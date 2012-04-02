Clarke captures UnitedHealthcare's first win of the season in Tampa
National Criterium Calendar kicks off
The UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team's Hilton Clarke captured first place tonight in the 2012 Cigar City Brewing Criterium & Street Festival in Tampa, Florida.
Clarke secured the team's first win of the season, beating Luis Amaran (Jamis - Sutter Home) and Amaran's teammate, Kyle Wamsley, who took 3rd, in the first race of the National Criterium Calendar (NCC). Clarke's teammates Adrian Hegyvary, Jeff Louder, Davide Frattini, Ben Day, and Karl Menzies, set a blistering pace and led the way for Clarke to the top step on the podium.
Commenting on his performance, Clarke stated, "This was a great way to start off the season. Tampa has been great and to have our title sponsor, UnitedHealthcare here along with NeilPryde Bikes, really motivates you. As always, once I was in a position to win, my teammates were right there and escorted me all the way to the line. I had to focus on one rider to beat and the Team brought me across the line to help me beat Luis (Amaran)."
General Manager and Team Director, Mike Tamayo, said, "I'm proud of the boys effort tonight, especially for our first race in the US. We had a lot of sponsors present at the race and that always adds a layer of pressure to perform. But the boys picked up where they left off last year in the criteriums and continue to show their fluid movement as a team."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hilton Clarke (UnitedHeathcare Pro Cycling Team)
|1:07:22
|2
|Luis Alberto Romero Amaran (Jamis - Sutter Home)
|0:00:00
|3
|Kyle Wamsley (Jamis - Sutter Home)
|0:00:57
|4
|Luca Damiani (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
|0:00:57
|5
|Alexey Shmidt (Team Type 1 DEVO)
|0:00:57
|6
|Joshua Thornton (ZMOTION Racing Team)
|0:00:58
|7
|Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|0:01:00
|8
|Isaac Howe (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
|0:01:00
|9
|Karl Menzies (UnitedHeathcare Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:01
|10
|Yosvany Falcon (Wonderful Pistachios)
|11
|Emile Abraham (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team)
|0:01:01
|12
|Luis Zayas (EBP Racing Team)
|0:01:02
|13
|Shane Kline (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|0:01:02
|14
|Demis Aleman (Jamis - Sutter Home)
|0:01:02
|15
|Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHeathcare Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:03
|16
|Daniel Holt (Team Type 1 DEVO)
|0:01:03
|17
|Miguel Bryon (Blue Star-Boom Development Team)
|0:01:03
|18
|Ben Renkema (Athletix benfiting globalbike)
|19
|Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|0:01:03
|20
|Lucas Wardein (FloridaVelo)
|21
|Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|0:01:03
|22
|Frank Travieso (Team Cocos)
|0:01:03
|23
|David Guttenplan (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 project)
|0:01:04
|24
|Oscar Clark (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)
|0:01:05
|25
|Brendan Cornett (Locos Grill & Pub)
|0:01:08
|26
|Charles (Joe) Eldridge (Team Type 1 DEVO)
|0:01:08
|27
|Stevie Cullinan (Bicycle Haus p/b BH Bicycles)
|0:01:09
|28
|Karel Sumbal (Gearlink Racing Inc.)
|0:01:09
|29
|Darren Dowling (Florida Velo)
|0:01:10
|30
|Eric Stubbs (GearLink Racing Inc.)
|0:01:10
|31
|John Bergmann (Team Clif Bar)
|0:01:11
|32
|RicardoGiraldo Sierra (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team)
|0:01:11
|33
|Earl Bradley (Infinity Bike Shop)
|0:01:13
|34
|Michael Jacques (Team Clif Bar)
|0:01:13
|35
|Jeanmichel Lechance (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team)
|0:01:13
|36
|Ryan Cross (TEAM PRIORITY HEALTH)
|0:01:13
|37
|Derek Bennett (Florida Velo)
|0:01:14
|38
|Claudio Arone (EBP Racing Team)
|0:01:14
|39
|Leonardo Martinez (Team Cocos)
|0:01:14
|40
|Davide Frattini (UnitedHeathcare Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:14
|41
|Jimmy Page (Florida Velo)
|0:01:15
|42
|Jordan Heimer (Locos Grill & Pub)
|0:01:15
|43
|Cory Scott (Cutaway/3Sports)
|0:01:17
|44
|Nick Inabinet (Astellas Oncology p/b ABD)
|0:01:18
|45
|Thomas Gibbons (EBP Cycling Lab)
|0:01:19
|46
|Andre Vandenberg (Astellas Oncology p/b ABD)
|0:01:19
|47
|Grant Potter (ZMOTION Racing Team)
|0:01:21
|48
|Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis - Sutter Home)
|0:01:21
|49
|Ryan Saylor (Gearlink Racing Inc.)
|0:01:23
|50
|Ken Vida (FloridaVelo)
|0:01:26
|51
|David Cueli (Team Cocos)
|0:01:30
|52
|Maikel Matos (Team Cocos)
|53
|RA Sanchez (Sun Cycling Center)
|0:01:37
|54
|Clay Murfet (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|0:01:37
|55
|Jose Frank Rodriguez (Team Cocos)
|0:02:00
|56
|Patrick Lemieux (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
|0:02:08
|57
|Grayson Brookshire (DIY Music p/b ABRC)
|0:02:14
|58
|Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|0:02:41
|DNF
|Geoffrey Lanier (West Coast Cycling p/b STS Bikes/Harold Hart)
|DNF
|Dan Valdes (Cool Beans Racing)
|DNF
|Roman Morozov (Cool Beans Racing)
|DNF
|Benjamin Day (UnitedHeathcare Pro Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Jeff Louder (UnitedHeathcare Pro Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Scott Cugno (1 pro cycling)
|DNF
|Jacob Rytlewski (Astellas Oncology p/b ABD)
|DNF
|Colin Jaskiewicz (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes/CRCA)
|DNF
|Hunter Garrison (Athens Velo Club)
|DNF
|Andrew Crater (Cleveland Clinic)
|DNF
|Steven Perezluha (Compass Research)
|DNF
|Matthew Whatley (Locos Grill & Pub)
|DNF
|Buddy Spafford (FloridaVelo)
|DNF
|Jos Chalmers (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|DNF
|Radulian Pop (Gearlink Racing INC.)
|DNF
|Derek Schanze (GearLink Racing INC.)
|DNF
|Brian Domby (Ride N Roll Cyclery)
|DNF
|Brian Hill (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)
|DNF
|Tony Prioli (Synergy Racing Team)
|DNF
|Eric Losak (Team Clif Bar)
|DNF
|Alex Bowden (Team Type 1 DEVO)
|DNF
|Paolo Cravanzola (Team Type 1 DEVO)
|DNF
|Branden Russell (Team Type 1 DEVO)
|DNF
|Jonathan Atwell (United Health Care of Georgia p/b the 706 Project)
|DNF
|Andy Scarano (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)
|DNF
|Marc Howe (ZMOTION Racing Team)
|DNF
|John Gissal (Gearlink Racing INC.)
|DNF
|Andrew Joseph (Depaula Racing)
|DNF
|Jared Zimlin (GearLink Racing Inc)
