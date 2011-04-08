Bennati strikes again
Roux secures overall success
Anthony Roux collected his first overall victory in a stage race as he maintained his lead in the Circuit de la Sarthe-Pays de la Loire on the fourth and last day with the help of a very dedicated FDJ team. Daniele Bennati claimed his third stage win out of five in the French event as he won the final bunch sprint ahead of French neo-pro Nacer Bouhanni.
"It's been harder than people might think," a relieved Roux told Cyclingnews just after the finish. "The breakaway was going really fast."
After ten kilometres it was a fully Baltic breakaway group with Estonia's Rein Taarämae from Cofidis and Lithuania's Raimundas Navardauskas from Garmin-Cervélo, meaning two strong time triallists who didn't save any energy and created a gap of four minutes.
"When those two attacked, I punctured but Bouhanni gave his wheel very quickly," Roux said. "The peloton has been nice with me at that time but in the front, it was two "machines". My team worked really hard behind them. The chase was conducted by only three riders, Arnaud Gérard, Benoît Vaugrenard and Anthony Geslin.
"It's been fantastic to be escorted by such a dedicated team."
Pierrick Fedrigo was designated as Roux's right hand man and stayed next to him all the time while Bouhanni was kept fresh for the final sprint and collected the best result he could expect behind top sprinter Bennati.
"I was surprised when I saw the finishing circuit," Roux explained. "I expected something flat but it wasn't. I expected Thomas Voeckler to try and attack at the end, so I was prepared for that. Leopard rode with us at the end and when I looked at who was coming second and third, I was relieved."
Neither Blel Kadri nor David Millar took the time bonus that could have been a problem for Roux to win the overall classification. "To come second here after my good results at the Volta Catalunya and Criterium International is really positive," Kadri told Cyclingnews. It was a day for fairly young French riders to get confidence for bigger races to come.
"Maybe it looked easy for me to win this last sprint," Bennati said. "But on my SRM, I can see that I've had to do more than 300 watts average, so it shows the intensity of the last all the way. I'm so happy to win here today after losing the yellow jersey yesterday in the hills. I was a bit tired, to say the truth. Normally, I could have hanged on in those hills, but it's also understandable that Voeckler and the other guys have tried. Unfortunately, I wasn't having a great day of condition yesterday.
"Today, everything went according to the plan. I would have liked to win the overall here but with three stage wins out of five, I'm happy anyway."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|4:00:04
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|3
|Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|4
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|5
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|6
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Adria Mobil
|7
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|9
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|10
|Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|11
|Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|12
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|14
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|15
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|16
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|17
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|18
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|19
|Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Adria Mobil
|20
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
|21
|Blaz Furdi (Slo) Adria Mobil
|22
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|23
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|24
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|26
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|27
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|28
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|29
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|30
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|31
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|32
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|34
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|35
|Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:09
|36
|Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|37
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|38
|Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|39
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|40
|Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:00:14
|41
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|42
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|43
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|44
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|45
|Salazar Hugo Sebastian (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|46
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:00:18
|47
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|48
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:21
|49
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|50
|Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil
|51
|Marco Haller (Aut) Adria Mobil
|52
|Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil
|53
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|54
|Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|55
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|56
|Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|57
|Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|58
|Ronan Racault (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|59
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|60
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|61
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|62
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
|63
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|64
|Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:00:35
|65
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|66
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|67
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|68
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|69
|Luca Solari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:37
|70
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:00:40
|71
|Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|72
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|73
|Romain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:00:43
|74
|Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|75
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:00:57
|76
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:06
|77
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:33
|78
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:50
|79
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|80
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:55
|81
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:01:59
|82
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:02:38
|83
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|84
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|0:08:46
|85
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
|86
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|DNF
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|DNF
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|15:51:02
|2
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:05
|3
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:09
|4
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:12
|5
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:13
|6
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:21
|7
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:27
|8
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:00:28
|9
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:29
|10
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:32
|11
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:00:37
|12
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:40
|13
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:41
|14
|Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:42
|15
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:43
|16
|Blaz Furdi (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:00:47
|17
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|18
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:49
|19
|Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:00:51
|20
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:00:56
|21
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:00:58
|22
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|23
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:00
|24
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:01
|25
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:01:02
|27
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:01:06
|28
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:07
|29
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:08
|30
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|31
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:09
|32
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:01:10
|33
|Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:14
|34
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|35
|Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:01:18
|36
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|37
|Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|38
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:24
|39
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:28
|40
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|41
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:01:29
|42
|Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:01:30
|43
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:32
|44
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:48
|45
|Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:01:59
|46
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:02:02
|47
|Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:02:13
|48
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|0:02:18
|49
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:02:43
|50
|Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:03:07
|51
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|0:05:00
|52
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:05:16
|53
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:05:52
|54
|Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:06:57
|55
|Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:07:09
|56
|Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:07:13
|57
|Luca Solari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:07:26
|58
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:08:00
|59
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:08:03
|60
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:08:33
|61
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:08:49
|62
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:08:59
|63
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|0:09:33
|64
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|0:09:40
|65
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:09:44
|66
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:10:12
|67
|Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:10:25
|68
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:10:36
|69
|Salazar Hugo Sebastian (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:10:37
|70
|Ronan Racault (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:10:38
|71
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:11:08
|72
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:12:07
|73
|Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:12:40
|74
|Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:12:43
|75
|Marco Haller (Aut) Adria Mobil
|0:13:17
|76
|Romain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:13:32
|77
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:44
|78
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:13:54
|79
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:14:07
|80
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|0:15:01
|81
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:15:07
|82
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:15:50
|83
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:15:54
|84
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
|0:16:41
|85
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:20:24
|86
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:26:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|80
|pts
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|46
|3
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|36
|4
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|5
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|33
|6
|Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|30
|7
|Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|29
|8
|Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|27
|9
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|26
|10
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Adria Mobil
|25
|11
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|12
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|24
|13
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|19
|14
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
|18
|15
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|16
|16
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|16
|17
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|15
|18
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|15
|19
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|15
|20
|Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|14
|21
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|12
|22
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|12
|23
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|12
|24
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|25
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|10
|26
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|9
|27
|Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil
|9
|28
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|7
|29
|Blaz Furdi (Slo) Adria Mobil
|6
|30
|Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|6
|31
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|5
|32
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|5
|33
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|5
|34
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|35
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|3
|36
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
|3
|37
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|27
|pts
|2
|Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|16
|3
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|12
|4
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|12
|5
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|10
|6
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|8
|7
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|8
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|6
|9
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|6
|10
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|11
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|6
|12
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|5
|13
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|4
|14
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
|4
|15
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4
|16
|Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|4
|17
|Salazar Hugo Sebastian (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|3
|18
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|19
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|2
|20
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|2
|21
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|22
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|23
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|24
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|1
|25
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|15:51:02
|2
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:13
|3
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:27
|4
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:32
|5
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:00:37
|6
|Blaz Furdi (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:00:47
|7
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:00
|9
|Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:01:02
|10
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:08
|11
|Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:14
|12
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|13
|Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:01:18
|14
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|15
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:02:02
|16
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:08:59
|17
|Salazar Hugo Sebastian (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:10:37
|18
|Ronan Racault (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:10:38
|19
|Marco Haller (Aut) Adria Mobil
|0:13:17
|20
|Romain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:13:32
|21
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|0:15:01
|22
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:15:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|47:34:13
|2
|FDJ
|0:00:03
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:22
|4
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:35
|5
|Skil - Shimano
|0:00:43
|6
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:04
|7
|Team Europcar
|0:01:07
|8
|Adria Mobil
|0:01:10
|9
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:01:35
|10
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:46
|11
|Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:01:48
|12
|Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:02:45
|13
|Bretagne - Schuller
|0:04:02
|14
|Leoparad Trek
|0:09:52
|15
|Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:10:10
|16
|Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:17:30
