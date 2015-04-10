Ramunas Navardauskas (Cannondale-Garmin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Nacer Bouhanni of Cofidis won the last stage of Circuit de la Sarthe-Pays de la Loire in Le Lude as well as he opened his record book of the 2015 season with stage 1 in Varades. A change of leader occurred on the last day as Ramunas Navardauskas of Cannondale-Garmin repeated his overall victory and became the fourth rider to win the race back to back since the event became a professional affair, following the path of Bernard Hinault (1975-76), Jean-François Bernard (1992-93) and Melchior Mauri (1997-98).

"To repeat any win two years in a row is huge, plus the way I won it today, it's impressive," commented Navardauskas. "I'm happy with myself, I hope the team is happy with how we rode since we took the command of the peloton with Cofidis on day 1 and kept working hard until we got the overall victory we wanted."

Oleg Tinkov might pretend that no one is interested in "those provincial races that get no TV coverage", but the finale of the 63rd Circuit de la Sarthe-Pays de la Loire was a thrilling one that is seldom seen in the World Tour.

Navardauskas won two intermediate sprints and took the six seconds he needed to dethrone Manuele Boaro who was pretty unlucky. "My chain dropped three times," the Italian told Cyclingnews. "It happened precisely when I was contesting the third intermediate sprint." Therefore, he couldn't overtake his lead out man Michael Kolar who uselessly claimed one second of time bonus.

Following that last intermediate sprint with 17km to go, Navardauskas kept going and broke clear with Katusha's Tiago Machado who was also in search of the yellow jersey. It took more than one lap of 8.5km to Cofidis to bridge the gap while Boaro managed to make his way back to the peloton after a bike change due to his mechanical. Bouhanni easily won the final sprint.

"With two stage wins, it's been a good Circuit de la Sarthe for me," said the Frenchman who got fined 100CHF for riding with a Cofidis tracksuit rather than the distinctive green jersey of leader of the points classification. "I hadn't won until this week, my early part of the season hasn't been an easy one but I knew the form was there. Only the win was missing. It's been difficult today because of the heat and the fast pace of the race. I'll ride the GP of Denain next week and I'll take a break after that."

"I don't think that I'm a sprinter," echoed Navardauskas. "I wouldn't have been able to sprint against Bouhanni and those guys. It's all due to the work of my team. With strong guys like Alex Howes and Nathan Haas in front of me, I couldn't lose. Even being the youngest team in the World Tour, we've showed that we can fight and compete with big teams like [Tinkoff-]Saxo and Movistar. When Machado attacked, I had to go with him, then why not trying to stay away? We were two strong boys. At least we tried but I wasn't worried that a counter attack could take place."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4:11:56 2 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 3 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 5 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 6 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 7 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 8 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 9 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 10 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 11 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 12 Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 13 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 14 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 15 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 16 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 17 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 18 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 19 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 20 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 21 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 22 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 23 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 24 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 25 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr 26 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 27 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot 28 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 29 Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 30 Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 31 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 32 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 33 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 34 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 35 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 36 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 37 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 38 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 39 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:06 40 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr 41 Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 42 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 43 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 44 Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 45 Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia 46 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar 47 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 48 Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 49 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 50 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 51 Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 52 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 53 Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Colombia 54 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 55 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 56 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 57 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 58 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 59 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 60 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 61 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 62 Carlos Galviz (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:12 63 Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 64 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 65 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:20 66 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:51 67 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 68 Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot 69 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 70 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:26 71 Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot 0:01:41 72 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:47 73 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 74 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:03:29 75 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:04:20 76 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 77 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:04:42 78 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 79 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:06:22 80 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:10:45 81 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot 0:11:07 82 John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli 0:28:07 83 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 15:47:13 2 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:01 3 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:04 4 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 0:00:07 5 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:09 6 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:12 7 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:20 8 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:21 9 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:00:24 10 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:26 11 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:27 12 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:00:28 13 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 0:00:32 14 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:00:36 15 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:00:42 16 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:00:43 17 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 18 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:47 19 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 0:00:48 20 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:49 21 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot 0:00:50 22 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:59 23 Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 0:01:01 24 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:05 25 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:09 26 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:11 27 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:20 28 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:21 29 Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:35 30 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:39 31 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:42 32 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:46 33 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 34 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:56 35 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:57 36 Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:00 37 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:02:12 38 Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:02:30 39 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 0:03:08 40 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:31 41 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:33 42 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:40 43 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:04:05 44 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:04:09 45 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar 0:05:09 46 Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:05:29 47 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 0:06:28 48 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:06:57 49 Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot 0:07:15 50 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:07:27 51 Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:09:06 52 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:09:53 53 Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Colombia 0:10:11 54 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:10:40 55 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:01 56 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:12:49 57 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:05 58 Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:13:29 59 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 0:13:30 60 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:13:35 61 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:13:41 62 Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:13:43 63 Carlos Galviz (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:13:55 64 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:14:17 65 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:16:02 66 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:16:12 67 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:16:20 68 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 0:16:22 69 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:17:51 70 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:19:16 71 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:19:20 72 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:19:23 73 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:19:35 74 Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot 0:20:08 75 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot 0:20:32 76 Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia 0:21:46 77 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:21:54 78 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:24:34 79 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:25:05 80 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:25:49 81 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 0:30:37 82 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli 0:47:12 83 John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli 0:54:07

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 64 pts 2 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 49 3 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 38 4 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 34 5 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 31 6 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 31 7 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 28 8 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 28 9 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 20 10 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 20 11 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 18 12 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 17 13 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 17 14 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 17 15 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 16 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 15 17 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 14 18 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar 14 19 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 14 20 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 13 21 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 12 22 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 12 23 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 11 24 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 11 25 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 11 26 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 10 27 Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 10 28 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 9 29 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr 9 30 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 9 31 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 32 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot 5 33 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 5 34 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 5 35 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 5 36 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot 4 37 Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 4 38 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 39 Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia 3 40 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 41 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 42 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 28 pts 2 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 18 3 Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 13 4 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 12 5 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli 12 6 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar 10 7 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 6 8 Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia 5 9 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 10 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 2 11 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot 2 12 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 1 13 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 1 14 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 1 15 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 1 16 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 17 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 15:47:45 2 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:27 3 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:37 4 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:39 5 Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:03 6 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:07 7 Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:01:58 8 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:59 9 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:37 10 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:29 11 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:15:30 12 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:18:44 13 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:18:48 14 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot 0:20:00 15 Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia 0:21:14