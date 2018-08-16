Wiasak wins opening stage at Colorado Classic Women's Race
Tibco-SVB duo Albrecht and Ryan on the podium in Vail
Australian criterium champion Rebecca Wiasak (Fearless Femme) claimed the opening stage of the Women’s Colorado Classic, out-sprinting Canadian Lex Albrecht and Kendall Ryan (both Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) in Vail.
The Australian profited from the peloton’s work to chase down lone escapee Leah Thomas (UnitedHealthcare) inside the final kilometre, then use her criterium prowess to attack at just the right time and her pursuiting strengths to take out the victory.
"I saw the 1km to go banner and one of the UHC girls was off the front, so I was like, 'Okay, if I bridge to her and launch off her, UHC aren't chasing because they have a rider off the front. I think some other teams must have been scrambling - but obviously I was trying not too look back too often. I looked back a couple of times, of course you don't want to raise your hands in the air until you're safely across the line. It hurt quite a bit," Wiasak said.
Wiasak, a former individual pursuit world champion arrived in time to acclimate to the altitude in Vail. She said that and the help of some guest riders made the difference.
"We came out during the week. We arrived on Sunday, so we've had a couple of days to settle in. It always takes me a couple of days to adjust to a new time zone and obviously we're at altitude here," Wiasak said.
"Flavia Oliveira is in the race, the Brazilian road race national champion, and Katie Compton is here, they're both guest-riding for Fearless Femme this week. To have them on the team, having the local knowledge, we've downloaded the ride to the Wahoo head unit, rode the course during the week, and I think that really made a difference because the climb was achievable, it was quite short. It was about positioning.
"Having said that, I was out of position every time up the climb but was able to get in a group that always got back on. The race panned out perfectly for me. I always had Flavia in the front group. She always made the split, she climbs so well."
Oliveira may turn into the team's leader over the course of the coming stages, Wiasak said, in particular because of the Vail uphill time trial on Friday.
The 52.4km circuit race in Vail started without the Mexican Conade squad, who were held up in Mexico City.
On the second lap, a group of 11 riders escaped, splitting the field briefly, but the peloton regrouped and came to the intermediate sprint point together.
Jen Valente (Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air) won the sprint ahead of Lauren Hall and Diana Penuela (UnitedHealthcare).
The main group then set out for the first of two mountain primes, the first of which was won by Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) ahead of Thomas, and Rally’s Abigail Mickey and defending overall champion Sara Poidevin.
The climb proved a tempting point of attack, and Hall and Mickey forged a gap, but were quickly joined by Poidevin, Valente, Thomas, Flavia Oliveira (Fearless Femme), Maddy Ward (Amy D Foundation) and Gillian Ellsay (Rally).
The move was too dangerous to stick, and part of the peloton split off to join the leaders, making a front group of roughly 33 riders inside 20km to go.
The second dirt climb to the mountain sprint went to Thomas over Emma White (Rally), Poidevin and Katie Hall, and again there was a counterattack after the sprint.
This time it was Thomas and White who surged, but they were reeled in, further thinning the front group to two dozen riders.
Thomas decided to go again inside the 3km mark, but Rally drove the pace to set up their sprinters, bringing Thomas within sight at the kilometer to go banner. Wiasak took her chance to pounce as the catch was about to be made, and held off Tibco's Albrecht and Ryan.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Fearless Femme
|1:23:01
|2
|Lex Albrecht (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|3
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|4
|Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|5
|Rachel Langdon (USA) Team Affinity
|6
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|7
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
|8
|Jillian Bearden (USA) Palmares
|9
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
|10
|Flavia Oliviera (Bra) Fearless Femme
|11
|Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally Cycling
|12
|Katherine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|13
|Diana Penuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|14
|Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|15
|Emily Newsom (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|16
|Jess Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman - Supermint
|17
|Hanna Muegge (USA) Point S Auto p-b Nokian Tyres
|18
|Leah Thomas (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|19
|Leigh Ann Ganzar (USA) Team Affinity
|20
|Katherine Compton (USA) Fearless Femme
|21
|Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|22
|Charlotte Backus (USA) Palmares
|23
|Kathryn Buss (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|24
|Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|25
|Ashlee Ankudinoff (Aus) Fearless Femme
|0:00:26
|26
|Melanie Wong (USA) Point S Auto p-b Nokian Tyres
|27
|Emily Marcolini (Can) Swisse Femme Equipe
|28
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Palmares
|29
|Emma Lujan (Can) Swisse Femme Equipe
|30
|Natalia Franco (Col) Stages Cycling Team
|31
|Eleanor Velez (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|0:00:36
|32
|Megan Jastrab (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:43
|33
|Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally Cycling
|34
|Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:01:08
|35
|Rachel Plessing (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
|0:01:35
|36
|Haley Gill (Can) Amy D. Foundation
|37
|Alexandra Millard (USA) Orion Racing
|38
|Esther Meisels (USA) Point S Auto p-b Nokian Tyres
|39
|Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|40
|Lisa Cordova (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|0:02:09
|41
|Janelle Cole (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|42
|Carlyn Jackson (USA) Orion Racing
|43
|Daphne Karagianis (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
|44
|Jennifer Hale (USA) Orion Racing
|45
|Manuela Escobar (Col) ALP Cycles Racing
|46
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Point S Auto p-b Nokian Tyres
|47
|Kristina Clonan (Aus) Fearless Femme
|48
|Holly Breck (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|49
|Gwen Inglis (USA) Stages Cycling Team
|50
|Kira Payer (USA) Swisse Femme Equipe
|51
|Hayley Lytle (USA) Palmares
|52
|Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|53
|Allison Baca (USA) Hagens Berman - Supermint
|54
|Lynne Anderson (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
|55
|Steph Roorda (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|56
|Harriet Owen (GBr) Hagens Berman - Supermint
|57
|Jasmine Soh (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|58
|Andrea Thomas (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
|59
|Mia Kilburg (USA) Team Affinity
|60
|Maddy Ward (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|61
|Kristina Kvrouwenvelder (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
|0:05:27
|62
|Jeannie Kuhajek (USA) Stages Cycling Team
|0:06:46
|63
|Anne Donley (USA) Fearless Femme
|64
|Clio Dinan (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|65
|Gabrielle Jeane Russell (USA) Orion Racing
|0:07:00
|66
|Carol Seipp (USA) Orion Racing
|67
|Jen Luebke (USA) Hagens Berman - Supermint
|OTL
|Olivia Cummins (USA) Team Affinity
|0:09:07
|OTL
|Allison Crow (USA) Orion Racing
|0:09:48
|OTL
|Hayley Bates (USA) Palmares
|0:10:06
|OTL
|Shawn Morelli (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|OTL
|Michele Schaeffer (USA) Stages Cycling Team
|OTL
|Catherine Culkin (USA) Swisse Femme Equipe
|OTL
|Jessica Bonilla (Mex) Team Affinity
|0:11:13
|OTL
|Adelaide Tillinghast (USA) Stages Cycling Team
|OTL
|Sophie Russenberger (USA) Point S Auto p-b Nokian Tyres
|OTL
|Nicole Pressprich (USA) Point S Auto p-b Nokian Tyres
|OTL
|Emma Edwards (USA) Swisse Femme Equipe
|OTL
|Michelle Henry (USA) Palmares
|0:12:27
|OTL
|Marta Morris (USA) Stages Cycling Team
|0:27:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|5
|pts
|2
|Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|3
|Diana Penuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Fearless Femme
|15
|pts
|2
|Lex Albrecht (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|12
|3
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|10
|4
|Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|7
|5
|Rachel Langdon (USA) Team Affinity
|6
|6
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|5
|7
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
|4
|8
|Jillian Bearden (USA) Palmares
|3
|9
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
|2
|10
|Flavia Oliviera (Bra) Fearless Femme
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katherine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|4
|pts
|2
|Leah Thomas (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|3
|Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally Cycling
|2
|4
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leah Thomas (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|4
|pts
|2
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
|3
|3
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
|2
|4
|Katherine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|4:09:03
|2
|Rally Cycling
|3
|Fearless Femme
|4
|Unitedhealthcare Women
|5
|Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|6
|Palmares
|0:00:26
|7
|Point S Auto p/b Nokian Tyres
|0:02:01
|8
|Team Affinity
|0:02:09
|9
|Hagens Berman-Supermint
|10
|Amy D. Foundation
|0:02:11
|11
|Swisse Femme Équipe
|0:03:01
|12
|ALP Cycles Racing
|0:05:53
|13
|Orion Racing
|14
|Stages Cycling Team
|0:09:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Fearless Femme
|1:22:51
|2
|Lex Albrecht (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:00:04
|3
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:00:06
|4
|Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|0:00:07
|5
|Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:08
|6
|Diana Penuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:09
|7
|Rachel Langdon (USA) Team Affinity
|0:00:10
|8
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|9
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
|10
|Jillian Bearden (USA) Palmares
|11
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
|12
|Flavia Oliviera (Bra) Fearless Femme
|13
|Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally Cycling
|14
|Katherine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|15
|Emily Newsom (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|16
|Jess Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman - Supermint
|17
|Hanna Muegge (USA) Point S Auto p-b Nokian Tyres
|18
|Leah Thomas (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|19
|Leigh Ann Ganzar (USA) Team Affinity
|20
|Katherine Compton (USA) Fearless Femme
|21
|Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|22
|Charlotte Backus (USA) Palmares
|23
|Kathryn Buss (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|24
|Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|25
|Maddy Ward (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|26
|Jen Luebke (USA) Hagens Berman - Supermint
|27
|Ashlee Ankudinoff (Aus) Fearless Femme
|0:00:36
|28
|Melanie Wong (USA) Point S Auto p-b Nokian Tyres
|29
|Emily Marcolini (Can) Swisse Femme Equipe
|30
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Palmares
|31
|Emma Lujan (Can) Swisse Femme Equipe
|32
|Natalia Franco (Col) Stages Cycling Team
|33
|Eleanor Velez (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|0:00:46
|34
|Megan Jastrab (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:53
|35
|Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally Cycling
|36
|Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:01:18
|37
|Rachel Plessing (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
|0:01:45
|38
|Haley Gill (Can) Amy D. Foundation
|39
|Alexandra Millard (USA) Orion Racing
|40
|Esther Meisels (USA) Point S Auto p-b Nokian Tyres
|41
|Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|42
|Lisa Cordova (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|0:02:19
|43
|Janelle Cole (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|44
|Carlyn Jackson (USA) Orion Racing
|45
|Daphne Karagianis (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
|46
|Jennifer Hale (USA) Orion Racing
|47
|Manuela Escobar (Col) ALP Cycles Racing
|48
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Point S Auto p-b Nokian Tyres
|49
|Kristina Clonan (Aus) Fearless Femme
|50
|Holly Breck (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|51
|Gwen Inglis (USA) Stages Cycling Team
|52
|Kira Payer (USA) Swisse Femme Equipe
|53
|Hayley Lytle (USA) Palmares
|54
|Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|55
|Allison Baca (USA) Hagens Berman - Supermint
|56
|Lynne Anderson (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
|57
|Steph Roorda (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|58
|Harriet Owen (GBr) Hagens Berman - Supermint
|59
|Jasmine Soh (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|60
|Andrea Thomas (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
|61
|Mia Kilburg (USA) Team Affinity
|62
|Kristina Kvrouwenvelder (USA) ALP Cycles Racing
|0:05:37
|63
|Jeannie Kuhajek (USA) Stages Cycling Team
|0:06:56
|64
|Anne Donley (USA) Fearless Femme
|65
|Clio Dinan (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|66
|Gabrielle Jeane Russell (USA) Orion Racing
|0:07:10
|67
|Carol Seipp (USA) Orion Racing
