Trending

Bos breaks through for first win with Cervelo

Dutch fastman outpaces Cavendish in Spain

Theo Bos broke his 2010 duck to claim the Clásica de Almería on Sunday. The Dutchman, who joined Cervélo TestTeam at the start of this year, finished ahead of Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) and former-Rabobank teammate Graeme Brown.

The pedigree sprint finale came only after strong work from the teams of the fastmen. Bos admitted afterwards it was an atypical finish and that he had been fortunate to regain contact with the peloton at one point during the race.

"It was a pretty hard course today," said Bos. "At the beginning of the race I was in the second group along with Mark Cavendish. In the downhill I was too far behind and the group split. But fortunately Iñigo Cuesta, Philip Deignan and Marcel Wyss set the tempo on the front and we were able to come back into the peloton and prepare for the sprint.

"It was a strange situation in the final as no team was able to control the bunch. I was too far behind and nobody went and I was in pretty good position in the last 300 metres. When we got close to the finish nobody started to sprint so I decided to go full
gas. Cavendish waited too long and he was not able to pass me in the last few metres."

Bos also benefited from the assistance of talented Italian Davide Apollonio, who secured fourth after helping to guide Bos in the uphill finish.

Four to the floor

The break of the day included four riders who were able to escape the clutches of the peloton after 20 kilometres of racing. Sergio Carrasco (Andalucia-Cajasur), Gonzalo Rabuñal (Xacobeo), Michal Golas (Vacansoleil) and Xabier Zabalo (Orbea).

The quartet managed to build up a maximum advantage of seven minutes as they forged a path over the first of the day's three Category 3 climbs.

By the time the race had reached the second ascent, the Lucainena, the break's advantage had been annulled. As the peloton made its way up the slope it quickly became apparent that the pace would be too much for some. The main group split into two factions, Bos caught up in the second.

While HTC had managed to keep their man Cavendish in contact with the front group, a determined chase-back saw the peloton reform at the final climb of the day, La Serrata.

Early attacker Golas and Ivan Gutierrez (Caisse d'Epargne) put in efforts enough to secure minor prizes for the day, but the teams of the sprinters weren't likely to pay any favours as they began to set-up for the finish.

A two-man move two kilometres from the finish was met with the expected response and although no team was able to take sole control of the lead-out Bos proved strong enough to hold off his rivals from 300 metres out.

Results
1Theo Bos (Ned) Cervelo Test Team4:22:53
2Mark Cavendish (Gbr) Team Htc-Columbia
3Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
4Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse D"Epargne
5Davide Apollonio (Ita) Cervelo Test Team
6Michal Golas (Pol) Vascansoleil Pro.C.T
7Jorge M. Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur
8Daniel Moreno (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
9Ruben Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
10Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
11Rodrigo Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia
12Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vascansoleil Pro.C.T
13Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
14Alerses Saramotins (Lat) Team Htc-Columbia
15Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vascansoleil Pro.C.T
16Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank
17Mikel Landa (Spa) Orbea
18Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vascansoleil Pro.C.T
19Gustavo Dominguez (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia
20Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
21Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
22Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
23Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia
24Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Milram
25Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team
26Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Orbea
27Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
28Gustavo Rodriguez (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia
29Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse D"Epargne
30Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Orbea
31Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
32José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse D"Epargne
33Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram0:00:08
34Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia0:00:12
35Xabier Tondo (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
36Dimitry Kozantchouk (Rus) Rabobank0:00:16
37Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
38Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
39Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank
40Inaki Isasi (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:21
41Javier Armendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
42Jurgen V.Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:25
43Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram0:00:27
44Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
45Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram0:00:33
46Artur Gajek (Ger) Team Milram
47Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice0:00:36
48Dariusz Batek (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice0:00:41
49Wouter Poels (Ned) Vascansoleil Pro.C.T
50Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
51Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse D"Epargne
52Jose Vte. Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
53Juan Jose Cobo (Spa) Caisse D"Epargne
54Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Vascansoleil Pro.C.T
55Thomas Lovkvist (Swe) Sky Professional C.T
56Fernande Z Deüo (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia
57Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
58Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
59José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse D"Epargne
60David Lopez (Spa) Caisse D"Epargne
61Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse D"Epargne
62Gonzalo Rabunal Rios (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia
63Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
64Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Team Htc-Columbia
65Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
66Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
67Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team Htc-Columbia
68Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo-Galicia
69Stephen Cummings (Gbr) Sky Professional C.T
70Adrian Honkisz (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
71Brice Feillu (Fra) Vascansoleil Pro.C.T
72Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank
73Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervelo Test Team
74Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
75Xabier Zabalo (Spa) Orbea0:00:51
76Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
77Franhsek Rabon (Cze) Team Htc-Columbia0:01:25
78Juan Javier Estrada Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:01:29
79Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
80Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team Htc-Columbia
81Patrik Gretsch (Ger) Team Htc-Columbia
82Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:18
83Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo Test Team0:08:34
84Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
85Jaroslaw Rebiewski (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
86Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank
87Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
88Andoni Blazquez (Spa) Orbea
89Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
90Noel Martin (Spa) Orbea
91Benat Urain (Spa) Orbea

 

Latest on Cyclingnews