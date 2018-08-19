Mannion wins 2018 Colorado Classic
UnitedHealthcare teammate McCabe wins final stage sprint in Denver
UnitedHealthcare's Travis McCabe won the fourth and final stage of the Colorado Classic in Denver on Sunday, out-sprinting Rally Cycling's Ty Magner and Holowesko-Citadel's Joe Lewis to take top honours.
McCabe's second stage win of the race completed a winning week for UnitedHealthcare as Gavin Mannion sealed the overall victory, finishing the four-day 2.HC race 15 seconds ahead of teammate Serghei Tvetkov and 22 seconds ahead of Hugh Carthy (EF Education First-Drapac).
The peloton started organising their lead-out trains in the closing 10km, picking up solo breakaway rider Nickolas Zukowsky (Silber Pro Cycling) after he had launched himself from the field on the penultimate lap. Teams Rally Cycling, UnitedHealthcare, Holowesko-Citadel, Jelly Belly-Maxxis and LottoNL-Jumbo were the dominant trains at the front of the field as they rounded the final 14.7km circuit in downtown Denver.
A crash upset the peloton with eight kilometres to go, affecting Neilson Powless (LottoNL-Jumbo), but the teams with strong sprinters continued on in their pursuit of a stage victory. Hagens Berman Axeon took matters into their own hands with one kilometre to go, but UnitedHealthcare's McCabe proved fastest once again on the day.
"Best sprinter in the race, best team in the race," a jubilant McCabe told Cyclingnews in the finishing straight.
"It's almost easier when you're the guy to beat, because then everyone is sitting behind you and you're not fighting as much as you would be if everyone is going for you," the stage winner said. "I just kind of sat behind Ty [Magner]. I could tell by the way he was spinning his legs he was going to be strong. It was a tailwind finish so I knew it was going to be fast. I just kind of bided my time, waited until the right moment when the door opened up. I was patient, and just as soon as it came I knew that I had it."
UnitedHealthcare could very likely be racing in the team's final race in the US, and, if so, the Pro Continental team is going out in style with first and second overall, three stage wins in four days and the top team in GC. For Mannion, who is rumoured to be moving to Rally Cycling next year, the win marks the biggest victory of his career to date.
"This is incredible," Mannion said. "We couldn't have asked for anything more. It's the best day of my cycling career, for sure. These guys rode amazing all week. Travis rode the front and won the sprint, and I took the overall. Yesterday was the best I've ever seen the team ride, so I couldn't be happier. That was the craziest ride I've ever seen. I'm super stoked for the team. It was just an awesome week."
How it unfolded
The final stage of the 2018 Colorado Classic took place on 14.7km circuit in downtown Denver, with the start/finish in the shadow of Coors Field. Riders circled the route eight times for a total of 114.6km. The circuit had no KOMs, but three intermediate sprints at the end of laps two, four and six offered points and time bonuses of three, two and one second kept the pints jersey in play.
Stage 1 winner Gage Hecht (Aevolo) was the first to attack out of the peloton, but his move was quickly countered by EF Education First-Drapac's Taylor Phinney, who brought James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS) along with him. By the end of the first lap Phinney and Piccoli had 30 seconds on the bunch.
The duo up front got some company over the next lap as Luis Villalobos (Aevolo) and Edward Anderson (Hagens Berman Axeon) bridged to the leaders to form a new four-rider group up front with 30 seconds on the field. With Piccoli the best-placed escapee at 46 seconds back on GC, the move was never going to get much leash.
With five laps to go, the leaders increased their advantage to 55 seconds, and Piccoli was the virtual race leader on the road. The gap went up over a minute briefly, but it was back down to 40 seconds at the midway point.
UnitedHealthcare brought the gap down to 35 seconds at kept it pegged there, while Phinney stopped contributing to the move, possibly in an effort to preserve Hugh Carthy's GC podium spot from the Piccoli threat.
At the beginning of lap six a trio of riders jumped out of the pack. In the group were Hecht, Trek-Segafredo's Greg Daniel and Holowesko-Citadel's Andrei Kasilnikau. The trio linked up to form a new seven-rider lead group, but by the time they made contact the gap was down to just 10 seconds, and the race was about to reshuffle.
Several counter attacks went off the front, but none of the moves stuck as UnitedHealthcare put a clamp on the race. Damien Howson sneaked off the front to take maximum point and time bonus in the intermediate sprint at the end of lap six, lifting him to fourth overall past EF-Drapac's Joe Dombrowski.
The peloton started the penultimate lap together before Silber Pro Cycling's Nickolas Zukowsky peeled off the front and set out on a lone adventure. Rally Cycling came to the front to help with the chase during the lap, and Zukowsky had just 10 seconds on the bunch as they took the bell for one lap to go.
The Rally-led bunch pulled back Zukowsky with less than 9km remaining, and the battle for the stage win was on from there.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|2:24:04
|2
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling
|3
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|4
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
|5
|Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS
|6
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|7
|Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|8
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|9
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
|11
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|12
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:01
|13
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|14
|Christopher Winn (Aus) 303 Project
|15
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:02
|16
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|17
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|18
|Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
|19
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:03
|20
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|21
|Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|22
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|23
|Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:00:04
|24
|Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|25
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|26
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|27
|Travis Samuel (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:05
|28
|Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|29
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|30
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:06
|31
|Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
|32
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|33
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
|34
|Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|35
|Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:07
|36
|Jan Maas (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|37
|TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|38
|James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS
|39
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|40
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|41
|Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
|42
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:08
|43
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling
|44
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:09
|45
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|46
|Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
|0:00:10
|47
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:24
|48
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:25
|49
|Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|50
|Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|51
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS
|52
|Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project
|0:00:26
|53
|Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:36
|54
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:00:42
|55
|Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:00:51
|56
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|57
|Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project
|0:00:55
|58
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|59
|Jose Neves (Por) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:00
|60
|Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy
|61
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:01:18
|62
|Kevin Girkins (USA) Elevate-KHS
|0:01:23
|63
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:44
|64
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
|65
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS
|0:01:55
|66
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:59
|67
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:02:00
|68
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:02:14
|69
|Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:02:21
|70
|Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project
|0:04:45
|71
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:05:30
|DNF
|Pier Andre Cote (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|DNS
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|DNS
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Silber Pro Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|5
|pts
|2
|James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS
|3
|3
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|5
|pts
|2
|James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS
|3
|3
|Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|pts
|2
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|3
|3
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|15
|pts
|2
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling
|12
|3
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|10
|4
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
|7
|5
|Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS
|6
|6
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|5
|7
|Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|4
|8
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|9
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|10
|Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|2:24:04
|2
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
|4
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|6
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|7
|Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|8
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|9
|Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|10
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|11
|Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
|12
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
|13
|Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|14
|Jan Maas (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|15
|Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
|16
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:24
|17
|Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|18
|Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:36
|19
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:00:42
|20
|Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:00:51
|21
|Jose Neves (Por) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:00
|22
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:44
|23
|Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:02:21
|24
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:05:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|7:12:12
|2
|Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|3
|Ef Education First-Drapac P/B Cannondale
|4
|Israel-Cycling Academy
|5
|Aevolo
|6
|Mitchelton-Scott
|7
|Holowesko|Citadel P/B Arapahoe
|8
|Lottonl-Jumbo
|9
|Trek-Segafredo
|10
|Rally Cycling
|11
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:00:24
|12
|Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling
|13
|303 Project
|14
|Silber Pro Cycling
|0:05:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|9:05:37
|2
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:15
|3
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:22
|4
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:27
|5
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:29
|6
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:33
|7
|James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS
|0:00:42
|8
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:52
|9
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|10
|Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:53
|11
|TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:01:02
|12
|Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:03
|13
|Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
|0:01:10
|14
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|0:01:12
|15
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:14
|16
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|17
|Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:23
|18
|Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:01:27
|19
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:28
|20
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:38
|21
|Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:41
|22
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:01:44
|23
|Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
|0:01:53
|24
|Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:02:02
|25
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:21
|26
|Jan Maas (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:22
|27
|Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:24
|28
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:02:30
|29
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:02:32
|30
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
|0:02:38
|31
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:58
|32
|Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:03:24
|33
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:03:25
|34
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:37
|35
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:03:53
|36
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:03:54
|37
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:04:13
|38
|Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:04:34
|39
|Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project
|0:05:06
|40
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:05:27
|41
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:08:00
|42
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:08:34
|43
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS
|0:10:03
|44
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:10:34
|45
|Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:12:18
|46
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:14:57
|47
|Travis Samuel (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:15:13
|48
|Jose Neves (Por) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:15:19
|49
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|50
|Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
|0:15:59
|51
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:16:59
|52
|Christopher Winn (Aus) 303 Project
|0:17:06
|53
|Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:17:18
|54
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:17:47
|55
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:18:08
|56
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:18:18
|57
|Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:18:48
|58
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:18:59
|59
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:19:17
|60
|Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
|0:19:37
|61
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:19:47
|62
|Kevin Girkins (USA) Elevate-KHS
|0:20:17
|63
|Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:20:20
|64
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:20:34
|65
|Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project
|0:21:12
|66
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:22:01
|67
|Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project
|0:23:13
|68
|Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS
|0:24:03
|69
|Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:24:13
|70
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS
|0:25:41
|71
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:28:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|34
|pts
|2
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|27
|3
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|24
|4
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|22
|5
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
|22
|6
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling
|17
|7
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|10
|8
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|9
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|7
|10
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|11
|Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|6
|12
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|6
|13
|James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS
|6
|14
|Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|6
|15
|Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|6
|16
|Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS
|6
|17
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|5
|18
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|19
|Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|5
|20
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|21
|Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
|5
|22
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|5
|23
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|4
|24
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS
|3
|25
|Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
|1
|26
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|16
|pts
|2
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|16
|3
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|15
|4
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|15
|5
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|10
|6
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|8
|7
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|7
|8
|Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|7
|9
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|10
|Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|5
|11
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|12
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS
|3
|13
|TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|1
|14
|Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|9:06:10
|2
|Jack Burke (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:30
|3
|Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
|0:00:37
|4
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|0:00:39
|5
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:41
|6
|Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:50
|7
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:55
|8
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:05
|9
|Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:01:29
|10
|Jan Maas (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:49
|11
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
|0:02:05
|12
|Christopher Blevins (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:02:51
|13
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:52
|14
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:04
|15
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:03:40
|16
|Ed Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:04:01
|17
|Jose Neves (Por) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:14:46
|18
|Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
|0:15:26
|19
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:17:45
|20
|Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:18:15
|21
|Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
|0:19:04
|22
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:19:14
|23
|Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:19:47
|24
|Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:23:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|27:18:07
|2
|Ef Education First-Drapac P/B Cannondale
|0:00:11
|3
|Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|0:02:36
|4
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:17
|5
|Lottonl-Jumbo
|0:03:29
|6
|Rally Cycling
|7
|Holowesko|Citadel P/B Arapahoe
|0:03:44
|8
|Aevolo
|0:04:01
|9
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:04:03
|10
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:08:35
|11
|Silber Pro Cycling
|0:11:38
|12
|Israel-Cycling Academy
|0:12:34
|13
|303 Project
|0:18:24
|14
|Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling
|0:26:32
