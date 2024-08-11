Jon Barrenetxea wins Circuito de Getxo

Jon Barrenetxea (Movistar) took a decisive victory at the 79th edition Circuito de Getxo - Memorial Hermanos Otxoa with an impressive attack on the savage uphill finish of the Basque race.

Amongst the contenders in the final climb were Quinn Simmons (Lidl-Trek) and Clement Champoussin (Arkéa-B&B Hotels), but Simmons faded on the final ascent while Champoussin managed to sprint for second place. Orluis Aular (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) rounded out the podium.

The day was marked by exceptionally high temperatures, frequently over 40°C, as a breakaway group formed early in the race but was reeled in with 50km left.

The peloton became fragmented, though, within the race’s final finishing circuits as a group of 20 riders emerged containing, amongst others, Javier Romo (Movistar), Einer Rubio (Movistar), Maxim Van Gils (Lotto Dstny), Champoussin, Simmons, and Barrenetxea.

The group shed multiple riders on the steep 10% inclines of Alto de Pike before Barrenetxea emerged victorious on the short but testing final ascent into Getxo.

Results

