Trending

Willsley wins junior race in Harbin Park

Goguen and Lombardo round out top three

Full Results
1Cooper Willsey (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld0:44:32
2Peter Goguen (USA) RACE CF | racecf.org @racecf0:00:14
3David Lombardo (USA) WCJ Racing0:00:25
4Lance Haidet (USA) Bear Development Team0:00:27
5Austin Vincent (USA) RACE CF | racecf.org @racecf0:00:28
6Chris Key (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport Presented by BJC0:00:29
7Brannan Fix (USA) Boo Bicycles/TrainingPeaks0:01:02
8Nolan Brady (USA) Rad Racing NW0:01:05
9Ian McShane (USA) Sophisticated Living/Bobs Red Mill0:01:10
10Jonathan Brown (USA) Hot Tubes Junior Development Team0:01:43
11Garrett Gerchar (USA) Clif Bar Cyclocross Development Team0:01:45
12Matthew Owens (USA) RACE CF0:02:35
13Tanner Browne (USA) GS CycleLife0:03:34
14Nevin Whittemore (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport p/b BJC0:03:39
15Ben Schmutte (USA) Motion Elite/Heroes p/b First Internet Bank0:03:48
16Ian Haupt (USA) My Wife Inc0:04:33
17David O'Brien (USA) Rad Racing NW0:04:44
18Nicholas Vorwerk (USA) Team Novo Nordisk Juniors0:05:12
19Josiah Longenecker (USA) Men of Steel Racing0:05:47
20Luke Klaussen (USA) HPC/LIST0:06:00
21Trever Kingsbury (USA) North Country Cycle Sport/Derailed0:06:15
22Jake Thompson (USA) Miller School of Albemarle0:06:29

Latest on Cyclingnews