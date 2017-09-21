Nash wins Clif Bar Cross Vegas
Catherine Pendrel second, Ellen Noble third
Elite Women: Las Vegas -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Clif Pro Team
|0:43:08
|2
|Catharine Pendrel (Can) Clif Pro Team
|0:00:11
|3
|Ellen Noble (USA) Aspire Racing
|0:00:44
|4
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Van Dessel/ atom composites
|0:00:46
|5
|Chloe Woodruff (USA) Stans-Pivot Pro Team
|6
|Clara Honsinger (USA) Team S&M CX
|0:00:49
|7
|Crystal Anthony (USA) Maxxis-Shimano
|0:01:04
|8
|Meredith Miller (USA) Rapha Canyon
|0:01:20
|9
|Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Van Dessel/Atom Composites
|0:01:40
|10
|Heidi Franz (USA) NWCX Project
|0:02:03
|11
|Hannah Finchamp (USA) Clif Pro Team
|12
|Courtney Patton (USA) Freddie Fu Cycling Team
|0:02:15
|13
|Rebecca Gross (USA) Zero D Racing - Sped Precision
|0:02:43
|14
|Laurel Rathbun (USA) Donnelly Sports
|0:03:04
|15
|Shannon Mallory (USA) NWCX Project
|0:03:19
|16
|Alexandra Burton (USA) Point S Racing
|0:03:32
|17
|Brittlee Bowman (USA) HOUSE IND/NOKIA HEALTH/SIMPLEHU
|0:03:41
|18
|Taylor Kuyk-White (USA) Philly Bike Expo
|0:04:04
|19
|Katherine Santos (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:04:08
|20
|Caitlin Bernstien (USA) Vive La Tarte
|0:04:11
|21
|Chelsea Weidinger (USA) Mash SF
|0:04:31
|22
|Heidi Wood (USA) HiFi CX
|0:04:34
|23
|Jennifer Malik (USA) American Classic Pro Cyclocross
|0:05:16
|24
|Christa Ghent (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:05:24
|25
|Nicole Dorinzi (USA) Pro Mountain Outfitter
|0:05:32
|26
|Lisa Cordova (USA) Cyclesport Specialized
|0:05:55
|27
|Petra Schmidtmann (USA) Van Dessel Factory Cycling
|0:06:06
|28
|Allison Arensman (USA) J.A. King p/b BRC
|0:06:44
|29
|Lisa Leonard (USA)
|0:07:17
|30
|Terra Kier (USA) Square1/Helens Cycles
|0:08:13
|31
|Lindsay Wetzel Polin (USA) SK Racing
|0:08:49
|DNF
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Team S&M CX
|DNF
|Tricia Fleischer (USA) Monument Wheelworks/Hammerquist
|DNF
|Mckenzie Melcher (USA) SoCal Cross
|DNS
|Laura Parsons (USA) Point S Racing
