Circuit Franco-Belge: Arnaud De Lie rushes up Mont-de-l'Enclus for victory

Image 1 of 8 Circuit Franco-Belge: Arnaud De Lie wins in uphill sprint (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) The front of a four rider breakaway included Mathis Le Berre of Arkéa-Samsic (left), Celestin Guillon of Team Van Rysel-Roubaix Lille Metropole and Oscar Riesebeek of Alpecin-Deceuninck, with Meindert Weulink of ABLOC-CT out of view (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Arnaud De Lie of Belgium (far left) riders alongside Frederik Frison of Lotto Dstny and Greg Van Avermaet of AG2R Citroënon climb of 190.6km race (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Dries Devenyns of Soudal-QuickStep prior to the 82nd Circuit Franco-Belge 2023, receiving a gift before his retirement from the pro peloton (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Greg Van Avermaet of AG2R Citroën prior to 2023 Circuit Franco-Belge, his final pro race before retirement (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Greg Van Avermaet with his son at the start ceremonies in Tournai (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Arnaud De Lie of Lotto Dstny celebrates at finish line as race winner (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Podium ceremony (L to R): Rasmus Tiller of Uno-X Pro Cycling on second place, race winner Arnaud De Lie of Lotto Dstny and Corbin Strong of Israel-Premier Tech on third place (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Arnaud De Lie (Lotto-Dstny) timed his charge up the Mont-de-l’Enclus perfectly to beat Rasmus Tiller (Uno-X) to the line at the Circuit Franco-Belge and take his ninth win of the season.

As the road flattened out in the final 200 metres following the final climb towards the line, the 21-year-old Belgian came off the wheel of Tiller and his lead-out Tobias Halland Johannessen to burst through and ease to the win.

The Norwegian could offer little resistance in the final metres as De Lie’s pace told, while Corbin Strong (Israel-Premier Tech) followed the pair home for third place ahead of Johannessen and a fading Florian Sénèchal (Soudal-QuickStep).

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling