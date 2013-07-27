Gallopin wins Clasica Ciclista San Sebastian
Solo victory for RadioShack Leopard Frenchman
Tony Gallopin (Radioshack-Leopard) outfoxed and outperformed some serious competition to take a well-deserved solo victory at the Clasica San Sebastian.
The 25 year-old Frenchman was riding the Basque one-day race for the first time in his career but was part of the decisive 13-rider selection that formed over the Jaizkibel climb and then attacked alone on the final Arkale climb 15km from the finish. Using some impressive time trial skills, he managed to hold off a five-rider chase group all the way to the finish to celebrate his first major classic victory.
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) won the sprint for second place ahead of Roman Kreuziger (Saxo-Tinkoff), Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Nicolas Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff) and Mikel Landa (Euskaltel-Euskadi). However they were 28 seconds down on the Frenchman.
Gallopin was stunned to win alone and enjoyed his moment on the podium and pulling on the traditional Basque Txapela beret.
"I like one-day Classics and I felt super, super good today," he said.
"This is the first time I've ridden the Clasica but I was up front and felt good. I'm really happy to have beaten riders of the calibre of Alejandro Valverde and Roman Kreuziger. This a super result for me."
Strength on the climbs
Gallopin rode a superb race and the Tour de France gave him the strength to handle the climbs of the Jaizkibel and the subsequent Arkale.
Both the Movistar and Euskaltel-Euskadi teams were targeting victory and rode to control the early four-rider breakaway formed by Olivier Kaisen (Lotto Belisol), Luca Wackermann (Lampre-Merida), Matthias Krizek (Cannondale) and Francisco Aramendia (Caja Rural).
They opened an 11-minute gap early on but were caught and dropped on the second climb of the Jaizkibel after Movistar drove hard to the foot of the climb. Suddenly Nairo Quintana took over, riding on the front for Valverde and the two cut through the breakaway and formed the front group that would fight for victory. Quintana eventually sat up, convinced he had done his work, but that left Valverde on his own.
Kreuziger, Roche, Nieve, Landa, Moreno Moser (Cannondale) and a few others made it in the move on the two parts of the Jaizkibel but other big-name riders missed it Despite some fierce chasing, Belkin failed to get Bauke Mollema across and Team Sky also missed the attack, with Richie Porte and Dario Cataldo stuck in the chase group.
Gallopin had two teammates in the 13-rider front group but did not hesitate and attacked alone mid-way up the Arkale. Roche and Landa tried to chase but only split the chasers into two groups.
Saxo-Tinkoff had Roche and Kreuziger, while Euskaltel-Euskadi had Nieve and Landa. Valverde was also there and did some turns. However the five were unable to pull back Gallopin and even lost time on a flat highway to San Sebastian.
Gallopin blasted over a late rise and had a 30-second gap when he turned onto the seafront and began to celebrate the biggest, but surely not the last, Classic win of his career.
|1
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|5:39:02
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:28
|3
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|4
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|5
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:29
|6
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:36
|7
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:51
|8
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|9
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|11
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|12
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|14
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:53
|16
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:17
|17
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:55
|18
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|21
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:02:22
|22
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|23
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|25
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:31
|26
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:44
|27
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:03:12
|28
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
|30
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:13
|32
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:03:16
|33
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:03:19
|34
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|35
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:03:20
|36
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|37
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:05
|38
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|39
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|40
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:04:40
|42
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|43
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|44
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|45
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|46
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|47
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|48
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|49
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|50
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|51
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|52
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|53
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|54
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|55
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|56
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|57
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|58
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|59
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|60
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|61
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|62
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:06:34
|63
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|64
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|65
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|66
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
|67
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|68
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|69
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|70
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|71
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|72
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|73
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|74
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|75
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|76
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|77
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|78
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|79
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|80
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:24
|81
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:13:14
|82
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|83
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp
|84
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|85
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|86
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|87
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|88
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|89
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|90
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|91
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|92
|Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
|93
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|94
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|95
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:17:48
|96
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|97
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:20:10
|98
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:21:23
|99
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|100
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|101
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|DNS
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|DNF
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|DNF
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|DNF
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|DNF
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|DNF
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|DNF
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|DNF
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|DNF
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|DNF
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|DNF
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|DNF
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|DNF
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|DNF
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|DNF
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|DNF
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha
|DNF
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
|DNF
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
|DNF
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|DNF
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|DNF
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|DNF
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|DNF
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
|DNF
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|DNF
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|DNF
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|DNF
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|6
|pts
|2
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|3
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|4
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|1
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|10
|pts
|2
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|8
|3
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|4
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|5
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|6
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|1
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|6
|pts
|2
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4
|3
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
|2
|4
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|1
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|10
|pts
|2
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|8
|3
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|4
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|4
|5
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|6
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|1
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|6
|pts
|2
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|4
|3
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|4
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1
|1
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|pts
|2
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|3
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|1
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|pts
|2
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|3
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|1
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|pts
|2
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|3
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1
|1
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|pts
|2
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2
|3
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1
|1
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|pts
|2
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|2
|3
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|1
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|3
|pts
|2
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2
|3
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1
|1
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|22
|pts
|2
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|14
|3
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|12
|4
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|12
|5
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|11
|6
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|8
|7
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|8
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|9
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|10
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
|2
|11
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|12
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|1
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|11
|pts
|2
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|5
|3
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|4
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|5
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|6
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2
|7
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1
|8
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|9
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1
|1
|RadioShack Leopard
|16:58:50
|2
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:11
|3
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:02:20
|4
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:24
|5
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:03:53
|6
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:38
|7
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:05:45
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|0:06:08
|9
|Katusha
|0:08:03
|10
|Movistar Team
|0:08:38
|11
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:08:53
|12
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:09:32
|13
|Lampre-Merida
|0:11:52
|14
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:12:49
|15
|Astana Pro Team
|0:12:50
|16
|FDJ.fr
|0:14:40
|17
|Lotto Belisol
|0:20:48
|18
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:20:50
|19
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:22:44
|20
|Sky Procycling
|0:28:49
