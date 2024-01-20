Dylan Groenewegen sprints to Clàssica Comunitat Valenciana victory

Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco-Alula) got his season off to a perfect start when he sprinted to victory at the Clàssica Comunitat Valenciana 1969 - Gran Premi València, the first men’s race on the European calendar.

The Dutchman delivered a powerful sprint in Valencia to take the spoils ahead of Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) and Tim Torn Teutenberg (Lidl-Trek), while Davide Cimolai (Movistar) placed fourth.

The event was always liable to produce a bunch finish, though there was no shortage of willing attackers on the 200km run from Nucía.

The most dangerous move came from Valentin Retailleau (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team), Liam Slock (Lotto Dstny) and Stefano Oldani (Cofidis), but when that trio was caught inside the final 10km, it was clear that nobody would deny the fast men an early joust.

