Trending

Roux wins hilly stage and takes the lead

Garmin-Cervelo go on the attack but Millar misses yellow by a few seconds

Image 1 of 40

Stage winner Antony Roux (Fran

Stage winner Antony Roux (Fran
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 2 of 40

Yannick Talabardon (Saur - Sojasun)

Yannick Talabardon (Saur - Sojasun)
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 3 of 40

Anthony Geslin (FDJ)

Anthony Geslin (FDJ)
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 4 of 40

Anthony Geslin (FDJ) and Anthony Roux (FDJ)

Anthony Geslin (FDJ) and Anthony Roux (FDJ)
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 5 of 40

Anthony Ravard (AG2R La Mondiale)

Anthony Ravard (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 6 of 40

Anthony Roux (FDJ) and Blel Kadri (AG2R La Mondiale)

Anthony Roux (FDJ) and Blel Kadri (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 7 of 40

Race leader Anthony Roux (FDJ) on the podium

Race leader Anthony Roux (FDJ) on the podium
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 8 of 40

Anthony Roux (FDJ) is best young rider

Anthony Roux (FDJ) is best young rider
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 9 of 40

Anthony Roux (FDJ) on the podium

Anthony Roux (FDJ) on the podium
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 10 of 40

Anthony Roux (FDJ) wins the stage

Anthony Roux (FDJ) wins the stage
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 11 of 40

Anthony Roux (FDJ) celebrates his stage win

Anthony Roux (FDJ) celebrates his stage win
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 12 of 40

Anthony Roux (FDJ) wins the stage

Anthony Roux (FDJ) wins the stage
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 13 of 40

Benoît Vaugrenard (FDJ) and the chasing peloton

Benoît Vaugrenard (FDJ) and the chasing peloton
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 14 of 40

Benoît Vaugrenard (FDJ) and Anthony Roux (FDJ)

Benoît Vaugrenard (FDJ) and Anthony Roux (FDJ)
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 15 of 40

Blel Kadri (AG2R La Mondiale)

Blel Kadri (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 16 of 40

Cyril Bessy (Saur - Sojasun)

Cyril Bessy (Saur - Sojasun)
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 17 of 40

Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek) and his teammates

Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek) and his teammates
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 18 of 40

Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek)

Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek)
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 19 of 40

Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek)

Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek)
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 20 of 40

Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek) leads the points classification

Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek) leads the points classification
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 21 of 40

David Millar (Garmin-Cervelo)

David Millar (Garmin-Cervelo)
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 22 of 40

David Zabriskie on a climb

David Zabriskie on a climb
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 23 of 40

Gaël Malacarne (Bretagne - Schuller)

Gaël Malacarne (Bretagne - Schuller)
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 24 of 40

Laurent Mangel (Saur - Sojasun)

Laurent Mangel (Saur - Sojasun)
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 25 of 40

Team Leopard-Trek works for Daniele Bennati.

Team Leopard-Trek works for Daniele Bennati.
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 26 of 40

The jersey wearers

The jersey wearers
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 27 of 40

Nicolas Edet (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne)

Nicolas Edet (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne)
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 28 of 40

Pierrick Fedrigo (FDJ)

Pierrick Fedrigo (FDJ)
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 29 of 40

Pierrick Fedrigo (FDJ)

Pierrick Fedrigo (FDJ)
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 30 of 40

Sébastien Duret (Bretagne - Schuller)

Sébastien Duret (Bretagne - Schuller)
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 31 of 40

Simon Geschke (Skil - Shimano) is climbing well

Simon Geschke (Skil - Shimano) is climbing well
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 32 of 40

Simon Geschke (Skil - Shimano) is the best climber

Simon Geschke (Skil - Shimano) is the best climber
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 33 of 40

Svein Tuft (Spidertech) leads David Zabriskie

Svein Tuft (Spidertech) leads David Zabriskie
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 34 of 40

Svein Tuft (Spidertech) pushes the pace

Svein Tuft (Spidertech) pushes the pace
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 35 of 40

Svein Tuft (Spidertech) won the fair play prize.

Svein Tuft (Spidertech) won the fair play prize.
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 36 of 40

Svein Tuft (Team Spidertech) on the move

Svein Tuft (Team Spidertech) on the move
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 37 of 40

Team Spidertech riders all lined up

Team Spidertech riders all lined up
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 38 of 40

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 39 of 40

Tony Hurel (Team Europcar)

Tony Hurel (Team Europcar)
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 40 of 40

Yann Huguet (Skil - Shimano)

Yann Huguet (Skil - Shimano)
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)

FDJ's Anthony Roux scored his second victory in Pré-en-Pail, the town of the Mayenne province where he previously won a stage of the Circuit de la Sarthe two years ago. His win came in the part of France from where his employers, Marc and Yvon Madiot, hail. Roux was the fastest of a front group of seven riders and preceded Blel Kadri of AG2R-La Mondiale and his FDJ teammate Pierrick Fedrigo. David Millar (Garmin Cervelo) was the only foreigner of the front group and finished sixth.

Related Articles

Bennati wins the sprint in St-Mars-la-Jaille

Kreder surprises Bennati to win stage two

Bennati wins the time trial in Angers

"I'm extremely happy," said a delighted Roux at the finish. "Today my legs were fired up. But I must admit that I made it to the front at the end because Millar, who got dropped, helped me come across. Without him, I wouldn't have won."

Thanks to the time bonus, Roux took the first position in the GC ahead of Millar, who was second after the time trial but dropped to third today while Kadri moved up to second place overall.

"At the end, I was at the limit," Millar said. "I managed to come back, but these guys were riding too fast for me to win. However, I'm happy to be racing at the front again."

Previous race leader Daniele Bennati failed to stay with the attackers in the climb of the Mont des Avaloirs, which racers ascended five times. "It was too hard for me," he said. "My team had worked a lot yesterday and the day before."

FDJ and Europcar added their forces to those of Leopard-Trek to ride behind the two breakaway riders Svein Tuft (Spidertech) and David Zabriskie (Garmin-Cervélo), who had attacked after 14 kilometres and reached a maximum lead of 7:10.

Under the sun and in 28-degree Celsius temperatures, Zabriskie gave up and Tuft only got caught with 25km to go.

Fedrigo and Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) jumped from the bunch and were followed by Alexandre Geniez (Skil-Shimano), Nicolas Vogondy (Cofidis), Millar and Kadri. Roux counter-attacked on his own and was lucky to find Millar to bring him to the leaders.

"I don't want to think about tomorrow yet," said the Frenchman ahead of the fifth and final stage. "For now, I just want to enjoy the moment. This is really good for my morale. I've had a persistent injury on my heel at the end of February. For five weeks, I've been almost unable to ride my bike, so I'm very happy with this victory."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ4:26:33
2Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
3Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
4Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
5Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
6David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
7Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
8Blaz Jarc (Slo) Adria Mobil0:00:17
9Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
10Blaz Furdi (Slo) Adria Mobil
11Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:00:19
12Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
13Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:00:21
14Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:00:23
15Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
16Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
17Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
18Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
19Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
20Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
21Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
22Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Adria Mobil
23Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
24Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
25Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
26Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
27Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
28Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
29Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
30Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
31Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
32Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
33Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
34Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
35Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
36Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
37Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
38Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
39Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
40Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
41Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
42Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil0:00:33
43Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
44Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ0:00:46
45Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:51
46Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:07
47Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:01:09
48Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent
49Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
50Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
51Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
52Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
53Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek0:02:04
54Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:00:23
55Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:03:28
56Luca Solari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:05:53
57Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:05:55
58Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
59Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek0:06:09
60Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
61Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil
62Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
63Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ0:07:26
64Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
65Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
66PARISIEN François
67Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
68Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
69Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:23
70Salazar Hugo Sebastian (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:09:37
71Ronan Racault (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
72Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
73Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
74Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
75Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
76Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
77Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
78Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
79Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
80Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:00
81Romain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
82Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
83Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
84Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
85Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
86David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
87Marco Haller (Aut) Adria Mobil
88Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ0:14:44
89Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
90Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
91Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
92Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
93William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ11:50:58
2Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:05
3David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:09
4Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ0:00:12
5Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:00:13
6Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:21
7Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:29
8Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:34
9Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:00:36
10Blaz Jarc (Slo) Adria Mobil0:00:37
11Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:39
12Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:42
13Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:46
14Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
15Blaz Furdi (Slo) Adria Mobil0:00:47
16Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
17Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:49
18Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
19Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:50
20Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:53
21Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
22Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
23Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
24Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:00:54
25Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Adria Mobil0:00:57
26Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:00:58
27Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
28Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:59
29Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
30Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:00
31Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:01
32Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:01:02
33Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:06
34Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:01:07
35Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
36Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:01:08
37Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:09
38Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:01:10
39Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:11
40Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:01:12
41Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:01:13
42Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:01:14
43Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:01:19
44Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:20
45Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ0:01:23
46Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil0:01:25
47Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:32
48Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:01:35
49Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek0:01:43
50Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:01:44

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek55pts
2Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ33
3Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo32
4Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale26
5Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ26
6Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale25
7Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia23
8Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C1022
9Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne20
10David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo19
11Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ18
12David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo16
13Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano15
14Blaz Jarc (Slo) Adria Mobil15
15Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C1014
16Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar14
17Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller14
18Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne12
19Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 9312
20Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis12
21Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent11
22Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano10
23Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil9
24Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli8
25Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo7
26Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar7
27Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis7
28Blaz Furdi (Slo) Adria Mobil6
29Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia6
30Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 935
31Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis5
32Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis5
33Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano4
34Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia3
35Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ3
36Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller2
37Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1
38Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano22pts
2Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C1016
3David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo12
4David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo12
5Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano10
6Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar8
7Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli8
8Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 936
9Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne6
10Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne6
11Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
12Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ5
13Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano4
14Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ4
15Salazar Hugo Sebastian (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia3
16Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
17Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia2
18Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek2
19Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano2
20Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar1
21Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1
22Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
2Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:00:13
3Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:34
4Blaz Jarc (Slo) Adria Mobil0:00:37
5Blaz Furdi (Slo) Adria Mobil0:00:47
6Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:53
7Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
8Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
9Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:00:59
10Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:00
11Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:01
12Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:01:08
13Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:01:10
14Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:11
15Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:01:12
16Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:01:44
17Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:08:07
18Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:08:38
19Ronan Racault (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:10:17
20Salazar Hugo Sebastian (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:10:23
21Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:12:29
22Romain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:12:49
23Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:12:54
24Marco Haller (Aut) Adria Mobil0:12:56
25Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ0:15:07

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Garmin-Cervelo35:34:03
2FDJ35:34:10
3AG2R La Mondiale35:34:35
4Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne35:34:48
5Skil - Shimano35:34:56
6Saur - Sojasun35:35:05
7Team Europcar35:35:06
8Adria Mobil35:35:17
9Androni Giocattoli35:35:47
10Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis35:35:50
11Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia35:35:56
12Veranda's Willems - Accent35:36:34
13Bretagne - Schuller35:37:27
14Team Spidertech Powered By C1035:43:02
15Leoparad Trek35:43:18
16Big Mat - Auber 9335:50:58

 

Latest on Cyclingnews