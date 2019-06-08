Neben takes dominant win at Chrono Gatineau
Kirchmann and Wiles complete podium
Amber Neben (Cogeas Mettler Look) won her second straight Chrono Gatineau on Friday in Gatineau, Quebec, completely dominating the field to win by nearly a minute over Leah Kirchmann (Team Canada) and Taylor Wiles (Trek Segafredo).
The 17.3 kilometre course started with a climb of nearly eight kilometres through the Gatineau national park, before the riders turned around and headed back down the same road. A final flat section of nearly a kilometre led onto the last 300 metres of climbing to the finish line.
Kirchmann was the first rider off and set a time of 24:47, which would stand up through the entire field until Neben, the final rider, smashed it by 54.63 seconds. Wiles, starting second from last, finished a further 5.34 seconds back.
"I really think this course does suit me," said Neben. "It's a full-gas, long VO2 Max effort all the way to the top, and then you have to ride fast all the way back down. Pacing-wise I think it suits me, but I also think that I just had a really good day. I went really hard going out because I knew the other two girls were really fast coming back. I love time trialing, and the chance to do a [standalone] 1.1 UCI race like this is special. Gatineau is so friendly and the organization does a really good job, so to get some good preparation for US Pro [championships] worked out well for me."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amber Leone Neben (USA) Cogeas Mettler Look pro Cycling Team
|0:23:53.09
|2
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Canada
|0:00:54.63
|3
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek - Segafredo
|0:00:59.97
|4
|Emily Newsom (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:01:33.81
|5
|Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:02:05.00
|6
|Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Cyclery Racing
|0:02:13.02
|7
|Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Cogeas Mettler Look pro Cycling Team
|0:02:21.05
|8
|Marie Soleil Blais (Can) Canada
|0:02:24.56
|9
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:02:26.32
|10
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) InstaFund La Prima
|0:02:27.49
|11
|Sara Bergen (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:02:34.93
|12
|Miriam Brouwer (Can) Cyclery Racing
|0:02:44.78
|13
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:02:45.20
|14
|Luce Bourbeau (Can) Macogep-Tornatech-Specialized p/b Mazda
|0:02:49.01
|15
|Emily Marcolini (Can) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:02:51.50
|16
|Ariane Bonhomme (Can) Cyclery Racing
|0:02:52.85
|17
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) Cogeas Mettler Look pro Cycling Team
|0:02:53.72
|18
|Sara Youmans (USA) Therapeutic Associates Pacific Office
|0:02:55.89
|19
|Kinley Gibson (Can) Cyclery Racing
|0:02:57.71
|20
|Olivia Baril (Can) Macogep-Tornatech-Specialized p/b Mazda
|0:02:57.88
|21
|Georgia Simmerling (Can) Canada
|0:03:04.90
|22
|Jennifer George (GBr) Selection de la Region Capitale Nationale
|0:03:06.35
|23
|Stefanie Sydlik (USA) West of Quebec Wheelers
|0:03:18.84
|24
|Isabella Bertold (Can) InstaFund La Prima
|0:03:50.47
|25
|Lindsay Sferrazza (Can) Highgate Racing
|0:04:13.73
|26
|Sophie Bernard (Can) First Draft p/b Mercedes-Benz Oakville
|0:04:25.40
|27
|Emma Langley (USA) West of Quebec Wheelers
|0:04:31.50
|28
|Helena Coney (Can) InstaFund La Prima
|0:04:33.09
|29
|Laurie Jussaume (Can) Equipe du Qebec
|0:04:37.45
|30
|Kristen Marchant (Can) Highgate Racing
|0:04:47.17
|31
|Emilie Fortin (Can) Selection de la Region Capitale Nationale
|0:04:50.56
|32
|Nicole Lentini (Can) First Draft p/b Mercedes-Benz Oakville
|0:05:01.28
|33
|Whitney Surgenor (Can) First Draft p/b Mercedes-Benz Oakville
|0:05:26.40
|34
|Jill Messier (Can) West of Quebec Wheelers
|0:06:22.67
|35
|Lenka Vacková (Cze) TJ Favorit Brno
|0:06:39.51
|36
|Naomi Monserrat Langarica Resendiz (Mex) Selection de la Region Capitale Nationale
|0:08:41.92
