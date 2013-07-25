Trending

Clasica Ciclista San Sebastian past winners

Champions from 1981 to 2012

Past winners
2012Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
2011Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
2010Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
2009Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
2008Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
2007Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Liquigas
2006Xavier Florencio (Spa) Bouygues Télécom
2005Constantino Zaballa (Spa) Saunier Duval-Prodir
2004Miguel Ángel Martín Perdiguero (Spa) Saunier Duval-Prodir
2003Paolo Bettini (Ita) Quick Step-Davitamon
2002Laurent Jalabert (Fra) CSC-Tiscali
2001Laurent Jalabert (Fra) CSC-Tiscali
2000Erik Dekker (Ned) Rabobank
1999Francesco Casagrande (Ita) Vini Caldirola
1998Francesco Casagrande (Ita) Cofidis
1997Davide Rebellin (Ita) Française des Jeux
1996Udo Bölts (Ger) Team Telekom
1995Lance Armstrong (USA) Motorola
1994Armand De Las Cuevas (Fra) Castorama
1993Claudio Chiappucci (Ita) Carrera Jeans-Tassoni
1992Raúl Alcalá (Mex) PDM-Concorde
1991Gianni Bugno (Ita) Chateau d'Ax-Gatorade
1990Miguel Indurain (Spa) Banesto
1989Gerhard Zadrobilek (Aut) 7-Eleven
1988Gert-Jan Theunisse (Ned) PDM-Concorde
1987Marino Lejarreta (Spa) Caja Rural
1986Inaki Gaston (Spa) Kas
1985Adri Van Der Poel (Ned) Kwantum
1984Niki Rüttimann (Swi) La Vie Claire
1983Claude Criquielion (Bel) Splendor
1982Marino Lejarreta (Spa) Teka
1981Marino Lejarreta (Spa) Teka

Latest on Cyclingnews