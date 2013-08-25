Trending

USA Crits leader Allar wins Chris Thater Memorial

Wells, Purcell make up the podium

Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Erica Allar (CARE4CYCLING powered by Solomon Corp)
2Kimberley Wells (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling-Vie13)
3Jennifer Purcell (Team Colavita Fine Cooking)
4Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)
5Lenore Pipes (CARE4CYCLING p/b Solomon Corp)
6Morgan Patton (Team Novo Nordisk)
7Amy Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
8Tiffany Pezzulo (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)
9Elizabeth Steel
10Jamie Gilgen (Infinit Canada / Cyclepower)
11Kat Carr (SKINourishment p/b Paceline Projects)
12Patty Buerkle (Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom)
13Irena Ossola (Team Kenda presented by RACC)
14Fabienne Gerard (Team Kenda presented by RACC)
15Laura Summers (Central Wheel/GHCC)
16Ann Koehler (Modry Evergreen)
17Kate Veronneau (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling-Vie13)
18Amy Miner (Dealer.com-EverBank)
19Raquel Miller (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling Team)
20Shannon Parrish (Team Kenda presented by RACC)
21Sara Tussey
22Jacqueline Parker (CRCA/Radical Media)
23Laura Lee Vo (CRCA/Radical Media)
24Lindsay Bayer (Team Colavita Fine Cooking)
25Meredith Ehn (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling)
26Suzie Brown (P-K Express/ HNZ Strategic.com)
27Kimberly Zubris (Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom)
28Deborah Leedale-Brown (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell & Shebell)
29Kerrin Strevell (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling)
30Amber Vrendenburg (Team Kenda presented by RACC)
31Kaytie Scott (Primal Pro women P/B BH)
32Jamie Bookwalter (Team Colavita Fine Cooking)
33Rose Long (Primal Pro Women)
34Mary Zider (Team Colavita Fine Cooking)
35Kelli Richter
36Chantal Thompson (Madonna Wheelers Cycling Club)
37Marni Harker (Team Kenda presented by RACC)

Latest on Cyclingnews