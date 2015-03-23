Trending

Fedrigo solos to victory in Cholet-Pays de Loire

Insausti, Plackaert on podium

Pierrick Fédrigo (FDJ) on the podium with his Paris-Camembert winner's trophy

(Image credit: AFP)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement5:02:11
2Jon Ander Insausti Irastorza (Spa) Murias Taldea0:00:21
3Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
4Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
5Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM
6Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:00:54
7Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
8Romain Le Roux (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre0:01:00
9Théo Vimpere (Fra) Auber 930:01:18
10Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi
11Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:01:34
12Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
13Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
14Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:40
15Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:01:43
16Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Roth - Skoda
17Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
18Julien Duval (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
19Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
20Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
21Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
22Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
23Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
24Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
25Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
26Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
27Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:50
28Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
29Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:53
30Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:07:03
31Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
32Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:31
33Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
34Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
35Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
36David Cherbonnet (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
37Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
38Maxime Renault (Fra) Auber 93
39Maxime Cam (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
40Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
41Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
42Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
43Alo Jakin (Est) Auber 93
44Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
45Roland Thalmann (Swi) Roth - Skoda
46Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
47Eneko Lizarralde (Spa) Murias Taldea
48Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
49Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
50Imanol Estevez (Spa) Murias Taldea
51Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
52David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
53Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
54Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:08:36
55Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
56Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
57Yoann Barbas (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
58Giacomo Tomio (Ita) Roth - Skoda
59Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
60James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
61Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
62Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
63Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
64Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
65Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
66Yann Guyot (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
67Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
68Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
69Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
70Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
71Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
72Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
73Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
74Joel Zangerle (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
75Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
76Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
77Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar
78Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
79Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
80Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
81Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
82Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
83Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Murias Taldea
84Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Murias Taldea
85Benat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Murias Taldea
86Clement Saint Martin (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
87Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
88Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Murias Taldea
89Nico Brüngger (Swi) Roth - Skoda
90Romain Combaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
91Alessio Bottura (Ita) Roth - Skoda0:08:45
92Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93
93Julien Guay (Fra) Auber 93
94Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli
95Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
96Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
97Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
98Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
99Temesgen Teklehaymanot (Eri) Roth - Skoda
100Grégoire Tarride (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
101Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
102Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
103Silvan Dietrich (Swi) Roth - Skoda
104Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
105Martial Roman (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi
106Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
107Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
108Carlos Galviz (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
109Clément Penven (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:08:52
110César Bihel (Fra) Auber 930:08:55
111Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
112Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:08:58
113Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:09:05
114Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:09:41
DNFMaxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFAlexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFHugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFQuentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFMarc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFGiovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFJimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFGeoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFClément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFDaniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
DNFPierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
DNFMiguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFSimone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFKevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFTristan Marguet (Swi) Roth - Skoda
DNFRasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
DNFFlavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93
DNFDavid Menut (Fra) Auber 93
DNFMaxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFJulien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
DNFNiels De Rooze (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
DNFMelvin Rulliere (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi
DNFAnder Barrenetxea (Spa) Murias Taldea

