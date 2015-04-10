Navardauskas wins Circuit Sarthe overall
Bouhanni wins final stage
Nacer Bouhanni of Cofidis won the last stage of Circuit de la Sarthe-Pays de la Loire in Le Lude as well as he opened his record book of the 2015 season with stage 1 in Varades. A change of leader occurred on the last day as Ramunas Navardauskas of Cannondale-Garmin repeated his overall victory and became the fourth rider to win the race back to back since the event became a professional affair, following the path of Bernard Hinault (1975-76), Jean-François Bernard (1992-93) and Melchior Mauri (1997-98).
"To repeat any win two years in a row is huge, plus the way I won it today, it's impressive," commented Navardauskas. "I'm happy with myself, I hope the team is happy with how we rode since we took the command of the peloton with Cofidis on day 1 and kept working hard until we got the overall victory we wanted."
Oleg Tinkov might pretend that no one is interested in "those provincial races that get no TV coverage", but the finale of the 63rd Circuit de la Sarthe-Pays de la Loire was a thrilling one that is seldom seen in the World Tour.
Navardauskas won two intermediate sprints and took the six seconds he needed to dethrone Manuele Boaro who was pretty unlucky. "My chain dropped three times," the Italian told Cyclingnews. "It happened precisely when I was contesting the third intermediate sprint." Therefore, he couldn't overtake his lead out man Michael Kolar who uselessly claimed one second of time bonus.
Following that last intermediate sprint with 17km to go, Navardauskas kept going and broke clear with Katusha's Tiago Machado who was also in search of the yellow jersey. It took more than one lap of 8.5km to Cofidis to bridge the gap while Boaro managed to make his way back to the peloton after a bike change due to his mechanical. Bouhanni easily won the final sprint.
"With two stage wins, it's been a good Circuit de la Sarthe for me," said the Frenchman who got fined 100CHF for riding with a Cofidis tracksuit rather than the distinctive green jersey of leader of the points classification. "I hadn't won until this week, my early part of the season hasn't been an easy one but I knew the form was there. Only the win was missing. It's been difficult today because of the heat and the fast pace of the race. I'll ride the GP of Denain next week and I'll take a break after that."
"I don't think that I'm a sprinter," echoed Navardauskas. "I wouldn't have been able to sprint against Bouhanni and those guys. It's all due to the work of my team. With strong guys like Alex Howes and Nathan Haas in front of me, I couldn't lose. Even being the youngest team in the World Tour, we've showed that we can fight and compete with big teams like [Tinkoff-]Saxo and Movistar. When Machado attacked, I had to go with him, then why not trying to stay away? We were two strong boys. At least we tried but I wasn't worried that a counter attack could take place."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4:11:56
|2
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|6
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|7
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|9
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|11
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|12
|Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|13
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|16
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|17
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|18
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|19
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|21
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|22
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|23
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|24
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|25
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|26
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|27
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot
|28
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|29
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|30
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|31
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|32
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|33
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
|35
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|36
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|37
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|39
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:06
|40
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|41
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|42
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|43
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|44
|Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|45
|Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|46
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar
|47
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|48
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|49
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|50
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|51
|Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|52
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|53
|Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Colombia
|54
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|55
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|56
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|57
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|58
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|59
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|60
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|62
|Carlos Galviz (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:12
|63
|Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|64
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|65
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:20
|66
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:51
|67
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|68
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot
|69
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|70
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:26
|71
|Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:01:41
|72
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:47
|73
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|74
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:03:29
|75
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:20
|76
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|77
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:04:42
|78
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|79
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:06:22
|80
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:10:45
|81
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:11:07
|82
|John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli
|0:28:07
|83
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|15:47:13
|2
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:01
|3
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:00:04
|4
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|0:00:07
|5
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|6
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:12
|7
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:20
|8
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:21
|9
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:00:24
|10
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:26
|11
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:27
|12
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:00:28
|13
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:00:32
|14
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:00:36
|15
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:00:42
|16
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:00:43
|17
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|18
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:47
|19
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|0:00:48
|20
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:49
|21
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:00:50
|22
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:59
|23
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:01:01
|24
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:05
|25
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:09
|26
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:11
|27
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:20
|28
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:21
|29
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:35
|30
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:39
|31
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:42
|32
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:46
|33
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|34
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:56
|35
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:57
|36
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:00
|37
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:02:12
|38
|Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:02:30
|39
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|0:03:08
|40
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:31
|41
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:33
|42
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:40
|43
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:04:05
|44
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:04:09
|45
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:05:09
|46
|Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:05:29
|47
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|0:06:28
|48
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:57
|49
|Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:07:15
|50
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:07:27
|51
|Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:09:06
|52
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:09:53
|53
|Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Colombia
|0:10:11
|54
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:10:40
|55
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:01
|56
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:12:49
|57
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:05
|58
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:13:29
|59
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:13:30
|60
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:13:35
|61
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:13:41
|62
|Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:13:43
|63
|Carlos Galviz (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:13:55
|64
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:14:17
|65
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:16:02
|66
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:16:12
|67
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:16:20
|68
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
|0:16:22
|69
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:17:51
|70
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:19:16
|71
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:19:20
|72
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:19:23
|73
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:19:35
|74
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:20:08
|75
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:20:32
|76
|Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|0:21:46
|77
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:21:54
|78
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:24:34
|79
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:25:05
|80
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:25:49
|81
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|0:30:37
|82
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|0:47:12
|83
|John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli
|0:54:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|64
|pts
|2
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|49
|3
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|38
|4
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|34
|5
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|31
|6
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|31
|7
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|28
|8
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|9
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|10
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|20
|11
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|12
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|17
|13
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|17
|14
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|17
|15
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|16
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|15
|17
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|14
|18
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar
|14
|19
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|20
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|13
|21
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|12
|22
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|12
|23
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|11
|24
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|11
|25
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|11
|26
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|10
|27
|Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|10
|28
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|9
|29
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|9
|30
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|9
|31
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|32
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot
|5
|33
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|5
|34
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|35
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|5
|36
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot
|4
|37
|Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|38
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|39
|Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|3
|40
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|41
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|42
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|28
|pts
|2
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|18
|3
|Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|13
|4
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|12
|5
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|12
|6
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|7
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|8
|Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|5
|9
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|10
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|2
|11
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot
|2
|12
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|1
|13
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|14
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1
|15
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|1
|16
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|17
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|15:47:45
|2
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:27
|3
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:37
|4
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:39
|5
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:03
|6
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:07
|7
|Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:01:58
|8
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:59
|9
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:37
|10
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:29
|11
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:15:30
|12
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:18:44
|13
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:18:48
|14
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:20:00
|15
|Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|0:21:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|47:22:44
|2
|Team Katusha
|0:00:06
|3
|Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:00:20
|4
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:28
|5
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:48
|6
|FDJ.fr
|0:00:57
|7
|Team Europcar
|0:01:11
|8
|Team Roompot
|0:02:52
|9
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:31
|10
|Movistar Team
|0:05:25
|11
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:07:57
|12
|Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:10:28
|13
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:53
|14
|Colombia
|0:11:55
|15
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:21:53
|16
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:29:17
