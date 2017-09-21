Trending

Nash wins Clif Bar Cross Vegas

Catherine Pendrel second, Ellen Noble third

Catharine Pendrel, Katerina Nash and Ellen Noble on the podium

(Image credit: Dave Iltis/CyclingWest.com )
Catharine Pendrel, Katerina Nash and Ellen Noble on the podium

(Image credit: Dave Iltis/CyclingWest.com )
Katerina Nash wins CrossVegas

(Image credit: Dave Iltis/CyclingWest.com )
Katerina Nash

(Image credit: Dave Iltis/CyclingWest.com )
Ellen Noble bunny hops the barriers

(Image credit: Dave Iltis/CyclingWest.com )
Katerina Nash and Catharine Pendrel

(Image credit: Dave Iltis/CyclingWest.com )
The Luna riders on the attack

(Image credit: Dave Iltis/CyclingWest.com )
Catharine Pendrel leads the pack

(Image credit: Dave Iltis/CyclingWest.com )
The women hit the sand pit

(Image credit: Dave Iltis/CyclingWest.com )

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katerina Nash (Cze) Clif Pro Team0:43:08
2Catharine Pendrel (Can) Clif Pro Team0:00:11
3Ellen Noble (USA) Aspire Racing0:00:44
4Caroline Mani (Fra) Van Dessel/ atom composites0:00:46
5Chloe Woodruff (USA) Stans-Pivot Pro Team
6Clara Honsinger (USA) Team S&M CX0:00:49
7Crystal Anthony (USA) Maxxis-Shimano0:01:04
8Meredith Miller (USA) Rapha Canyon0:01:20
9Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Van Dessel/Atom Composites0:01:40
10Heidi Franz (USA) NWCX Project0:02:03
11Hannah Finchamp (USA) Clif Pro Team
12Courtney Patton (USA) Freddie Fu Cycling Team0:02:15
13Rebecca Gross (USA) Zero D Racing - Sped Precision0:02:43
14Laurel Rathbun (USA) Donnelly Sports0:03:04
15Shannon Mallory (USA) NWCX Project0:03:19
16Alexandra Burton (USA) Point S Racing0:03:32
17Brittlee Bowman (USA) HOUSE IND/NOKIA HEALTH/SIMPLEHU0:03:41
18Taylor Kuyk-White (USA) Philly Bike Expo0:04:04
19Katherine Santos (USA) Amy D Foundation0:04:08
20Caitlin Bernstien (USA) Vive La Tarte0:04:11
21Chelsea Weidinger (USA) Mash SF0:04:31
22Heidi Wood (USA) HiFi CX0:04:34
23Jennifer Malik (USA) American Classic Pro Cyclocross0:05:16
24Christa Ghent (USA) Amy D Foundation0:05:24
25Nicole Dorinzi (USA) Pro Mountain Outfitter0:05:32
26Lisa Cordova (USA) Cyclesport Specialized0:05:55
27Petra Schmidtmann (USA) Van Dessel Factory Cycling0:06:06
28Allison Arensman (USA) J.A. King p/b BRC0:06:44
29Lisa Leonard (USA)0:07:17
30Terra Kier (USA) Square1/Helens Cycles0:08:13
31Lindsay Wetzel Polin (USA) SK Racing0:08:49
DNFBeth Ann Orton (USA) Team S&M CX
DNFTricia Fleischer (USA) Monument Wheelworks/Hammerquist
DNFMckenzie Melcher (USA) SoCal Cross
DNSLaura Parsons (USA) Point S Racing

