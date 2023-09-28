Circuit Franco-Belge: Arnaud De Lie rushes up Mont-de-l'Enclus for victory
Rasmus Tiller second and Corbin Strong third
Arnaud De Lie (Lotto-Dstny) timed his charge up the Mont-de-l’Enclus perfectly to beat Rasmus Tiller (Uno-X) to the line at the Circuit Franco-Belge and take his ninth win of the season.
As the road flattened out in the final 200 metres following the final climb towards the line, the 21-year-old Belgian came off the wheel of Tiller and his lead-out Tobias Halland Johannessen to burst through and ease to the win.
The Norwegian could offer little resistance in the final metres as De Lie’s pace told, while Corbin Strong (Israel-Premier Tech) followed the pair home for third place ahead of Johannessen and a fading Florian Sénèchal (Soudal-QuickStep).
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Daniel Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Prior to joining the team, he had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly, Rouleur, and CyclingTips.
Daniel has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France and the spring Classics, and has interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Wout van Aert, Remco Evenepoel, Demi Vollering, and Anna van der Breggen.
As well as original reporting, news and feature writing, and production work, Daniel also oversees The Leadout newsletter and How to Watch guides throughout the season. His favourite races are Strade Bianche and the Volta a Portugal.
Most Popular
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Circuit Franco-Belge: Arnaud De Lie rushes up Mont-de-l'Enclus for victoryRasmus Tiller second and Corbin Strong third
-
CRO Race: Nicolo Parisini kicks away from Mohoric to win stage 3Lund Andersen second but takes race lead with Mohoric third after technical run into Opatija
-
Coppa Agostoni: Davide Formolo uses late solo attack for victoryUAE Team Emirates goes 1-2 with Marc Hirschi in second
-
Vittoria Bussi to attempt Hour Record after crowdfunding successFormer holder will chase Ellen van Dijk's record on October 11 with dreams of 50km mark