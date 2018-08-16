Trending

Wiasak wins opening stage at Colorado Classic Women's Race

Tibco-SVB duo Albrecht and Ryan on the podium in Vail

Image 1 of 23

Rebecca Wiasak (Fearless Femme) wins in Vail

Rebecca Wiasak (Fearless Femme) wins in Vail
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 23

The leaders' jerseys after stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic Women's Race

The leaders' jerseys after stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 23

The field hits the dirt QOM climb on stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic Women's Race

The field hits the dirt QOM climb on stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 23

Riders near the top of the QOM climb on stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic Women's Race

Riders near the top of the QOM climb on stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 23

Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) leads the field up the gravel climb on stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic Women's Race

Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) leads the field up the gravel climb on stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 23

Rider's on stage 1's gravel climb at the 2018 Colorado Classic Women's Race

Rider's on stage 1's gravel climb at the 2018 Colorado Classic Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 23

The field splits during stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic Women's Race

The field splits during stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 23

The break on stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic Women's Race

The break on stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 23

Abby Mickey (Rally) leads the main group heading back into town on stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic Women's Race

Abby Mickey (Rally) leads the main group heading back into town on stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 23

The group comes back together on stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic Women's Race

The group comes back together on stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 23

Abby Mickey (Rally) leads the main group through town on stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic Women's Race

Abby Mickey (Rally) leads the main group through town on stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 23

The front of the peloton gets strung out through Vail on stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic Women's Race

The front of the peloton gets strung out through Vail on stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 23

The riders on the start line for stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic Women's Race

The riders on the start line for stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 23

The peloton rolls out for stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic Women's Race

The peloton rolls out for stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 23

A group makes its way up the climb on stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic Women's Race

A group makes its way up the climb on stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 23

The field gets strung out on stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic Women's Race

The field gets strung out on stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 23

Abby Mickey (Rally) and Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) go up the road on stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic Women's Race

Abby Mickey (Rally) and Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) go up the road on stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 23

The peloton heads towards the finish of stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic Women's Race

The peloton heads towards the finish of stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 23

The women work their way up the climb on stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic Women's Race

The women work their way up the climb on stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 23

Allison Beveridge (Rally) gets back on to the group after a crash on stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic Women's Race

Allison Beveridge (Rally) gets back on to the group after a crash on stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 23

Rebecca Wiasak (Fearless Femme) wins stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic Women's Race

Rebecca Wiasak (Fearless Femme) wins stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 23

Fans line the course in Vail Village for stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic Women's Race

Fans line the course in Vail Village for stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 23

Rebecca Wiasak (Fearless Femme) gets the leader's jersey after winning stage 1 of the Colorado Classic Women's Race

Rebecca Wiasak (Fearless Femme) gets the leader's jersey after winning stage 1 of the Colorado Classic Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Australian criterium champion Rebecca Wiasak (Fearless Femme) claimed the opening stage of the Women’s Colorado Classic, out-sprinting Canadian Lex Albrecht and Kendall Ryan (both Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) in Vail.

The Australian profited from the peloton’s work to chase down lone escapee Leah Thomas (UnitedHealthcare) inside the final kilometre, then use her criterium prowess to attack at just the right time and her pursuiting strengths to take out the victory.

"I saw the 1km to go banner and one of the UHC girls was off the front, so I was like, 'Okay, if I bridge to her and launch off her, UHC aren't chasing because they have a rider off the front. I think some other teams must have been scrambling - but obviously I was trying not too look back too often. I looked back a couple of times, of course you don't want to raise your hands in the air until you're safely across the line. It hurt quite a bit," Wiasak said.

Wiasak, a former individual pursuit world champion arrived in time to acclimate to the altitude in Vail. She said that and the help of some guest riders made the difference.

"We came out during the week. We arrived on Sunday, so we've had a couple of days to settle in. It always takes me a couple of days to adjust to a new time zone and obviously we're at altitude here," Wiasak said.

"Flavia Oliveira is in the race, the Brazilian road race national champion, and Katie Compton is here, they're both guest-riding for Fearless Femme this week. To have them on the team, having the local knowledge, we've downloaded the ride to the Wahoo head unit, rode the course during the week, and I think that really made a difference because the climb was achievable, it was quite short. It was about positioning.

"Having said that, I was out of position every time up the climb but was able to get in a group that always got back on. The race panned out perfectly for me. I always had Flavia in the front group. She always made the split, she climbs so well."

Oliveira may turn into the team's leader over the course of the coming stages, Wiasak said, in particular because of the Vail uphill time trial on Friday.

The 52.4km circuit race in Vail started without the Mexican Conade squad, who were held up in Mexico City.

On the second lap, a group of 11 riders escaped, splitting the field briefly, but the peloton regrouped and came to the intermediate sprint point together.

Jen Valente (Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air) won the sprint ahead of Lauren Hall and Diana Penuela (UnitedHealthcare).

The main group then set out for the first of two mountain primes, the first of which was won by Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) ahead of Thomas, and Rally’s Abigail Mickey and defending overall champion Sara Poidevin.

The climb proved a tempting point of attack, and Hall and Mickey forged a gap, but were quickly joined by Poidevin, Valente, Thomas, Flavia Oliveira (Fearless Femme), Maddy Ward (Amy D Foundation) and Gillian Ellsay (Rally).

The move was too dangerous to stick, and part of the peloton split off to join the leaders, making a front group of roughly 33 riders inside 20km to go.

The second dirt climb to the mountain sprint went to Thomas over Emma White (Rally), Poidevin and Katie Hall, and again there was a counterattack after the sprint.

This time it was Thomas and White who surged, but they were reeled in, further thinning the front group to two dozen riders.

Thomas decided to go again inside the 3km mark, but Rally drove the pace to set up their sprinters, bringing Thomas within sight at the kilometer to go banner. Wiasak took her chance to pounce as the catch was about to be made, and held off Tibco's Albrecht and Ryan.  

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Fearless Femme1:23:01
2Lex Albrecht (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
3Kendall Ryan (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
4Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
5Rachel Langdon (USA) Team Affinity
6Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
7Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
8Jillian Bearden (USA) Palmares
9Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
10Flavia Oliviera (Bra) Fearless Femme
11Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally Cycling
12Katherine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
13Diana Penuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
14Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
15Emily Newsom (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
16Jess Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman - Supermint
17Hanna Muegge (USA) Point S Auto p-b Nokian Tyres
18Leah Thomas (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
19Leigh Ann Ganzar (USA) Team Affinity
20Katherine Compton (USA) Fearless Femme
21Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
22Charlotte Backus (USA) Palmares
23Kathryn Buss (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
24Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
25Ashlee Ankudinoff (Aus) Fearless Femme0:00:26
26Melanie Wong (USA) Point S Auto p-b Nokian Tyres
27Emily Marcolini (Can) Swisse Femme Equipe
28Caroline Mani (Fra) Palmares
29Emma Lujan (Can) Swisse Femme Equipe
30Natalia Franco (Col) Stages Cycling Team
31Eleanor Velez (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:00:36
32Megan Jastrab (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:43
33Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally Cycling
34Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling0:01:08
35Rachel Plessing (USA) ALP Cycles Racing0:01:35
36Haley Gill (Can) Amy D. Foundation
37Alexandra Millard (USA) Orion Racing
38Esther Meisels (USA) Point S Auto p-b Nokian Tyres
39Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
40Lisa Cordova (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:02:09
41Janelle Cole (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
42Carlyn Jackson (USA) Orion Racing
43Daphne Karagianis (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
44Jennifer Hale (USA) Orion Racing
45Manuela Escobar (Col) ALP Cycles Racing
46Beth Ann Orton (USA) Point S Auto p-b Nokian Tyres
47Kristina Clonan (Aus) Fearless Femme
48Holly Breck (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
49Gwen Inglis (USA) Stages Cycling Team
50Kira Payer (USA) Swisse Femme Equipe
51Hayley Lytle (USA) Palmares
52Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
53Allison Baca (USA) Hagens Berman - Supermint
54Lynne Anderson (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
55Steph Roorda (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
56Harriet Owen (GBr) Hagens Berman - Supermint
57Jasmine Soh (USA) Amy D. Foundation
58Andrea Thomas (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
59Mia Kilburg (USA) Team Affinity
60Maddy Ward (USA) Amy D. Foundation
61Kristina Kvrouwenvelder (USA) ALP Cycles Racing0:05:27
62Jeannie Kuhajek (USA) Stages Cycling Team0:06:46
63Anne Donley (USA) Fearless Femme
64Clio Dinan (USA) Amy D. Foundation
65Gabrielle Jeane Russell (USA) Orion Racing0:07:00
66Carol Seipp (USA) Orion Racing
67Jen Luebke (USA) Hagens Berman - Supermint
OTLOlivia Cummins (USA) Team Affinity0:09:07
OTLAllison Crow (USA) Orion Racing0:09:48
OTLHayley Bates (USA) Palmares0:10:06
OTLShawn Morelli (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
OTLMichele Schaeffer (USA) Stages Cycling Team
OTLCatherine Culkin (USA) Swisse Femme Equipe
OTLJessica Bonilla (Mex) Team Affinity0:11:13
OTLAdelaide Tillinghast (USA) Stages Cycling Team
OTLSophie Russenberger (USA) Point S Auto p-b Nokian Tyres
OTLNicole Pressprich (USA) Point S Auto p-b Nokian Tyres
OTLEmma Edwards (USA) Swisse Femme Equipe
OTLMichelle Henry (USA) Palmares0:12:27
OTLMarta Morris (USA) Stages Cycling Team0:27:40

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air5pts
2Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3
3Diana Penuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Fearless Femme15pts
2Lex Albrecht (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank12
3Kendall Ryan (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank10
4Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air7
5Rachel Langdon (USA) Team Affinity6
6Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling5
7Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling4
8Jillian Bearden (USA) Palmares3
9Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling2
10Flavia Oliviera (Bra) Fearless Femme1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katherine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling4pts
2Leah Thomas (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3
3Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally Cycling2
4Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leah Thomas (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling4pts
2Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling3
3Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling2
4Katherine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank4:09:03
2Rally Cycling
3Fearless Femme
4Unitedhealthcare Women
5Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
6Palmares0:00:26
7Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tyres0:02:01
8Team Affinity0:02:09
9Hagens Berman-Supermint
10Amy D. Foundation0:02:11
11Swisse Femme Équipe0:03:01
12ALP Cycles Racing0:05:53
13Orion Racing
14Stages Cycling Team0:09:21

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Fearless Femme1:22:51
2Lex Albrecht (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:00:04
3Kendall Ryan (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:00:06
4Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air0:00:07
5Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:08
6Diana Penuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:09
7Rachel Langdon (USA) Team Affinity0:00:10
8Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
9Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
10Jillian Bearden (USA) Palmares
11Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
12Flavia Oliviera (Bra) Fearless Femme
13Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally Cycling
14Katherine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
15Emily Newsom (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
16Jess Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman - Supermint
17Hanna Muegge (USA) Point S Auto p-b Nokian Tyres
18Leah Thomas (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
19Leigh Ann Ganzar (USA) Team Affinity
20Katherine Compton (USA) Fearless Femme
21Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
22Charlotte Backus (USA) Palmares
23Kathryn Buss (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
24Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
25Maddy Ward (USA) Amy D. Foundation
26Jen Luebke (USA) Hagens Berman - Supermint
27Ashlee Ankudinoff (Aus) Fearless Femme0:00:36
28Melanie Wong (USA) Point S Auto p-b Nokian Tyres
29Emily Marcolini (Can) Swisse Femme Equipe
30Caroline Mani (Fra) Palmares
31Emma Lujan (Can) Swisse Femme Equipe
32Natalia Franco (Col) Stages Cycling Team
33Eleanor Velez (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:00:46
34Megan Jastrab (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:53
35Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally Cycling
36Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling0:01:18
37Rachel Plessing (USA) ALP Cycles Racing0:01:45
38Haley Gill (Can) Amy D. Foundation
39Alexandra Millard (USA) Orion Racing
40Esther Meisels (USA) Point S Auto p-b Nokian Tyres
41Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
42Lisa Cordova (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:02:19
43Janelle Cole (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
44Carlyn Jackson (USA) Orion Racing
45Daphne Karagianis (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
46Jennifer Hale (USA) Orion Racing
47Manuela Escobar (Col) ALP Cycles Racing
48Beth Ann Orton (USA) Point S Auto p-b Nokian Tyres
49Kristina Clonan (Aus) Fearless Femme
50Holly Breck (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
51Gwen Inglis (USA) Stages Cycling Team
52Kira Payer (USA) Swisse Femme Equipe
53Hayley Lytle (USA) Palmares
54Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
55Allison Baca (USA) Hagens Berman - Supermint
56Lynne Anderson (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
57Steph Roorda (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
58Harriet Owen (GBr) Hagens Berman - Supermint
59Jasmine Soh (USA) Amy D. Foundation
60Andrea Thomas (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
61Mia Kilburg (USA) Team Affinity
62Kristina Kvrouwenvelder (USA) ALP Cycles Racing0:05:37
63Jeannie Kuhajek (USA) Stages Cycling Team0:06:56
64Anne Donley (USA) Fearless Femme
65Clio Dinan (USA) Amy D. Foundation
66Gabrielle Jeane Russell (USA) Orion Racing0:07:10
67Carol Seipp (USA) Orion Racing

Sprints classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Fearless Femme15pts
2Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air12
3Lex Albrecht (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank12
4Kendall Ryan (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank10
5Rachel Langdon (USA) Team Affinity6
6Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling5
7Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling4
8Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3
9Jillian Bearden (USA) Palmares3
10Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling2
11Diana Penuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1
12Flavia Oliviera (Bra) Fearless Femme1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leah Thomas (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling7pts
2Katherine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5
3Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling3
4Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling3
5Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally Cycling2

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank4:09:03
2Rally Cycling
3Fearless Femme
4UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
5Twenty20 pb Sho-Air
6Palmares0:00:26
7Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tyres0:02:01
8Team Affinity0:02:09
9Hagens Berman / Supermint
10Amy D. Foundation0:02:11
11Swisse Femme Équipe0:03:01
12ALP Cycles Racing0:05:53
13Orion Racing

Latest on Cyclingnews