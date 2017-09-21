Trending

Laurens Sweeck wins men's Clif Bar Cross Vegas

Teammate Sweeck second, Powers third

Image 1 of 9

Diether and Laurens Sweeck with Jeremy Powers

(Image credit: Dave Iltis/CyclingWest.com )
Image 2 of 9

Laurens Sweeck wins CrossVegas

(Image credit: Dave Iltis/CyclingWest.com )
Image 3 of 9

Laurens Sweeck on the barriers

(Image credit: Dave Iltis/CyclingWest.com )
Image 4 of 9

Jeremy Powers on the bridge

(Image credit: Dave Iltis/CyclingWest.com )
Image 5 of 9

Laurens Sweeck on the attack

(Image credit: Dave Iltis/CyclingWest.com )
Image 6 of 9

Jeremy Powers chasing

(Image credit: Dave Iltis/CyclingWest.com )
Image 7 of 9

Laurens Sweeck

(Image credit: Dave Iltis/CyclingWest.com )
Image 8 of 9

Laurens Sweeck (ERA-Circus)

(Image credit: Dave Iltis/CyclingWest.com )
Image 9 of 9

The start of Cross Vegas

(Image credit: Dave Iltis/CyclingWest.com )

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurens Sweeck (Bel) ERA Real Estate - Circus1:08:38
2Diether Sweeck (Bel) ERA Real Estate - Circus
3Jeremy Powers (USA) Aspire Racing0:00:15
4Bjorn Selander (USA) Borah Teamwear powered by Bingh0:00:17
5Michael Van Den Ham (Can) Garneau-Easton p/b Transitions0:00:54
6Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott Sports - Maxxis0:01:09
7Travis Livermon (USA) Maxxis-Shimano0:01:30
8Hector Fernando Riveros Paez (USA) Stans NoTubes p/b Maxxis / CZ0:01:43
9Lance Haidet (USA) Donnelly Sports0:01:53
10Cody Kaiser (USA) LangeTwins / Specialized0:01:58
11Denzel Stephenson (USA) EVOL Devo Elite0:02:05
12Andrew Juiliano (USA) Grit World Racing p/b Shimano0:02:21
13Troy Wells (USA) Team CLIF Bar0:02:46
14Mark McConnell (Can) Hot Sauce Cycling0:03:01
15Jonathan Page (USA) Shimano Clifbar KindHuman0:03:09
16Keegan Swenson (USA) Cannondale/3Rox0:03:10
17Allen Krughoff (USA) Krughoff Racing0:03:22
18Jules Goguely (USA) Apex / NBX / Hyperthreads0:03:41
19Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) Team CLIF Bar0:04:01
20Dylan Postier (USA) Garneau-Easton p/b Transitions0:05:00
21Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) Gillespie/Set Coaching0:05:08
22David Greif (USA) VeloReno
23Molly Cameron (USA) Point S Racing
24Isaac Niles (USA) Garneau Easton p/b Transitions
25Timothy Rugg (USA) Ride With Rendall
26Jose Alfredo Pacheco Roses (Mex) Buena Park Bicycles
27Brannan Fix (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co.-Groove Subaru
28Ryan Rinn (USA) Vive La Tarte
29Jayson Jacobs (USA) Breismeister
30Jared Nieters (USA) SEAVS/Haymarket p/b Van Dessel
31Aj Snovel (USA) Jakroo HiFi p/b Felt Bicycles
32Parker Bloom (USA) Broad Street Cycles
33Oleksiy Ukhanov (Ukr) Hudson/Ludwig & Larsen Racing
DNFFred Mills (USA) Point S Racing
DQAlex Wild (USA) Specialized Racing

