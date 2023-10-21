Clara Honsinger wins C1 contest at Kings CX in Ohio

By Jackie Tyson
published

Isabella Holmgren trails in fast finish for second place

Clara Honsinger wins C1 contest ahead of Isabella Holmgren at the Kings CX Cyclocross competition in Mason, Ohio, USA on October 21, 2023 (Photo By Bill Schieken/CXHAIRS Media)
Clara Honsinger wins C1 contest ahead of Isabella Holmgren at the Kings CX in Mason, Ohio (Image credit: Bill Schieken/CXHAIRS Media)
Three-time US cyclocross champion Clara Honsinger (Team S&M CX) won the C1 elite women's race at Kings CX on Saturday. She outsprinted Isabella Holmgren (Stimulus Orbea) on the uphill finish to the line.

Lizzy Gunsalus (Marian University) took solo third, 1:43 behind the leading duo. Ava Holmgren, the reigning junior Pan-Am champion, finished another 18 seconds back in fourth.

It was the first victory of the 2023-2024 season for Honsinger. The US champion was the top North American at last week's C2 Trek CX Cup, finishing fourth, and was 2:25 faster than the reigning junior World Champion on a muddy course.

Light rain showers made the off-camber grass sections much more technical on the circuit at Kingswood Park, which hosted the 14th annual Cincinnati Cyclocross Festival in Mason, Ohio for a weekend of UCI contests. The C2 race will be held Sunday afternoon. 

