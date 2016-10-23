Duyck wins elite women's Chrono des Nations
Simmonds, Lepistö round out podium
Elite Women: Les Herbiers - Les Herbiers
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ann-Sofie Duyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
|0:28:55
|2
|Hayley Simmonds (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:37
|3
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:16
|4
|Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:01:25
|5
|Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:01:30
|6
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini
|0:01:44
|7
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Poitou Charentes Futuroscope
|0:01:46
|8
|Marjolaine Bazin (Fra) DN17 Poitou-Charentes
|0:01:51
|9
|Séverine Eraud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|0:01:52
|10
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|0:02:19
|11
|Thrude Natholmen (Nor) Sandefjord SK
|0:02:31
|12
|Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
|0:02:33
|13
|Larissa Drysdale (Ned) Cycle Sport Groningen
|0:02:38
|14
|Lija Laizane (Lat) Servetto Footon
|0:02:39
|15
|Coralie Demay (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|0:02:47
|16
|Mélodie Lesueur (Fra) DN17 Poitou-Charentes
|0:02:53
|17
|Camilla Mollebro Pedersen (Den) Team BMS Birn
|0:03:26
|18
|Fanny Zambon (Fra) Vélo Club Cluses-Scionzier
|0:03:33
|19
|Marion Sicot (Fra) Servetto Footon
|0:04:33
|20
|Mieke Leeman (Ned) Isorex Cycling Team
|0:04:53
|21
|Marie Dufour (Fra) CS Mainvilliers
|0:04:54
|22
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Lointek
|0:05:09
|23
|Mélanie Labeyrie (Fra) CMA 93 - HP BTP
|0:05:27
|24
|Iris Sachet (Fra) Vélo Club Saintais
|0:05:31
|25
|Sara Youmans (USA) Monster Media Womens Elite
|0:06:13
|26
|Mélanie Brin (Fra) Club Cyclisme Région de Pouzauges
|0:07:58
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Australian Paralympic champion Kieran Modra dies after collision with car'There was no such thing as 'can't'' says five-time Games gold medallist's brother
-
Aevolo looking to add European races to 2020 programFull roster for Mike Creed's US development team, which hopes to expand calendar in fourth season
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
-
Peter Sagan Roadie-Oh! in San Diego - GalleryThree-time world champ returns to the Golden State
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy