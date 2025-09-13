Melisa Rollins and Alexey Vermeulen win elite titles at Chequamegon MTB Festival in fourth round of Life Time Grand Prix

Melisa Rollins rides to second place at 2025 Leadville Trail 100 MTB, the third round of the Life Time Grand Prix

Melisa Rollins (Liv Racing Collective) and Alexey Vermeulen (ENVE) won elite titles at the Life Time Chequamegon MTB Festival on Saturday in Wisconsin, and both added scores for their placings in the Life Time Grand Prix.

Rollins crossed the line on a solo effort in 2:14:05 in the 38.3-mile mountain bike race. From a trio of chasers 4:34 back, Sofia Gomez Villafañe, last year's winner, charged ahead of Alexis Skarda for second, while Skarda claimed the final podium spot ahead of Cecily Decker.

Vermeulen, who finished a disappointing 14th last year after winning in 2023, completed his ride in 1:56:44. He had to accelerate to the front of a 15-rider group to earn the win this time, Kyan Olshave second and Brendan Johnston third, both 8 seconds back. Defending champion Swenson, wearing his new rainbow stripes as UCI marathon mountain bike world champion, finished in the bunch in 12th position.

Chequamegon served as the fourth of six rounds in the Grand Prix, with Rollins just 14 points off the top spot held by Decker, and 12 points behind second-placed Villafañe. Skarda was eighth in the overall.

Vermeulen came in seventh overall in the men's Grand Prix standings, 25 points behind leader and three-time Grand Prix winner Swenson. Johnston was ninth overall, while Olshave was not part of the series.

Now in a 42nd edition, Chequamegon is one of the oldest and longest-running mountain bike races in the US, taking place on a rolling, technical route from Hayward to Cable in north-west Wisconsin. The final two miles were changed this year for the pro field, following the American Birkebeiner Ski Trail instead of the Sleigh Trail section used by mass start participants, which allowed for additional space with passing on the ramp to the finish.

Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Elite women's top 10 Place Name Time 1 Melisa Rollins 2:14:05 2 Sofia Gomez Villafane +4:34 3 Alexis Skarda +4:35 4 Cecily Decker +4:35 5 Erin Osborne +6:23 6 Samara Sheppard +6:24 7 Courtney Sherwell +6:25 8 Cecile Lejeune +6:26 9 Lauren De Crescenzo +8:04 10 Ruth Holcomb +8:26

Swipe to scroll horizontally Elite men's top 10 Place Name Time 1 Alexey Vermeulen 1:56:35 2 Kyan Olshove +0:08 3 Brendan Johnston +0:08 4 Torbjørn Andre Røed +0:09 5 Cobe Freeburn +0:09 6 Bradyn Lange +0:09 7 Simon Pellaud +0:09 8 Cameron Jones +0:09 9 Payson McElveen +0:10 10 Andrew L’esperance +0:10