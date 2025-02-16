Clasica de Almeria: Milan Fretin wins to boosts Cofidis' WorldTour relegation fight

Milan Fretin (Cofidis) won the Clasica de Almeria
Milan Fretin gave Cofidis a much needed victory and a haul of 200 UCI ranking points at the Clasica de Almeria on Sunday, as the French squad battles for WorldTour survival. 

Every sprint, every race and every placing could prove to be vital as Cofidis fight with XDS Astana, Arkéa-B&B Hotels, Picnic-PostNL and Uno-X Mobility for the final placing amongst the 18 WorldTour teams. 

