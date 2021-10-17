Trending

Marlen Reusser dominates to win Le Chrono des Nations Women

By

Kiesenhofer and Kröger complete podium

Marlen Reusser (Switzerland)
Marlen Reusser (Switzerland) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marlen Reusser (Swi) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:33:36
2Anna Kiesenhofer (Aut) 0:00:52
3Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Coop Hitec Products
4Marion Borras (Fra) 0:01:11
5Dana Rozlapa (Lat) 0:01:14
6Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team 0:01:42
7Vittoria Bussi (Ita) 0:02:04
8Federica Damiana Piergiovanni 0:02:22
9Coralie Demay (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling 0:02:24
10Marie Le Net (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope

Latest on Cyclingnews