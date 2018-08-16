Image 1 of 23 Rebecca Wiasak (Fearless Femme) wins in Vail (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 23 The leaders' jerseys after stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 23 The field hits the dirt QOM climb on stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 23 Riders near the top of the QOM climb on stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 23 Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) leads the field up the gravel climb on stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 23 Rider's on stage 1's gravel climb at the 2018 Colorado Classic Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 23 The field splits during stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 23 The break on stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 23 Abby Mickey (Rally) leads the main group heading back into town on stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 23 The group comes back together on stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 23 Abby Mickey (Rally) leads the main group through town on stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 23 The front of the peloton gets strung out through Vail on stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 23 The riders on the start line for stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 23 The peloton rolls out for stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 23 A group makes its way up the climb on stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 23 The field gets strung out on stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 23 Abby Mickey (Rally) and Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) go up the road on stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 23 The peloton heads towards the finish of stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 23 The women work their way up the climb on stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 23 Allison Beveridge (Rally) gets back on to the group after a crash on stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 23 Rebecca Wiasak (Fearless Femme) wins stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 23 Fans line the course in Vail Village for stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 23 Rebecca Wiasak (Fearless Femme) gets the leader's jersey after winning stage 1 of the Colorado Classic Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Australian criterium champion Rebecca Wiasak (Fearless Femme) claimed the opening stage of the Women’s Colorado Classic, out-sprinting Canadian Lex Albrecht and Kendall Ryan (both Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) in Vail.

Related Articles Wiasak taps into world-class pursuiter strength to win Colorado Classic opener

The Australian profited from the peloton’s work to chase down lone escapee Leah Thomas (UnitedHealthcare) inside the final kilometre, then use her criterium prowess to attack at just the right time and her pursuiting strengths to take out the victory.

"I saw the 1km to go banner and one of the UHC girls was off the front, so I was like, 'Okay, if I bridge to her and launch off her, UHC aren't chasing because they have a rider off the front. I think some other teams must have been scrambling - but obviously I was trying not too look back too often. I looked back a couple of times, of course you don't want to raise your hands in the air until you're safely across the line. It hurt quite a bit," Wiasak said.

Wiasak, a former individual pursuit world champion arrived in time to acclimate to the altitude in Vail. She said that and the help of some guest riders made the difference.

"We came out during the week. We arrived on Sunday, so we've had a couple of days to settle in. It always takes me a couple of days to adjust to a new time zone and obviously we're at altitude here," Wiasak said.

"Flavia Oliveira is in the race, the Brazilian road race national champion, and Katie Compton is here, they're both guest-riding for Fearless Femme this week. To have them on the team, having the local knowledge, we've downloaded the ride to the Wahoo head unit, rode the course during the week, and I think that really made a difference because the climb was achievable, it was quite short. It was about positioning.

"Having said that, I was out of position every time up the climb but was able to get in a group that always got back on. The race panned out perfectly for me. I always had Flavia in the front group. She always made the split, she climbs so well."

Oliveira may turn into the team's leader over the course of the coming stages, Wiasak said, in particular because of the Vail uphill time trial on Friday.

The 52.4km circuit race in Vail started without the Mexican Conade squad, who were held up in Mexico City.

On the second lap, a group of 11 riders escaped, splitting the field briefly, but the peloton regrouped and came to the intermediate sprint point together.

Jen Valente (Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air) won the sprint ahead of Lauren Hall and Diana Penuela (UnitedHealthcare).

The main group then set out for the first of two mountain primes, the first of which was won by Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) ahead of Thomas, and Rally’s Abigail Mickey and defending overall champion Sara Poidevin.

The climb proved a tempting point of attack, and Hall and Mickey forged a gap, but were quickly joined by Poidevin, Valente, Thomas, Flavia Oliveira (Fearless Femme), Maddy Ward (Amy D Foundation) and Gillian Ellsay (Rally).

The move was too dangerous to stick, and part of the peloton split off to join the leaders, making a front group of roughly 33 riders inside 20km to go.

The second dirt climb to the mountain sprint went to Thomas over Emma White (Rally), Poidevin and Katie Hall, and again there was a counterattack after the sprint.

This time it was Thomas and White who surged, but they were reeled in, further thinning the front group to two dozen riders.

Thomas decided to go again inside the 3km mark, but Rally drove the pace to set up their sprinters, bringing Thomas within sight at the kilometer to go banner. Wiasak took her chance to pounce as the catch was about to be made, and held off Tibco's Albrecht and Ryan.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Fearless Femme 1:23:01 2 Lex Albrecht (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 3 Kendall Ryan (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 4 Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 5 Rachel Langdon (USA) Team Affinity 6 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 7 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling 8 Jillian Bearden (USA) Palmares 9 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 10 Flavia Oliviera (Bra) Fearless Femme 11 Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally Cycling 12 Katherine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 13 Diana Penuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 14 Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 15 Emily Newsom (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 16 Jess Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman - Supermint 17 Hanna Muegge (USA) Point S Auto p-b Nokian Tyres 18 Leah Thomas (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 19 Leigh Ann Ganzar (USA) Team Affinity 20 Katherine Compton (USA) Fearless Femme 21 Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 22 Charlotte Backus (USA) Palmares 23 Kathryn Buss (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 24 Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 25 Ashlee Ankudinoff (Aus) Fearless Femme 0:00:26 26 Melanie Wong (USA) Point S Auto p-b Nokian Tyres 27 Emily Marcolini (Can) Swisse Femme Equipe 28 Caroline Mani (Fra) Palmares 29 Emma Lujan (Can) Swisse Femme Equipe 30 Natalia Franco (Col) Stages Cycling Team 31 Eleanor Velez (USA) Amy D. Foundation 0:00:36 32 Megan Jastrab (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:43 33 Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally Cycling 34 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling 0:01:08 35 Rachel Plessing (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 0:01:35 36 Haley Gill (Can) Amy D. Foundation 37 Alexandra Millard (USA) Orion Racing 38 Esther Meisels (USA) Point S Auto p-b Nokian Tyres 39 Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 40 Lisa Cordova (USA) Amy D. Foundation 0:02:09 41 Janelle Cole (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 42 Carlyn Jackson (USA) Orion Racing 43 Daphne Karagianis (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 44 Jennifer Hale (USA) Orion Racing 45 Manuela Escobar (Col) ALP Cycles Racing 46 Beth Ann Orton (USA) Point S Auto p-b Nokian Tyres 47 Kristina Clonan (Aus) Fearless Femme 48 Holly Breck (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 49 Gwen Inglis (USA) Stages Cycling Team 50 Kira Payer (USA) Swisse Femme Equipe 51 Hayley Lytle (USA) Palmares 52 Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 53 Allison Baca (USA) Hagens Berman - Supermint 54 Lynne Anderson (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 55 Steph Roorda (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 56 Harriet Owen (GBr) Hagens Berman - Supermint 57 Jasmine Soh (USA) Amy D. Foundation 58 Andrea Thomas (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 59 Mia Kilburg (USA) Team Affinity 60 Maddy Ward (USA) Amy D. Foundation 61 Kristina Kvrouwenvelder (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 0:05:27 62 Jeannie Kuhajek (USA) Stages Cycling Team 0:06:46 63 Anne Donley (USA) Fearless Femme 64 Clio Dinan (USA) Amy D. Foundation 65 Gabrielle Jeane Russell (USA) Orion Racing 0:07:00 66 Carol Seipp (USA) Orion Racing 67 Jen Luebke (USA) Hagens Berman - Supermint OTL Olivia Cummins (USA) Team Affinity 0:09:07 OTL Allison Crow (USA) Orion Racing 0:09:48 OTL Hayley Bates (USA) Palmares 0:10:06 OTL Shawn Morelli (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling OTL Michele Schaeffer (USA) Stages Cycling Team OTL Catherine Culkin (USA) Swisse Femme Equipe OTL Jessica Bonilla (Mex) Team Affinity 0:11:13 OTL Adelaide Tillinghast (USA) Stages Cycling Team OTL Sophie Russenberger (USA) Point S Auto p-b Nokian Tyres OTL Nicole Pressprich (USA) Point S Auto p-b Nokian Tyres OTL Emma Edwards (USA) Swisse Femme Equipe OTL Michelle Henry (USA) Palmares 0:12:27 OTL Marta Morris (USA) Stages Cycling Team 0:27:40

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 5 pts 2 Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 3 Diana Penuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Fearless Femme 15 pts 2 Lex Albrecht (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 12 3 Kendall Ryan (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 10 4 Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 7 5 Rachel Langdon (USA) Team Affinity 6 6 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 5 7 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling 4 8 Jillian Bearden (USA) Palmares 3 9 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 2 10 Flavia Oliviera (Bra) Fearless Femme 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katherine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 4 pts 2 Leah Thomas (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 3 Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally Cycling 2 4 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leah Thomas (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 4 pts 2 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling 3 3 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 2 4 Katherine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 4:09:03 2 Rally Cycling 3 Fearless Femme 4 Unitedhealthcare Women 5 Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 6 Palmares 0:00:26 7 Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tyres 0:02:01 8 Team Affinity 0:02:09 9 Hagens Berman-Supermint 10 Amy D. Foundation 0:02:11 11 Swisse Femme Équipe 0:03:01 12 ALP Cycles Racing 0:05:53 13 Orion Racing 14 Stages Cycling Team 0:09:21

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Fearless Femme 1:22:51 2 Lex Albrecht (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:00:04 3 Kendall Ryan (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:00:06 4 Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 0:00:07 5 Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:08 6 Diana Penuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:09 7 Rachel Langdon (USA) Team Affinity 0:00:10 8 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 9 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling 10 Jillian Bearden (USA) Palmares 11 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 12 Flavia Oliviera (Bra) Fearless Femme 13 Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally Cycling 14 Katherine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 15 Emily Newsom (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 16 Jess Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman - Supermint 17 Hanna Muegge (USA) Point S Auto p-b Nokian Tyres 18 Leah Thomas (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 19 Leigh Ann Ganzar (USA) Team Affinity 20 Katherine Compton (USA) Fearless Femme 21 Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 22 Charlotte Backus (USA) Palmares 23 Kathryn Buss (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 24 Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 25 Maddy Ward (USA) Amy D. Foundation 26 Jen Luebke (USA) Hagens Berman - Supermint 27 Ashlee Ankudinoff (Aus) Fearless Femme 0:00:36 28 Melanie Wong (USA) Point S Auto p-b Nokian Tyres 29 Emily Marcolini (Can) Swisse Femme Equipe 30 Caroline Mani (Fra) Palmares 31 Emma Lujan (Can) Swisse Femme Equipe 32 Natalia Franco (Col) Stages Cycling Team 33 Eleanor Velez (USA) Amy D. Foundation 0:00:46 34 Megan Jastrab (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:53 35 Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally Cycling 36 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling 0:01:18 37 Rachel Plessing (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 0:01:45 38 Haley Gill (Can) Amy D. Foundation 39 Alexandra Millard (USA) Orion Racing 40 Esther Meisels (USA) Point S Auto p-b Nokian Tyres 41 Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 42 Lisa Cordova (USA) Amy D. Foundation 0:02:19 43 Janelle Cole (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 44 Carlyn Jackson (USA) Orion Racing 45 Daphne Karagianis (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 46 Jennifer Hale (USA) Orion Racing 47 Manuela Escobar (Col) ALP Cycles Racing 48 Beth Ann Orton (USA) Point S Auto p-b Nokian Tyres 49 Kristina Clonan (Aus) Fearless Femme 50 Holly Breck (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 51 Gwen Inglis (USA) Stages Cycling Team 52 Kira Payer (USA) Swisse Femme Equipe 53 Hayley Lytle (USA) Palmares 54 Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 55 Allison Baca (USA) Hagens Berman - Supermint 56 Lynne Anderson (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 57 Steph Roorda (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 58 Harriet Owen (GBr) Hagens Berman - Supermint 59 Jasmine Soh (USA) Amy D. Foundation 60 Andrea Thomas (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 61 Mia Kilburg (USA) Team Affinity 62 Kristina Kvrouwenvelder (USA) ALP Cycles Racing 0:05:37 63 Jeannie Kuhajek (USA) Stages Cycling Team 0:06:56 64 Anne Donley (USA) Fearless Femme 65 Clio Dinan (USA) Amy D. Foundation 66 Gabrielle Jeane Russell (USA) Orion Racing 0:07:10 67 Carol Seipp (USA) Orion Racing

Sprints classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Fearless Femme 15 pts 2 Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 12 3 Lex Albrecht (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 12 4 Kendall Ryan (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 10 5 Rachel Langdon (USA) Team Affinity 6 6 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 5 7 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling 4 8 Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 9 Jillian Bearden (USA) Palmares 3 10 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 2 11 Diana Penuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1 12 Flavia Oliviera (Bra) Fearless Femme 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leah Thomas (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 7 pts 2 Katherine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 3 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling 3 4 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 3 5 Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally Cycling 2