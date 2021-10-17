Marlen Reusser dominates to win Le Chrono des Nations Women
Kiesenhofer and Kröger complete podium
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marlen Reusser (Swi) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|0:33:36
|2
|Anna Kiesenhofer (Aut)
|0:00:52
|3
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Coop Hitec Products
|4
|Marion Borras (Fra)
|0:01:11
|5
|Dana Rozlapa (Lat)
|0:01:14
|6
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
|0:01:42
|7
|Vittoria Bussi (Ita)
|0:02:04
|8
|Federica Damiana Piergiovanni
|0:02:22
|9
|Coralie Demay (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
|0:02:24
|10
|Marie Le Net (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
