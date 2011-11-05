Trending

Dillman prevails in Sunset Park

Godby, White complete podium

Full Results
1Andrew Dillman (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross0:38:29
2Zane Godby (USA) Clif Bar Development Team0:00:10
3Curtis White (USA) Clif Bar Development Team0:00:29
4Jordan Cullen (USA) Clif Bar Development Team0:00:42
5Richard Cypress Gorry (USA) Whole Athlete-Specialized0:00:45
6Chase Dickens (USA) American Classic-Blue0:00:51
7Lionel Rocheleau (USA) Team Geargrinder0:01:14
8Stephen Bassett (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross0:01:15
9Sam O'Keefe (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes
10Forrest Conrad (USA) Team Pure Energy Cycling-ProAir HFA0:01:55
11John Francisco (USA) Red Zone Cycling Team0:02:17
12Luke Haley (USA) Red Zone Cycling Team0:04:00
13Nathaniel Morse (USA) CYCLOCROSSWORLD.COM0:04:55
14Nolan McQueen (USA) Red Zone Cycling Team0:05:00
15Samuel Dobrozsi (USA) QCW Lionhearts0:05:32
16Zack Gould (USA) Clif Bar Development Team0:06:11
17Spencer Downing (USA) Clif Bar Development Team-1lap
DNSRudyard Peterson (USA) Kinetic Systems

