USA Crits leader Allar wins Chris Thater Memorial
Wells, Purcell make up the podium
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Erica Allar (CARE4CYCLING powered by Solomon Corp)
|2
|Kimberley Wells (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling-Vie13)
|3
|Jennifer Purcell (Team Colavita Fine Cooking)
|4
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)
|5
|Lenore Pipes (CARE4CYCLING p/b Solomon Corp)
|6
|Morgan Patton (Team Novo Nordisk)
|7
|Amy Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|8
|Tiffany Pezzulo (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)
|9
|Elizabeth Steel
|10
|Jamie Gilgen (Infinit Canada / Cyclepower)
|11
|Kat Carr (SKINourishment p/b Paceline Projects)
|12
|Patty Buerkle (Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom)
|13
|Irena Ossola (Team Kenda presented by RACC)
|14
|Fabienne Gerard (Team Kenda presented by RACC)
|15
|Laura Summers (Central Wheel/GHCC)
|16
|Ann Koehler (Modry Evergreen)
|17
|Kate Veronneau (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling-Vie13)
|18
|Amy Miner (Dealer.com-EverBank)
|19
|Raquel Miller (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling Team)
|20
|Shannon Parrish (Team Kenda presented by RACC)
|21
|Sara Tussey
|22
|Jacqueline Parker (CRCA/Radical Media)
|23
|Laura Lee Vo (CRCA/Radical Media)
|24
|Lindsay Bayer (Team Colavita Fine Cooking)
|25
|Meredith Ehn (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling)
|26
|Suzie Brown (P-K Express/ HNZ Strategic.com)
|27
|Kimberly Zubris (Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom)
|28
|Deborah Leedale-Brown (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell & Shebell)
|29
|Kerrin Strevell (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling)
|30
|Amber Vrendenburg (Team Kenda presented by RACC)
|31
|Kaytie Scott (Primal Pro women P/B BH)
|32
|Jamie Bookwalter (Team Colavita Fine Cooking)
|33
|Rose Long (Primal Pro Women)
|34
|Mary Zider (Team Colavita Fine Cooking)
|35
|Kelli Richter
|36
|Chantal Thompson (Madonna Wheelers Cycling Club)
|37
|Marni Harker (Team Kenda presented by RACC)
