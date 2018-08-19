Trending

Mannion wins 2018 Colorado Classic

UnitedHealthcare teammate McCabe wins final stage sprint in Denver

Image 1 of 22

The bunch

The bunch
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 22

Mannion's UHC teammates set the tempo

Mannion's UHC teammates set the tempo
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 3 of 22

Mannion's UHC teammates set the tempo

Mannion's UHC teammates set the tempo
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 4 of 22

Mannion's UHC teammates set the tempo

Mannion's UHC teammates set the tempo
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 5 of 22

At the beginning of lap six a trio of riders jumped out of the pack

At the beginning of lap six a trio of riders jumped out of the pack
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 6 of 22

The bunch on one of the corners

The bunch on one of the corners
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 7 of 22

The final stage took place on a circuit in downtown Denver

The final stage took place on a circuit in downtown Denver
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 8 of 22

The stage 4 podium of Tyler Magner, Travis McCabe, Joseph Lewis (L-R)

The stage 4 podium of Tyler Magner, Travis McCabe, Joseph Lewis (L-R)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 9 of 22

Gavion Mannion on the podium

Gavion Mannion on the podium
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 10 of 22

The pace increases

The pace increases
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 11 of 22

Taylor Phinney and James Piccoli in an early break

Taylor Phinney and James Piccoli in an early break
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 12 of 22

UnitedHealthcare celebrate a successful race as winners of the teams classification

UnitedHealthcare celebrate a successful race as winners of the teams classification
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 13 of 22

The final stage took place on a circuit in downtown Denver

The final stage took place on a circuit in downtown Denver
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 14 of 22

Taylor Phinney and James Piccoli in an early break

Taylor Phinney and James Piccoli in an early break
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 15 of 22

The final stage took place on a circuit in downtown Denver

The final stage took place on a circuit in downtown Denver
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 16 of 22

The bunch strings out

The bunch strings out
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 17 of 22

The final stage took place on a circuit in downtown Denver

The final stage took place on a circuit in downtown Denver
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 18 of 22

The final stage took place on a circuit in downtown Denver

The final stage took place on a circuit in downtown Denver
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 19 of 22

The final sprint

The final sprint
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 20 of 22

The classification winners

The classification winners
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 21 of 22

The final podium of Serghei Tvetcov, Gavin Mannion, and Hugh Carthy (L-R)

The final podium of Serghei Tvetcov, Gavin Mannion, and Hugh Carthy (L-R)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 22 of 22

Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) wins the fourth and final stage of the 2018 Colorado Classic in Denver

Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) wins the fourth and final stage of the 2018 Colorado Classic in Denver
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

UnitedHealthcare's Travis McCabe won the fourth and final stage of the Colorado Classic in Denver on Sunday, out-sprinting Rally Cycling's Ty Magner and Holowesko-Citadel's Joe Lewis to take top honours.

McCabe's second stage win of the race completed a winning week for UnitedHealthcare as Gavin Mannion sealed the overall victory, finishing the four-day 2.HC race 15 seconds ahead of teammate Serghei Tvetkov and 22 seconds ahead of Hugh Carthy (EF Education First-Drapac).

The peloton started organising their lead-out trains in the closing 10km, picking up solo breakaway rider Nickolas Zukowsky (Silber Pro Cycling) after he had launched himself from the field on the penultimate lap. Teams Rally Cycling, UnitedHealthcare, Holowesko-Citadel, Jelly Belly-Maxxis and LottoNL-Jumbo were the dominant trains at the front of the field as they rounded the final 14.7km circuit in downtown Denver.

A crash upset the peloton with eight kilometres to go, affecting Neilson Powless (LottoNL-Jumbo), but the teams with strong sprinters continued on in their pursuit of a stage victory. Hagens Berman Axeon took matters into their own hands with one kilometre to go, but UnitedHealthcare's McCabe proved fastest once again on the day.

"Best sprinter in the race, best team in the race," a jubilant McCabe told Cyclingnews in the finishing straight. 

"It's almost easier when you're the guy to beat, because then everyone is sitting behind you and you're not fighting as much as you would be if everyone is going for you," the stage winner said. "I just kind of sat behind Ty [Magner]. I could tell by the way he was spinning his legs he was going to be strong. It was a tailwind finish so I knew it was going to be fast. I just kind of bided my time, waited until the right moment when the door opened up. I was patient, and just as soon as it came I knew that I had it."

UnitedHealthcare could very likely be racing in the team's final race in the US, and, if so, the Pro Continental team is going out in style with first and second overall, three stage wins in four days and the top team in GC. For Mannion, who is rumoured to be moving to Rally Cycling next year, the win marks the biggest victory of his career to date.

"This is incredible," Mannion said. "We couldn't have asked for anything more. It's the best day of my cycling career, for sure. These guys rode amazing all week. Travis rode the front and won the sprint, and I took the overall. Yesterday was the best I've ever seen the team ride, so I couldn't be happier. That was the craziest ride I've ever seen. I'm super stoked for the team. It was just an awesome week."

How it unfolded

The final stage of the 2018 Colorado Classic took place on 14.7km circuit in downtown Denver, with the start/finish in the shadow of Coors Field. Riders circled the route eight times for a total of 114.6km. The circuit had no KOMs, but three intermediate sprints at the end of laps two, four and six offered points and time bonuses of three, two and one second kept the pints jersey in play.

Stage 1 winner Gage Hecht (Aevolo) was the first to attack out of the peloton, but his move was quickly countered by EF Education First-Drapac's Taylor Phinney, who brought James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS) along with him. By the end of the first lap Phinney and Piccoli had 30 seconds on the bunch.

The duo up front got some company over the next lap as Luis Villalobos (Aevolo) and Edward Anderson (Hagens Berman Axeon) bridged to the leaders to form a new four-rider group up front with 30 seconds on the field. With Piccoli the best-placed escapee at 46 seconds back on GC, the move was never going to get much leash.

With five laps to go, the leaders increased their advantage to 55 seconds, and Piccoli was the virtual race leader on the road. The gap went up over a minute briefly, but it was back down to 40 seconds at the midway point.

UnitedHealthcare brought the gap down to 35 seconds at kept it pegged there, while Phinney stopped contributing to the move, possibly in an effort to preserve Hugh Carthy's GC podium spot from the Piccoli threat.

At the beginning of lap six a trio of riders jumped out of the pack. In the group were Hecht, Trek-Segafredo's Greg Daniel and Holowesko-Citadel's Andrei Kasilnikau. The trio linked up to form a new seven-rider lead group, but by the time they made contact the gap was down to just 10 seconds, and the race was about to reshuffle.

Several counter attacks went off the front, but none of the moves stuck as UnitedHealthcare put a clamp on the race. Damien Howson sneaked off the front to take maximum point and time bonus in the intermediate sprint at the end of lap six, lifting him to fourth overall past EF-Drapac's Joe Dombrowski.

The peloton started the penultimate lap together before Silber Pro Cycling's Nickolas Zukowsky peeled off the front and set out on a lone adventure. Rally Cycling came to the front to help with the chase during the lap, and Zukowsky had just 10 seconds on the bunch as they took the bell for one lap to go.

The Rally-led bunch pulled back Zukowsky with less than 9km remaining, and the battle for the stage win was on from there.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2:24:04
2Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling
3Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
4Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
5Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS
6Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
7Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
8Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
9Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
10Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
11Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
12Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:01
13Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
14Christopher Winn (Aus) 303 Project
15Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:02
16Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
17Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
18Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
19Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:03
20Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
21Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
22Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
23Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:00:04
24Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
25Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
26Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
27Travis Samuel (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:05
28Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
29Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
30Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:06
31Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
32Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
33Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
34Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
35Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:07
36Jan Maas (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
37TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
38James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS
39Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
40Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
41Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
42Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:08
43Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling
44Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:00:09
45Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
46Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project0:00:10
47Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:24
48Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:00:25
49Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
50Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
51Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS
52Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project0:00:26
53Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:36
54Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:00:42
55Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:00:51
56Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
57Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project0:00:55
58Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
59Jose Neves (Por) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:00
60Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy
61Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling0:01:18
62Kevin Girkins (USA) Elevate-KHS0:01:23
63Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:44
64Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
65Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS0:01:55
66Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:59
67Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:02:00
68Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:14
69Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:02:21
70Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project0:04:45
71Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:05:30
DNFPier Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
DNSNicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
DNSStephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale5pts
2James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS3
3Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon5pts
2James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS3
3Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott5pts
2Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo3
3Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling15pts
2Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling12
3Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources10
4Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Cycling Academy7
5Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS6
6Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis5
7Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon4
8Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo3
9Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo2
10Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon2:24:04
2Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
3Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
4Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
5Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
6Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
7Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
8Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
9Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
10Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
11Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
12Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
13Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
14Jan Maas (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
15Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
16Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:24
17Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
18Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:36
19Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:00:42
20Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:00:51
21Jose Neves (Por) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:00
22Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:44
23Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:02:21
24Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:05:30

Combative
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team7:12:12
2Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
3Ef Education First-Drapac P/B Cannondale
4Israel-Cycling Academy
5Aevolo
6Mitchelton-Scott
7Holowesko|Citadel P/B Arapahoe
8Lottonl-Jumbo
9Trek-Segafredo
10Rally Cycling
11Hagens Berman Axeon0:00:24
12Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling
13303 Project
14Silber Pro Cycling0:05:30

Final general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling9:05:37
2Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:15
3Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:22
4Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:27
5Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:29
6Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:33
7James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS0:00:42
8Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo0:00:52
9Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
10Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:53
11TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:01:02
12Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:03
13Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo0:01:10
14Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo0:01:12
15Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:01:14
16Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
17Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:23
18Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:01:27
19Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:28
20Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:38
21Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:41
22Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling0:01:44
23Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project0:01:53
24Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:02:02
25Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:02:21
26Jan Maas (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:22
27Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:24
28Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:02:30
29Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:02:32
30Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo0:02:38
31Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:58
32Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:03:24
33Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:03:25
34Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:37
35Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy0:03:53
36Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Cycling Academy0:03:54
37Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:04:13
38Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:04:34
39Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project0:05:06
40Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling0:05:27
41Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:08:00
42Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling0:08:34
43Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS0:10:03
44Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:10:34
45Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy0:12:18
46Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:14:57
47Travis Samuel (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:15:13
48Jose Neves (Por) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:15:19
49Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
50Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo0:15:59
51Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling0:16:59
52Christopher Winn (Aus) 303 Project0:17:06
53Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy0:17:18
54Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:17:47
55Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling0:18:08
56Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:18:18
57Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:18:48
58Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:18:59
59Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:19:17
60Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo0:19:37
61Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:19:47
62Kevin Girkins (USA) Elevate-KHS0:20:17
63Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:20:20
64Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:20:34
65Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project0:21:12
66Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:22:01
67Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project0:23:13
68Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS0:24:03
69Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott0:24:13
70Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS0:25:41
71Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:28:38

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources34pts
2Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling27
3Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo24
4Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo22
5Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Cycling Academy22
6Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling17
7Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling10
8Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo8
9Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling7
10Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott6
11Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling6
12Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale6
13James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS6
14Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon6
15Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon6
16Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS6
17Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale5
18Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo5
19Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon5
20Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott5
21Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo5
22Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis5
23Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling4
24Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS3
25Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo1
26Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale16pts
2Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale16
3Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale15
4Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott15
5Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis10
6Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo8
7Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo7
8Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling7
9Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo5
10Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources5
11Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo3
12Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS3
13TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources1
14Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale9:06:10
2Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:30
3Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo0:00:37
4Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo0:00:39
5Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:00:41
6Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:50
7Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:55
8Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:05
9Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:01:29
10Jan Maas (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:49
11Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo0:02:05
12Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:02:51
13Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:52
14Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:04
15Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:03:40
16Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:04:01
17Jose Neves (Por) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:14:46
18Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo0:15:26
19Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:17:45
20Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:18:15
21Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo0:19:04
22Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:19:14
23Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:19:47
24Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott0:23:40

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team27:18:07
2Ef Education First-Drapac P/B Cannondale0:00:11
3Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis0:02:36
4Trek-Segafredo0:03:17
5Lottonl-Jumbo0:03:29
6Rally Cycling
7Holowesko|Citadel P/B Arapahoe0:03:44
8Aevolo0:04:01
9Mitchelton-Scott0:04:03
10Hagens Berman Axeon0:08:35
11Silber Pro Cycling0:11:38
12Israel-Cycling Academy0:12:34
13303 Project0:18:24
14Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling0:26:32

