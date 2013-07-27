Trending

Gallopin wins Clasica Ciclista San Sebastian

Solo victory for RadioShack Leopard Frenchman

Image 1 of 19

The 2013 Clasica San Sebastian podium (L-R): Alejandro Valverde, Tony Gallopin and Roman Kreuziger

The 2013 Clasica San Sebastian podium (L-R): Alejandro Valverde, Tony Gallopin and Roman Kreuziger
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 19

Tony Gallopin (RadioShack Leopard) soloed to victory at the Clasica San Sebastian after attacking on the final climb.

Tony Gallopin (RadioShack Leopard) soloed to victory at the Clasica San Sebastian after attacking on the final climb.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 19

Tony Gallopin (RadioShack Leopard) earns the biggest victory of his career at the 2013 Clasica San Sebastian

Tony Gallopin (RadioShack Leopard) earns the biggest victory of his career at the 2013 Clasica San Sebastian
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 19

Moreno Moser (Cannondale) took the sprint for 7th place at Clasica San Sebastian

Moreno Moser (Cannondale) took the sprint for 7th place at Clasica San Sebastian
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 19

Tony Gallopin (RadioShack Leopard) sports the traditional Txapela on the podium after winning Clasica San Sebastian

Tony Gallopin (RadioShack Leopard) sports the traditional Txapela on the podium after winning Clasica San Sebastian
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 19

The peloton in action during the 2013 Clasica San Sebastian

The peloton in action during the 2013 Clasica San Sebastian
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 19

Tony Gallopin (RadioShack Leopard) alone in the lead at Clasica San Sebastian

Tony Gallopin (RadioShack Leopard) alone in the lead at Clasica San Sebastian
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 19

Richie Porte (Sky) comes to grief on the wet tarmac at the Clasica San Sebastian

Richie Porte (Sky) comes to grief on the wet tarmac at the Clasica San Sebastian
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 19

Nairo Quintana set a scintillating pace on the final ascent of the Alto de Jaizkibel in support of Movistar teammate Alejandro Valverde

Nairo Quintana set a scintillating pace on the final ascent of the Alto de Jaizkibel in support of Movistar teammate Alejandro Valverde
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 19

2013 Clasica San Sebastian champion Tony Gallopin (RadioShack Leopard)

2013 Clasica San Sebastian champion Tony Gallopin (RadioShack Leopard)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 19

Podium hijinks commence for the top three finishers of the Clasica San Sebastian

Podium hijinks commence for the top three finishers of the Clasica San Sebastian
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 19

Nicolas Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff) on the attack

Nicolas Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff) on the attack
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 19

2013 Clasica San Sebastian champion Tony Gallopin (RadioShack Leopard)

2013 Clasica San Sebastian champion Tony Gallopin (RadioShack Leopard)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 19

Clasica San Sebastian runner-up Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) congratulates race winner Tony Gallopin (RadioShack Leopard)

Clasica San Sebastian runner-up Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) congratulates race winner Tony Gallopin (RadioShack Leopard)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 19

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) outsprinted Roman Kreuziger (Saxo-Tinkoff) for second place at Clasica San Sebastian

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) outsprinted Roman Kreuziger (Saxo-Tinkoff) for second place at Clasica San Sebastian
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 19

Dario Cataldo (Sky)

Dario Cataldo (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 19

Tony Gallopin (RadioShack Leopard) earned the biggest victory of his career at the Clasica San Sebastian

Tony Gallopin (RadioShack Leopard) earned the biggest victory of his career at the Clasica San Sebastian
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 18 of 19

2013 Clasica San Sebastian champion Tony Gallopin (RadioShack Leopard)

2013 Clasica San Sebastian champion Tony Gallopin (RadioShack Leopard)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 19 of 19

2013 Clasica San Sebastian podium (L-R): Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Tony Gallopin (RadioShack Leopard) and Roman Kreuziger (Saxo-Tinkoff)

2013 Clasica San Sebastian podium (L-R): Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Tony Gallopin (RadioShack Leopard) and Roman Kreuziger (Saxo-Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Tony Gallopin (Radioshack-Leopard) outfoxed and outperformed some serious competition to take a well-deserved solo victory at the Clasica San Sebastian.

The 25 year-old Frenchman was riding the Basque one-day race for the first time in his career but was part of the decisive 13-rider selection that formed over the Jaizkibel climb and then attacked alone on the final Arkale climb 15km from the finish. Using some impressive time trial skills, he managed to hold off a five-rider chase group all the way to the finish to celebrate his first major classic victory.

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) won the sprint for second place ahead of Roman Kreuziger (Saxo-Tinkoff), Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Nicolas Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff) and Mikel Landa (Euskaltel-Euskadi). However they were 28 seconds down on the Frenchman.

Gallopin was stunned to win alone and enjoyed his moment on the podium and pulling on the traditional Basque Txapela beret.

"I like one-day Classics and I felt super, super good today," he said.

"This is the first time I've ridden the Clasica but I was up front and felt good. I'm really happy to have beaten riders of the calibre of Alejandro Valverde and Roman Kreuziger. This a super result for me."

Strength on the climbs

Gallopin rode a superb race and the Tour de France gave him the strength to handle the climbs of the Jaizkibel and the subsequent Arkale.

Both the Movistar and Euskaltel-Euskadi teams were targeting victory and rode to control the early four-rider breakaway formed by Olivier Kaisen (Lotto Belisol), Luca Wackermann (Lampre-Merida), Matthias Krizek (Cannondale) and Francisco Aramendia (Caja Rural).

They opened an 11-minute gap early on but were caught and dropped on the second climb of the Jaizkibel after Movistar drove hard to the foot of the climb. Suddenly Nairo Quintana took over, riding on the front for Valverde and the two cut through the breakaway and formed the front group that would fight for victory. Quintana eventually sat up, convinced he had done his work, but that left Valverde on his own.

Kreuziger, Roche, Nieve, Landa, Moreno Moser (Cannondale) and a few others made it in the move on the two parts of the Jaizkibel but other big-name riders missed it Despite some fierce chasing, Belkin failed to get Bauke Mollema across and Team Sky also missed the attack, with Richie Porte and Dario Cataldo stuck in the chase group.

Gallopin had two teammates in the 13-rider front group but did not hesitate and attacked alone mid-way up the Arkale. Roche and Landa tried to chase but only split the chasers into two groups.

Saxo-Tinkoff had Roche and Kreuziger, while Euskaltel-Euskadi had Nieve and Landa. Valverde was also there and did some turns. However the five were unable to pull back Gallopin and even lost time on a flat highway to San Sebastian.

Gallopin blasted over a late rise and had a 30-second gap when he turned onto the seafront and began to celebrate the biggest, but surely not the last, Classic win of his career.

Full Results
1Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard5:39:02
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:28
3Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
4Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
5Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:29
6Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:36
7Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:51
8Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
9Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
10Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
11Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
12Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
13Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
14Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
15Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:00:53
16Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:17
17Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:55
18Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
19Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
20Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
21Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:02:22
22Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
23John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
24Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
25David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:31
26Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol0:02:44
27Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:12
28Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
29Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
30Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
31Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:13
32Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:03:16
33Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:03:19
34Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
35Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:03:20
36Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
37Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:05
38Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
39Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
40Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
41Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano0:04:40
42Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
43Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
44Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
45Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
46Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
47Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
48Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
49Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
50Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
51Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
52Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
53Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
54Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
55Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
56Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
57Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
58Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
59Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
60Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
61Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
62Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr0:06:34
63Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
64Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
65Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
66Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
67Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
68Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
69Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
70Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
71Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
72Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
73Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
74José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
75Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
76Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
77Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
78Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
79Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
80Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:12:24
81Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:13:14
82Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
83Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp
84Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
85Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
86Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
87Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
88Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
89Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
90Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
91Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
92Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
93Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
94Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
95Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:17:48
96Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
97Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:20:10
98Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:21:23
99Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
100Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
101Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
DNSJuan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
DNFJack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
DNFDennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
DNFMichael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
DNFSimon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
DNFJens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
DNFMichael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
DNFSander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
DNFJurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
DNFJurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
DNFBenat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFPablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFImanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFKris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFThomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFDavide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFLuca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFMassimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFSébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFHubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFBlel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFArnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFLaurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFJérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFLaurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFBenoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFMichael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
DNFJesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
DNFSergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
DNFRyder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
DNFMichel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
DNFPhilippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
DNFMarcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
DNFSebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
DNFSteve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
DNFDanilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
DNFMichal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
DNFJérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
DNFMartin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
DNFXavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha
DNFDmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
DNFYury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
DNFFederico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
DNFAlessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
DNFKristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
DNFRichie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
DNFJoshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
DNFKanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
DNFXabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
DNFFrancesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFEnrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFWilliam Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
DNFPatrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
DNFYann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
DNFTobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
DNFJavier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Mountain 1 - Alto Garate (Cat. 2) 29.4km
1Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida6pts
2Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
3Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
4Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Mountain 2 - Alto de Jaizkibel (Cat. 1) 157km
1Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida10pts
2Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol8
3Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling6
4Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
5Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
6Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Mountain 3 - Alto de Arkale (Cat. 2) 178.6km
1Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida6pts
2Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling4
3Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha2
4Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1

Mountain 4 - Alto de Jaizkibel (Cat. 1) 196km
1Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff10pts
2Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard8
3Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team6
4Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff4
5Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
6Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr1

Mountain 5 - Alto de Arkale (Cat. 2) 217.5km
1Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard6pts
2Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff4
3Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
4Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1

Sprint 1 - Azpeitia, 50km
1Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling3pts
2Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
3Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol1

Sprint 2 - Andoain, 116km
1Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3pts
2Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
3Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol1

Sprint 3 - Irun, 169.3km
1Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling3pts
2Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
3Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida1

Sprint 4 - Oiartzun, 181.4km
1Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling3pts
2Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
3Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1

Sprint 5 - Irun, 208.5km
1Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling3pts
2Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard2
3Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1

Sprint 6 - Oiartzun, 220.4km
1Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard3pts
2Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2
3Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1

Mountains classification
1Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida22pts
2Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard14
3Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling12
4Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol12
5Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff11
6Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff8
7Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team6
8Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
9Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
10Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha2
11Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1
12Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Sprint classification
1Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling11pts
2Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard5
3Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
4Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling3
5Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida3
6Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2
7Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1
8Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
9Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1

Teams
1RadioShack Leopard16:58:50
2Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:11
3Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:02:20
4Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:24
5Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:03:53
6Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:04:38
7Ag2R La Mondiale0:05:45
8BMC Racing Team0:06:08
9Katusha0:08:03
10Movistar Team0:08:38
11Cannondale Pro Cycling0:08:53
12Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:09:32
13Lampre-Merida0:11:52
14Orica-GreenEdge0:12:49
15Astana Pro Team0:12:50
16FDJ.fr0:14:40
17Lotto Belisol0:20:48
18Team Argos-Shimano0:20:50
19Garmin-Sharp0:22:44
20Sky Procycling0:28:49

