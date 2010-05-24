The fifth and final stage of the Circuit de Lorraine was won by Frenchman Anthony Roux (Française des Jeux) in a bunch sprint, with Italian Fabio Felline (Footon-Servetto) coming second and Lloyd Mondory (AG2R) third. Felline, who has been wearing the yellow jersey since stage two, has won the overall event in front of Frenchman Pierre Rolland (Bouygues-Telecom) and fellow Italian Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil).

Similarly to the previous days, the last stage from Metz to Hayange was very nervous and fast, with one attack leading to another. Those breakaways who managed to get a gap soon were caught for lack of cooperation, and the stage came down to a sprint.

Roux, who had won the bunch sprint the previous day, 18 seconds adrift of lone winner Pierre Rolland (Bbox), this time scored the vcitory for real.

Felline, 20 years of age, not only took the overall honours but also two stages of the event - no bad for the Italian's first competition in France. "I came to get some racing kilometres into my legs, and to train," the Footon-Servetto rider commented.

"With the help of my team, which did a great job throughout the race, I achieved a great victory. It's fantastic. Now, I will be at the start of the Tour de Suisse."

