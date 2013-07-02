Cancellara confirmed with Trek team for three years

Image 1 of 4 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard) announced his new three-year deal with Trek today (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 2 of 4 Fabian Cancellara cruised to victory in Flanders (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard) is set to announce his team plans for the coming season whilst racing at the Tour of Austria (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 4 of 4 Fabian Cancellara leads the Leopard Trek team in 2011 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Fabian Cancellara has confirmed that he has signed with the new Team Trek for three years, as of 2014. “I'm really happy, I am looking forward and in 2014 we are going to start with a big new team,” he said in his announcement video.

Trek Bicycle will take over the WorldTour licence and ownership of the current RadioShack-Leopard team as of the coming year.

“We are now working on many things. I think it will be a lot of work, but I think the biggest thing is that I am really looking forward to this project for the next three years,” Cancellara said. He will also remain with the firm in “the coming years when I want to stop cycling.”

Luca Guercilena, who will remain as team manger, confirmed the news. "Fabian signed a contract for three years, to 2016,” he told sporza.be. “With Trek we want to score especially in the classics. Fabian plays a crucial role, he is the heart of the team."

"Now that Fabian has chosen for Trek, we can start to talk and negotiate with the other riders. We hope to make a nice and great team with Trek.”