Neben takes dominant win at Chrono Gatineau

Kirchmann and Wiles complete podium

Amber Neben (Cogeas Mettler Look) won her second straight Chrono Gatineau on Friday in Gatineau, Quebec, completely dominating the field to win by nearly a minute over Leah Kirchmann (Team Canada) and Taylor Wiles (Trek Segafredo).

The 17.3 kilometre course started with a climb of nearly eight kilometres through the Gatineau national park, before the riders turned around and headed back down the same road. A final flat section of nearly a kilometre led onto the last 300 metres of climbing to the finish line.

Kirchmann was the first rider off and set a time of 24:47, which would stand up through the entire field until Neben, the final rider, smashed it by 54.63 seconds. Wiles, starting second from last, finished a further 5.34 seconds back.

"I really think this course does suit me," said Neben. "It's a full-gas, long VO2 Max effort all the way to the top, and then you have to ride fast all the way back down. Pacing-wise I think it suits me, but I also think that I just had a really good day. I went really hard going out because I knew the other two girls were really fast coming back. I love time trialing, and the chance to do a [standalone] 1.1 UCI race like this is special. Gatineau is so friendly and the organization does a really good job, so to get some good preparation for US Pro [championships] worked out well for me."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amber Leone Neben (USA) Cogeas Mettler Look pro Cycling Team0:23:53.09
2Leah Kirchmann (Can) Canada0:00:54.63
3Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek - Segafredo0:00:59.97
4Emily Newsom (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:01:33.81
5Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:02:05.00
6Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Cyclery Racing0:02:13.02
7Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Cogeas Mettler Look pro Cycling Team0:02:21.05
8Marie Soleil Blais (Can) Canada0:02:24.56
9Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:02:26.32
10Beth Ann Orton (USA) InstaFund La Prima0:02:27.49
11Sara Bergen (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:02:34.93
12Miriam Brouwer (Can) Cyclery Racing0:02:44.78
13Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:02:45.20
14Luce Bourbeau (Can) Macogep-Tornatech-Specialized p/b Mazda0:02:49.01
15Emily Marcolini (Can) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:02:51.50
16Ariane Bonhomme (Can) Cyclery Racing0:02:52.85
17Edwige Pitel (Fra) Cogeas Mettler Look pro Cycling Team0:02:53.72
18Sara Youmans (USA) Therapeutic Associates Pacific Office0:02:55.89
19Kinley Gibson (Can) Cyclery Racing0:02:57.71
20Olivia Baril (Can) Macogep-Tornatech-Specialized p/b Mazda0:02:57.88
21Georgia Simmerling (Can) Canada0:03:04.90
22Jennifer George (GBr) Selection de la Region Capitale Nationale0:03:06.35
23Stefanie Sydlik (USA) West of Quebec Wheelers0:03:18.84
24Isabella Bertold (Can) InstaFund La Prima0:03:50.47
25Lindsay Sferrazza (Can) Highgate Racing0:04:13.73
26Sophie Bernard (Can) First Draft p/b Mercedes-Benz Oakville0:04:25.40
27Emma Langley (USA) West of Quebec Wheelers0:04:31.50
28Helena Coney (Can) InstaFund La Prima0:04:33.09
29Laurie Jussaume (Can) Equipe du Qebec0:04:37.45
30Kristen Marchant (Can) Highgate Racing0:04:47.17
31Emilie Fortin (Can) Selection de la Region Capitale Nationale0:04:50.56
32Nicole Lentini (Can) First Draft p/b Mercedes-Benz Oakville0:05:01.28
33Whitney Surgenor (Can) First Draft p/b Mercedes-Benz Oakville0:05:26.40
34Jill Messier (Can) West of Quebec Wheelers0:06:22.67
35Lenka Vacková (Cze) TJ Favorit Brno0:06:39.51
36Naomi Monserrat Langarica Resendiz (Mex) Selection de la Region Capitale Nationale0:08:41.92

