Anthony Roux collected his first overall victory in a stage race as he maintained his lead in the Circuit de la Sarthe-Pays de la Loire on the fourth and last day with the help of a very dedicated FDJ team. Daniele Bennati claimed his third stage win out of five in the French event as he won the final bunch sprint ahead of French neo-pro Nacer Bouhanni.

"It's been harder than people might think," a relieved Roux told Cyclingnews just after the finish. "The breakaway was going really fast."

After ten kilometres it was a fully Baltic breakaway group with Estonia's Rein Taarämae from Cofidis and Lithuania's Raimundas Navardauskas from Garmin-Cervélo, meaning two strong time triallists who didn't save any energy and created a gap of four minutes.

"When those two attacked, I punctured but Bouhanni gave his wheel very quickly," Roux said. "The peloton has been nice with me at that time but in the front, it was two "machines". My team worked really hard behind them. The chase was conducted by only three riders, Arnaud Gérard, Benoît Vaugrenard and Anthony Geslin.

"It's been fantastic to be escorted by such a dedicated team."

Pierrick Fedrigo was designated as Roux's right hand man and stayed next to him all the time while Bouhanni was kept fresh for the final sprint and collected the best result he could expect behind top sprinter Bennati.

"I was surprised when I saw the finishing circuit," Roux explained. "I expected something flat but it wasn't. I expected Thomas Voeckler to try and attack at the end, so I was prepared for that. Leopard rode with us at the end and when I looked at who was coming second and third, I was relieved."

Neither Blel Kadri nor David Millar took the time bonus that could have been a problem for Roux to win the overall classification. "To come second here after my good results at the Volta Catalunya and Criterium International is really positive," Kadri told Cyclingnews. It was a day for fairly young French riders to get confidence for bigger races to come.

"Maybe it looked easy for me to win this last sprint," Bennati said. "But on my SRM, I can see that I've had to do more than 300 watts average, so it shows the intensity of the last all the way. I'm so happy to win here today after losing the yellow jersey yesterday in the hills. I was a bit tired, to say the truth. Normally, I could have hanged on in those hills, but it's also understandable that Voeckler and the other guys have tried. Unfortunately, I wasn't having a great day of condition yesterday.

"Today, everything went according to the plan. I would have liked to win the overall here but with three stage wins out of five, I'm happy anyway."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 4:00:04 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 3 Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 4 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 5 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 6 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Adria Mobil 7 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 9 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 10 Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 11 Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 12 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 13 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 14 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 15 Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo 16 Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 17 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 18 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 19 Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Adria Mobil 20 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ 21 Blaz Furdi (Slo) Adria Mobil 22 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 23 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 24 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 25 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 26 Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 27 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 28 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 29 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 30 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 31 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 32 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 33 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 34 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 35 Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:09 36 Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 37 Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 38 Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 39 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 40 Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:00:14 41 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 42 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 43 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 44 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 45 Salazar Hugo Sebastian (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 46 Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:00:18 47 Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent 48 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:21 49 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 50 Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil 51 Marco Haller (Aut) Adria Mobil 52 Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil 53 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 54 Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 55 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 56 Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 57 Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 58 Ronan Racault (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 59 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 60 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano 61 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 62 Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek 63 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 64 Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:00:35 65 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 66 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 67 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 68 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 69 Luca Solari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:37 70 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:00:40 71 Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 72 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 73 Romain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:00:43 74 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 75 Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:00:57 76 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:06 77 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:33 78 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:50 79 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 80 Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:01:55 81 Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:01:59 82 William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek 0:02:38 83 Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 84 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 0:08:46 85 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ 86 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ DNF Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne DNF Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli DNF Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller DNF Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar DNF Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis DNF Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 15:51:02 2 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:05 3 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:09 4 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ 0:00:12 5 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:00:13 6 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:21 7 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:27 8 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:00:28 9 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:29 10 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:32 11 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:00:37 12 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:00:40 13 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:41 14 Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:42 15 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:43 16 Blaz Furdi (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:00:47 17 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 18 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:49 19 Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:00:51 20 Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:00:56 21 Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:00:58 22 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 23 Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:00 24 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:01:01 25 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 26 Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:01:02 27 Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:01:06 28 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:07 29 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:08 30 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 31 Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:09 32 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:01:10 33 Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:14 34 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 35 Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:01:18 36 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 37 Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 38 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:24 39 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:28 40 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 41 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:01:29 42 Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:01:30 43 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:32 44 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:01:48 45 Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:01:59 46 Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:02:02 47 Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:02:13 48 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 0:02:18 49 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:02:43 50 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:03:07 51 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 0:05:00 52 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:05:16 53 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:05:52 54 Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:06:57 55 Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:07:09 56 Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:07:13 57 Luca Solari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:07:26 58 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:08:00 59 Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:08:03 60 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:08:33 61 Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:08:49 62 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:08:59 63 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 0:09:33 64 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 0:09:40 65 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:09:44 66 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:10:12 67 Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:10:25 68 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:10:36 69 Salazar Hugo Sebastian (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:10:37 70 Ronan Racault (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:10:38 71 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:11:08 72 Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:12:07 73 Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:12:40 74 Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:12:43 75 Marco Haller (Aut) Adria Mobil 0:13:17 76 Romain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:13:32 77 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:44 78 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:13:54 79 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:14:07 80 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 0:15:01 81 Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:15:07 82 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:15:50 83 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:15:54 84 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ 0:16:41 85 Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek 0:20:24 86 William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek 0:26:30

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 80 pts 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 46 3 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 36 4 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 35 5 Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo 33 6 Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 30 7 Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 29 8 Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 27 9 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 26 10 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Adria Mobil 25 11 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 25 12 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 24 13 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 19 14 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ 18 15 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 16 16 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 16 17 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 15 18 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 15 19 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 15 20 Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 14 21 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 12 22 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 12 23 Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 12 24 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 11 25 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 10 26 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 9 27 Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil 9 28 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 7 29 Blaz Furdi (Slo) Adria Mobil 6 30 Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 6 31 Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 5 32 Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano 5 33 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 5 34 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 35 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 3 36 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ 3 37 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 27 pts 2 Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 16 3 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 12 4 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 12 5 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 10 6 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 8 7 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 8 8 Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 6 9 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 6 10 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 11 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 6 12 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 5 13 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano 4 14 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ 4 15 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 4 16 Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 4 17 Salazar Hugo Sebastian (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 3 18 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 19 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 2 20 Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano 2 21 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 1 22 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1 23 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 1 24 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 1 25 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 15:51:02 2 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:00:13 3 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:27 4 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:32 5 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:00:37 6 Blaz Furdi (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:00:47 7 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 8 Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:00 9 Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:01:02 10 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:08 11 Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:14 12 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 13 Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:01:18 14 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 15 Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:02:02 16 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:08:59 17 Salazar Hugo Sebastian (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:10:37 18 Ronan Racault (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:10:38 19 Marco Haller (Aut) Adria Mobil 0:13:17 20 Romain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:13:32 21 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 0:15:01 22 Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:15:07