Classic Loire Atlantique: Axel Zingle wins from bunch sprint

By Jackie Tyson
published

Frenchman outkicks Pithie and Zijlaard for first victory of season

FOLIGNO ITALY MARCH 08 Axel Zingle of France and Team Cofidis competes during the 58th TirrenoAdriatico 2023 Stage 3 a 216km stage from Follonica to Foligno 231m UCIWT TirrenoAdriatico on March 08 2023 in Foligno Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Frenchman Axel Zingle of Team Cofidis (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Axel Zingle (Cofidis) led the bunch sprint and won Classic Loire Atlantique on Saturday. Laurence Pithie (Groupama-FDJ) finished second and Maikel Zijlaard (Tudor Pro Cycling) third, just ahead of Pithie’s teammate Paul Penhoët and Colin Joyce (Human Powered Health).

Cofidis’ Anthony Perez was part of a small breakaway group that was reeled in just after passing the 1km to go banner. His teammate Zingle pounced at the right moment and the Frenchman captured his third podium of the year, this time the victory.

Maël Guégan (CIC U Nantes Atlantique) won the points classification while
Florian Carpentier (Team Ecoflo Chronos) won the mountains classification.

Results powered by FirstCycling

<iframe src="https://firstcycling.com/widget/?r=124&y=2023&lang=ENG&cn=1" width="100%" height="410" scrolling="yes" frameborder="0"></iframe><p><em>Results powered by <a href="https://firstcycling.com/race.php?r=124&y=2023" title="FirstCycling.com">FirstCycling.com</a></em></p>

