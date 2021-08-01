Nizzolo wins Circuito de Getxo
By Cyclingnews
Giro stage winner outsprints Aleotti and Buitrago in one-day Spanish race
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|2
|Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Nizzolo wins Circuito de GetxoGiro stage winner outsprints Aleotti and Buitrago in one-day Spanish race
-
Finding a way to beat Pogacar is the biggest challenge for years to come, says Jumbo-Visma DSRoglic and Vingegaard likely for 2022 Tour de France
-
Connor Fields suffered brain hemorrhage in Olympics BMX crash but is out of ICU'No additional bleeding' with rider moved out of critical care say reports
-
Clément Berthet makes rare mid-season transfer from Delko to AG2R CitroënFrenchman signs long-term contract with Lavenu's team
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.