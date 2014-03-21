Cholet-Pays De Loire past winners
Champions from 1978 to 2014
|2014
|Tom Van Aesbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
|2013
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|2012
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|2011
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|2010
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|2009
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|2008
|Janek Tombak (Est) Mitsubishi-Jartazi
|2007
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis
|2006
|Chris Sutton (Aus) Cofidis
|2005
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bouygues
|2004
|Bert De Waele (Bel)
|2003
|Christophe Mengin (Fra) FDJeux
|2002
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) FJDeux.com
|2001
|Florent Brard (Fra) Festina
|2000
|Jens Voigt (Ger)
|1999
|Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Casino
|1998
|Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Casino
|1997
|Jann Kirsipuu (Est)
|1996
|Stéphan Heulot (Fra)
|1995
|Frank Vandenbroucke (Bel)
|1994
|Laurent Madouas (Fra)
|1993
|Marc Bouillon (Fra)
|1992
|Laurent Desbiens (Fra)
|1991
|Sammie Moreels (Bel)
|1990
|Kim Andersen (Den)
|1989
|Frank Boucanville (Fra)
|1988
|Patrick Onnockx (Bel)
|1987
|Frédéric Garnier (Fra)
|1986
|Domenique Lecrocq (Fra)
|1985
|Marc Madiot (Fra)
|1984
|Pascal Poisson (Fra)
|1983
|Eric Dall'Armellina (Fra)
|1982
|Pierre Bazzo (Fra)
|1981
|Roger Legeay (Fra)
|1980
|Roger Legeay (Fra)
|1979
|Pierre Bazzo (Fra)
|1978
|Jacques Bossis (Fra)
