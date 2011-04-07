Roux wins hilly stage and takes the lead
Garmin-Cervelo go on the attack but Millar misses yellow by a few seconds
FDJ's Anthony Roux scored his second victory in Pré-en-Pail, the town of the Mayenne province where he previously won a stage of the Circuit de la Sarthe two years ago. His win came in the part of France from where his employers, Marc and Yvon Madiot, hail. Roux was the fastest of a front group of seven riders and preceded Blel Kadri of AG2R-La Mondiale and his FDJ teammate Pierrick Fedrigo. David Millar (Garmin Cervelo) was the only foreigner of the front group and finished sixth.
Related Articles
"I'm extremely happy," said a delighted Roux at the finish. "Today my legs were fired up. But I must admit that I made it to the front at the end because Millar, who got dropped, helped me come across. Without him, I wouldn't have won."
Thanks to the time bonus, Roux took the first position in the GC ahead of Millar, who was second after the time trial but dropped to third today while Kadri moved up to second place overall.
"At the end, I was at the limit," Millar said. "I managed to come back, but these guys were riding too fast for me to win. However, I'm happy to be racing at the front again."
Previous race leader Daniele Bennati failed to stay with the attackers in the climb of the Mont des Avaloirs, which racers ascended five times. "It was too hard for me," he said. "My team had worked a lot yesterday and the day before."
FDJ and Europcar added their forces to those of Leopard-Trek to ride behind the two breakaway riders Svein Tuft (Spidertech) and David Zabriskie (Garmin-Cervélo), who had attacked after 14 kilometres and reached a maximum lead of 7:10.
Under the sun and in 28-degree Celsius temperatures, Zabriskie gave up and Tuft only got caught with 25km to go.
Fedrigo and Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) jumped from the bunch and were followed by Alexandre Geniez (Skil-Shimano), Nicolas Vogondy (Cofidis), Millar and Kadri. Roux counter-attacked on his own and was lucky to find Millar to bring him to the leaders.
"I don't want to think about tomorrow yet," said the Frenchman ahead of the fifth and final stage. "For now, I just want to enjoy the moment. This is really good for my morale. I've had a persistent injury on my heel at the end of February. For five weeks, I've been almost unable to ride my bike, so I'm very happy with this victory."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|4:26:33
|2
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
|4
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|6
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|7
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|8
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:00:17
|9
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|10
|Blaz Furdi (Slo) Adria Mobil
|11
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:00:19
|12
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|13
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:00:21
|14
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:00:23
|15
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|16
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|17
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|18
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|19
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|20
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|21
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|22
|Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Adria Mobil
|23
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|24
|Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|25
|Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|26
|Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|27
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|28
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|30
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|31
|Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|32
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|33
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|34
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|35
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|36
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|37
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|38
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|39
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|40
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|41
|Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|42
|Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:00:33
|43
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|44
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:46
|45
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:51
|46
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:07
|47
|Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:01:09
|48
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|49
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|50
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|51
|Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|52
|Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|53
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|0:02:04
|54
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:00:23
|55
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:03:28
|56
|Luca Solari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:05:53
|57
|Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:05:55
|58
|Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|59
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:06:09
|60
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|61
|Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil
|62
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|63
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
|0:07:26
|64
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|65
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|66
|PARISIEN François
|67
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|68
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|69
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:23
|70
|Salazar Hugo Sebastian (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:09:37
|71
|Ronan Racault (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|72
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|73
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|74
|Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|75
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|76
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|77
|Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|78
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|79
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|80
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:00
|81
|Romain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|82
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|83
|Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|84
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|85
|Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|86
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|87
|Marco Haller (Aut) Adria Mobil
|88
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|0:14:44
|89
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|90
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|91
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
|92
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|93
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|11:50:58
|2
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:05
|3
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:09
|4
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:12
|5
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:13
|6
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:21
|7
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:29
|8
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:34
|9
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:00:36
|10
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:00:37
|11
|Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:39
|12
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:42
|13
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:46
|14
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|15
|Blaz Furdi (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:00:47
|16
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|17
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:49
|18
|Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|19
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:50
|20
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:53
|21
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|22
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|23
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|24
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:00:54
|25
|Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:00:57
|26
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:00:58
|27
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|28
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:59
|29
|Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|30
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:00
|31
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:01
|32
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:01:02
|33
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:06
|34
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:07
|35
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:01:08
|37
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:09
|38
|Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:01:10
|39
|Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:11
|40
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:01:12
|41
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:01:13
|42
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:14
|43
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:19
|44
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:20
|45
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:23
|46
|Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:01:25
|47
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:32
|48
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:01:35
|49
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|0:01:43
|50
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:01:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|55
|pts
|2
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|33
|3
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|32
|4
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|5
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|26
|6
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|7
|Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|23
|8
|Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|22
|9
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|20
|10
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|19
|11
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
|18
|12
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|16
|13
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|15
|14
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Adria Mobil
|15
|15
|Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|14
|16
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|14
|17
|Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|14
|18
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|12
|19
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|12
|20
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|12
|21
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|11
|22
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|10
|23
|Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil
|9
|24
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|25
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|7
|26
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|7
|27
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|7
|28
|Blaz Furdi (Slo) Adria Mobil
|6
|29
|Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|6
|30
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|5
|31
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|5
|32
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|5
|33
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|4
|34
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|3
|35
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
|3
|36
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|2
|37
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|38
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|22
|pts
|2
|Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|16
|3
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|12
|4
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|12
|5
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|10
|6
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|7
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|8
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|6
|9
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|6
|10
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|6
|11
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|12
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|5
|13
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|4
|14
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
|4
|15
|Salazar Hugo Sebastian (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|3
|16
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|17
|Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|2
|18
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|2
|19
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|2
|20
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|21
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|22
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|2
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:13
|3
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:34
|4
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:00:37
|5
|Blaz Furdi (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:00:47
|6
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:53
|7
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|9
|Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:00:59
|10
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:00
|11
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:01
|12
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:01:08
|13
|Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:01:10
|14
|Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:11
|15
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:01:12
|16
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:01:44
|17
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:08:07
|18
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:08:38
|19
|Ronan Racault (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:10:17
|20
|Salazar Hugo Sebastian (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:10:23
|21
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:12:29
|22
|Romain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:12:49
|23
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:12:54
|24
|Marco Haller (Aut) Adria Mobil
|0:12:56
|25
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|0:15:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|35:34:03
|2
|FDJ
|35:34:10
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|35:34:35
|4
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|35:34:48
|5
|Skil - Shimano
|35:34:56
|6
|Saur - Sojasun
|35:35:05
|7
|Team Europcar
|35:35:06
|8
|Adria Mobil
|35:35:17
|9
|Androni Giocattoli
|35:35:47
|10
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|35:35:50
|11
|Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|35:35:56
|12
|Veranda's Willems - Accent
|35:36:34
|13
|Bretagne - Schuller
|35:37:27
|14
|Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|35:43:02
|15
|Leoparad Trek
|35:43:18
|16
|Big Mat - Auber 93
|35:50:58
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
-
Bora-Hansgrohe complete 2020 roster with Patrick GamperSagan, Ackermann, Buchmann and Majka headline 27-rider German WorldTour team
-
The best cycling overshoes: full coverage overshoes to see you through winterCyclingnews' round-up of the best cycling overshoes and toe warmers available to buy this winter
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy