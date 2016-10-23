Trending

Duyck wins elite women's Chrono des Nations

Simmonds, Lepistö round out podium

Ann-Sophie Duyck (Belgium)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ann-Sofie Duyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx0:28:55
2Hayley Simmonds (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:37
3Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:01:16
4Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products0:01:25
5Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products0:01:30
6Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini0:01:44
7Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Poitou Charentes Futuroscope0:01:46
8Marjolaine Bazin (Fra) DN17 Poitou-Charentes0:01:51
9Séverine Eraud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.860:01:52
10Aude Biannic (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.860:02:19
11Thrude Natholmen (Nor) Sandefjord SK0:02:31
12Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango0:02:33
13Larissa Drysdale (Ned) Cycle Sport Groningen0:02:38
14Lija Laizane (Lat) Servetto Footon0:02:39
15Coralie Demay (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.860:02:47
16Mélodie Lesueur (Fra) DN17 Poitou-Charentes0:02:53
17Camilla Mollebro Pedersen (Den) Team BMS Birn0:03:26
18Fanny Zambon (Fra) Vélo Club Cluses-Scionzier0:03:33
19Marion Sicot (Fra) Servetto Footon0:04:33
20Mieke Leeman (Ned) Isorex Cycling Team0:04:53
21Marie Dufour (Fra) CS Mainvilliers0:04:54
22Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Lointek0:05:09
23Mélanie Labeyrie (Fra) CMA 93 - HP BTP0:05:27
24Iris Sachet (Fra) Vélo Club Saintais0:05:31
25Sara Youmans (USA) Monster Media Womens Elite0:06:13
26Mélanie Brin (Fra) Club Cyclisme Région de Pouzauges0:07:58

