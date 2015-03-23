Fedrigo solos to victory in Cholet-Pays de Loire
Insausti, Plackaert on podium
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|5:02:11
|2
|Jon Ander Insausti Irastorza (Spa) Murias Taldea
|0:00:21
|3
|Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|4
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|5
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|6
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:00:54
|7
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|Romain Le Roux (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|0:01:00
|9
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) Auber 93
|0:01:18
|10
|Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|11
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:01:34
|12
|Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|13
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|14
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:40
|15
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:01:43
|16
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Roth - Skoda
|17
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|18
|Julien Duval (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|19
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|20
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|21
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|22
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|23
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|24
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|25
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|26
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|27
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:50
|28
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|29
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:53
|30
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:07:03
|31
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|32
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:31
|33
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|34
|Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|35
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|36
|David Cherbonnet (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|37
|Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|38
|Maxime Renault (Fra) Auber 93
|39
|Maxime Cam (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|40
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|42
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|43
|Alo Jakin (Est) Auber 93
|44
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|45
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Roth - Skoda
|46
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|47
|Eneko Lizarralde (Spa) Murias Taldea
|48
|Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|49
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|50
|Imanol Estevez (Spa) Murias Taldea
|51
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|52
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
|53
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|54
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:08:36
|55
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|56
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|57
|Yoann Barbas (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|58
|Giacomo Tomio (Ita) Roth - Skoda
|59
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|60
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|61
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|62
|Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|63
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|64
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|65
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|66
|Yann Guyot (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|67
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|68
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|69
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|70
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|71
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|72
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|73
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|74
|Joel Zangerle (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|75
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|76
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|77
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar
|78
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|79
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|80
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|81
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|82
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|83
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Murias Taldea
|84
|Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Murias Taldea
|85
|Benat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Murias Taldea
|86
|Clement Saint Martin (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|87
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|88
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Murias Taldea
|89
|Nico Brüngger (Swi) Roth - Skoda
|90
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|91
|Alessio Bottura (Ita) Roth - Skoda
|0:08:45
|92
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93
|93
|Julien Guay (Fra) Auber 93
|94
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli
|95
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|96
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|97
|Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|98
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|99
|Temesgen Teklehaymanot (Eri) Roth - Skoda
|100
|Grégoire Tarride (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|101
|Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|102
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|103
|Silvan Dietrich (Swi) Roth - Skoda
|104
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|105
|Martial Roman (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|106
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|107
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|108
|Carlos Galviz (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|109
|Clément Penven (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:08:52
|110
|César Bihel (Fra) Auber 93
|0:08:55
|111
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|112
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:08:58
|113
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:09:05
|114
|Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:09:41
|DNF
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|DNF
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|DNF
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Tristan Marguet (Swi) Roth - Skoda
|DNF
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93
|DNF
|David Menut (Fra) Auber 93
|DNF
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|DNF
|Niels De Rooze (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|DNF
|Melvin Rulliere (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|DNF
|Ander Barrenetxea (Spa) Murias Taldea
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders still waiting for October wagesWorldTour team waiting on funding from key sponsor
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
-
Arkéa-Samsic to ride Canyon bikes in 2020French squad switch from BH for a two-year deal with German manufacturer
-
Evans Cycles Black FridayThe Evans Cycles Black Friday sale is live, here's our roundup of the best deals
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy