless Femme0:04:12
24Ashlee Ankudinoff (Aus) Fearless Femme0:04:32
25Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air0:04:38
26Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air0:04:42
27Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Fearless Femme0:04:56
28Hanna Muegge (USA) Point S Auto p-b Nokian Tyres0:04:58
29Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally Cycling0:05:02
30Eleanor Velez (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:05:05
31Natalia Franco (Col) Stages Cycling Team0:05:18
32Caroline Mani (Fra) Palmares0:05:20
33Emma Lujan (Can) Swisse Femme Equipe0:05:23
34Melanie Wong (USA) Point S Auto p-b Nokian Tyres0:06:04
35Haley Gill (Can) Amy D. Foundation0:06:17
36Kendall Ryan (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:06:33
37Rachel Plessing (USA) ALP Cycles Racing0:06:41
38Carlyn Jackson (USA) Orion Racing0:06:50
39Andrea Thomas (USA) ALP Cycles Racing0:06:59
40Lynne Anderson (USA) ALP Cycles Racing0:07:14
41Alexandra Millard (USA) Orion Racing0:07:23
42Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air0:07:42
43Holly Breck (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:07:46
44Manuela Escobar (Col) ALP Cycles Racing0:07:49
45Esther Meisels (USA) Point S Auto p-b Nokian Tyres0:07:51
46Kira Payer (USA) Swisse Femme Equipe
47Lisa Cordova (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:07:53
48Hayley Lytle (USA) Palmares0:07:57
49Steph Roorda (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air0:08:00
50Daphne Karagianis (USA) ALP Cycles Racing0:08:16
51Jennifer Hale (USA) Orion Racing0:08:27
52Allison Baca (USA) Hagens Berman - Supermint0:08:28
53Beth Ann Orton (USA) Point S Auto p-b Nokian Tyres0:08:34
54Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:08:37
55Gwen Inglis (USA) Stages Cycling Team0:08:59
56Mia Kilburg (USA) Team Affinity0:09:02
57Jasmine Soh (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:09:04
58Janelle Cole (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:09:08
59Megan Jastrab (USA) Rally Cycling0:09:18
60Kristina Clonan (Aus) Fearless Femme0:09:21
61Harriet Owen (GBr) Hagens Berman - Supermint0:09:38
62Kristina Kvrouwenvelder (USA) ALP Cycles Racing0:10:07
63Clio Dinan (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:13:05
64Gabrielle Jeane Russell (USA) Orion Racing0:14:21
65Carol Seipp (USA) Orion Racing0:14:30
66Jeannie Kuhajek (USA) Stages Cycling Team0:14:33
67Anne Donley (USA) Fearless Femme0:14:56

Sprints classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Fearless Femme15pts
2Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air12
3Lex Albrecht (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank12
4Kendall Ryan (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank10
5Rachel Langdon (USA) Team Affinity6
6Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling5
7Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling4
8Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3
9Jillian Bearden (USA) Palmares3
10Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling2
11Diana Penuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1
12Flavia Oliviera (Bra) Fearless Femme1

l
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leah Thomas (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling14pts
2Katherine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling13
3Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally Cycling7
4Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling6
5Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling3
6Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling3
7Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling3

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air2pts
2Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team5:42:50
2Rally Cycling0:00:46
3TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank0:06:15
4Fearless Femme0:08:20
5Palmares0:08:45
6Twenty20 pb Sho-Air0:09:10
7Amy D. Foundation0:10:47
8Hagens Berman / Supermint0:11:18
9Team Affinity0:11:35
10Swisse Femme Équipe0:11:57
11Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tyres0:15:30
12ALP Cycles Racing0:17:05
13Orion Racing0:19:17
14Stages Cycling Team0:25:27

 

