Michael Matthews claimed Rabobank's much-craved first win of the season, sprinting to victory at Clasica de Almeria in Spain. It's the second consecutive year that Matthews, former under 23 world champion, has got the first runs on the board for the Dutch team having claimed Stage 3 of the Tour Down Under in 2011.

Matthews prevailed in the 10-man sprint to the line, ahead of Borut Bozic (Astana Pro Team) and Roger Kluge (Project 1T4i).

After his season-opener, the Tour Down Under, Matthews raced at the Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista Del Sol where he posted three top-10 results and appeared to be on the verge of a breakthrough. Sunday's win was it.

"It is fantastic for the second consecutive year to help the team to its first win of the season," Michael Matthews told Rabosport.nl. "I felt strong and the team did a great job. The lead out was close to perfect. Luis Leon [Sanchez] gave us very good start and Graeme went from 400 meters.

"When you get delivered like that it makes it a lot easier, of course, you still have to try and win. But we did," he continued.

"This is a big boost for morale. Not only the fact that we won; but the way did it."

The day's break consisting of Christophe Le Mevel (Garmin-Barracuda), Yannick Talabardon (Saur Sojasun), Jurgen Van de Walle (Lotto) and Jose Vicente Toribio (Andalucía) had been allowed a gap of up to five minutes before eventually being reeled in after 159 kilometres of racing.

The Almeria parcours was perfectly suited to the Australian, with three climbs en-route to a slight uphill finishing straight. A selection of 55 riders made it over the final climb of the day, at around 60 kilometres left to race.

Rabobank director sportif Jan Boven was impressed with his team's effort, saying that the race had gone "exactly as planned" with Matthews one of two cards the team could play, the other being 2010 winner Theo Bos.

Robert Gesink had waited for Bos, but the former winner had not made the front group and so Rabobank was left with five riders to guide Matthews to victory.

"The team really needed this win, but we have also worked hard," Matthews again praised the work of his teammates. "Everything went to plan today as it was supposed to; we had everything under control, and finally got the victory!"

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 4:24:17 2 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 3 Roger Kluge (Ger) Project 1T4I 4 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 5 Francisco Jose Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 6 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 8 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda 9 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp 10 Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural 11 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:03 12 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 13 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 14 David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 15 Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 16 Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team 17 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team Netapp 18 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 19 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural 20 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 21 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Project 1T4I 22 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Project 1T4I 23 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 24 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 25 Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 26 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 27 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 28 Jose F. Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural 29 Jose V. Toribio (Spa) Andalucia 30 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Barracuda 31 Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 32 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 33 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 34 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia 35 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Project 1T4I 36 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 37 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 38 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 39 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team Netapp 40 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 41 Rafael Valls (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 42 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 43 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp 0:00:16 44 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:20 45 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 46 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:25 47 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:28 48 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp 49 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:32 50 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:57 51 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:23 52 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 53 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda 0:01:26 54 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 55 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 56 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda 57 Christian Vandevelde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:01:47 58 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 59 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 60 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:09:24 61 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 62 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 63 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 64 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural 65 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 66 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 67 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 68 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:10:08 69 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp 70 Francisco Anton (Spa) Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon 71 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 72 Igor Romero (Spa) Caja Rural 73 Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 74 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 75 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 76 David De La Fuente (Spa) Caja Rural 77 Francisco J. Irriarte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:13 78 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Project 1T4I 79 Julian Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural 80 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1T4I 81 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:10:18 82 Vasil Kryenka (Blr) Movistar Team 0:10:21 83 Jose L. Cano (Spa) Andalucia 0:14:05 84 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 0:19:00 85 Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:19:02 86 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 87 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:19:06 88 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:19:11 89 Roman Osuna (Spa) Andalucia 0:19:37 90 Ruben Jimenez (Spa) Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon 91 Carlos Verona (Spa) Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon 92 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 93 Luis Mas (Spa) Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon 94 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Andalucia 95 Damien Branaa (Fra) Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon 96 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 97 Eloy Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia 98 David Belda (Spa) Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon DNF Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team DNF Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team DNF Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team DNF Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi DNF Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team DNF Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1T4I DNF Cheng Ji (Chn) Project 1T4I DNF Oscar Santamaria (Spa) Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon DNF Efren Carazo (Spa) Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon DNF Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator DNF Jose Aguilar (Spa) Andalucia

Mountain 1 - Alto Del Portichuelo (Cat. 3) km. 70,90 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 3 pts 2 Jose V. Toribio (Spa) Andalucia 2 3 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1

Mountain 2 - Alto De Lucainena (Cat 2) km. 123,80 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 6 pts 2 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 4 3 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda 2 4 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountain 3 - Alto De La Serrata (Cat. 3) km. 148,20 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 3 pts 2 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2 3 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 1

Sprint 1 - Benahadux, km. 38,70 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jose V. Toribio (Spa) Andalucia 3 pts 2 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 2 3 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1

Sprint 2 - Uleila Del Campo, km. 82,00 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 3 pts 2 Jose V. Toribio (Spa) Andalucia 2 3 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda 1

Sprint 3 - Lucainena De Las Torres, km. 117,60 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3 pts 2 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 2 3 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda 1

Sprint 4- Retamar, km. 169,00 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 3 pts 2 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 2 3 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 7 pts 2 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 4 3 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 4 4 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda 2 5 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2 6 Jose V. Toribio (Spa) Andalucia 2 7 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 10 pts 2 Jose V. Toribio (Spa) Andalucia 5 3 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 4 4 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 2 5 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda 2 6 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 1

Regional rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 4:24:20 2 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia 3 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural 0:09:21