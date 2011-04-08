Trending

Bennati strikes again

Roux secures overall success

Image 1 of 33

FDJ had to work hard to protect Roux's lead

FDJ had to work hard to protect Roux's lead
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 2 of 33

The early break with Kevin Reza (Europcar), Nicolas Edet (Cofidis), Yoann Huguet (Skil Shimano), Jonathan Thire (Big Mat Auber 93) and Gregory Habeaux (Veranda's Willems)

The early break with Kevin Reza (Europcar), Nicolas Edet (Cofidis), Yoann Huguet (Skil Shimano), Jonathan Thire (Big Mat Auber 93) and Gregory Habeaux (Veranda's Willems)
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 3 of 33

Kevin Reza (Europcar) was in a breakaway

Kevin Reza (Europcar) was in a breakaway
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 4 of 33

FDJ protected leader Anthony Roux

FDJ protected leader Anthony Roux
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 5 of 33

FDJ controls the peloton

FDJ controls the peloton
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 6 of 33

The jersey winners: Daniele Bennati (points), Anthony Roux (Overall) and Simon Geschke (Mountains)

The jersey winners: Daniele Bennati (points), Anthony Roux (Overall) and Simon Geschke (Mountains)
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 7 of 33

Raimundas Navardauskas (Garmin-Cervelo) leads Rein Taarämae (Cofidis)

Raimundas Navardauskas (Garmin-Cervelo) leads Rein Taarämae (Cofidis)
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 8 of 33

Nicolas Edet (Cofidis) was local hero of the day

Nicolas Edet (Cofidis) was local hero of the day
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 9 of 33

Nicolas Edet (Cofidis) on the podium

Nicolas Edet (Cofidis) on the podium
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 10 of 33

Nicolas Edet continued the aggression from the Cofidis team.

Nicolas Edet continued the aggression from the Cofidis team.
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 11 of 33

Anthony Roux (FDJ) took home the overall win in the Circuit Cycliste Sarthe

Anthony Roux (FDJ) took home the overall win in the Circuit Cycliste Sarthe
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 12 of 33

Rein Taarämae (Cofidis) and Raimundas Navardauskas (Garmin-Cervelo) in the breakaway

Rein Taarämae (Cofidis) and Raimundas Navardauskas (Garmin-Cervelo) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 13 of 33

Rein Taarämae (Cofidis) and Raimundas Navardauskas (Garmin-Cervelo) launched a dangerous attack

Rein Taarämae (Cofidis) and Raimundas Navardauskas (Garmin-Cervelo) launched a dangerous attack
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 14 of 33

Sebastien Duret (Bretagne Schuller)

Sebastien Duret (Bretagne Schuller)
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 15 of 33

Simon Geschke (Skil-Shimano) took home the overall mountains classification

Simon Geschke (Skil-Shimano) took home the overall mountains classification
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 16 of 33

Navardaskas and Taarämae caused a little bit of panic from the field.

Navardaskas and Taarämae caused a little bit of panic from the field.
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 17 of 33

Yoann Huguet (Skil Shimano) pushes the pace in the breakaway

Yoann Huguet (Skil Shimano) pushes the pace in the breakaway
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 18 of 33

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) wears the UCI Europe Tour leader's jersey

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) wears the UCI Europe Tour leader's jersey
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 19 of 33

Anthony Charteau (Europcar)

Anthony Charteau (Europcar)
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 20 of 33

Roux's team did a fine job of protecting his lead

Roux's team did a fine job of protecting his lead
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 21 of 33

Anthony Roux (FDJ) on his way to the overall victory.

Anthony Roux (FDJ) on his way to the overall victory.
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 22 of 33

Anthony Roux reacts to his podium love.

Anthony Roux reacts to his podium love.
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 23 of 33

Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek) wins in Bonnetable

Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek) wins in Bonnetable
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 24 of 33

Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek) wins the final stage of Circuit Cycliste Sarthe

Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek) wins the final stage of Circuit Cycliste Sarthe
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 25 of 33

Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek) takes home his third stage in Sarthe

Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek) takes home his third stage in Sarthe
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 26 of 33

Blel Kadri sits on the leader's wheel

Blel Kadri sits on the leader's wheel
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 27 of 33

Kisses from the Misses for Daniele Bennati

Kisses from the Misses for Daniele Bennati
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 28 of 33

Daniele Bennati took home the overall points classification.

Daniele Bennati took home the overall points classification.
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 29 of 33

Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek) looking genuinely pleased after winning the final stage.

Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek) looking genuinely pleased after winning the final stage.
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 30 of 33

Pierrick Fedrigo and Benoit Vaugrenard chase for FDJ leader Anthony Roux

Pierrick Fedrigo and Benoit Vaugrenard chase for FDJ leader Anthony Roux
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 31 of 33

Canadian champion Will Routley tucked in the peloton

Canadian champion Will Routley tucked in the peloton
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 32 of 33

The field lined out on the final stage of Sarthe.

The field lined out on the final stage of Sarthe.
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 33 of 33

Stephane Bonsergeant (Bretagne Schuller) leads the charge.

Stephane Bonsergeant (Bretagne Schuller) leads the charge.
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)

Anthony Roux collected his first overall victory in a stage race as he maintained his lead in the Circuit de la Sarthe-Pays de la Loire on the fourth and last day with the help of a very dedicated FDJ team. Daniele Bennati claimed his third stage win out of five in the French event as he won the final bunch sprint ahead of French neo-pro Nacer Bouhanni.

Kreder surprises Bennati to win stage two

Bennati wins the time trial in Angers

Roux wins hilly stage and takes the lead

"It's been harder than people might think," a relieved Roux told Cyclingnews just after the finish. "The breakaway was going really fast."

After ten kilometres it was a fully Baltic breakaway group with Estonia's Rein Taarämae from Cofidis and Lithuania's Raimundas Navardauskas from Garmin-Cervélo, meaning two strong time triallists who didn't save any energy and created a gap of four minutes.

"When those two attacked, I punctured but Bouhanni gave his wheel very quickly," Roux said. "The peloton has been nice with me at that time but in the front, it was two "machines". My team worked really hard behind them. The chase was conducted by only three riders, Arnaud Gérard, Benoît Vaugrenard and Anthony Geslin.

"It's been fantastic to be escorted by such a dedicated team."

Pierrick Fedrigo was designated as Roux's right hand man and stayed next to him all the time while Bouhanni was kept fresh for the final sprint and collected the best result he could expect behind top sprinter Bennati.

"I was surprised when I saw the finishing circuit," Roux explained. "I expected something flat but it wasn't. I expected Thomas Voeckler to try and attack at the end, so I was prepared for that. Leopard rode with us at the end and when I looked at who was coming second and third, I was relieved."

Neither Blel Kadri nor David Millar took the time bonus that could have been a problem for Roux to win the overall classification. "To come second here after my good results at the Volta Catalunya and Criterium International is really positive," Kadri told Cyclingnews. It was a day for fairly young French riders to get confidence for bigger races to come.

"Maybe it looked easy for me to win this last sprint," Bennati said. "But on my SRM, I can see that I've had to do more than 300 watts average, so it shows the intensity of the last all the way. I'm so happy to win here today after losing the yellow jersey yesterday in the hills. I was a bit tired, to say the truth. Normally, I could have hanged on in those hills, but it's also understandable that Voeckler and the other guys have tried. Unfortunately, I wasn't having a great day of condition yesterday.

"Today, everything went according to the plan. I would have liked to win the overall here but with three stage wins out of five, I'm happy anyway."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek4:00:04
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
3Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
4Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
5Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
6Blaz Jarc (Slo) Adria Mobil
7Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
8Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
9Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
10Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
11Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
12Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
13Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
14Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
15Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
16Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
17Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
18Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
19Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Adria Mobil
20Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
21Blaz Furdi (Slo) Adria Mobil
22David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
23Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
24Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
25Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
26Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
27Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
28Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
29Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
30Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
31Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
32Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
33Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
34Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
35Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:09
36Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
37Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
38Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
39Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
40Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:00:14
41Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
42Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
43Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
44Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
45Salazar Hugo Sebastian (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
46Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:00:18
47Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent
48Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:21
49Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
50Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil
51Marco Haller (Aut) Adria Mobil
52Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil
53Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
54Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
55Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
56Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
57Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
58Ronan Racault (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
59Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
60Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
61Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
62Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
63Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
64Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:00:35
65Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
66Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
67Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
68Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
69Luca Solari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:37
70Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:00:40
71Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
72Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
73Romain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:00:43
74Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
75Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:00:57
76Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:06
77Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:33
78David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:50
79Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
80Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:01:55
81Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:01:59
82William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek0:02:38
83Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
84Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ0:08:46
85Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
86Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
DNFSamuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFChristophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFFrancesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFRomain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
DNFKévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFAldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
DNFKevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ15:51:02
2Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:05
3David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:09
4Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ0:00:12
5Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:00:13
6Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:21
7Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:27
8Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:00:28
9Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:29
10Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:32
11Blaz Jarc (Slo) Adria Mobil0:00:37
12Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:00:40
13Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:41
14Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:42
15Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:43
16Blaz Furdi (Slo) Adria Mobil0:00:47
17Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
18Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:49
19Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Adria Mobil0:00:51
20Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:00:56
21Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:00:58
22Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
23Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:00
24Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:01:01
25Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
26Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:01:02
27Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:01:06
28Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:07
29Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:08
30Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
31Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:09
32Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:01:10
33Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:14
34Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
35Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:01:18
36Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
37Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
38Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:24
39Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:28
40Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
41Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:01:29
42Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil0:01:30
43Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:32
44Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:01:48
45Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:01:59
46Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:02:02
47Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:02:13
48Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek0:02:18
49Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:02:43
50Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:03:07
51Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek0:05:00
52Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:05:16
53Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek0:05:52
54Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:06:57
55Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:07:09
56Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil0:07:13
57Luca Solari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:07:26
58Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:08:00
59Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:08:03
60Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:08:33
61Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:08:49
62Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:08:59
63Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ0:09:33
64Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ0:09:40
65Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:09:44
66Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:10:12
67Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:10:25
68Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:10:36
69Salazar Hugo Sebastian (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:10:37
70Ronan Racault (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:10:38
71Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:11:08
72Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:12:07
73Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:12:40
74Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:12:43
75Marco Haller (Aut) Adria Mobil0:13:17
76Romain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:13:32
77Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:44
78David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:13:54
79Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar0:14:07
80Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ0:15:01
81Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:15:07
82Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:15:50
83Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek0:15:54
84Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ0:16:41
85Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek0:20:24
86William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek0:26:30

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek80pts
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ46
3Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ36
4Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale35
5Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo33
6Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller30
7Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia29
8Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C1027
9Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 9326
10Blaz Jarc (Slo) Adria Mobil25
11Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale25
12Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis24
13David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo19
14Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ18
15David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo16
16Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar16
17Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo15
18Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano15
19Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli15
20Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C1014
21Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne12
22Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano12
23Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent12
24Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar11
25Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano10
26Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne9
27Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil9
28Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis7
29Blaz Furdi (Slo) Adria Mobil6
30Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia6
31Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 935
32Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano5
33Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis5
34Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3
35Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia3
36Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ3
37Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano27pts
2Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C1016
3David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo12
4David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo12
5Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano10
6Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne8
7Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli8
8Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 936
9Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne6
10Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
11Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne6
12Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ5
13Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano4
14Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ4
15Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo4
16Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia4
17Salazar Hugo Sebastian (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia3
18Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
19Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek2
20Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano2
21Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar1
22Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1
23Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar1
24Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis1
25Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ15:51:02
2Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:00:13
3Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:27
4Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:32
5Blaz Jarc (Slo) Adria Mobil0:00:37
6Blaz Furdi (Slo) Adria Mobil0:00:47
7Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
8Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:00
9Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:01:02
10Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:08
11Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:14
12Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
13Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:01:18
14Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
15Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:02:02
16Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:08:59
17Salazar Hugo Sebastian (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:10:37
18Ronan Racault (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:10:38
19Marco Haller (Aut) Adria Mobil0:13:17
20Romain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:13:32
21Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ0:15:01
22Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:15:07

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Garmin-Cervelo47:34:13
2FDJ0:00:03
3AG2R La Mondiale0:00:22
4Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:35
5Skil - Shimano0:00:43
6Saur - Sojasun0:01:04
7Team Europcar0:01:07
8Adria Mobil0:01:10
9Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:01:35
10Androni Giocattoli0:01:46
11Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:01:48
12Veranda's Willems - Accent0:02:45
13Bretagne - Schuller0:04:02
14Leoparad Trek0:09:52
15Team Spidertech Powered By C100:10:10
16Big Mat - Auber 930:17:30

