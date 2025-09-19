Chrono Féminin de Gatineau: Lieke Nooijen dominates time trial ahead of runner-up Emily Ehrlich

By published

Visma-Lease a Bike threatened to sweep podium, with Margaux Vigié third and Carlijn Acchtereekte falling to fourth

Stage 5 Doetinchem-Westendorp ITT, Simac Ladies Tour 2025, Cycling, Netherlands - 06 Sep 2025Lieke Nooijen - Team Visma | Lease a Bike during the Stage 5 Doetinchem-Westendorp ITT of the Simac Ladies Tour 2025 on September 6, 2025 in Doetinchem, Netherlands.By: Wart Brinkerhof/MTB-Photo/Shutterstock
Lieke Nooijen (Visma-Lease a Bike) (Image credit: Shutterstock)
Jump to:

Lieke Nooijen (Visma-Lease a Bike) powered across the 22.2km time trial course in southwestern Québec from the middle wave of riders and easily won the Chrono Féminin de Gatineau in Canada on Friday.

US time trial champion Emily Ehrlich (Virginia's Blue Ridge TWENTY28) was the last rider on course but could not match the dominant pace set by the Dutchwoman and finished second, 41 seconds back. She did disrupt a Visma podium sweep, going 7 seconds faster than Margaux Vigié, and dropping Carlijn Achtereekte to fourth.

The new circuit for 2025 was completed twice for 22.2km, taking riders from the centre of Gatineau in Québec across the Ottawa River into Ontario, crossing the waterway on the Portage Bridge for an out-and-back path. The U-turn in Ontario arrived at kilometre 4.5 on the first pass and kilometre 15.5 on the second pass. After crossing the Ottawa River a final time on the Portage Bridge, just 2km remained for the finish.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews