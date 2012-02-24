Trending

Champions from 1986 to 2011

2011Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC
2010Theo Bos (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
2009Greg Henderson (Columbia - Highroad)
2008Juan José Haedo (Team CSC)
2007Guiseppe Muraglia (Acqua Sapone-Caffe Mokambo)
2006Fran Pérez (Caisse d'Epargne)
2005José Iván Gutiérrez (Illes Balears)
2004Jerome Pineau (Brioches La Boulangere)
2003Luciano Plaguiarini (Lampre)
2002Massimo Strazzer (Phonak Hearing Systems)
2001Tayeb Braika (Lotto - Adecco)
2000Isaac Gálvez (Kelme - Costa Blanca)
1999Jan Svorada (Lampre - Daikin)
1998Mario Traversoni (Mercatone)
1997Massimo Strazzer (Rossloto Ze Mobile)
1996Wilfried Neilissen (Lotto)
1995Jean Pierre Heinderick (Colltrop)
1994Johan Capiot (T.V.M.)
1993Vjatcslav Ekimov (Histor - Laser)
1992Kenny Weltz (ONCE)
1991Asier Guehxea (Kaiku)
1990Bernardo González (CAM)
1989José Bernabé (Plastimer)
1988José González Maestre (Puertas Cerdán)
1987Tomás Ortega (CAM)
1986Miguel A. Martínez Torres (Selección Española)

