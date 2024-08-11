Jon Barrenetxea wins Circuito de Getxo

By
published

Champoussin second, Alular third

VILVIESTRE DEL PINAR SPAIN AUGUST 05 Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri of Spain and Movistar Team competes during the 46th Vuelta a Burgos Stage 1 a 168km stage from Vilviestre del Pinar to Burgos UCIWT on August 05 2024 in Vilviestre del Pinar Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images
Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Jon Barrenetxea (Movistar) took a decisive victory at the 79th edition Circuito de Getxo - Memorial Hermanos Otxoa with an impressive attack on the savage uphill finish of the Basque race.

Amongst the contenders in the final climb were Quinn Simmons (Lidl-Trek) and Clement Champoussin (Arkéa-B&B Hotels), but Simmons faded on the final ascent while Champoussin managed to sprint for second place. Orluis Aular (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) rounded out the podium. 

Peter Stuart
Peter Stuart
Editor

Peter Stuart has been the editor of Cyclingnews since March 2022, overseeing editorial output across all of Cyclingnews' digital touchpoints.

Before joining Cyclingnews, Peter was the digital editor of Rouleur magazine. Starting life as a freelance feature writer, with bylines in The Times and The Telegraph, he first entered cycling journalism in 2012, joining Cyclist magazine as staff writer. Peter has a background as an international rower, representing Great Britain at Under-23 level and at the Junior Rowing World Championships.

