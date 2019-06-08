Image 1 of 19 Official Brad Day performing UCI measurements (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 2 of 19 Amber Neben (USA) Cogeas-Mettler Look pro cycling team (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 3 of 19 Taylor Wiles (USA) Trek Segafredo (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 4 of 19 Amber Neben (USA) Cogeas-Mettler Look pro cycling team (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 5 of 19 Sara Bergen (Can) Rally UHC (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 6 of 19 Taylor Wiles passes Sara Bergen (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 7 of 19 Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Cogeas-Mettler Look pro cycling team (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 8 of 19 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 9 of 19 Emily Newsome (USA) Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 10 of 19 Marie Soleil Blais (Can) Team Canada (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 11 of 19 Emily Newsome (USA) Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 12 of 19 Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Cyclery Racing (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 13 of 19 Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Cyclery Racing (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 14 of 19 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 15 of 19 Miriam Brouwer (Can) Cyclery Racing (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 16 of 19 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 17 of 19 Leah Kirchman (Can) Team Canada (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 18 of 19 Leah Kirchman (Can) Team Canada (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 19 of 19 Amber Neben and Taylor Wiles on the podium (Image credit: Rob Jones)

Amber Neben (Cogeas Mettler Look) won her second straight Chrono Gatineau on Friday in Gatineau, Quebec, completely dominating the field to win by nearly a minute over Leah Kirchmann (Team Canada) and Taylor Wiles (Trek Segafredo).

The 17.3 kilometre course started with a climb of nearly eight kilometres through the Gatineau national park, before the riders turned around and headed back down the same road. A final flat section of nearly a kilometre led onto the last 300 metres of climbing to the finish line.

Kirchmann was the first rider off and set a time of 24:47, which would stand up through the entire field until Neben, the final rider, smashed it by 54.63 seconds. Wiles, starting second from last, finished a further 5.34 seconds back.

"I really think this course does suit me," said Neben. "It's a full-gas, long VO2 Max effort all the way to the top, and then you have to ride fast all the way back down. Pacing-wise I think it suits me, but I also think that I just had a really good day. I went really hard going out because I knew the other two girls were really fast coming back. I love time trialing, and the chance to do a [standalone] 1.1 UCI race like this is special. Gatineau is so friendly and the organization does a really good job, so to get some good preparation for US Pro [championships] worked out well for me."

