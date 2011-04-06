Trending

Bennati wins the time trial in Angers

Italian sprinter beats Millar and Zabriskie

Image 1 of 44

Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek) on the podium after a brilliant time trial

Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek) on the podium after a brilliant time trial
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 2 of 44

Colombia's Johan Esteban Chavez has some retro rollers for warmup

Colombia's Johan Esteban Chavez has some retro rollers for warmup
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 3 of 44

Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek) on his way to victory

Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek) on his way to victory
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 4 of 44

Daniele Bennati in green after the time trial

Daniele Bennati in green after the time trial
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 5 of 44

Svein Tuft (Spidertech)

Svein Tuft (Spidertech)
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 6 of 44

Simon Geschke (Skil-Shimano)

Simon Geschke (Skil-Shimano)
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 7 of 44

Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis)

Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis)
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 8 of 44

Romain Hardy (Bretagne - Schuller)

Romain Hardy (Bretagne - Schuller)
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 9 of 44

Rein Taaramae (Cofidis)

Rein Taaramae (Cofidis)
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 10 of 44

Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin - Cervelo)

Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin - Cervelo)
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 11 of 44

Nicolas Vogondy (Cofidis)

Nicolas Vogondy (Cofidis)
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 12 of 44

Nicolas Bazin (Big Mat - Auber 93)

Nicolas Bazin (Big Mat - Auber 93)
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 13 of 44

Sylvain Calzati (Bretagne - Schuller)

Sylvain Calzati (Bretagne - Schuller)
(Image credit: Hedwig KrÃ¶ner in Prato Nevoso)
Image 14 of 44

Thomas Rohregger (Leopard Trek)

Thomas Rohregger (Leopard Trek)
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 15 of 44

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 16 of 44

Daniele Bennati shows off his yellow jersey

Daniele Bennati shows off his yellow jersey
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 17 of 44

Bennati pulls on the leader's jersey

Bennati pulls on the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 18 of 44

Dan Lloyd (Garmin-Cervelo)

Dan Lloyd (Garmin-Cervelo)
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 19 of 44

Christophe Kern (Europecar)

Christophe Kern (Europecar)
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 20 of 44

Anthony Roux (FDJ)

Anthony Roux (FDJ)
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 21 of 44

Anthony Ravard (AG2R La Mondiale)

Anthony Ravard (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 22 of 44

Yuriy Krivtsov (AG2R La Mondiale)

Yuriy Krivtsov (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 23 of 44

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ)

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ)
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 24 of 44

Mitja Mahoric (Adria Mobil)

Mitja Mahoric (Adria Mobil)
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 25 of 44

Michel Kreder (Garmin - Cervelo)

Michel Kreder (Garmin - Cervelo)
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 26 of 44

Gregory Habeaux (Veranda's Willems - Accent)

Gregory Habeaux (Veranda's Willems - Accent)
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 27 of 44

Giairo Ermetti (Androni Giocattoli)

Giairo Ermetti (Androni Giocattoli)
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 28 of 44

Gael Malacarne (Bretagne - Schuller)

Gael Malacarne (Bretagne - Schuller)
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 29 of 44

Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Colombia es Pasion)

Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Colombia es Pasion)
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 30 of 44

Fabien Bacquet (Big Mat - Auber 93)

Fabien Bacquet (Big Mat - Auber 93)
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 31 of 44

David Zabriskie (Garmin - Cervelo)

David Zabriskie (Garmin - Cervelo)
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 32 of 44

David Millar (Garmin - Cervelo)

David Millar (Garmin - Cervelo)
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 33 of 44

David Millar (Garmin - Cervelo) close up

David Millar (Garmin - Cervelo) close up
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 34 of 44

Aldo Ino Ilesic (Team Type 1)

Aldo Ino Ilesic (Team Type 1)
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 35 of 44

Johan Chaves Rubio (Colombia es Pasion)

Johan Chaves Rubio (Colombia es Pasion)
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 36 of 44

Matthieu Sprick (Skil-Shimano)

Matthieu Sprick (Skil-Shimano)
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 37 of 44

Laszlo Bodrogi (Team Type 1)

Laszlo Bodrogi (Team Type 1)
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 38 of 44

Kevin Lacombe (Spidertech)

Kevin Lacombe (Spidertech)
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 39 of 44

Jurgen Van Goolen (Leopard Trek)

Jurgen Van Goolen (Leopard Trek)
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 40 of 44

Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Colombia es Pasion)

Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Colombia es Pasion)
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 41 of 44

Jonathan Thire (Big Mat - Auber 93)

Jonathan Thire (Big Mat - Auber 93)
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 42 of 44

Johan Le Bon (Bretagne - Schuller)

Johan Le Bon (Bretagne - Schuller)
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 43 of 44

Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur - Sojasun )

Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur - Sojasun )
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 44 of 44

Anthony Geslin (FDJ)

Anthony Geslin (FDJ)
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)

Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek) has found a way to avoid being beaten: racing alone against the clock and using his speed to win.

After his sixth second place of the season in the morning road stage, the Italian sprinter won the first time trial of his career at the Circuit Cycliste Sarthe in Angers and so extending his overall lead.

Racing in yellow jersey after winning stage one, Bennati bettered the time of David Millar and David Zabriskie (Garmin-Cervélo), who were separated by only two tenth of a second in favour of the Scotsman.

Bennati rode six seconds faster on the flat and urban 6.8km course. He was also 15 seconds less than last year’s winner Tiago Machado of RadioShack on the same course.

“I was pissed off this morning," Bennati told Cyclingnews after the finish. “I underestimated my adversaries and that’s something a cyclist should never do. I’ve thrown away a win and I was so angry that it gave me extra speed for this afternoon. I’m not a great time trial specialist but I’m in great shape. I gave everything I had.

“I didn’t think I’d win though the course and the distance favoured me. Had it been made of straight roads, it would have been better for Millar but here, coming out of the curves, I was able to sprint and use my good condition.”

However, Millar was adamant that the curves also favoured him. He took them much faster than his teammate Zabriskie, according to the management of the Garmin-Cervélo team.

“I had the feeling that Bennati would do well," Millar told Cyclingnews. “It’s kind of normal that I’m beaten here. I expect to ride much faster when I’m fit. I would have been very surprised if I’d won. I’m really pleased with my result. It puts me back on the right track.”

Bennati was surprised to beat Millar and Zabriskie but is now targeting overall victory. “I’m surprised because this is the first time I’ve won a time trial," Bennati said. “I’m also very happy. I’ve beaten two great specialists today!”

The Italian has a sixteen-second lead on GC over Millar prior to tackling the last two stages that are hillier than the first two but his current form allows him to target the overall victory.

“It won’t be easy to control a bunch of less than 100 riders when everyone wants to attack. The game remains open but it’s all on top of our shoulders but my team is riding well.”
 

Full Results
1Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek0:08:13
2David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:06
3David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
4Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:00:07
5Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:08
6Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:00:10
7Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:00:11
8Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:12
9Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ0:00:13
10Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
11Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
12Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:16
13Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:18
14Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
15Blaz Jarc (Slo) Adria Mobil0:00:19
16Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:20
17Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
18Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
19Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:21
20Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:22
21William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
22Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:23
23Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
24Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ0:00:24
25Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
26Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:00:25
27Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:26
28Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
29Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
30Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
31Blaz Furdi (Slo) Adria Mobil0:00:27
32Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
33Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
34Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
35Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ0:00:28
36Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
37Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Adria Mobil0:00:31
38Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
39Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
40Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:00:32
41Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent
42Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
43Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:33
44Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
45Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ0:00:34
46Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
47Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:35
48Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
49Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:00:36
50Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
51Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
52Ronan Racault (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:00:37
53Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
54Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:38
55Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
56Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:39
57Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:00:40
58Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
59Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
60Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
61Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil
62Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:00:41
63Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
64Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
65Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:00:42
66Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:00:43
67Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
68Salazar Hugo Sebastian (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
69Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:00:44
70Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:45
71Romain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:00:46
72Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
73Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:00:47
74Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
75Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:00:48
76Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
77Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil0:00:49
78Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:00:50
79Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:00:51
80Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
81Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
82Luca Solari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:53
83Marco Haller (Aut) Adria Mobil
84Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
85Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
86Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:54
87Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:00:55
88Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:00:56
89Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
90Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek0:01:00
91Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:01
92Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:01:09
93Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
94Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek0:01:12
95Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
96Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:01:28

General classification after stage 3
1Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek7:24:18
2David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:16
3David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
4Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:00:17
5Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:18
6Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:00:20
7Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:00:21
8Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:22
9Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ0:00:23
10Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
11Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
12Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:26
13Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:27
14Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:28
15Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
16Blaz Jarc (Slo) Adria Mobil
17Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ0:00:30
18Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
19Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
20Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
21Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:31
22Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:32
23Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:33
24Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
25Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:34
26Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:00:35
27Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:36
28Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
29Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
30Blaz Furdi (Slo) Adria Mobil0:00:37
31Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
32Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
33Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
34Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ0:00:38
35Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
36Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:40
37Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Adria Mobil0:00:41
38Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
39Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
40Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:00:42
41Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent
42Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
43Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:43
44Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
45Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ0:00:44
46Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
47Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:45
48Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
49Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:00:46
50Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
51Ronan Racault (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:00:47
52Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
53Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:48
54Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
55Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
56Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:49
57Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:00:50
58Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
59Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
60Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
61Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil
62Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:00:51
63Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
64Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:00:52
65Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:00:53
66Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
67Salazar Hugo Sebastian (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
68Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:00:54
69Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
70Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:55
71Romain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:00:56
72Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
73Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:00:57
74Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
75Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:58
76Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil0:00:59
77Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:01:00
78Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:01:01
79Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
80Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
81Luca Solari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:03
82Marco Haller (Aut) Adria Mobil
83Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
84Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
85Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:01:05
86Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
87Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:01:06
88Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:11
89Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:01:19
90Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
91Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:01:22
92Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:01:38
93Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek0:02:28
94Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:04
95Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek0:05:26
96William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek0:09:15

Points classification
1Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek55pts
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ26
3Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo25
4Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale25
5Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia23
6Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C1022
7Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne20
8Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller14
9Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun12
10Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 9312
11Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis12
12Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent11
13Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano10
14David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo9
15Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil9
16David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo8
17Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ8
18Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli8
19Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar7
20Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis7
21Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
22Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano6
23Blaz Jarc (Slo) Adria Mobil6
24Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia6
25Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 935
26Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis4
27Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano4
28Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo3
29Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ2
30Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C101

Mountains classification
1Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano14pts
2Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar8
3Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli8
4Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 936
5Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
6Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano4
7David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo4
8Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ4
9Salazar Hugo Sebastian (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia3
10Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek2
11Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia2
12Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1
13Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1
14Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis1

Young rider classification
1Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ7:24:35
2Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:00:03
3Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:05
4Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:11
5Blaz Jarc (Slo) Adria Mobil
6Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ0:00:13
7Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
8Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:00:19
9Blaz Furdi (Slo) Adria Mobil0:00:20
10Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
11Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
12Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:00:25
13Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:00:26
14Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:28
15Ronan Racault (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:00:30
16Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:31
17Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:33
18Salazar Hugo Sebastian (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:00:36
19Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:00:37
20Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
21Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:38
22Romain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:00:39
23Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
24Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:00:40
25Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:00:44
26Marco Haller (Aut) Adria Mobil0:00:46
27Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:02

Teams classification
1Team Garmin-Cervelo22:13:48
2FDJ0:00:20
3AG2R La Mondiale0:00:22
4Saur - Sojasun0:00:29
5Leoparad Trek
6Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:35
7Team Spidertech Powered By C100:00:37
8Skil - Shimano0:00:43
9Adria Mobil0:00:53
10Team Europcar
11Androni Giocattoli0:01:11
12Veranda's Willems - Accent0:01:12
13Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:01:18
14Bretagne - Schuller0:01:19
15Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:01:22
16Big Mat - Auber 93

 

