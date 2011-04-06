Bennati wins the time trial in Angers
Italian sprinter beats Millar and Zabriskie
Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek) has found a way to avoid being beaten: racing alone against the clock and using his speed to win.
After his sixth second place of the season in the morning road stage, the Italian sprinter won the first time trial of his career at the Circuit Cycliste Sarthe in Angers and so extending his overall lead.
Racing in yellow jersey after winning stage one, Bennati bettered the time of David Millar and David Zabriskie (Garmin-Cervélo), who were separated by only two tenth of a second in favour of the Scotsman.
Bennati rode six seconds faster on the flat and urban 6.8km course. He was also 15 seconds less than last year’s winner Tiago Machado of RadioShack on the same course.
“I was pissed off this morning," Bennati told Cyclingnews after the finish. “I underestimated my adversaries and that’s something a cyclist should never do. I’ve thrown away a win and I was so angry that it gave me extra speed for this afternoon. I’m not a great time trial specialist but I’m in great shape. I gave everything I had.
“I didn’t think I’d win though the course and the distance favoured me. Had it been made of straight roads, it would have been better for Millar but here, coming out of the curves, I was able to sprint and use my good condition.”
However, Millar was adamant that the curves also favoured him. He took them much faster than his teammate Zabriskie, according to the management of the Garmin-Cervélo team.
“I had the feeling that Bennati would do well," Millar told Cyclingnews. “It’s kind of normal that I’m beaten here. I expect to ride much faster when I’m fit. I would have been very surprised if I’d won. I’m really pleased with my result. It puts me back on the right track.”
Bennati was surprised to beat Millar and Zabriskie but is now targeting overall victory. “I’m surprised because this is the first time I’ve won a time trial," Bennati said. “I’m also very happy. I’ve beaten two great specialists today!”
The Italian has a sixteen-second lead on GC over Millar prior to tackling the last two stages that are hillier than the first two but his current form allows him to target the overall victory.
“It won’t be easy to control a bunch of less than 100 riders when everyone wants to attack. The game remains open but it’s all on top of our shoulders but my team is riding well.”
|1
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:08:13
|2
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:06
|3
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:07
|5
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:08
|6
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:10
|7
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:00:11
|8
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:12
|9
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:13
|10
|Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|11
|Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|12
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:16
|13
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:18
|14
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|15
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:00:19
|16
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:20
|17
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|18
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|19
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:21
|20
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:22
|21
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|22
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:23
|23
|Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|24
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:24
|25
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|26
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:00:25
|27
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:26
|28
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|29
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|30
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|31
|Blaz Furdi (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:00:27
|32
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|33
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|34
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|35
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:28
|36
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|37
|Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:00:31
|38
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|39
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|40
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:00:32
|41
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|42
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|43
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:33
|44
|Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|45
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:34
|46
|Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|47
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:35
|48
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|49
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:00:36
|50
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|51
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|52
|Ronan Racault (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:00:37
|53
|Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|54
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:38
|55
|Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|56
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:39
|57
|Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:00:40
|58
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|59
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|60
|Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|61
|Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil
|62
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:41
|63
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|65
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:42
|66
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:00:43
|67
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|68
|Salazar Hugo Sebastian (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|69
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:00:44
|70
|Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:45
|71
|Romain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:00:46
|72
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|73
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:00:47
|74
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|75
|Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:00:48
|76
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|77
|Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:00:49
|78
|Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:00:50
|79
|Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:00:51
|80
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|81
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|82
|Luca Solari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:53
|83
|Marco Haller (Aut) Adria Mobil
|84
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|85
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|86
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:54
|87
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:00:55
|88
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:00:56
|89
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|90
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|0:01:00
|91
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:01
|92
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:01:09
|93
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|94
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:01:12
|95
|Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|96
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:01:28
|1
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|7:24:18
|2
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:16
|3
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:17
|5
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:18
|6
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:20
|7
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:00:21
|8
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:22
|9
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:23
|10
|Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|11
|Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|12
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:26
|13
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:27
|14
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:28
|15
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|16
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Adria Mobil
|17
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:30
|18
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|19
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|20
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|21
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:31
|22
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:32
|23
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:33
|24
|Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|25
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:34
|26
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:00:35
|27
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:36
|28
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|29
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|30
|Blaz Furdi (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:00:37
|31
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|32
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|33
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|34
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:38
|35
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|36
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:40
|37
|Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:00:41
|38
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|39
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|40
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:00:42
|41
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|42
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|43
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:43
|44
|Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|45
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:44
|46
|Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|47
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:45
|48
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|49
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:00:46
|50
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|51
|Ronan Racault (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:00:47
|52
|Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|53
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:48
|54
|Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|55
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|56
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:49
|57
|Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:00:50
|58
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|59
|Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|60
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|61
|Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil
|62
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:51
|63
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:52
|65
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:00:53
|66
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|67
|Salazar Hugo Sebastian (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|68
|Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:00:54
|69
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|70
|Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:55
|71
|Romain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:00:56
|72
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|73
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:00:57
|74
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|75
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:58
|76
|Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:00:59
|77
|Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:01:00
|78
|Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:01:01
|79
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|80
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|81
|Luca Solari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:03
|82
|Marco Haller (Aut) Adria Mobil
|83
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|84
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|85
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:01:05
|86
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|87
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:01:06
|88
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:11
|89
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:01:19
|90
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|91
|Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:01:22
|92
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:01:38
|93
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|0:02:28
|94
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:04
|95
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:05:26
|96
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:09:15
|1
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|55
|pts
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|26
|3
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|25
|4
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|5
|Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|23
|6
|Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|22
|7
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|20
|8
|Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|14
|9
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|12
|10
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|12
|11
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|12
|12
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|11
|13
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|10
|14
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|9
|15
|Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil
|9
|16
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|8
|17
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|8
|18
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|19
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|7
|20
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|7
|21
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|22
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|6
|23
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Adria Mobil
|6
|24
|Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|6
|25
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|5
|26
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|4
|27
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|4
|28
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|29
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
|2
|30
|Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|1
|1
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|14
|pts
|2
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|3
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|4
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|6
|5
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|6
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|4
|7
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4
|8
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|4
|9
|Salazar Hugo Sebastian (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|3
|10
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|2
|11
|Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|2
|12
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|13
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|14
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|1
|1
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|7:24:35
|2
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:03
|3
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:05
|4
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:11
|5
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Adria Mobil
|6
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:13
|7
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|8
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:00:19
|9
|Blaz Furdi (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:00:20
|10
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|12
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:00:25
|13
|Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:00:26
|14
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:28
|15
|Ronan Racault (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:00:30
|16
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:31
|17
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:33
|18
|Salazar Hugo Sebastian (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:00:36
|19
|Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:00:37
|20
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|21
|Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:38
|22
|Romain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:00:39
|23
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|24
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:00:40
|25
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:00:44
|26
|Marco Haller (Aut) Adria Mobil
|0:00:46
|27
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:02
|1
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|22:13:48
|2
|FDJ
|0:00:20
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:22
|4
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:29
|5
|Leoparad Trek
|6
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:35
|7
|Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:00:37
|8
|Skil - Shimano
|0:00:43
|9
|Adria Mobil
|0:00:53
|10
|Team Europcar
|11
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:11
|12
|Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:01:12
|13
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:01:18
|14
|Bretagne - Schuller
|0:01:19
|15
|Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:01:22
|16
|Big Mat - Auber 93
