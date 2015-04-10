Trending

Navardauskas wins Circuit Sarthe overall

Bouhanni wins final stage

Ramunas Navardauskas (Cannondale-Garmin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Nacer Bouhanni of Cofidis won the last stage of Circuit de la Sarthe-Pays de la Loire in Le Lude as well as he opened his record book of the 2015 season with stage 1 in Varades. A change of leader occurred on the last day as Ramunas Navardauskas of Cannondale-Garmin repeated his overall victory and became the fourth rider to win the race back to back since the event became a professional affair, following the path of Bernard Hinault (1975-76), Jean-François Bernard (1992-93) and Melchior Mauri (1997-98).

"To repeat any win two years in a row is huge, plus the way I won it today, it's impressive," commented Navardauskas. "I'm happy with myself, I hope the team is happy with how we rode since we took the command of the peloton with Cofidis on day 1 and kept working hard until we got the overall victory we wanted."

Oleg Tinkov might pretend that no one is interested in "those provincial races that get no TV coverage", but the finale of the 63rd Circuit de la Sarthe-Pays de la Loire was a thrilling one that is seldom seen in the World Tour.

Navardauskas won two intermediate sprints and took the six seconds he needed to dethrone Manuele Boaro who was pretty unlucky. "My chain dropped three times," the Italian told Cyclingnews. "It happened precisely when I was contesting the third intermediate sprint." Therefore, he couldn't overtake his lead out man Michael Kolar who uselessly claimed one second of time bonus.

Following that last intermediate sprint with 17km to go, Navardauskas kept going and broke clear with Katusha's Tiago Machado who was also in search of the yellow jersey. It took more than one lap of 8.5km to Cofidis to bridge the gap while Boaro managed to make his way back to the peloton after a bike change due to his mechanical. Bouhanni easily won the final sprint.

"With two stage wins, it's been a good Circuit de la Sarthe for me," said the Frenchman who got fined 100CHF for riding with a Cofidis tracksuit rather than the distinctive green jersey of leader of the points classification. "I hadn't won until this week, my early part of the season hasn't been an easy one but I knew the form was there. Only the win was missing. It's been difficult today because of the heat and the fast pace of the race. I'll ride the GP of Denain next week and I'll take a break after that."

"I don't think that I'm a sprinter," echoed Navardauskas. "I wouldn't have been able to sprint against Bouhanni and those guys. It's all due to the work of my team. With strong guys like Alex Howes and Nathan Haas in front of me, I couldn't lose. Even being the youngest team in the World Tour, we've showed that we can fight and compete with big teams like [Tinkoff-]Saxo and Movistar. When Machado attacked, I had to go with him, then why not trying to stay away? We were two strong boys. At least we tried but I wasn't worried that a counter attack could take place."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4:11:56
2Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
3Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
4Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
5Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
6Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
7Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
8Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
9Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
10Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
11Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
12Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
13Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
14Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
15Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
16Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
17Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
18Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
19Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
20Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
21Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
22Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
23Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
24Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
25Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
26Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
27Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot
28Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
29Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
30Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
31Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
32Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
33Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
34Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
35Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
36Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
37Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
38Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
39Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:06
40Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
41Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
42Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
43Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
44Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
45Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia
46Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar
47Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
48Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
49Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
50John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
51Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
52Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
53Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Colombia
54Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
55Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
56Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
57Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
58Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
59Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
60Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
61Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
62Carlos Galviz (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:00:12
63Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
64Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
65Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:20
66Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:51
67Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
68Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot
69Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
70Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:26
71Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot0:01:41
72Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:47
73Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
74Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:03:29
75Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:20
76Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
77Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:04:42
78Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
79Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:06:22
80Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha0:10:45
81Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot0:11:07
82John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli0:28:07
83Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team15:47:13
2Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:01
3Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team0:00:04
4Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha0:00:07
5Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:09
6Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:12
7Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:20
8Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:21
9Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:00:24
10Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:26
11Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:27
12Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:00:28
13Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha0:00:32
14Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:00:36
15Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:00:42
16Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:00:43
17Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
18Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:47
19Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia0:00:48
20Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:49
21Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot0:00:50
22Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:59
23Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot0:01:01
24Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:05
25Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:09
26Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:11
27Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:20
28Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:21
29Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:35
30Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:39
31Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:42
32Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:46
33Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
34Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:56
35Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:57
36Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:00
37Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:02:12
38Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:02:30
39Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia0:03:08
40Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:03:31
41Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:33
42Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:40
43Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:04:05
44Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr0:04:09
45Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar0:05:09
46Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:05:29
47John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team0:06:28
48Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:06:57
49Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot0:07:15
50Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:07:27
51Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:09:06
52Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar0:09:53
53Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Colombia0:10:11
54Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar0:10:40
55Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:01
56Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:12:49
57Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:05
58Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:13:29
59Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot0:13:30
60Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:13:35
61Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:13:41
62Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:13:43
63Carlos Galviz (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:13:55
64Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:14:17
65Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:16:02
66Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:16:12
67Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:16:20
68Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia0:16:22
69Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:17:51
70Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr0:19:16
71Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:19:20
72Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team0:19:23
73Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:19:35
74Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot0:20:08
75Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot0:20:32
76Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia0:21:46
77Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha0:21:54
78Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:24:34
79Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:25:05
80Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:25:49
81Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team0:30:37
82Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli0:47:12
83John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli0:54:07

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits64pts
2Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha49
3Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team38
4Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team34
5Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo31
6Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot31
7Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar28
8Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale28
9Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar20
10Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement20
11Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale18
12Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha17
13Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement17
14Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar17
15Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale17
16Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha15
17Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement14
18Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar14
19Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team14
20Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia13
21Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr12
22Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli12
23Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka11
24Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha11
25Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo11
26Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team10
27Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling10
28Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka9
29Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr9
30Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team9
31Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
32Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot5
33Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar5
34Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team5
35Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka5
36Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot4
37Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert4
38Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3
39Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia3
40Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo2
41Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
42Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka28pts
2Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise18
3Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert13
4Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka12
5Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli12
6Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar10
7Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha6
8Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia5
9Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
10Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha2
11Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot2
12Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka1
13Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar1
14Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise1
15John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team1
16Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo1
17Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha15:47:45
2Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:27
3Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:37
4Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:39
5Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:03
6Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:07
7Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:01:58
8Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:02:59
9Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:37
10Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:29
11Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:15:30
12Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr0:18:44
13Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:18:48
14Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot0:20:00
15Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia0:21:14

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team47:22:44
2Team Katusha0:00:06
3Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:00:20
4MTN - Qhubeka0:00:28
5Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:48
6FDJ.fr0:00:57
7Team Europcar0:01:11
8Team Roompot0:02:52
9Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:31
10Movistar Team0:05:25
11Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:07:57
12Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:10:28
13AG2R La Mondiale0:11:53
14Colombia0:11:55
15Androni Giocattoli0:21:53
16Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:29:17

 

