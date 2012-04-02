Trending

Clarke captures UnitedHealthcare's first win of the season in Tampa

The UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team's Hilton Clarke captured first place tonight in the 2012 Cigar City Brewing Criterium & Street Festival in Tampa, Florida.

Clarke secured the team's first win of the season, beating Luis Amaran (Jamis - Sutter Home) and Amaran's teammate, Kyle Wamsley, who took 3rd, in the first race of the National Criterium Calendar (NCC). Clarke's teammates Adrian Hegyvary, Jeff Louder, Davide Frattini, Ben Day, and Karl Menzies, set a blistering pace and led the way for Clarke to the top step on the podium.

Commenting on his performance, Clarke stated, "This was a great way to start off the season. Tampa has been great and to have our title sponsor, UnitedHealthcare here along with NeilPryde Bikes, really motivates you. As always, once I was in a position to win, my teammates were right there and escorted me all the way to the line. I had to focus on one rider to beat and the Team brought me across the line to help me beat Luis (Amaran)."

General Manager and Team Director, Mike Tamayo, said, "I'm proud of the boys effort tonight, especially for our first race in the US. We had a lot of sponsors present at the race and that always adds a layer of pressure to perform. But the boys picked up where they left off last year in the criteriums and continue to show their fluid movement as a team."

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hilton Clarke (UnitedHeathcare Pro Cycling Team)1:07:22
2Luis Alberto Romero Amaran (Jamis - Sutter Home)0:00:00
3Kyle Wamsley (Jamis - Sutter Home)0:00:57
4Luca Damiani (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)0:00:57
5Alexey Shmidt (Team Type 1 DEVO)0:00:57
6Joshua Thornton (ZMOTION Racing Team)0:00:58
7Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)0:01:00
8Isaac Howe (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)0:01:00
9Karl Menzies (UnitedHeathcare Pro Cycling Team)0:01:01
10Yosvany Falcon (Wonderful Pistachios)
11Emile Abraham (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team)0:01:01
12Luis Zayas (EBP Racing Team)0:01:02
13Shane Kline (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)0:01:02
14Demis Aleman (Jamis - Sutter Home)0:01:02
15Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHeathcare Pro Cycling Team)0:01:03
16Daniel Holt (Team Type 1 DEVO)0:01:03
17Miguel Bryon (Blue Star-Boom Development Team)0:01:03
18Ben Renkema (Athletix benfiting globalbike)
19Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)0:01:03
20Lucas Wardein (FloridaVelo)
21Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)0:01:03
22Frank Travieso (Team Cocos)0:01:03
23David Guttenplan (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 project)0:01:04
24Oscar Clark (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)0:01:05
25Brendan Cornett (Locos Grill & Pub)0:01:08
26Charles (Joe) Eldridge (Team Type 1 DEVO)0:01:08
27Stevie Cullinan (Bicycle Haus p/b BH Bicycles)0:01:09
28Karel Sumbal (Gearlink Racing Inc.)0:01:09
29Darren Dowling (Florida Velo)0:01:10
30Eric Stubbs (GearLink Racing Inc.)0:01:10
31John Bergmann (Team Clif Bar)0:01:11
32RicardoGiraldo Sierra (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team)0:01:11
33Earl Bradley (Infinity Bike Shop)0:01:13
34Michael Jacques (Team Clif Bar)0:01:13
35Jeanmichel Lechance (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team)0:01:13
36Ryan Cross (TEAM PRIORITY HEALTH)0:01:13
37Derek Bennett (Florida Velo)0:01:14
38Claudio Arone (EBP Racing Team)0:01:14
39Leonardo Martinez (Team Cocos)0:01:14
40Davide Frattini (UnitedHeathcare Pro Cycling Team)0:01:14
41Jimmy Page (Florida Velo)0:01:15
42Jordan Heimer (Locos Grill & Pub)0:01:15
43Cory Scott (Cutaway/3Sports)0:01:17
44Nick Inabinet (Astellas Oncology p/b ABD)0:01:18
45Thomas Gibbons (EBP Cycling Lab)0:01:19
46Andre Vandenberg (Astellas Oncology p/b ABD)0:01:19
47Grant Potter (ZMOTION Racing Team)0:01:21
48Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis - Sutter Home)0:01:21
49Ryan Saylor (Gearlink Racing Inc.)0:01:23
50Ken Vida (FloridaVelo)0:01:26
51David Cueli (Team Cocos)0:01:30
52Maikel Matos (Team Cocos)
53RA Sanchez (Sun Cycling Center)0:01:37
54Clay Murfet (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)0:01:37
55Jose Frank Rodriguez (Team Cocos)0:02:00
56Patrick Lemieux (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)0:02:08
57Grayson Brookshire (DIY Music p/b ABRC)0:02:14
58Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)0:02:41
DNFGeoffrey Lanier (West Coast Cycling p/b STS Bikes/Harold Hart)
DNFDan Valdes (Cool Beans Racing)
DNFRoman Morozov (Cool Beans Racing)
DNFBenjamin Day (UnitedHeathcare Pro Cycling Team)
DNFJeff Louder (UnitedHeathcare Pro Cycling Team)
DNFScott Cugno (1 pro cycling)
DNFJacob Rytlewski (Astellas Oncology p/b ABD)
DNFColin Jaskiewicz (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes/CRCA)
DNFHunter Garrison (Athens Velo Club)
DNFAndrew Crater (Cleveland Clinic)
DNFSteven Perezluha (Compass Research)
DNFMatthew Whatley (Locos Grill & Pub)
DNFBuddy Spafford (FloridaVelo)
DNFJos Chalmers (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
DNFRadulian Pop (Gearlink Racing INC.)
DNFDerek Schanze (GearLink Racing INC.)
DNFBrian Domby (Ride N Roll Cyclery)
DNFBrian Hill (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)
DNFTony Prioli (Synergy Racing Team)
DNFEric Losak (Team Clif Bar)
DNFAlex Bowden (Team Type 1 DEVO)
DNFPaolo Cravanzola (Team Type 1 DEVO)
DNFBranden Russell (Team Type 1 DEVO)
DNFJonathan Atwell (United Health Care of Georgia p/b the 706 Project)
DNFAndy Scarano (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)
DNFMarc Howe (ZMOTION Racing Team)
DNFJohn Gissal (Gearlink Racing INC.)
DNFAndrew Joseph (Depaula Racing)
DNFJared Zimlin (GearLink Racing Inc)

