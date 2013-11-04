Willsley wins junior race in Harbin Park
Goguen and Lombardo round out top three
|1
|Cooper Willsey (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld
|0:44:32
|2
|Peter Goguen (USA) RACE CF | racecf.org @racecf
|0:00:14
|3
|David Lombardo (USA) WCJ Racing
|0:00:25
|4
|Lance Haidet (USA) Bear Development Team
|0:00:27
|5
|Austin Vincent (USA) RACE CF | racecf.org @racecf
|0:00:28
|6
|Chris Key (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport Presented by BJC
|0:00:29
|7
|Brannan Fix (USA) Boo Bicycles/TrainingPeaks
|0:01:02
|8
|Nolan Brady (USA) Rad Racing NW
|0:01:05
|9
|Ian McShane (USA) Sophisticated Living/Bobs Red Mill
|0:01:10
|10
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Hot Tubes Junior Development Team
|0:01:43
|11
|Garrett Gerchar (USA) Clif Bar Cyclocross Development Team
|0:01:45
|12
|Matthew Owens (USA) RACE CF
|0:02:35
|13
|Tanner Browne (USA) GS CycleLife
|0:03:34
|14
|Nevin Whittemore (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport p/b BJC
|0:03:39
|15
|Ben Schmutte (USA) Motion Elite/Heroes p/b First Internet Bank
|0:03:48
|16
|Ian Haupt (USA) My Wife Inc
|0:04:33
|17
|David O'Brien (USA) Rad Racing NW
|0:04:44
|18
|Nicholas Vorwerk (USA) Team Novo Nordisk Juniors
|0:05:12
|19
|Josiah Longenecker (USA) Men of Steel Racing
|0:05:47
|20
|Luke Klaussen (USA) HPC/LIST
|0:06:00
|21
|Trever Kingsbury (USA) North Country Cycle Sport/Derailed
|0:06:15
|22
|Jake Thompson (USA) Miller School of Albemarle
|0:06:29
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy