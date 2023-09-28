Circuit Franco-Belge: Arnaud De Lie rushes up Mont-de-l'Enclus for victory

By Daniel Ostanek
published

Rasmus Tiller second and Corbin Strong third

Arnaud De Lie (Lotto-Dstny) timed his charge up the Mont-de-l’Enclus perfectly to beat Rasmus Tiller (Uno-X) to the line at the Circuit Franco-Belge and take his ninth win of the season.

As the road flattened out in the final 200 metres following the final climb towards the line, the 21-year-old Belgian came off the wheel of Tiller and his lead-out Tobias Halland Johannessen to burst through and ease to the win.

The Norwegian could offer little resistance in the final metres as De Lie’s pace told, while Corbin Strong (Israel-Premier Tech) followed the pair home for third place ahead of Johannessen and a fading Florian Sénèchal (Soudal-QuickStep).

Results

Daniel Ostanek
Daniel Ostanek
Senior news writer

Daniel Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Prior to joining the team, he had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly, Rouleur, and CyclingTips.

 

Daniel has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France and the spring Classics, and has interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Wout van Aert, Remco Evenepoel, Demi Vollering, and Anna van der Breggen.

 

As well as original reporting, news and feature writing, and production work, Daniel also oversees The Leadout newsletter and How to Watch guides throughout the season. His favourite races are Strade Bianche and the Volta a Portugal.

