Champions from 1978 to 2014

Past winners
2014Tom Van Aesbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen
2013Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
2012Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
2011Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
2010Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
2009Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
2008Janek Tombak (Est) Mitsubishi-Jartazi
2007Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis
2006Chris Sutton (Aus) Cofidis
2005Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bouygues
2004Bert De Waele (Bel)
2003Christophe Mengin (Fra) FDJeux
2002Jimmy Casper (Fra) FJDeux.com
2001Florent Brard (Fra) Festina
2000Jens Voigt (Ger)
1999Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Casino
1998Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Casino
1997Jann Kirsipuu (Est)
1996Stéphan Heulot (Fra)
1995Frank Vandenbroucke (Bel)
1994Laurent Madouas (Fra)
1993Marc Bouillon (Fra)
1992Laurent Desbiens (Fra)
1991Sammie Moreels (Bel)
1990Kim Andersen (Den)
1989Frank Boucanville (Fra)
1988Patrick Onnockx (Bel)
1987Frédéric Garnier (Fra)
1986Domenique Lecrocq (Fra)
1985Marc Madiot (Fra)
1984Pascal Poisson (Fra)
1983Eric Dall'Armellina (Fra)
1982Pierre Bazzo (Fra)
1981Roger Legeay (Fra)
1980Roger Legeay (Fra)
1979Pierre Bazzo (Fra)
1978Jacques Bossis (Fra)

