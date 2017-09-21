Laurens Sweeck wins men's Clif Bar Cross Vegas
Teammate Sweeck second, Powers third
Elite Men: Las Vegas -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) ERA Real Estate - Circus
|1:08:38
|2
|Diether Sweeck (Bel) ERA Real Estate - Circus
|3
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Aspire Racing
|0:00:15
|4
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Borah Teamwear powered by Bingh
|0:00:17
|5
|Michael Van Den Ham (Can) Garneau-Easton p/b Transitions
|0:00:54
|6
|Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott Sports - Maxxis
|0:01:09
|7
|Travis Livermon (USA) Maxxis-Shimano
|0:01:30
|8
|Hector Fernando Riveros Paez (USA) Stans NoTubes p/b Maxxis / CZ
|0:01:43
|9
|Lance Haidet (USA) Donnelly Sports
|0:01:53
|10
|Cody Kaiser (USA) LangeTwins / Specialized
|0:01:58
|11
|Denzel Stephenson (USA) EVOL Devo Elite
|0:02:05
|12
|Andrew Juiliano (USA) Grit World Racing p/b Shimano
|0:02:21
|13
|Troy Wells (USA) Team CLIF Bar
|0:02:46
|14
|Mark McConnell (Can) Hot Sauce Cycling
|0:03:01
|15
|Jonathan Page (USA) Shimano Clifbar KindHuman
|0:03:09
|16
|Keegan Swenson (USA) Cannondale/3Rox
|0:03:10
|17
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Krughoff Racing
|0:03:22
|18
|Jules Goguely (USA) Apex / NBX / Hyperthreads
|0:03:41
|19
|Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) Team CLIF Bar
|0:04:01
|20
|Dylan Postier (USA) Garneau-Easton p/b Transitions
|0:05:00
|21
|Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) Gillespie/Set Coaching
|0:05:08
|22
|David Greif (USA) VeloReno
|23
|Molly Cameron (USA) Point S Racing
|24
|Isaac Niles (USA) Garneau Easton p/b Transitions
|25
|Timothy Rugg (USA) Ride With Rendall
|26
|Jose Alfredo Pacheco Roses (Mex) Buena Park Bicycles
|27
|Brannan Fix (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co.-Groove Subaru
|28
|Ryan Rinn (USA) Vive La Tarte
|29
|Jayson Jacobs (USA) Breismeister
|30
|Jared Nieters (USA) SEAVS/Haymarket p/b Van Dessel
|31
|Aj Snovel (USA) Jakroo HiFi p/b Felt Bicycles
|32
|Parker Bloom (USA) Broad Street Cycles
|33
|Oleksiy Ukhanov (Ukr) Hudson/Ludwig & Larsen Racing
|DNF
|Fred Mills (USA) Point S Racing
|DQ
|Alex Wild (USA) Specialized Racing
