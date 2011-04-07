Image 1 of 40 Stage winner Antony Roux (Fran (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 2 of 40 Yannick Talabardon (Saur - Sojasun) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 3 of 40 Anthony Geslin (FDJ) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 4 of 40 Anthony Geslin (FDJ) and Anthony Roux (FDJ) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 5 of 40 Anthony Ravard (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 6 of 40 Anthony Roux (FDJ) and Blel Kadri (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 7 of 40 Race leader Anthony Roux (FDJ) on the podium (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 8 of 40 Anthony Roux (FDJ) is best young rider (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 9 of 40 Anthony Roux (FDJ) on the podium (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 10 of 40 Anthony Roux (FDJ) wins the stage (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 11 of 40 Anthony Roux (FDJ) celebrates his stage win (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 12 of 40 Anthony Roux (FDJ) wins the stage (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 13 of 40 Benoît Vaugrenard (FDJ) and the chasing peloton (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 14 of 40 Benoît Vaugrenard (FDJ) and Anthony Roux (FDJ) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 15 of 40 Blel Kadri (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 16 of 40 Cyril Bessy (Saur - Sojasun) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 17 of 40 Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek) and his teammates (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 18 of 40 Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 19 of 40 Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 20 of 40 Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek) leads the points classification (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 21 of 40 David Millar (Garmin-Cervelo) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 22 of 40 David Zabriskie on a climb (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 23 of 40 Gaël Malacarne (Bretagne - Schuller) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 24 of 40 Laurent Mangel (Saur - Sojasun) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 25 of 40 Team Leopard-Trek works for Daniele Bennati. (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 26 of 40 The jersey wearers (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 27 of 40 Nicolas Edet (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 28 of 40 Pierrick Fedrigo (FDJ) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 29 of 40 Pierrick Fedrigo (FDJ) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 30 of 40 Sébastien Duret (Bretagne - Schuller) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 31 of 40 Simon Geschke (Skil - Shimano) is climbing well (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 32 of 40 Simon Geschke (Skil - Shimano) is the best climber (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 33 of 40 Svein Tuft (Spidertech) leads David Zabriskie (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 34 of 40 Svein Tuft (Spidertech) pushes the pace (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 35 of 40 Svein Tuft (Spidertech) won the fair play prize. (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 36 of 40 Svein Tuft (Team Spidertech) on the move (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 37 of 40 Team Spidertech riders all lined up (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 38 of 40 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 39 of 40 Tony Hurel (Team Europcar) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 40 of 40 Yann Huguet (Skil - Shimano) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)

FDJ's Anthony Roux scored his second victory in Pré-en-Pail, the town of the Mayenne province where he previously won a stage of the Circuit de la Sarthe two years ago. His win came in the part of France from where his employers, Marc and Yvon Madiot, hail. Roux was the fastest of a front group of seven riders and preceded Blel Kadri of AG2R-La Mondiale and his FDJ teammate Pierrick Fedrigo. David Millar (Garmin Cervelo) was the only foreigner of the front group and finished sixth.

"I'm extremely happy," said a delighted Roux at the finish. "Today my legs were fired up. But I must admit that I made it to the front at the end because Millar, who got dropped, helped me come across. Without him, I wouldn't have won."

Thanks to the time bonus, Roux took the first position in the GC ahead of Millar, who was second after the time trial but dropped to third today while Kadri moved up to second place overall.

"At the end, I was at the limit," Millar said. "I managed to come back, but these guys were riding too fast for me to win. However, I'm happy to be racing at the front again."

Previous race leader Daniele Bennati failed to stay with the attackers in the climb of the Mont des Avaloirs, which racers ascended five times. "It was too hard for me," he said. "My team had worked a lot yesterday and the day before."

FDJ and Europcar added their forces to those of Leopard-Trek to ride behind the two breakaway riders Svein Tuft (Spidertech) and David Zabriskie (Garmin-Cervélo), who had attacked after 14 kilometres and reached a maximum lead of 7:10.

Under the sun and in 28-degree Celsius temperatures, Zabriskie gave up and Tuft only got caught with 25km to go.

Fedrigo and Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) jumped from the bunch and were followed by Alexandre Geniez (Skil-Shimano), Nicolas Vogondy (Cofidis), Millar and Kadri. Roux counter-attacked on his own and was lucky to find Millar to bring him to the leaders.

"I don't want to think about tomorrow yet," said the Frenchman ahead of the fifth and final stage. "For now, I just want to enjoy the moment. This is really good for my morale. I've had a persistent injury on my heel at the end of February. For five weeks, I've been almost unable to ride my bike, so I'm very happy with this victory."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 4:26:33 2 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ 4 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 5 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 6 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 7 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 8 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:00:17 9 Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo 10 Blaz Furdi (Slo) Adria Mobil 11 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:00:19 12 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 13 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:00:21 14 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:00:23 15 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 16 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 17 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 18 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 19 Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 20 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 21 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 22 Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Adria Mobil 23 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 24 Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 25 Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 26 Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 27 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 28 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 29 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 30 Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 31 Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 32 Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 33 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 34 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 35 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 36 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 37 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 38 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 39 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 40 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 41 Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 42 Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:00:33 43 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 44 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 0:00:46 45 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:51 46 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:07 47 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:01:09 48 Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent 49 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 50 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 51 Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 52 Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 53 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 0:02:04 54 Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:00:23 55 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:03:28 56 Luca Solari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:05:53 57 Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:05:55 58 Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 59 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:06:09 60 Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 61 Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil 62 Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 63 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ 0:07:26 64 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 65 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 66 PARISIEN François 67 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 68 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 69 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:23 70 Salazar Hugo Sebastian (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:09:37 71 Ronan Racault (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 72 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 73 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 74 Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 75 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 76 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 77 Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 78 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 79 Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano 80 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:00 81 Romain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 82 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 83 Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 84 Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 85 Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 86 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 87 Marco Haller (Aut) Adria Mobil 88 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 0:14:44 89 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 90 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 91 Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek 92 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano 93 William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 11:50:58 2 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:05 3 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:09 4 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ 0:00:12 5 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:00:13 6 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:21 7 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:29 8 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:34 9 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:00:36 10 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:00:37 11 Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:39 12 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:42 13 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:46 14 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 15 Blaz Furdi (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:00:47 16 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 17 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:49 18 Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 19 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:50 20 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:53 21 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 22 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 23 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 24 Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:00:54 25 Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:00:57 26 Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:00:58 27 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 28 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:59 29 Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 30 Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:00 31 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:01 32 Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:01:02 33 Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:06 34 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:01:07 35 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 36 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:01:08 37 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:09 38 Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:01:10 39 Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:11 40 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:01:12 41 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:01:13 42 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:01:14 43 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:01:19 44 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:20 45 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 0:01:23 46 Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:01:25 47 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:32 48 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:01:35 49 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 0:01:43 50 Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:01:44

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 55 pts 2 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 33 3 Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo 32 4 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 26 5 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 26 6 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 25 7 Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 23 8 Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 22 9 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 20 10 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 19 11 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ 18 12 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 16 13 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 15 14 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Adria Mobil 15 15 Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 14 16 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 14 17 Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 14 18 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 12 19 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 12 20 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 12 21 Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 11 22 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 10 23 Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil 9 24 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 8 25 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 7 26 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 7 27 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 7 28 Blaz Furdi (Slo) Adria Mobil 6 29 Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 6 30 Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 5 31 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 5 32 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 5 33 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 4 34 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 3 35 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ 3 36 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 2 37 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1 38 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 22 pts 2 Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 16 3 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 12 4 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 12 5 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 10 6 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 8 7 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 8 8 Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 6 9 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 6 10 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 6 11 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 12 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 5 13 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano 4 14 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ 4 15 Salazar Hugo Sebastian (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 3 16 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 17 Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 2 18 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 2 19 Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano 2 20 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 1 21 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1 22 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 2 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:00:13 3 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:34 4 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:00:37 5 Blaz Furdi (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:00:47 6 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:53 7 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 8 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 9 Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:00:59 10 Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:00 11 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:01 12 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:01:08 13 Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:01:10 14 Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:11 15 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:01:12 16 Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:01:44 17 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:08:07 18 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:08:38 19 Ronan Racault (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:10:17 20 Salazar Hugo Sebastian (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:10:23 21 Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:12:29 22 Romain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:12:49 23 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:12:54 24 Marco Haller (Aut) Adria Mobil 0:12:56 25 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 0:15:07