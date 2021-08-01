Trending

Nizzolo wins Circuito de Getxo

By

Giro stage winner outsprints Aleotti and Buitrago in one-day Spanish race

ROQUETAS DE MAR SPAIN FEBRUARY 14 Arrival Giacomo Nizzolo of Italy and Team Team Qhubeka Assos Celebration during the 34th Clsica de Almeria 2021 a 1833km race from Pueblo de Vicar to Roquetas de Mar ClasicaAlmeria21 on February 14 2021 in Roquetas de Mar Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Giacomo Nizzolo of Italy and Team Qhubeka-NextHash (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Brief results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
2Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
3Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious

Latest on Cyclingnews