Melisa Rollins and Alexey Vermeulen win elite titles at Chequamegon MTB Festival in fourth round of Life Time Grand Prix
Defending women's champion Sofia Gomez Villafañe best of chasers in second place, while Kyan Olshave and Brendan Johnston take podium spots in 15-rider men's bunch finish
Melisa Rollins (Liv Racing Collective) and Alexey Vermeulen (ENVE) won elite titles at the Life Time Chequamegon MTB Festival on Saturday in Wisconsin, and both added scores for their placings in the Life Time Grand Prix.
Rollins crossed the line on a solo effort in 2:14:05 in the 38.3-mile mountain bike race. From a trio of chasers 4:34 back, Sofia Gomez Villafañe, last year's winner, charged ahead of Alexis Skarda for second, while Skarda claimed the final podium spot ahead of Cecily Decker.
Vermeulen, who finished a disappointing 14th last year after winning in 2023, completed his ride in 1:56:44. He had to accelerate to the front of a 15-rider group to earn the win this time, Kyan Olshave second and Brendan Johnston third, both 8 seconds back. Defending champion Swenson, wearing his new rainbow stripes as UCI marathon mountain bike world champion, finished in the bunch in 12th position.
Chequamegon served as the fourth of six rounds in the Grand Prix, with Rollins just 14 points off the top spot held by Decker, and 12 points behind second-placed Villafañe. Skarda was eighth in the overall.
Vermeulen came in seventh overall in the men's Grand Prix standings, 25 points behind leader and three-time Grand Prix winner Swenson. Johnston was ninth overall, while Olshave was not part of the series.
Now in a 42nd edition, Chequamegon is one of the oldest and longest-running mountain bike races in the US, taking place on a rolling, technical route from Hayward to Cable in north-west Wisconsin. The final two miles were changed this year for the pro field, following the American Birkebeiner Ski Trail instead of the Sleigh Trail section used by mass start participants, which allowed for additional space with passing on the ramp to the finish.
Results
Place
Name
Time
1
Melisa Rollins
2:14:05
2
Sofia Gomez Villafane
+4:34
3
Alexis Skarda
+4:35
4
Cecily Decker
+4:35
5
Erin Osborne
+6:23
6
Samara Sheppard
+6:24
7
Courtney Sherwell
+6:25
8
Cecile Lejeune
+6:26
9
Lauren De Crescenzo
+8:04
10
Ruth Holcomb
+8:26
Place
Name
Time
1
Alexey Vermeulen
1:56:35
2
Kyan Olshove
+0:08
3
Brendan Johnston
+0:08
4
Torbjørn Andre Røed
+0:09
5
Cobe Freeburn
+0:09
6
Bradyn Lange
+0:09
7
Simon Pellaud
+0:09
8
Cameron Jones
+0:09
9
Payson McElveen
+0:10
10
Andrew L’esperance
+0:10
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).
