Bos breaks through for first win with Cervelo
Dutch fastman outpaces Cavendish in Spain
Theo Bos broke his 2010 duck to claim the Clásica de Almería on Sunday. The Dutchman, who joined Cervélo TestTeam at the start of this year, finished ahead of Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) and former-Rabobank teammate Graeme Brown.
The pedigree sprint finale came only after strong work from the teams of the fastmen. Bos admitted afterwards it was an atypical finish and that he had been fortunate to regain contact with the peloton at one point during the race.
"It was a pretty hard course today," said Bos. "At the beginning of the race I was in the second group along with Mark Cavendish. In the downhill I was too far behind and the group split. But fortunately Iñigo Cuesta, Philip Deignan and Marcel Wyss set the tempo on the front and we were able to come back into the peloton and prepare for the sprint.
"It was a strange situation in the final as no team was able to control the bunch. I was too far behind and nobody went and I was in pretty good position in the last 300 metres. When we got close to the finish nobody started to sprint so I decided to go full
gas. Cavendish waited too long and he was not able to pass me in the last few metres."
Bos also benefited from the assistance of talented Italian Davide Apollonio, who secured fourth after helping to guide Bos in the uphill finish.
Four to the floor
The break of the day included four riders who were able to escape the clutches of the peloton after 20 kilometres of racing. Sergio Carrasco (Andalucia-Cajasur), Gonzalo Rabuñal (Xacobeo), Michal Golas (Vacansoleil) and Xabier Zabalo (Orbea).
The quartet managed to build up a maximum advantage of seven minutes as they forged a path over the first of the day's three Category 3 climbs.
By the time the race had reached the second ascent, the Lucainena, the break's advantage had been annulled. As the peloton made its way up the slope it quickly became apparent that the pace would be too much for some. The main group split into two factions, Bos caught up in the second.
While HTC had managed to keep their man Cavendish in contact with the front group, a determined chase-back saw the peloton reform at the final climb of the day, La Serrata.
Early attacker Golas and Ivan Gutierrez (Caisse d'Epargne) put in efforts enough to secure minor prizes for the day, but the teams of the sprinters weren't likely to pay any favours as they began to set-up for the finish.
A two-man move two kilometres from the finish was met with the expected response and although no team was able to take sole control of the lead-out Bos proved strong enough to hold off his rivals from 300 metres out.
|1
|Theo Bos (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|4:22:53
|2
|Mark Cavendish (Gbr) Team Htc-Columbia
|3
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|4
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse D"Epargne
|5
|Davide Apollonio (Ita) Cervelo Test Team
|6
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vascansoleil Pro.C.T
|7
|Jorge M. Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur
|8
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|9
|Ruben Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|10
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|11
|Rodrigo Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia
|12
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vascansoleil Pro.C.T
|13
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|14
|Alerses Saramotins (Lat) Team Htc-Columbia
|15
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vascansoleil Pro.C.T
|16
|Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank
|17
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Orbea
|18
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vascansoleil Pro.C.T
|19
|Gustavo Dominguez (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia
|20
|Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|21
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|22
|Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|23
|Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia
|24
|Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|25
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team
|26
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Orbea
|27
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|28
|Gustavo Rodriguez (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia
|29
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse D"Epargne
|30
|Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Orbea
|31
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|32
|José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse D"Epargne
|33
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|0:00:08
|34
|Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia
|0:00:12
|35
|Xabier Tondo (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|36
|Dimitry Kozantchouk (Rus) Rabobank
|0:00:16
|37
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|38
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
|39
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank
|40
|Inaki Isasi (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:21
|41
|Javier Armendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|42
|Jurgen V.Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:25
|43
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|0:00:27
|44
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|45
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|0:00:33
|46
|Artur Gajek (Ger) Team Milram
|47
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:36
|48
|Dariusz Batek (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:41
|49
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vascansoleil Pro.C.T
|50
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|51
|Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse D"Epargne
|52
|Jose Vte. Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|53
|Juan Jose Cobo (Spa) Caisse D"Epargne
|54
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Vascansoleil Pro.C.T
|55
|Thomas Lovkvist (Swe) Sky Professional C.T
|56
|Fernande Z Deüo (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia
|57
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|58
|Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|59
|José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse D"Epargne
|60
|David Lopez (Spa) Caisse D"Epargne
|61
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse D"Epargne
|62
|Gonzalo Rabunal Rios (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia
|63
|Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
|64
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Team Htc-Columbia
|65
|Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|66
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|67
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team Htc-Columbia
|68
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo-Galicia
|69
|Stephen Cummings (Gbr) Sky Professional C.T
|70
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|71
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Vascansoleil Pro.C.T
|72
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank
|73
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervelo Test Team
|74
|Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|75
|Xabier Zabalo (Spa) Orbea
|0:00:51
|76
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|77
|Franhsek Rabon (Cze) Team Htc-Columbia
|0:01:25
|78
|Juan Javier Estrada Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:01:29
|79
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|80
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team Htc-Columbia
|81
|Patrik Gretsch (Ger) Team Htc-Columbia
|82
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:18
|83
|Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo Test Team
|0:08:34
|84
|Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|85
|Jaroslaw Rebiewski (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|86
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank
|87
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|88
|Andoni Blazquez (Spa) Orbea
|89
|Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|90
|Noel Martin (Spa) Orbea
|91
|Benat Urain (Spa) Orbea
