The Elite women on the podium (L-R); Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO/To The Top), Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo), Erica Allar (RideCleanpbPatentit.com) (Image credit: Barry Koblenz/basetwelvephoto.com)

After 40 laps of racing at the 28th Annual Chris Thater Memorial, Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) slated another USA CRITS event victory, winning three of the five races held thus far in the Series. Erica Allar(RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) was able to finish on the podium for the fourth time (out of five tries) this year and remains in the orange USA CRITS Leader's Jersey. Unfortunately, the men's race was cancelled due to Hurricane Irene.

The women's race was largely controlled from the very beginning by Team TIBCO/To The Top and Colavita/Forno d'Asolo, with both teams marking each other. An early solo break by Rachel Warner (MissingLinkCoachingSys) gained 15 seconds on the field, the most gained by any break on the day. Team TIBCO's Sam Schneider, winner of the 2010 Chris Thater Memorial, and Colavita/Forno d'Asolo's Rushlee Buchanan took to the chase and brought Warner back just a few laps later.

A mulititude of primes throughout the race kept the pace high, with Team TIBCO gobbling up most of the cash. At the mid-point, the prime bell was rung yet again for the USA CRITS mid-race points prime. A sneaky attack by Kathleen Billington (Danbury Audi) ensured her the maximum amount of points available, followed by 2nd place in the USA CRITS Overall Kacey Manderfield(PureEnergy), USA CRITS Leader Allar, Jen Purcell (Danbury Audi), and Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo).

A small group of three at 14 laps to go that included Kristen Lassasso (Mellow Mushroom), a Colavita rider, and a TIBCO rider attempted to get away but were quickly brought back together in the next lap. A late crash with seven laps to go took out Schneider, who had unfortunately just missed the free lap cut off. For the first time in several years, the Chris Thater Memorial would be decided in a bunch sprint. With one lap to go, the Colavita/Forno d'Asolo train was lined up at the front and was able to deliver Cliff-Ryan to the line for the win. This is Cliff-Ryan's second time winning the race, placing on the top spot in 2007. Second place was picked up by Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO/To the Top), while Erica Allar (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) finished third.

Allar is leading the Series by 90 points ahead of Manderfield, while Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) rounds out the top three. The men's overall remains unchanged, with Luke Keough (Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop) leading Clayton Barrows (Stan's NoTubes/AXA Equitable) by 122 points with Christian Helmig(Elbowz Race) in third.