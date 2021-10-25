Trending

Rochette doubles down at Kings CX on Sunday

Second-place finish lands Mani title in inaugural USCX series

Maghalie Rochette, shown at 2020 Women Elite Superprestige CX - SPMerksplas, handled similar conditions to win C2 race at 2021 Cincy CX (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Maghalie Rochette (Specialized/Feedback Sports) dominated the C2 elite women’s event on the second day of racing at Kings CX on Sunday, taking back-to-back victories in Deerfield Township, Ohio. Caroline Mani (Pactimo Fierce Team) duplicated her second-place finish from the day before, finishing 1:51 behind the Canadian. While the top two spots remained the same, course conditions changed completely with full-on rain Sunday. 

Nineteen-year-old Maddie Munro (Trek Factory Racing), the Junior bronze medalist at 2020 Cyclo-cross Worlds, finished third just nine seconds behind Mani. It was her first elite women's podium in UCI 'cross competitions. Just a week ago she switched disciplines at the USA Cycling Collegiate Mountain Bike Nationals and took home two gold medals in cross-country events with her Varsity team, Colorado Mesa University.

“In these conditions, you have to adapt. It changes from lap to lap. If you crash on a corner one lap, then you want to figure out how to do it right the next one. I was trying to improve from lap to lap," Rochette told CXHairs Media.

“I did go down a couple of times. It would have been awesome not to, but I think it would have been hard not to. I think these races are won by the person who makes the fewest mistakes, so I was really trying to not make many mistakes."

Consistency gave Mani the inaugural title for elite women in the new USCX Cyclo-cross series. She scored 226 points without a single victory, landing on the podium six times across seven events. 

Meanwhile, Rochette had five wins in six events to place her second overall, 24 points back. Raylyn Nuss (Steve Tilford Foundation Racing) was third overall with 168 points. 

Cincy CX capped the final two races in the eight-race USCX Cyclo-cross Series, which included doubleheaders at Rochester Cyclocross, Charm City Cross and Jingle Cross. The new series provided points, not prize money, over the early-season of racing, all eight elite races also part of USA Cycling's Pro CX calendar.

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maghalie Rochette (Can) Specialized / Feedback Sports 0:50:59
2Caroline Mani (Fra) Pactimo Fierce Team 0:01:51
3Madigan Munro (USA) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:00
4Raylyn Nuss (USA) Steve Tilford Foundation Racing 0:02:54
5Lizzy Gunsalus (USA) Marian University 0:03:27
6Rebecca Fahringer (USA) Kona Maxxis Shimano 0:03:51
7Sunny Gilbert (USA) Blue Competition Cycles p/b Bui 0:04:33
8Emily Werner (USA) Kens Bike Shop 0:04:59
9Caitlin Bernstein (USA) Easton Overland / MCGOVERN CYCL 0:05:17
10Jennifer Malik (USA) Paradise Garage Racing p/b Sman 0:05:30
11Sidney Mcgill (Can) Pedalhead Race Room 0:06:17
12Traci Judge (USA) 0:06:35
13Lauren Zoerner (USA) Alpha Bicycle Company-groove Si 0:07:04
14Sophie Russenberger (USA) Team s&m CX 0:07:07
15Austin Killips (USA) Pratt Racing 0:07:10
16Michaela Thompson (USA) Alpha Bicycle co.- Groove Silve 0:07:39
17Taylor Kuyk-White (USA) RSCX - HOUSE INDUSTRIES 0:07:52
18Maria Larkin (Irl) Donkey Label Racing p/b FK Law
19Bonnie Symes (USA) Campus WheelWorks
20Cassidy Hickey (USA) Bear National Team
21Amelia Shea (USA)
22Kelly Lawson (Can) Hardwood Next Wave
23Caitlin Neuman (USA)
24Bridget Tooley (USA) Easton-liv
25Alijah Beatty (USA) Marian University
26Anna Dorovskikh (USA) Orion Racing
27Ivy Audrain (USA) Handup + the Black Bibs Racing
28Katelyn Walcroft (Can) Hardwood Next Wave
29Brooke Lyman (USA)
30Natalie Smith (USA) Ultra Violet
31Sarah Larson (USA) Bonsai Endurance / Zone 6
32Abigail Yates (USA) Lindenwood University
DNFMolly Lohry (USA)
DNSAubrey Drummond (USA)
