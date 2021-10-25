Trending

Werner earns first race of season at C2 Kings CX

By

American seals USCX title for elite men

Kerry Werner (Kona Maxxis Shimano)
Kerry Werner (Kona Maxxis Shimano) (Image credit: Dejan Smaic)

American Kerry Werner (Kona Maxxis Shimano) scored his first win of the 2021-2022 cyclo-cross season on a muddy track at Kingswood Park in Ohio and won the C2 Kings CX race for elite men on Sunday. Curtis White (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) improved to second after a third-place finish on Saturday, finishing 17 seconds behind Werner. Youngster Andrew Strohmeyer (CX Hairs Devo), 19 years old, grabbed his first elite podium of the year with third.

Werner racked up three podiums in the closing three contests of the inaugural USCX Cyclo-cross series and took the overall title for elite men. He vaulted to the top of the standings when Vincent Baestaens (CX Team Deshacht-Group Hens-Maes Containers), who swept the first five of the eight events, returned to Europe to chase World Cup points and left the stage open for Werner. 

With two top 10s at Kings CX, Gosse van der Meer of the Netherlands secured second place in the series with 196 points, and Baestaens’ take of 180 points left him in third place. Eric Brunner (Blue Competition Cycles) was three points behind in fourth overall.

Light rain mid-way through Saturday’s C1 contest made the course slippery and unpredictable in the corners and off-camber sections. Werner crashed on the bell lap and lost a battle with Brunner for the top step of the podium. The redemptive ride for Werner on Sunday was in a steady rain that brought thick mud and a series of bike changes on each lap, which proved decisive.

“Took my first win of the season today and it was even more special that it was such a team effort. Teammates cheering, my crew in the pits, killed it. Half lap exchanges meant 13 exchanges,” Werner said on Instagram. 

“I sure do love a good mud race. Yesterday @cincycx we got rain all morning and then the sun came out and tacked everything up. It got thick and heavy and there was a fine line between keeping the bike upright and picking it up off the ground. Lines were changing every lap so adapting was crucial, I love that.”

Werner had a 17-second gap on White after the first lap and held that advantage for the next six circuits for his victory.

Cincy CX capped the final two races in the eight-race USCX series, which included doubleheaders at Rochester Cyclocross, Charm City Cross and Jingle Cross. The new series provided points, not prize money, over the early season of racing. All eight elite races were also part of USA Cycling's Pro CX calendar.

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kerry Werner (USA) Kona Maxxis Shimano 1:05:51
2Curtis White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld. 0:00:17
3Andrew Strohmeyer (USA) CX Hairs Devo: Trek Bikes 0:01:27
4Lance Haidet (USA) L39ION of Los Angeles 0:01:48
5Michael Van den Ham (Can) Easton Giant CX 0:02:28
6Tobin Ortenblad (USA) Santa Cruz Bicycles 0:02:48
7Eric Brunner (USA) Blue Competition Cycles p/b Bui 0:03:03
8Gosse Van der Meer (Ned) 0:03:39
9Tyler Clark (Can) Homestead Racing 0:03:56
10Grant Ellwood (USA) 0:04:17
11Sam Noel (USA) Competitive Edge Racing 0:04:41
12Brannan Fix (USA) Fix Racing 0:04:56
13Matteo Oppizzi (Swi) Cannondale-Iland 0:05:11
14Owen Clark (Can) Homestead Racing 0:05:51
15Cody Cupp (USA) Riders Inc. 0:06:01
16Eric Thompson (USA) MSPEEDWAX 0:06:12
17Tyler Cloutier (USA) TCCX 0:06:35
18Michael Larson (USA) Red Kite Fund 0:06:40
19Ben Frederick (USA) ORNOT/TheSmallMonstersProject/R 0:06:44
20Ross Ellwood (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co. - Groove Silv 0:07:07
21Rory Jack (USA) The Pony Shop p/b KPMG 0:07:21
22Dylan Zakrajsek (USA) KCCX Elite Cyclocross Team 0:07:45
23Dillon Mcneill (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective 0:08:09
24Nathan Knowles (USA) Marian University 0:08:20
25Nick Carter (USA) NorthStar Development 0:09:17
26Jack Tanner (USA) Forever Endurance 0:10:45
27Cody Kaiser (USA) LangeTwins / Specialized
28Mark Myles (USA) Be Real Sports
29Terol Pursell (USA) Forever Endurance
30Ian Mcdonald (USA) KCCX Elite Cyclocross Team
31Jules Van Kempen (USA) Alpha Bicycle Company - Groove
32Kyle Johnson (USA) USA Cycling Olympic Development
33Luke Feuerhelm (USA) KCCX Elite Cyclocross Team
34Dakota Olsen (USA) Move Up
35Lief Rodgers (Can) Giant Canada Off Road Team
36Hugo Brisebois (Can) ride with rendall
37Allan Schroeder (USA)
38John Paul Amalong (USA) USA Cycling Olympic Development
39Jacob Olander (USA) USA Cycling Olympic Development
40Nicholas Lando (USA) Competitive Edge Racing
41Stephen Hartzel (USA) Breadwinner Cycles
42Josh Bauer (USA) Angry Catfish - Endura
43Ian Lopez de san Roman (USA) Bear National Cyclocross Team/
44Owen Brenneman (USA) CXHAIRS DEVO : TREK BIKES
45Jeremy Bloyd-Peshkin (USA) The Pony Shop p/b KPMG
46Ryder Uetrecht (USA) Marian University
47Shawn Geiger (USA)
48Ryan Popple (USA) Thick Bikes / Specialized
49Brelon May (USA) Topo Designs CC
50Luke Arens (USA) Marian University
51Thomas Savage (USA)
52Lee Yarbro (USA)
53Thomas Fuller (USA) Lindenwood University
DNFCaleb Swartz (USA) Giant/Neff Cycle Service
DNFTravis Livermon (USA) Aether Racing
DNFLucas Stierwalt (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co. - Groove Silv
DNFSam Brown (USA)
DNSAndrew Dillman (USA)
DNSIvan Gallego (USA)
DNSTommy Servetas (USA)
DNSCasey Hildebrandt (USA)
