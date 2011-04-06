Image 1 of 44 Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek) on the podium after a brilliant time trial (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 2 of 44 Colombia's Johan Esteban Chavez has some retro rollers for warmup (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 3 of 44 Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek) on his way to victory (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 4 of 44 Daniele Bennati in green after the time trial (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 5 of 44 Svein Tuft (Spidertech) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 6 of 44 Simon Geschke (Skil-Shimano) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 7 of 44 Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 8 of 44 Romain Hardy (Bretagne - Schuller) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 9 of 44 Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 10 of 44 Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin - Cervelo) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 11 of 44 Nicolas Vogondy (Cofidis) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 12 of 44 Nicolas Bazin (Big Mat - Auber 93) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 13 of 44 Sylvain Calzati (Bretagne - Schuller) (Image credit: Hedwig KrÃ¶ner in Prato Nevoso) Image 14 of 44 Thomas Rohregger (Leopard Trek) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 15 of 44 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 16 of 44 Daniele Bennati shows off his yellow jersey (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 17 of 44 Bennati pulls on the leader's jersey (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 18 of 44 Dan Lloyd (Garmin-Cervelo) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 19 of 44 Christophe Kern (Europecar) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 20 of 44 Anthony Roux (FDJ) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 21 of 44 Anthony Ravard (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 22 of 44 Yuriy Krivtsov (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 23 of 44 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 24 of 44 Mitja Mahoric (Adria Mobil) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 25 of 44 Michel Kreder (Garmin - Cervelo) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 26 of 44 Gregory Habeaux (Veranda's Willems - Accent) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 27 of 44 Giairo Ermetti (Androni Giocattoli) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 28 of 44 Gael Malacarne (Bretagne - Schuller) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 29 of 44 Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Colombia es Pasion) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 30 of 44 Fabien Bacquet (Big Mat - Auber 93) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 31 of 44 David Zabriskie (Garmin - Cervelo) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 32 of 44 David Millar (Garmin - Cervelo) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 33 of 44 David Millar (Garmin - Cervelo) close up (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 34 of 44 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Team Type 1) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 35 of 44 Johan Chaves Rubio (Colombia es Pasion) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 36 of 44 Matthieu Sprick (Skil-Shimano) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 37 of 44 Laszlo Bodrogi (Team Type 1) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 38 of 44 Kevin Lacombe (Spidertech) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 39 of 44 Jurgen Van Goolen (Leopard Trek) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 40 of 44 Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Colombia es Pasion) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 41 of 44 Jonathan Thire (Big Mat - Auber 93) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 42 of 44 Johan Le Bon (Bretagne - Schuller) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 43 of 44 Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur - Sojasun ) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 44 of 44 Anthony Geslin (FDJ) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)

Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek) has found a way to avoid being beaten: racing alone against the clock and using his speed to win.

After his sixth second place of the season in the morning road stage, the Italian sprinter won the first time trial of his career at the Circuit Cycliste Sarthe in Angers and so extending his overall lead.

Racing in yellow jersey after winning stage one, Bennati bettered the time of David Millar and David Zabriskie (Garmin-Cervélo), who were separated by only two tenth of a second in favour of the Scotsman.

Bennati rode six seconds faster on the flat and urban 6.8km course. He was also 15 seconds less than last year’s winner Tiago Machado of RadioShack on the same course.

“I was pissed off this morning," Bennati told Cyclingnews after the finish. “I underestimated my adversaries and that’s something a cyclist should never do. I’ve thrown away a win and I was so angry that it gave me extra speed for this afternoon. I’m not a great time trial specialist but I’m in great shape. I gave everything I had.

“I didn’t think I’d win though the course and the distance favoured me. Had it been made of straight roads, it would have been better for Millar but here, coming out of the curves, I was able to sprint and use my good condition.”

However, Millar was adamant that the curves also favoured him. He took them much faster than his teammate Zabriskie, according to the management of the Garmin-Cervélo team.

“I had the feeling that Bennati would do well," Millar told Cyclingnews. “It’s kind of normal that I’m beaten here. I expect to ride much faster when I’m fit. I would have been very surprised if I’d won. I’m really pleased with my result. It puts me back on the right track.”

Bennati was surprised to beat Millar and Zabriskie but is now targeting overall victory. “I’m surprised because this is the first time I’ve won a time trial," Bennati said. “I’m also very happy. I’ve beaten two great specialists today!”

The Italian has a sixteen-second lead on GC over Millar prior to tackling the last two stages that are hillier than the first two but his current form allows him to target the overall victory.

“It won’t be easy to control a bunch of less than 100 riders when everyone wants to attack. The game remains open but it’s all on top of our shoulders but my team is riding well.”



Full Results 1 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:08:13 2 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:06 3 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 4 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:00:07 5 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:08 6 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:00:10 7 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:00:11 8 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:12 9 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ 0:00:13 10 Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 11 Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 12 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:16 13 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:18 14 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 15 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:00:19 16 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:20 17 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 18 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 19 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:21 20 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:22 21 William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek 22 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:23 23 Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 24 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 0:00:24 25 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 26 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:00:25 27 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:26 28 Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 29 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 30 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 31 Blaz Furdi (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:00:27 32 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 33 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 34 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 35 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ 0:00:28 36 Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 37 Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:00:31 38 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 39 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 40 Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:00:32 41 Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent 42 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 43 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:33 44 Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 45 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 0:00:34 46 Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 47 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:35 48 Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano 49 Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:00:36 50 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 51 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 52 Ronan Racault (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:00:37 53 Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 54 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:38 55 Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 56 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:39 57 Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:00:40 58 Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 59 Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo 60 Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 61 Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil 62 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:00:41 63 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 64 Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 65 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:00:42 66 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:00:43 67 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 68 Salazar Hugo Sebastian (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 69 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:00:44 70 Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:45 71 Romain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:00:46 72 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 73 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:00:47 74 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 75 Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:00:48 76 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 77 Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:00:49 78 Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:00:50 79 Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:00:51 80 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 81 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 82 Luca Solari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:53 83 Marco Haller (Aut) Adria Mobil 84 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 85 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 86 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:54 87 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:00:55 88 Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:00:56 89 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 90 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 0:01:00 91 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:01 92 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:01:09 93 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 94 Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek 0:01:12 95 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 96 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:01:28

General classification after stage 3 1 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 7:24:18 2 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:16 3 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 4 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:00:17 5 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:18 6 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:00:20 7 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:00:21 8 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:22 9 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ 0:00:23 10 Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 11 Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 12 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:26 13 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:27 14 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:28 15 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 16 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Adria Mobil 17 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 0:00:30 18 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 19 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 20 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 21 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:31 22 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:32 23 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:33 24 Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 25 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:34 26 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:00:35 27 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:36 28 Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 29 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 30 Blaz Furdi (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:00:37 31 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 32 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 33 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 34 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ 0:00:38 35 Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 36 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:40 37 Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:00:41 38 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 39 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 40 Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:00:42 41 Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent 42 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 43 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:43 44 Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 45 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 0:00:44 46 Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 47 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:45 48 Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano 49 Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:00:46 50 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 51 Ronan Racault (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:00:47 52 Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 53 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:48 54 Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 55 Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 56 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:49 57 Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:00:50 58 Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 59 Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 60 Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo 61 Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil 62 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:00:51 63 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 64 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:00:52 65 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:00:53 66 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 67 Salazar Hugo Sebastian (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 68 Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:00:54 69 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 70 Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:55 71 Romain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:00:56 72 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 73 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:00:57 74 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 75 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:58 76 Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:00:59 77 Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:01:00 78 Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:01:01 79 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 80 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 81 Luca Solari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:03 82 Marco Haller (Aut) Adria Mobil 83 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 84 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 85 Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:01:05 86 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 87 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:01:06 88 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:11 89 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:01:19 90 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 91 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:01:22 92 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:01:38 93 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 0:02:28 94 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:04 95 Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek 0:05:26 96 William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek 0:09:15

Points classification 1 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 55 pts 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 26 3 Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo 25 4 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 25 5 Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 23 6 Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 22 7 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 20 8 Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 14 9 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 12 10 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 12 11 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 12 12 Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 11 13 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 10 14 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 9 15 Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil 9 16 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 8 17 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 8 18 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 8 19 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 7 20 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 7 21 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 22 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 6 23 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Adria Mobil 6 24 Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 6 25 Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 5 26 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 4 27 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 4 28 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3 29 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ 2 30 Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 1

Mountains classification 1 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 14 pts 2 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 8 3 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 8 4 Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 6 5 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 6 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano 4 7 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 4 8 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 4 9 Salazar Hugo Sebastian (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 3 10 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 2 11 Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 2 12 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1 13 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1 14 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 1

Young rider classification 1 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 7:24:35 2 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:00:03 3 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:05 4 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:11 5 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Adria Mobil 6 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 0:00:13 7 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 8 Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:00:19 9 Blaz Furdi (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:00:20 10 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 11 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 12 Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:00:25 13 Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:00:26 14 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:28 15 Ronan Racault (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:00:30 16 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:31 17 Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:33 18 Salazar Hugo Sebastian (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:00:36 19 Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:00:37 20 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 21 Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:38 22 Romain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:00:39 23 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 24 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:00:40 25 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:00:44 26 Marco Haller (Aut) Adria Mobil 0:00:46 27 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:02