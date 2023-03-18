Classic Loire Atlantique: Axel Zingle wins from bunch sprint
Frenchman outkicks Pithie and Zijlaard for first victory of season
Axel Zingle (Cofidis) led the bunch sprint and won Classic Loire Atlantique on Saturday. Laurence Pithie (Groupama-FDJ) finished second and Maikel Zijlaard (Tudor Pro Cycling) third, just ahead of Pithie’s teammate Paul Penhoët and Colin Joyce (Human Powered Health).
Cofidis’ Anthony Perez was part of a small breakaway group that was reeled in just after passing the 1km to go banner. His teammate Zingle pounced at the right moment and the Frenchman captured his third podium of the year, this time the victory.
Maël Guégan (CIC U Nantes Atlantique) won the points classification while
Florian Carpentier (Team Ecoflo Chronos) won the mountains classification.
