Jon Barrenetxea wins Circuito de Getxo
Champoussin second, Alular third
Jon Barrenetxea (Movistar) took a decisive victory at the 79th edition Circuito de Getxo - Memorial Hermanos Otxoa with an impressive attack on the savage uphill finish of the Basque race.
Amongst the contenders in the final climb were Quinn Simmons (Lidl-Trek) and Clement Champoussin (Arkéa-B&B Hotels), but Simmons faded on the final ascent while Champoussin managed to sprint for second place. Orluis Aular (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) rounded out the podium.
The day was marked by exceptionally high temperatures, frequently over 40°C, as a breakaway group formed early in the race but was reeled in with 50km left.
The peloton became fragmented, though, within the race’s final finishing circuits as a group of 20 riders emerged containing, amongst others, Javier Romo (Movistar), Einer Rubio (Movistar), Maxim Van Gils (Lotto Dstny), Champoussin, Simmons, and Barrenetxea.
The group shed multiple riders on the steep 10% inclines of Alto de Pike before Barrenetxea emerged victorious on the short but testing final ascent into Getxo.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Peter Stuart has been the editor of Cyclingnews since March 2022, overseeing editorial output across all of Cyclingnews' digital touchpoints.
Before joining Cyclingnews, Peter was the digital editor of Rouleur magazine. Starting life as a freelance feature writer, with bylines in The Times and The Telegraph, he first entered cycling journalism in 2012, joining Cyclist magazine as staff writer. Peter has a background as an international rower, representing Great Britain at Under-23 level and at the Junior Rowing World Championships.
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Jon Barrenetxea wins Circuito de GetxoChampoussin second, Alular third
-
Paul Lapeira wins La PolynormandeEenkhoorn in second, Rolland in third
-
2024 Paris Olympic Games medal table - CyclingThe 2024 Olympic Games top nations and medal winners in road, mountain bike cross-country, BMX and track racing
-
Paris Olympics: Jennifer Valente wins gold for USA in women's OmniumUS rider dominates across the day of racing as Poland and New Zealand take silver and bronze