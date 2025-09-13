Melisa Rollins and Alexey Vermeulen win elite titles at Chequamegon MTB Festival in fourth round of Life Time Grand Prix

By published

Defending women's champion Sofia Gomez Villafañe best of chasers in second place, while Kyan Olshave and Brendan Johnston take podium spots in 15-rider men's bunch finish

Melisa Rollins rides to second place at 2025 Leadville Traill 100 MTB
Melisa Rollins rides to second place at 2025 Leadville Trail 100 MTB, the third round of the Life Time Grand Prix (Image credit: Life Time)
Melisa Rollins (Liv Racing Collective) and Alexey Vermeulen (ENVE) won elite titles at the Life Time Chequamegon MTB Festival on Saturday in Wisconsin, and both added scores for their placings in the Life Time Grand Prix.

Rollins crossed the line on a solo effort in 2:14:05 in the 38.3-mile mountain bike race. From a trio of chasers 4:34 back, Sofia Gomez Villafañe, last year's winner, charged ahead of Alexis Skarda for second, while Skarda claimed the final podium spot ahead of Cecily Decker.

Chequamegon served as the fourth of six rounds in the Grand Prix, with Rollins just 14 points off the top spot held by Decker, and 12 points behind second-placed Villafañe. Skarda was eighth in the overall.

Results

Elite women's top 10

Place

Name

Time

1

Melisa Rollins

2:14:05

2

Sofia Gomez Villafane

+4:34

3

Alexis Skarda

+4:35

4

Cecily Decker

+4:35

5

Erin Osborne

+6:23

6

Samara Sheppard

+6:24

7

Courtney Sherwell

+6:25

8

Cecile Lejeune

+6:26

9

Lauren De Crescenzo

+8:04

10

Ruth Holcomb

+8:26

Elite men's top 10

Place

Name

Time

1

Alexey Vermeulen

1:56:35

2

Kyan Olshove

+0:08

3

Brendan Johnston

+0:08

4

Torbjørn Andre Røed

+0:09

5

Cobe Freeburn

+0:09

6

Bradyn Lange

+0:09

7

Simon Pellaud

+0:09

8

Cameron Jones

+0:09

9

Payson McElveen

+0:10

10

Andrew L’esperance

+0:10

Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

